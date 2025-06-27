Masahiro Sakurai Only Got His Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Order Via Lottery System - Gameranx (2025)

The “popular story” to talk about right now is the Nintendo Switch 2 and the numerous pre-order tales that have been revealed to the world over the last few days. As we’ve covered here on the site, the Switch 2 launch is set up to be one of the biggest in gaming history, if not THE BIGGEST! Predictions are going all over the place about how Nintendo could get anywhere from 5-9 million Switch 2 units sold in its opening week. Just through the pre-order system, things have gotten crazy, and even Masahiro Sakurai had to try to get his Switch 2 console through various methods of pre-order.

Yes. It’s true! The one and only Masahiro Sakurai, who has made numerous games for Nintendo, created the character of Kirby, and so much more, had to enter the Japanese lottery system to try and get a Nintendo Switch 2. As he posted online, he did get it, but that just shows how many people wanted to get the system! No, not just because Sakurai wanted one, but because he wanted one, and Nintendo couldn’t just give him one!

Plus, as Stealth accurately notes, he’s currently working on a title for the Nintendo Switch 2 right now! So, you’d think that this would mean that he would get a Switch 2 outright, even if it was just for “testing purposes.” Apparently not!

Oh, but the hilarity goes even further. If you’re familiar with anime, the Japanese voice actor for the beloved character Gojo also entered the Japanese lottery for the Nintendo Switch 2. You might be thinking of saying, “Nah, I’d win!” in response to that, but guess what? Gojo lost! Oh, and he totally…didn’t take it well. At all.

Nakamura Yuichi crashed out & had a complete breakdown after seeing his friends win the Nintendo lottery, and threatened to block all of them😭

he's on trending, yapping in his live & wrote "2" on a regular Switch to turn it into a "Switch 2" You can tell he's THAT upset

So once again, we’re seeing how far people, including celebrities, are having to go to try and get the Switch 2. In the US, the pre-order crazy on Wednesday night/Thursday morning was so intense that there were multiple websites shutting down from the overload of people trying to pre-order one. Even when stores like GameStop opened their own pre-orders the next day, the same thing happened.

The biggest question here isn’t how high the pre-order numbers will get, but instead, whether Nintendo can fill the pre-order numbers quickly. Just because you COULD sell 5-9 million Switch 2 units in a week doesn’t mean you have the stock to do so!

Thus, Nintendo has plenty of work to do before June 5th arrives, and everyone will want their console.