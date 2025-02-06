Maternity and paternity benefits and leave (2025)

This pagelists the benefits you're entitled to when you're pregnant, and has information on maternity, paternity and shared parentalleave. It also lists other benefits you might be able to receive, depending on your circumstances.

Benefitsif you're pregnant There are benefits and financial help if you're pregnant, whether you're employed or not. Free NHS prescriptions and dental care If you're pregnant or you've had a baby in the past 12 months, you're entitled to: free NHS prescriptions, if you have a valid maternity exemption (MATEX) certificate

free NHS dental treatment, if you have a valid MATEX certificate, MatB1 certificate, notification of birth form or birth certificate – the treatments needs to have started while you were pregnant or within 12 months of your baby's birth If you have a miscarriage or stillbirth you can continue to use your MATEX for free NHS prescriptions and free NHS dental treatment until it expires. You can also use a stillbirth certificate to get free NHS dental treatment for 12 months after your due date. To claim free NHS prescriptions, ask a healthcare professional, for example, a doctor, nurse, midwife or health visitor. They will help you make a paper or digital application. With a digital application, you'll get your certificate by email straight away. Otherwise, you'll get a paper MATEX certificate in the post. The MATEX certificate lasts for 12 months after your due date. If your baby is born early, you can continue to use the certificate until it expires. If your baby is born late, you can apply for an extension. If you apply after your baby is born, your exemption certificate will last for 12 months after the date of your baby's birth. Further information NHS Business Services Authority: Maternity exemption certificates Healthy Start You can get free milk, infant formula, vitamins, fruit and vegetables if you're receiving certain benefits or if you're under 18. Further information Healthy Start: help to buy food and milk Universal Credit and Working Tax Credits Universal Credit and Working Tax Credits are benefits the government use to help top up your earnings if you have a low paid job. Working Tax Credits are being replaced by Universal Credit. If you're making a new claim you now have to apply for Universal Credit instead of Working Tax Credit. Further information GOV.UK: Universal Credit Statutory Maternity Pay A regular payment from your employer, paid in the same way as your usual wages, to help you take time off (maternity leave) before and after your baby is born. Further information GOV.UK: Maternity Pay and leave Maternity Allowance If you're pregnant or have a new baby but do not qualify for Statutory Maternity Pay, you might be able to claim Maternity Allowance through Jobcentre Plus. Further information GOV.UK: Maternity Allowance Statutory Paternity Pay If your wife, partner (including same-sex partner) or civil partner gives birth, adopts a child, or has a child through surrogacy, you may be able to claim Statutory Paternity Pay to help you take time off work to look after the child. Find out more about paternity pay and leave on GOV.UK, including when you need to let your employer know that you're expecting. Statutory Adoption Pay A regular payment from your employer, paid in the same way as your usual wages, to help you take time off if you adopt a child. Find out more about adoption pay and leave on GOV.UK, including how and when to let your employer know.

Other financial help Sure Start Maternity Grant If you're on a low income and you or your partner get certain benefits or tax credits you may qualify for this one-off payment. Further information GOV.UK: Sure Start Maternity Grant New Style Jobseeker's Allowance New Style Jobseeker’s Allowance is a benefit you can apply for to help you when you are looking for work. People are no longer able to apply for the ‘old style’ of Jobseeker’s Allowance (if you are currently receiving this benefit, you’ll keep getting payments until your claim ends). Depending on your circumstances, you may also be entitled to apply for Universal Credit at the same time, or instead of the New Style Jobseeker’s Allowance. Further information GOV.UK: Jobseeker's Allowance New Style Employment and Support Allowance New Style Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) is a benefit you can apply for if you are under state pension age. You also need to have both: worked as an employee or have been self-employed

paid enough National Insurance contributions, usually in the last 2 to 3 years - National Insurance credits also count You cannot get New Style ESA if you claim Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA) or Statutory Sick Pay. You might be able to get Universal Credit at the same time or instead of New Style ESA. Further information GOV.UK: Employment and Support Allowance Housing Benefit Housing Benefit can help you pay your rent if you're unemployed, on a low income or claiming benefits. It's being replaced by Universal Credit. You can make a new claim for Housing Benefit if you're in supported, sheltered or temporary housing. Further information GOV.UK: Housing Benefit Support for Mortgage Interest You can apply for a loan to help with mortgage interest repayments if you receive certain benefits. You’ll have to repay the loan with interest when you sell your home. Further information GOV.UK: Support for Mortgage Interest Council Tax Reduction You might be eligible for help with paying your council tax if your income is low or you receive certain benefits. Further information GOV.UK: Apply for Council Tax Reduction Help with transport costs to hospital You might be able to get help from the Healthcare Travel Costs Scheme, depending on your circumstances. Further information Healthcare Travel Costs Scheme