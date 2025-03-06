Medline Drop Arm Commode Chair for Adults and Seniors, Padded Seat, Removable (2025)

"); if (!$(this).is(":visible")) { $(this).fadeTo(1000, 1, function () { $(this).slideDown(500); }); } }); } if (data.Accepted) { //prepare success system message systemMessage = "
×" + contextMessageDictionary["ActionSuccess"] + "
"; if (!$(".awe-rt-ListingActionMessage").is(":visible") || $(".awe-rt-ListingActionMessage").html() == "") { $(".awe-rt-ListingActionMessage").hide(); $(".awe-rt-ListingActionMessage").html(systemMessage); $(".awe-rt-ListingActionMessage").slideDown(); } else { $(".awe-rt-ListingActionMessage").fadeOut(200, function () { $(this).html(systemMessage); $(this).fadeIn(200); }); } //render checkout button if a lineitem was returned //EXCEPT: when Auto Generate Invoices is enabled, do not render checkout buttons for lots until the entire event has ended if (!autoGenerateInvoices && ownerAllowsInstantCheckout && data.LineItemID) { var checkoutUrl = 'https://bid.702auctions.com/Account/Checkout?lineitemid=' + data.LineItemID; checkoutUrl += '&returnUrl=%2fEvent%2fLotDetails%2f112508498%2fMedline-Drop-Arm-Commode-Chair-for-Adults-and-Seniors-Padded-Seat-Removable'; if (autoCheckoutForBuyNow) { window.location = checkoutUrl; } var checkoutHtml = '
' + '' + '' + '' + '' + '' + '' + 'Checkout' + '' + '' + '
'; if ($(".detail__context-menu").find(".btn__detail__checkout").length == 0) { $(".detail__context-menu").prepend(checkoutHtml).show(); } else { jslog("skipped rendering checkout button because one already exists."); } } if (data.LineItemID && !highlightCheckoutButtonForBuyNow) { //render contact seller button if one does not already exist if (false && $("a.btn__detail__contactuser").length == 0) { var contactSellerUrl = '/Account/SendListingMessage?receiver=702Auctions&template=ask_listing_question&listingID=112508499&returnUrl=%2FEvent%2FLotDetails%2F112508498%2FMedline-Drop-Arm-Commode-Chair-for-Adults-and-Seniors-Padded-Seat-Removable'; var contactSellerHtml = '
' + '' + '' + '' + '' + '' + '' + 'Contact Seller' + '' + '' + '
'; $(".detail__context-menu").append(contactSellerHtml).show(); jslog("contact button rendered for line item #" + data.LineItemID); } //render feedback button if (false) { var feedbackUrl = '/Account/SubmitFeedback?LineItemID=REPLACELINEITEMID&ListingID=112508499&Receiver=702Auctions' .replace("REPLACELINEITEMID", data.LineItemID); var feedbackHtml = '
' + '' + '' + '' + '' + '' + '' + 'Feedback' + '' + '' + '
'; $(".detail__context-menu").append(feedbackHtml).show(); jslog("feedback button rendered for line item #" + data.LineItemID); } } } else { //ReasonString is populated, prepare a Negative System message if (contextMessageDictionary[data.ReasonString]) { systemMessage = "
×" + contextMessageDictionary[data.ReasonString] + "
"; } else { systemMessage = "
×" + data.ReasonString + "
"; } if (!$(".awe-rt-ListingActionMessage").is(":visible") || $(".awe-rt-ListingActionMessage").html() == "") { $(".awe-rt-ListingActionMessage").hide(); $(".awe-rt-ListingActionMessage").html(systemMessage); $(".awe-rt-ListingActionMessage").slideDown(); } else { $(".awe-rt-ListingActionMessage").fadeOut(200, function () { $(this).html(systemMessage); $(this).fadeIn(200); }); } } } else { //Context is null, but ReasonString is populated, prepare a Negative System message if (contextMessageDictionary[data.ReasonString]) { systemMessage = "
×" + contextMessageDictionary[data.ReasonString] + "
"; } else { systemMessage = "
×" + data.ReasonString + "
