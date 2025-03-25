Massage candle: how to use it properly? (2025)

“The delicacy of gestures reveals that of feelings”

African proverb

While the therapeutic virtues of oil massage are no longer in doubt, candle massage remains little known in the West despite its relaxing effects. Here are the best tips for choosing your natural, paraffin-free massage candle. Use alone or as a couple for an intimate and sensual moment.

The benefits of candle massage

Candle massage is a traditional thai wellness massagewhich is performed on the entire body. In order to relax the muscles and relieve the stress of active life, invigorating kneading movements are combined with gentler strokes, for a real relaxing.

Originally practiced in institutes by practitioners specifically trained in this relaxation technique, candle massage has been available in your home for several years. It can be performed alone or in pairs and is particularly recommended for dry and sensitive skin. However, itsuitable for all skin types.

Why use a massage candle?

The massage candle is the ideal accessory for reproduce a relaxing and soothing massage at home, and enjoy all the anti-stress virtues of its beneficial oils. After the session, a light film will perfume your skin. Thus, it will be durablynourished and hydrated.

This massage accessory can also be used in a romantic setting, for a moment of sensuality and intimacy for two. Indeed, the aphrodisiac heating massage will allow you to get closer to your other half and have a pleasant sensory experience together.

Choosing the right massage candle

To perform a massage using a candle, you need to ensure that your candle meets certain essential criteria:

Prefer a candle formulated without mineral wax , which is a petrochemical derivative

, which is a petrochemical derivative For a pleasant sensory massage, both for the masseur and the person being massaged, choose a candle whose scent is not too overpowering.

Find out about the candle's combustion temperature, and choose a candle with low melting point. This will help the body butter and various oils liquefy and prevent any risk of burning.

How to use your massage candle correctly

How to properly prepare for your massage session?

If you are not used to giving massages alone or with your partner, a few simple steps can help you. To fully enjoy your relaxing break and maximize the beneficial virtues of this candle massage, just follow the following steps.

First, make sure to perform this massage technique in a calm environment. Close the windows to avoid any unwanted noise. Move away from your cell phone and other screens, for a relaxing atmosphere; and if the opportunity arises, put on some relaxing music in the background.

To ensure your massage takes place in the best possible conditions, also plan to lay down a blanket or cloth beforehand. Candle wax solidifies quickly. This will make your cleaning easier!

Light your candle about 15 minutes before your massage session begins and let it burn. This will give you enough oil to perform a full body massage.

How to ensure that your massage session goes smoothly?

Once you have the amount of oil you need for your massage, carefully pour the oil into the palm of your hand to test the temperature. You can then apply the oil directly to the skin.

Also, so that the oil from your candle penetrates well into the skin, carry out fluid and enveloping movements. You can also apply light pressure with your thumbs.

Perform a relaxing massage with the Karethic Pure Shea Massage Candle

Pure Shea Massage Candle Karethic is an accessory of choice for performing a relaxing massage while enjoying the nourishing and regenerating virtues pure, untreated shea butter.

Its formula rich in shea butter will allow you to relievemuscle tension and fight against skin aging. Your skin will be sustainably nourished. This candle is also guaranteed paraffin-free. This allows for an ideal melting temperature and makes the oil kinder to your skin.

With the Pure Shea massage candle, Karethic is committed to to preserve the environment. In fact, the cardboard packaging that protects this treatment is completely recyclable. The porcelain pot is reusable and also recyclable. In addition, this pot has a pouring spout, for simplified use.

La gourmet scentfresh mango from this shea butter candle will give you a unique olfactory experience.

To spice up your romantic relationship or simply for a unique moment of relaxation, the organic and vegan massage candle from Karethic will bring you all the benefits of shea butter.