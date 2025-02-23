Medications for Hypertension - Cardiovascular Disorders - MSD Manual Professional Edition (2025)

The treatment of hypertension may involve lifestyle modifications alone (eg, dietary modification, weight loss, exercise) or in combination with medications. The decision to treat with medication is based on the blood pressure (BP) level, the presence of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) or its risk factors, and other considerations.
A number of medication classes are effective for initial and subsequent management of hypertension:
Adrenergic modifiers
Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors
Angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs)
Beta-blockers
Calcium channel blockers
Direct renin inhibitors
Direct vasodilators
Diuretics
Selection and use of medications in the treatment of stable hypertension is discussed elsewhere. For treatment of hypertensive emergencies, see table Parenteral Medications for Hypertensive Emergencies.
(See also Hypertension and Hypertensive Emergencies.)
Adrenergic Modifiers for Hypertension
Adrenergic modifiers include central alpha-2-agonists, postsynaptic alpha-1-blockers, and peripheral-acting non-selective adrenergic blockers (see table Adrenergic Modifiers for Hypertension).
Adrenergic Modifiers for Hypertension
Adrenergic Modifiers for Hypertension
Medication*
Selected Adverse Effects
Comments
Alpha-2-agonists (central acting)
Clonidine
Drowsiness, sedation, dry mouth, fatigue, sexual dysfunction, rebound hypertension with abrupt discontinuance (particularly if doses are high or concomitant beta-blockers are continued), localized skin reaction to clonidine patch; possibly liver damage, Coombs-positive hemolytic anemia with methyldopa
Should be used cautiously in older patients because of orthostatic hypotension
Interferes with measurements of urinary catecholamine levels by fluorometric methods
Should not be combined with an alpha-1-blocker because of a risk of significant orthostatic hypotension.
Clonidine TTS (patch)
Guanabenz
Guanfacine
Methyldopa
Alpha-1-blockers
Doxazosin
First-dose syncope, orthostatic hypotension, weakness, palpitations, headache
Should be used cautiously in older patients because of orthostatic hypotension
Relieves symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia
Prazosin
Terazosin
* Peripheral-acting adrenergic blockers (eg, guanadrel, guanethidine, reserpine) are no longer available in the United States.
TTS = transdermal therapeutic system.
Alpha-2-agonists (eg, methyldopa, clonidine, guanabenz, guanfacine) stimulate alpha-2-adrenergic receptors in the brain stem and reduce sympathetic nervous activity, lowering blood pressure (BP). Because they have a central action, they are more likely than other antihypertensives to cause drowsiness, lethargy, and depression; they are no longer widely used.Clonidine can be applied transdermally once a week as a patch; thus, it may be useful for patients who have difficulty adhering to treatment (eg, those with dementia). Rebound hypertension can occur with abrupt discontinuation.
Postsynaptic alpha-1-blockers (eg, prazosin, terazosin, doxazosin) are no longer used for primary treatment of hypertension because evidence suggests no reduction in mortality. Also,doxazosin used alone or with antihypertensives other than diuretics increases risk of heart failure. Other adverse effects include first-dose syncope, orthostatic hypotension, weakness, palpitations, and headache. However, they may be used in patients who have prostatic hypertrophy and need a 4th antihypertensive or in people with high sympathetic tone (ie, with high heart rate and spiking blood pressures) already on the maximum dose of a beta-blocker.
ACE Inhibitors for Hypertension
ACE inhibitors (see table Oral ACE Inhibitors and Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers for Hypertension) reduce blood pressure by interfering with the conversion of angiotensin I to angiotensin II and by inhibiting the degradation of bradykinin, thereby decreasing peripheral vascular resistance without causing reflex tachycardia. These medications reduce BP in many hypertensive patients, regardless of plasma renin activity. Because these medications provide renal protection, they are the medications of choice for patients with diabetes. They are not recommended for initial treatment in patients with African ancestry, in whom they appear to increase the risk of stroke when used for initial treatment.
A dry, irritating cough is the most common adverse effect, with estimates of up to 20% in North American and Europe populations and up to 40% in Asian populations (1, 2). Angioedema is the most serious adverse effect and, if it affects the oropharynx, can be fatal. Angioedema is most common among patients with African ancestry and those who smoke.
ACE inhibitors may increase serum potassium and creatinine levels, especially in patients with chronic kidney disease and those taking potassium-sparing diuretics, potassium supplements, or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).
ACE inhibitors are contraindicated during pregnancy.
