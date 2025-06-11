Marlon Wayans Reveals First Trailer for Jordan Peele-Produced Horror Movie ‘Him’ (2025)

Wayans and co-star Tyriq Withers took the stage at CinemaCon to tease the football-themed Universal feature.

Marlon Wayans Reveals First Trailer for Jordan Peele-Produced Horror Movie ‘Him’ (3)

Him stars Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers hit the CinemaCon stage to toss around details about their new football-themed horror film.

The pair kicked things off by pretending to still be in character, with Wayans exerting his authority over his younger co-star. “Did I say it was time to talk, Withers?” Wayans quipped. “Drop down and give me 20.”

Wayans jokingly likened their Justin Tipping-helmed horror feature to a wholesome 1990s sports drama: “It’s kinda like Rudy.” This led Withers to fire back, “It’s nothing at all like Rudy.” Withers added that the film is “something that burrows under the skin.”

In the first-look trailer that has not yet been shared publicly, Wayans’ character says, “You have to ask yourself, ‘What am I willing to sacrifice?'” The footage is filled with references to injury and danger.

Universal‘s Jordan Peele-produced horror flick hits theaters Sept. 19. Him follows an on-the-rise quarterback (Withers) who is invited by an aging player (Wayans) to learn about his perilous journey to achieve success at any cost.

Julia Fox, Tim Heidecker, Jim Jefferies, Guapdad 4000 and Tierra Whack round out the cast for the movie. The script from Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie was previously included on the Black List. Producers for Monkeypaw include Peele, Ian Cooper, Win Rosenfeld and Jamal Watson.

Additionally, Peele is directing an untitled Universal feature that is set to hit theaters Oct. 23, 2026.

CinemaCon is the annual event for exhibitors and Hollywood studios that runs this year from March 31 to April 3. It is presented by Cinema United (formerly the National Association of Theatre Owners).

