Maternity leave - January 2025 Babies | Forums | What to Expect (2025)

belladav
Counting down the days! Two working weeks left til my leave starts at 37 weeks. How are you ladies staying motivated? I keep finding myself on facebook marketplace looking at baby stuff lol!
nhay26
Three working weeks for me! 15 days left. I'm using the holiday cheer to keep me motivated haha
T
Tylarlovee
4 working weeks left for me unless the doctor tells me otherwise, I'm due Jan 6th but working until Jan1st if she doesn't come early or my doc says I can't :) I've been on a buying spree! on the plus side 22 days of work left but who is counting haha and 2 have OB appts so it will fly by!
G
Gab-S
I am incredibly impressed. I stopped working at 30 weeks and I'm still absolutely exhausted!
t
tazlinke
pushing as far as I can. i'm 33+3 but he's been measuring bigger but when i brought it up the doc thought i wanted to be induced like um no...so I'm not even going to bother trying to communicate with them at this point. i'm due 1-14 but he's been about 2 weeks ahead...goal is to push through Christmas but we'll see, things have been harder lately and I walk 6+ hours a day
ellearia
Motivated? To work? That went out the window months ago. Just counting down the days until I go into labor!
b
bribebe
I had this week off and have a few days left this upcoming week before I start my leave. I am curious whether my colleagues will be ambushing me with last minute questions and requests or if I’ll have a nice chill exit week! I can tell my mind is so far from work already it’s going to be a challenge to focus!
