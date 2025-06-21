Medical Tapes and Bandages Market Share and Segmentation Analysis (2024-2033) (2025)

Medical Tapes and Bandages Regional Insights

Medical Tapes and Bandages North America Market

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global medical tapes and bandage market in 2022 owing to rising demand for wound care products. For instance, on 17 August 2020, Sanara MedTech Inc., a supplier of wound and skin care products and services dedicated to improving patient outcomes, announced that its comprehensive wound and skin care strategy has been enlarged. Sanara is developing abilities supply telehealth services for wound and skin care patients' diagnosis and treatment. In addition, increasing number of companies manufacturing these products and agreement and partnerships between companies are driving market revenue growth in this region.

For instance, on 25 July 2022, Quipt Home Medical Corp., a U.S.-based leader in the home medical equipment industry focused on end-to-end respiratory care, signed an agreement with Cardinal Health at-Home, a business unit of Cardinal Health, Inc., under which Quipt has agreed to offer to sell and Cardinal has agreed to supply and distribute disposable medical supplies across all country, which is rising demand for the products in this region.

Medical Tapes and Bandages Asia Pacific market

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register significantly fast revenue growth rate in the medical tapes and bandage market over the forecast period. This is due to rising number of road accidents and surgeries in the area According to National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), there are 750,000 traffic-related fatalities annually in the 24 Asian countries, which account for 56% of global population. Annual deaths and injuries are rising in many low- and middle-income Asian countries. Pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcycle riders combined are vulnerable road users who are particularly at risk. In six African regions, 13 to 15-year-olds children had a 68.2% annual prevalence of serious injuries.

As a result, medical wound products are being used for this rising number of injuries and accidents and rising demand for these tapes and bandage in this region. Furthermore, for a population of 88 273, 4642 surgeries were accomplished annually. It is estimated that 3,646 surgeries would be needed annually for every 100,000 Indian population and one-third of these operations would be required for patients between ages of 30 and 49.

Medical Tapes and Bandages Europe Market

The Europe market is expected to account a considerably large revenue share in the medical tapes and bandage market over the forecast period. This is attributed to leading companies making strategic initiatives and acquisition with other medical companies. For instance, on 2 August 2021, Evonik has acquired a German biotech company JeNaCell. Evonik's biomaterials portfolio has been enlarged with acquisition of biotechnologically derived cellulose. JeNaCell's nature-identical material is used in medical technology and dermatology for wound and burn treatment, as well as hydroactive skin care. JeNaCell employees are expected to continue to work at Jena, Germany, development and production site, which is rising the company's profit rapidly.

Medical Tapes and Bandages Market Segment Insights

Medical Tapes and Bandages Product Insights:

Based on product, the global medical tapes and bandages market is segmented into tapes and bandages. The tapes segment is sub-segmented into medical tapes, fabric tape, paper tape and other tapes. bandages are sub-segmented into medical bandages, gauze bandages, adhesive bandages and others. The bandages segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global medical tapes and bandage market in 2022. Bandages are used to support an injured area, hold dressings in place, obliterate cavities, apply pressure to a part, immobilize a part, apply pressure to a part, and control hemorrhages.

These bandages make it possible to effectively treat wounds for a range of injuries and speed up the healing process. There are numerous bandages available, each with a unique type intended for use on a particular body part or for a particular purpose, such as crepe bandages, which are used for dressing, minimal invasive surgeries and compression. Some other types of bandages, such as smart bandages, that can actively deliver therapeutics, are crucial as they make it possible to plan a treatment that entails releasing medications at the right time and in the right dosage, thus driving revenue growth of this segment.

The tapes segment registered fastest revenue growth rate in the global medical tapes and bandage market during the forecast period. Different types of tapes are used wound care such as medical transpore tape, nexcare waterproof tape, fabric tapes, paper tapes and micropore paper tape etc. Most medical tapes are utilized to cover both new and old wounds, whether they are acute or chronic. These products also have a number of benefits, such as silicone-based tapes that provide consistent adhesion and feel good against the skin, which are expected to driving revenue growth of this segment. Several companies are manufacturing tapes for development of healthcare industries.

For instance, on 5 May 2022, 3M Spunlace Extended Wear Adhesive Tape on Liner, 4576, was developed for extended wear devices that require adhesion to the skin for up to a 21-day wear time, ushering in the next generation of device design. Furthermore, on 7 May 2021, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., a leading tape and film manufacturer, introduced the Curby Mini-Taper, a sleek and long - lasting manual water-activated tape. As a result, these rapid product launching by leading companies are significantly driving revenue growth of this segment.

Medical Tapes and Bandages Application Insights:

Based on application, the global medical tapes and bandages market is segmented into surgical wound treatment, traumatic wound treatment sports injury, and others. The surgical wound treatment segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global medical tapes and bandage market during the forecast period. Medical adhesive tape, also known as surgical tape, is used to wrap bandages, gauze, and other dressings around wounds during the surgery.

In addition, several companies are launching surgical wound products for immediate supplies in the operation theater, which are driving revenue growth of this segment. For instance, on 26 October 2021, Healthium Medtech Limited, a global medtech company focused on surgical, post-surgical, and chronic care products, announced release of Trushield NXT surgical wound dressing and added to its portfolio of trademark owners in \wound care and infection prevention segments. Trushield NXT combines benefits of a 3D hydrocellular substrate with patented infection prevention technology to provide a complete wound care system with 360-degree wound protection.

The sports injury segment accounted for account significantly large revenue share in the global medical tapes and bandage market during the forecast period. Sports injuries can happen under certain circumstances when athletes or any individuals are exposed to their specific sports. According to report, over 30 million kids and teenagers play organized sports in the U.S., and each year over 3.5 million of them suffer injuries while playing. Sports-related injuries account for nearly one-third of all childhood injuries. About 21% of all traumatic brain injuries in children in the U.S. are caused by sports and leisure activities. As a result, medical tapes and bandages are being used as wound care products and thus driving revenue growth of this segment.

Medical Tapes and Bandages End-Use Insights:

Based on end-use, the global medical tapes and bandages market is segmented into hospitals and clinics and ASCs and others. The hospitals and clinics segment accounted for considerably large revenue share in 2022 due to availability of long-term care facilities, arrangement of surgeries, and trained doctors and staffs. Services are continuously available for both serious and complex conditions. Hospitals and laboratories carry on R&D activities to improve efficiency of therapeutics and effectively addresses demands of individual's health. In addition, increasing number of government agencies are funding on healthcare and hospital sectors, which is driving revenue growth of this segment. Federal government covers about 40% of all medical expenses in health sectors. These funds go to hospitals run by Department of Veterans Affairs and Public Health Service. The largest publicly funded healthcare initiative in the U.S. is Medicare.