In patients with a renal disorder, serum creatinine and potassium levels are monitored at least every 3 months. Patients who have stage 3 nephropathy (estimated glomerular filtration rate [GFR] of < 60 mL/minute to > 30 mL/minute) and are given ACE inhibitors can usually tolerate up to a 30 to 35% increase in serum creatinine above baseline. ACE inhibitors can cause acute kidney injury in patients who have hypovolemia, severe heart failure, severe bilateral renal artery stenosis, or severe stenosis in the artery to a solitary kidney.
Thiazide-type diuretics enhance the antihypertensive activity of ACE inhibitors and angiotensin II receptor blockers more than that of other classes of antihypertensives (3, 4). Spironolactone and eplerenone also appear to enhance the effect of ACE inhibitors.
Oral Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors and Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers for Hypertension
Oral Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors and Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers for Hypertension
Medication
Selected Adverse Effects
ACE inhibitors*
Benazepril
Rash, cough, angioedema, hyperkalemia (particularly in patients with renal insufficiency or taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, potassium-sparing diuretics, or potassium supplements), dysgeusia, reversible acute kidney injury if stenosis affecting one or both kidneys threatens renal function, proteinuria (rare at recommended doses), neutropenia (rare), hypotension with initiation of treatment (particularly in patients with high plasma renin activity or with hypovolemia due to diuretics or other conditions)
Captopril
Enalapril
Fosinopril
Lisinopril
Perindopril
Quinapril
Ramipril
Trandolapril
Angiotensin II receptor blockers
Azilsartan
Dizziness, angioedema (very rare); theoretically, same adverse effects as ACE inhibitors on renal function (except proteinuria and neutropenia), serum potassium, and blood pressure
Candesartan
Eprosartan
Irbesartan
Losartan
Olmesartan
Telmisartan
Valsartan
* All ACE inhibitors and angiotensin II receptor blockers are contraindicated in pregnancy (can cause injury or death to the developing fetus).
ACE inhibitors references
1. Israili ZH, Hall WD. Cough and angioneurotic edema associated with angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor therapy. A review of the literature and pathophysiology.Ann Intern Med 117(3):234-242, 1992. doi:10.7326/0003-4819-117-3-234
2. Woo KS, Nicholls MG. High prevalence of persistent cough with angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors in Chinese.Br J Clin Pharmacol 40(2):141-144, 1995.
3. Townsend RR, Holland OB. Combination of converting enzyme inhibitor with diuretic for the treatment of hypertension.Arch Intern Med 150(6):1175-1183, 1990.
4. Lacourcière Y, Poirier L, Lefebvre J, Ross SA, Leenen FH. Increasing the doses of both diuretics and angiotensin receptor blockers is beneficial in subjects with uncontrolled systolic hypertension.Can J Cardiol 26(8):313-319, 2010. doi:10.1016/s0828-282x(10)70442-6
Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers for Hypertension
Angiotensin II receptor blockers (see table Oral ACE Inhibitors and Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers for Hypertension) block angiotensin II receptors and therefore interfere with the renin-angiotensin system. Angiotensin II receptor blockers and ACE inhibitors are equally effective as antihypertensives. Angiotensin II receptor blockers may provide added benefits via tissue ACE blockade. The 2 classes have the same beneficial effects in patients with left ventricular failure or with nephropathy due to type 1 diabetes. An angiotensin II receptor blocker should not be used together with an ACE inhibitor, but when used with a beta-blocker may reduce the hospitalization rate for patients with heart failure. Angiotensin II receptor blockers may be safely used in anyone with an estimated GFR > 30 mL/minute to reduce cardiovascular risk and kidney disease progression.
Incidence of adverse events is low; angioedema occurs but much less frequently than with ACE inhibitors. Precautions for use of angiotensin II receptor blockers in patients withrenovascular hypertension, hypovolemia, and severe heart failure are the same as those for ACE inhibitors (see table Oral ACE Inhibitors and Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers for Hypertension). Angiotensin II receptor blockers are contraindicated during pregnancy.
Beta-Blockers for Hypertension
Beta-blockers are no longer first line agents for treatment of hypertension. However, they may be useful in patients with hypertension who have other disorders that may benefit from a beta-blocker, such as angina, previous myocardial infarction, or heart failure. Otherwise, beta-blockers are less protective against stroke and overall mortality than some other antihypertensives (1, 2).
