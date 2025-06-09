Measles warning for holidaymakers after outbreak in SW (2025)

West Australians travelling to the South West or overseas for the Easter school holidays have been urged to ensure they are protected against a measles outbreak which has spread to 13 cases.

The urgent warning came as the latest data revealed WA has the lowest child vaccination rate for measles in the country.

In the year to September, 90.88 per cent of two-year-olds in WA had received the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, which is administered twice before a child reaches 24 months as part of the national immunisation schedule.

Rates are even lower in the South West, where eight of the State’s 13 cases have been recorded. Just 82.5 per cent of two-year-olds in Augusta, Margaret River and Busselton have received the MMR vaccine, compared to 89.60 in Bunbury. Manjimup had the lowest rate in WA at 81.33 per cent.

WA also has the lowest percentage of fully immunised two-year-olds in the country, at 89.23 per cent. A 95 per cent vaccination rate is required to reach herd immunity.

See Also
Anxiety fuels emotional eating and weight gain, study findsResearchers use algorithm to pinpoint disease risk mutations in noncoding DNATrump backlash shifts voters from Dutton to Albanese: pollShort and clean: Why the new soap manicure is trending

Australian Medical Association WA president Michael Page said WA’s susceptibility to vaccine-preventable infectious disease was a “sleeping giant of public health ready to awaken.”

Dr Page said falling childhood vaccination rates was in part due to vaccine scepticism, fatigue and complacency and possibly because today’s parents had little “lived experience” when it came to vaccine-preventable disease.

“There could be something in the fact that the parents of 2025 have no lived experience with people around them suffering from vaccine-preventable illnesses that used not to be so rare as they are now,” he said.

“Those of us who believe in science and modern medicine, therefore, cannot ourselves be complacent about this movement that is occurring in our community.”

The Department of Health issued its latest warning on Wednesday after the State recorded its 13th case of measles this year.

Authorities have identified 28 exposure locations across the State, including in Perth’s southern suburbs and several locations in the South West, including Bunbury Regional Hospital and Bunbury Regional Prison.

WA Health’s communicable diseases director Paul Armstrong said holidaymakers should check to ensure their immunisations were up to date to protect themselves against measles, particularly when travelling overseas.

“These include popular holiday destinations for Western Australians such as India, Indonesia, Vietnam and other countries in south and southeast Asia,” Dr Armstrong said.

“Measles is highly infectious and can cause serious illness, particularly in babies and young children.

“It often requires hospitalisation and can lead to complications such as ear infections, pneumonia, encephalitis (swelling of the brain), and in rare cases, blindness or death.

“We are fortunate to have the MMR (measles-mumps-rubella) vaccine which is extremely effective and free for all Western Australians.”

People born between 1966 and 1993 may have received only one dose of vaccine in the immunisation schedule.

“We now know two doses are required to provide higher levels of long-term protection,” Dr Armstrong said.

“If you’re not sure whether you have received both doses, an extra dose of measles vaccine is safe and will make sure you are fully protected.”

Symptoms of measles include fever, fatigue, runny nose, red eyes as well as a cough, which is followed several days later by a prominent red rash.

The rash usually starts on the face and head before spreading to the rest of the body.

SEE THE FULL LIST OF EXPOSURE SITES

Measles warning for holidaymakers after outbreak in SW (2025)

References

Top Articles
Major dating app data breach may have exposed 1.5 million private user images online
Evolve, Lineage Bank face lawsuit over missing funds
Artiva Biotherapeutics Appoints Subhashis Banerjee, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer
Latest Posts
Hollywood star shares sad cancer diagnosis that changed her outlook on life
Ear and loathing: Ange Postecoglou’s bond with Spurs fans is finally broken | Jacob Steinberg
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Patricia Veum II

Last Updated:

Views: 5943

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (44 voted)

Reviews: 83% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Patricia Veum II

Birthday: 1994-12-16

Address: 2064 Little Summit, Goldieton, MS 97651-0862

Phone: +6873952696715

Job: Principal Officer

Hobby: Rafting, Cabaret, Candle making, Jigsaw puzzles, Inline skating, Magic, Graffiti

Introduction: My name is Patricia Veum II, I am a vast, combative, smiling, famous, inexpensive, zealous, sparkling person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.