Marks & Spencer contactless payments go down (2025)

A major high street chain has suffered a widespread outage, leaving customers unable to pay for items with contactless payments.

Marks & Spencer has apologised after furious shoppers demanded answers over what was going on - with some claiming they had to abandon full weekly shops at the till.

As well as contactless payments being down, it's understood click-and-collect orders and vouchers are also unable to be processed.

After a customer reported being unable to use a £5 voucher, a spokesperson for wrote on X: 'Hi Andrew, I'm really sorry about this! We are experiencing some technical issues, meaning that we cannot accept contactless payments or process click-and-collect orders.

'We are really sorry for any inconvenience and hope to resolve these issues soon.'

One customer demanded to know how many stores were impacted and the supermarket giant suggested sites will remain 'open today' despite the issues.

Several shoppers have taken to social media to report facing similar issues.

One person wrote: 'Went to @marksandspencer did a full food shop only to be told that I can't use contactless, had to walk away from a whole food shop. Heading to Waitrose now instead.'

This shopper claimed they had done a full food shop, only to be told contactless wasn't working at the till

Another wrote: '@marksandspencer hello, we were in store earlier and couldn't use gift cards or contactless to pay. Has this now be resolved?'

Others suggested that contactless payments have been down since Saturday. There are also several tweets from Saturday reporting contactless was down.

One warned: 'Popped into the Harrow store today to collect some food items after the gym, so didn't have my physical bank card with me … you know what I am going to say, but your contactless systems and also collection kiosks have been out of service for at least 48hrs.'

Another wrote: '@marksandspencerI've tried to return some clothing to the Camden store and have been told that your WiFi has been down company wide since Saturday so I can't return them.'

A third said: 'In a queue with 10 customers at @marksandspencer, I was the only person remaining when they announced that their contactless service was not working on their card machine.

'Welcome to a world where they will stop you from using facilities whenever they want. Cash.'

Several shoppers have demanded answers, with M&S saying there are 'technical issues'

A fourth claimed:'When you drive 20 minutes for breakfast at the cafe but there's a company wide issue, contactless isn't working and they decide to close the cafe.'

A fifth fumed: 'Bexleyheath store system has been since Saturday and can't process returns, apply pay or contactless. Why is there no communication from the team.'

At 4.30pm on Easter Monday, customers were still reporting issues with contactless payments.

A spokesman for Marks and Spencer told MailOnline on Monday afternoon: 'Our stores are open today but we are experiencing some technical issues meaning that we cannot accept contactless payments or process click and collect orders.

'We are really sorry for any inconvenience and hope to resolve these issues soon. Our colleagues are on hand in store to help customers however they can.'