Beta-blockers (see table Oral Beta-Blockers for Hypertension) slow heart rate and reduce myocardial contractility, thus reducing blood pressure. All beta-blockers are similar in antihypertensive efficacy. Cardioselective beta blockers (eg, acebutolol, atenolol, betaxolol, bisoprolol, metoprolol) are often preferred over nonselective agents because of potentially less bronchodilation and peripheral vasodilation, which is particularly relevant for patients withdiabetes (increasing risk of hypoglycemia), chronic peripheral arterial disease (impairing function), or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD, by potentiating bronchospasm). However, cardioselectivity is only relative and decreases as dose increases. Even cardioselective beta-blockers should be used with caution in patients with COPD with a prominent bronchospastic component.
Oral Beta-Blockers for Hypertension
Oral Beta-Blockers for Hypertension
Medication
Selected Adverse Effects
Comments
Acebutolol*, †
Bronchospasm, fatigue, insomnia, sexual dysfunction, exacerbation of heart failure, masking of symptoms of hypoglycemia, triglyceridemia, increased total cholesterol and decreased high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (except for pindolol, acebutolol, penbutolol, carteolol, and labetalol)
Contraindicated in patients with greater than 1st-degree atrioventricular block, or sick sinus syndrome
Should be avoided in patients with asthma
Should be used cautiously in patients with COPD with severe disease, heart failure, or who are taking insulin
Should not be stopped abruptly in patients with coronary artery disease
Bisoprolol, carvedilol, and metoprolol can be used to treat heart failure
Atenolol*
Betaxolol*
Bisoprolol*
Carvedilol‡
Carvedilol (controlled-release)‡
Labetalol‡, §
Metoprolol*
Metoprolol (extended-release)
Nadolol
Nebivolol
Penbutolol†
Pindolol†
Propranolol
Propranolol, long-acting
Timolol
* Cardioselective.
† With intrinsic sympathomimetic activity.
‡ Alpha-beta-blockers. Labetalol can also be given IV for hypertensive emergencies. F
§ Can also be given for hypertensive emergencies.
Beta-blockers with intrinsic sympathomimetic activity (eg, acebutolol, pindolol) do not adversely affect serum lipids; they are less likely to cause severe bradycardia.
Beta-blockers have central nervous system (CNS) adverse effects (sleep disturbances, fatigue, lethargy) and exacerbate depression. Nadolol affects the CNS the least and may be best when CNS effects must be avoided. Beta-blockers are contraindicated in patients with 2nd- or 3rd-degreeatrioventricular block or sinus node dysfunction. Beta-blockers should generally be avoided in patients with asthma because in addition to bronchospasm, they can also cause resistance to the effects of inhaled or oral beta receptor agonists (3).
Beta-blockers references
1. Thomopoulos C, Bazoukis G, Tsioufis C, Mancia G. Beta-blockers in hypertension: overview and meta-analysis of randomized outcome trials.J Hypertens 2020;38(9):1669-1681. doi:10.1097/HJH.0000000000002523
2. Wiysonge CS, Bradley HA, Volmink J, Mayosi BM, Opie LH. Beta-blockers for hypertension.Cochrane Database Syst Rev 2017;1(1):CD002003. Published 2017 Jan 20. doi:10.1002/14651858.CD002003.pub5
3. Morales DR, Jackson C, Lipworth BJ, Donnan PT, Guthrie B. Adverse respiratory effect of acute β-blocker exposure in asthma: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials.Chest 2014;145(4):779-786. doi:10.1378/chest.13-1235
Calcium Channel Blockers for Hypertension
Dihydropyridines (see table Oral Calcium Channel Blockers for Hypertension) are potent peripheral vasodilators and reduce blood pressure by decreasing total peripheral vascular resistance (TPR); they sometimes cause reflexive tachycardia.
The nondihydropyridinesverapamil and diltiazem slow the heart rate, decrease atrioventricular conduction, and decrease myocardial contractility. These medications should not be prescribed for patients with second- or third-degreeatrioventricular block or with left ventricular failure.
