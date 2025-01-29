Maternity leave - January 2025 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (2025)

January 2025 Babies

19.1K Discussions

194K Members

belladav

Counting down the days! Two working weeks left til my leave starts at 37 weeks. How are you ladies staying motivated? I keep finding myself on facebook marketplace looking at baby stuff lol!

T

Tylarlovee

4 working weeks left for me unless the doctor tells me otherwise, I'm due Jan 6th but working until Jan1st if she doesn't come early or my doc says I can't :) I've been on a buying spree! on the plus side 22 days of work left but who is counting haha and 2 have OB appts so it will fly by!

G

Gab-S

I am incredibly impressed. I stopped working at 30 weeks and I'm still absolutely exhausted!

t

tazlinke

pushing as far as I can. i'm 33+3 but he's been measuring bigger but when i brought it up the doc thought i wanted to be induced like um no...so I'm not even going to bother trying to communicate with them at this point. i'm due 1-14 but he's been about 2 weeks ahead...goal is to push through Christmas but we'll see, things have been harder lately and I walk 6+ hours a day

Maternity leave - January 2025 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (34)

ellearia

Motivated? To work? That went out the window months ago. Just counting down the days until I go into labor!

b

bribebe

I had this week off and have a few days left this upcoming week before I start my leave. I am curious whether my colleagues will be ambushing me with last minute questions and requests or if I’ll have a nice chill exit week! I can tell my mind is so far from work already it’s going to be a challenge to focus!

