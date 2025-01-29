Maternity leave - January 2025 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (2025)

Products17 Best Maternity Leggings Moms-to-Be Swear By for Support and Style Family5 Things We All Need to Unlearn About Maternity Leave PregnancyMaking the Most of Your Maternity Leave PregnancyWhat Every Mom Needs to Know About Maternity Leave FamilyI Used GoFundMe to Pay for My Maternity Leave

In April 2025 BabiesStarting new job at 23 weeksDecember 09, 2024 | by newmomma78Hi everyone. I’ll be starting a new job at 23 weeks and I have not told them I’m pregnant yet. My baby bump is getting pretty obvious though so I plan to wait a couple of weeks then tell my new boss. Has anyone been in this situation? If so...Latest:10hoursago| littlebean112 1

In August 2021 BabiesHow do you do it?December 09, 2024 | by Sammich2For real. Like how? We have a feral 3 year old son who is legit at 100 from the moment he wakes up until he passes out at bedtime and a 2 month old. I am still on maternity leave until Jan (I know how lucky I am) but my husband has already returned...Latest:6hoursago| redgatorade 1