Oral Calcium Channel Blockers for Hypertension
Oral Calcium Channel Blockers for Hypertension
Medication
Selected Adverse Effects
Comments
Nondihydropyridines
Diltiazem, sustained-release
Headache, dizziness, asthenia, flushing, peripheral edema, bradycardia; possibly liver dysfunction
Possible gingival hyperplasia with chronic use
Contraindicated in heart failure with reduced ejection fraction due to negative inotropic effects, in sinus node dysfunction, or in greater than 1st-degree atrioventricular block
Diltiazem, extended-release
Verapamil
Headache, dizziness, asthenia, flushing, peripheral edema, bradycardia; possibly liver dysfunction
Constipation
Possible gingival hyperplasia with chronic use
Contraindicated in heart failure with reduced ejection fraction due to negative inotropic effects, in sinus node dysfunction, or in greater than 1st-degree atrioventricular block
Verapamil, sustained-release
Dihydropyridines
Amlodipine
Dizziness, flushing, headache, weakness, nausea, heartburn, peripheral edema, tachycardia
Possible gingival hyperplasia with chronic use
Contraindicated in heart failure, possibly except for amlodipine
Use of short-acting nifedipine possibly associated with higher rate of myocardial infarction
Felodipine
Isradipine
Nicardipine
Nicardipine, sustained-release
Nifedipine, extended-release
Nisoldipine
Use of short-acting calcium channel blockers should be avoided because of an increased risk of acute myocardial infarction (1).
A calcium channel blocker is preferred to a beta-blocker in patients with angina pectoris, with a bronchospastic disorder, with coronary spasms, or with Raynaud syndrome.
Calcium channel blocker reference
1. Furberg CD, Psaty BM, Meyer JV.Nifedipine. Dose-related increase in mortality in patients with coronary heart disease.Circulation 1995;92(5):1326-1331. doi:10.1161/01.cir.92.5.1326
Direct Renin Inhibitor for Hypertension
Aliskiren, a direct renin inhibitor, is used in the management of hypertension.
As with ACE inhibitors and angiotensin IIreceptor blockers, aliskiren causes elevation of serum potassium and creatinine.Aliskiren should not be combined with ACE inhibitors or angiotensin II receptor blockers in patients with diabetes or renal disease (estimated GFR < 60 mL/minute). It is also contraindicated during pregnancy.
Direct Vasodilators for Hypertension
Direct vasodilators, including minoxidil and hydralazine (see tableDirect Vasodilators for Hypertension), work directly on blood vessels, independently of the autonomic nervous system. Minoxidil is more potent than hydralazine but has more adverse effects, including sodiumand water retention and hypertrichosis, which is poorly tolerated by women. Minoxidil should be reserved for severe, refractory hypertension.
Hydralazine may be used during pregnancy (eg, forpreeclampsia) and as an adjunct antihypertensive. Hydralazine (particularly at doses > 200 mg/day) has been associated with drug-induced lupus, which resolves when the medication is stopped (1). It is also associated with drug-induced antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody (ANCA)-associated vasculitis (2).
Direct Vasodilators for Hypertension
Direct Vasodilators for Hypertension
Medication
Selected Adverse Effects*
Comments
Hydralazine
Positive antinuclear antibody test, drug-induced lupus (rare at recommended doses)
Augments vasodilating effects of other vasodilating medication
Minoxidil
Sodium and water retention, hypertrichosis; possibly new or worsening pleural and pericardial effusions
Reserved for severe, refractory hypertension
* Both medications may cause headache, tachycardia, and fluid retention and may precipitate angina in patients with coronary artery disease.
Direct vasodilators references
1. Handler J. Hydralazine-induced lupus erythematosis.J Clin Hypertens (Greenwich) 2012;14(2):133-136. doi:10.1111/j.1751-7176.2011.00573.x
2. Santoriello D, Bomback AS, Kudose S, et al. Anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody associated glomerulonephritis complicating treatment with hydralazine.Kidney Int 2021;100(2):440-446. doi:10.1016/j.kint.2021.03.029
Diuretics for Hypertension
Main classes of diuretics used for hypertension (see table Oral Diuretics for Hypertension) are
Loop diuretics
Potassium-sparing diuretics
Thiazide diuretics
Diuretics modestly reduce plasma volume and reduce vascular resistance, possibly via shifts in sodium from intracellular to extracellular loci.
Loop diuretics are used to treat hypertension only in patients who have an estimated GFR <30 mL/minute; these diuretics are given at least twice a day (except for torsemide which can be given once a day).
Although the potassium-sparing diuretics do not cause hypokalemia, hyperuricemia, or hyperglycemia, they are not as effective as thiazide-type diuretics in controlling hypertension and thus are not used for initial treatment. Potassium-sparing diuretics or potassium supplements are not needed when an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor or angiotensin II receptor blocker is used because these medications increase serum potassium.
