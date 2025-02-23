Medications for Hypertension - Cardiovascular Disorders - MSD Manual Professional Edition (2025)

Main classes of diuretics used for hypertension (see table Oral Diuretics for Hypertension) are

Loop diuretics

Potassium-sparing diuretics

Thiazide diuretics

Diuretics modestly reduce plasma volume and reduce vascular resistance, possibly via shifts in sodium from intracellular to extracellular loci.

Loop diuretics are used to treat hypertension only in patients who have an estimated GFR < 30 mL/minute; these diuretics are given at least twice a day (except for torsemide which can be given once a day).

Although the potassium-sparing diuretics do not cause hypokalemia, hyperuricemia, or hyperglycemia, they are not as effective as thiazide-type diuretics in controlling hypertension and thus are not used for initial treatment. Potassium-sparing diuretics or potassium supplements are not needed when an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor or angiotensin II receptor blocker is used because these medications increase serum potassium.

Thiazide-type diuretics (thiazide diuretics and thiazide-like diuretics) are most commonly used. Common medications in this class with mortality benefits include chlorthalidone and indapamide. Although thiazide diuretics had previously been thought to be ineffective in patients withstage 4 chronic kdney disease, chlorthalidone has been shown to be effective in improving blood pressure in patients with glomerular filtration rates < 30 mL/minute (1). In addition to other antihypertensive effects, thiazide diuretics cause a small amount of vasodilation as long as intravascular volume is normal. Thiazide-like diuretics (ie, chlorthalidone, indapamide ) are preferred over hydrochlorothiazide because of their higher potency (2) and longer duration of action. Thiazide-type diuretics can increase serum cholesterol slightly (mostly low-density lipoprotein cholesterol) and also increase triglyceride levels, although these effects may not persist > 1 year (3). Furthermore, levels seem to increase in only a few patients. The increase is apparent within 4 weeks of treatment and can be ameliorated by a low-fat diet. The possibility of a slight increase in lipid levels does not contraindicate diuretic use in patients with dyslipidemia.

All diuretics except the potassium-sparing distal tubular diuretics (eg, spironolactone) cause significant potassium loss, so serum potassium is measured monthly until the level stabilizes. Unless serum potassium is normalized, potassiumchannels in the arterial walls close and the resulting vasoconstriction makes achieving the blood pressure (BP) goal difficult. Patients with potassium levels< 3.5 mEq/L (spironolactone, triamterene, amiloride) may be added. Potassium supplements or addition of a potassium-sparing diuretic is also recommended for any patients who are also taking digoxin, have a known heart disorder, have an abnormal ECG, have ectopy orarrhythmias, or develop ectopy or arrhythmias while taking a diuretic.

In most patients with diabetes, thiazide-type diuretics do not affect control of diabetes. Uncommonly, diuretics precipitate or worsen type 2 diabetes in patients with metabolic syndrome.

A hereditary predisposition probably explains the few cases of gout due to diuretic-induced hyperuricemia. Diuretic-induced hyperuricemia without gout does not require treatment or discontinuation of the diuretic.

Diuretics may slightly increase mortality in patients with a history of heart failure who do not have pulmonary congestion, particularly in those who are also taking an ACE inhibitor or angiotensin II receptor blocker and who do not drink at least 1400 mL (48 oz) of fluid daily. The increased mortality is probably related to diuretic-induced hyponatremia and hypotension.