Thiazide-type diuretics(thiazide diuretics and thiazide-like diuretics) are most commonly used. Common medications in this class with mortality benefits include chlorthalidone and indapamide. Although thiazide diuretics had previously been thought to be ineffective in patients withstage 4 chronic kdney disease, chlorthalidone has been shown to be effective in improving blood pressure in patients with glomerular filtration rates < 30 mL/minute (1). In addition to other antihypertensive effects, thiazide diuretics cause a small amount of vasodilation as long as intravascular volume is normal. Thiazide-like diuretics (ie, chlorthalidone, indapamide) are preferred over hydrochlorothiazide because of their higher potency (2) and longer duration of action. Thiazide-type diuretics can increase serum cholesterol slightly (mostly low-density lipoprotein cholesterol) and also increase triglyceride levels, although these effects may not persist > 1 year (3). Furthermore, levels seem to increase in only a few patients. The increase is apparent within 4 weeks of treatment and can be ameliorated by a low-fat diet. The possibility of a slight increase in lipid levels does not contraindicate diuretic use in patients with dyslipidemia.
All diuretics except the potassium-sparing distal tubular diuretics (eg, spironolactone) cause significant potassium loss, so serum potassium is measured monthly until the level stabilizes. Unless serum potassium is normalized, potassiumchannels in the arterial walls close and the resulting vasoconstriction makes achieving the blood pressure (BP) goal difficult. Patients with potassium levels<3.5 mEq/L (spironolactone, triamterene, amiloride) may be added. Potassium supplements or addition of a potassium-sparing diuretic is also recommended for any patients who are also taking digoxin, have a known heart disorder, have an abnormal ECG, have ectopy orarrhythmias, or develop ectopy or arrhythmias while taking a diuretic.
In most patients with diabetes, thiazide-type diuretics do not affect control of diabetes. Uncommonly, diuretics precipitate or worsen type 2 diabetes in patients with metabolic syndrome.
A hereditary predisposition probably explains the few cases of gout due to diuretic-induced hyperuricemia. Diuretic-induced hyperuricemia without gout does not require treatment or discontinuation of the diuretic.
Diuretics may slightly increase mortality in patients with a history of heart failure who do not have pulmonary congestion, particularly in those who are also taking an ACE inhibitor or angiotensin II receptor blocker and who do not drink at least 1400 mL (48 oz) of fluid daily. The increased mortality is probably related to diuretic-induced hyponatremia and hypotension.
Oral Diuretics for Hypertension
Oral Diuretics for Hypertension
Medication
Selected Adverse Effects
Loop Diuretics
Bumetanide
Hyperkalemia, hyponatremia, hypomagnesemia, dehydration, postural hypotension, tinnitus, hearing loss
Ethacrynic acid
Furosemide
Torsemide
Potassium-sparing diuretics
Amiloride
Hyperkalemia (particularly in patients with renal failure and in patients treated with an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor, angiotensin II receptor blocker, or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug), nausea, gastrointestinal distress, gynecomastia, menstrual irregularities (with spironolactone)
Eplerenone†
Spironolactone†
Triamterene
Thiazides and thiazide-like diuretics (chlorthalidone and indapamide)
Bendroflumethiazide
Hypokalemia (which increases digitalis toxicity), hyperuricemia, glucose intolerance, hypercholesterolemia, hypertriglyceridemia, hypercalcemia, sexual dysfunction in men, weakness, rash
Chlorothiazide
Chlorthalidone
Hydrochlorothiazide
Hydroflumethiazide
Indapamide
Methyclothiazide
* Larger doses may be required in patients with renal failure.
† Aldosterone receptor blockers.
Diuretic references
1. Agarwal R, Sinha AD, Tu W: Chlorthalidone for hypertension in Advanced CKD. Reply. N Engl J Med 386(14):1384, 2022.
2. Roush GC, Ernst ME, Kostis JB, Tandon S, Sica DA. Head-to-head comparisons of hydrochlorothiazide with indapamide and chlorthalidone: antihypertensive and metabolic effects.Hypertension 65(5):1041-1046, 2015. doi:10.1161/HYPERTENSIONAHA.114.05021
3. Ott SM, LaCroix AZ, Ichikawa LE, Scholes D, Barlow WE. Effect of low-dose thiazide diuretics on plasma lipids: results from a double-blind, randomized clinical trial in older men and women.J Am Geriatr Soc 51(3):340-347, 2003. doi:10.1046/j.1532-5415.2003.51107.x