"; } if (!$(".awe-rt-ListingActionMessage").is(":visible") || $(".awe-rt-ListingActionMessage").html() == "") { $(".awe-rt-ListingActionMessage").hide(); $(".awe-rt-ListingActionMessage").html(systemMessage); $(".awe-rt-ListingActionMessage").slideDown(); } else { $(".awe-rt-ListingActionMessage").fadeOut(200, function () { $(this).html(systemMessage); $(this).fadeIn(200); }); } } } }); // render a checkout button if: // // - the lot ends successfully, and // - the winner is viewing, but only if // - auto gen invoices is disabled // // mainly to prevent one invoice per LOT per buyer, rather than the generally preferred one invoice per EVENT per buyer $(document).on("SignalR_UpdateListingStatus", function (event, data) { if ($.inArray(data.ListingID, interestingListings) < 0) return; if (autoGenerateInvoices || ownerAllowsInstantCheckout) { if (data.Status == "Successful" && data.LineItemID && data.LineItemPayerUN == "") { //when Auto Generate Invoices is enabled, do not render checkout buttons for lots until the entire event has ended if (!autoGenerateInvoices) { var checkoutUrl = 'https://bid.702auctions.com/Account/Checkout?lineitemid=' + data.LineItemID; checkoutUrl += '&returnUrl=%2fEvent%2fLotDetails%2f112508498%2fMedline-Drop-Arm-Commode-Chair-for-Adults-and-Seniors-Padded-Seat-Removable'; var checkoutHtml = '
' + '' + '' + '' + '' + '' + '' + 'Checkout' + '' + '' + '
'; if ($(".detail__context-menu").find(".btn__detail__checkout").length == 0) { $(".detail__context-menu").prepend(checkoutHtml).show(); } else { jslog("skipped rendering checkout button because one already exists."); } } //render contact seller button if one does not already exist if (false && $("a.btn__detail__contactuser").length == 0) { //"/Account/SendListingMessage?receiver=tester1&template=ask_listing_question&listingID=166614&returnUrl=%2FListing%2FDetails%2F166614%2Ftest-item-J" var contactSellerUrl = '/Account/SendListingMessage?receiver=702Auctions&template=ask_listing_question&listingID=112508499&returnUrl=%2FEvent%2FLotDetails%2F112508498%2FMedline-Drop-Arm-Commode-Chair-for-Adults-and-Seniors-Padded-Seat-Removable'; var contactSellerHtml = '
' + '' + '' + '' + '' + '' + '' + 'Contact Seller' + '' + '' + '
'; $(".detail__context-menu").append(contactSellerHtml).show(); jslog("contact button rendered for line item #" + data.LineItemID); } //render feedback button if (false) { var feedbackUrl = '/Account/SubmitFeedback?LineItemID=REPLACELINEITEMID&ListingID=112508499&Receiver=702Auctions' .replace("REPLACELINEITEMID", data.LineItemID); var feedbackHtml = '
' + '' + '' + '' + '' + '' + '' + 'Feedback' + '' + '' + '
'; $(".detail__context-menu").append(feedbackHtml).show(); jslog("feedback button rendered for line item #" + data.LineItemID); } } } }); $(".GoToPrevLot").on("click", function () { var thisLotOrder = 70; var lastLotOrder = 638; if (thisLotOrder > 0) { $(".GoToPrevLot").prop("disabled", true); $.post("/RealTime/GetLotIdByLotOrder", { eventId: 112496754, lotOrder: (thisLotOrder - 1) }) .done(function (data) { if (data.LotId) { window.location.href = "/Event/LotDetails" + "/" + data.LotId; } }); } }); $(".GoToNextLot").on("click", function () { var thisLotOrder = 70; var lastLotOrder = 638; if (thisLotOrder < lastLotOrder) { $(".GoToNextLot").prop("disabled", true); $.post("/RealTime/GetLotIdByLotOrder", { eventId: 112496754, lotOrder: (thisLotOrder + 1) }) .done(function (data) { console.log("next lot result: ", data); if (data.LotId) { window.location.href = "/Event/LotDetails" + "/" + data.LotId; } }); } }); $(document).on("SignalR_UpdateInvoiceStatus", function (event, data) { if ($.inArray(data.ListingID, interestingListings) < 0) return; jslog("SignalR_UpdateInvoiceStatus (listing, invoice, status, payer): " + data.ListingID + ", " + data.InvoiceID + ", " + data.InvoiceStatus + ", " + data.InvoicePayerUN); //show "View Invoice" or "Checkout" button if applicable if (data.InvoicePayerUN == aweUserName) { //get result of /RealTime/IsInvoicePayable?invoiceId=nnnnnn var promise = Proxy.invokeAsync("IsInvoicePayable", { invoiceId: data.InvoiceID }, function(result) { var checkoutUrl = 'https://bid.702auctions.com/Account/Invoice/' + data.InvoiceID; checkoutUrl += '?returnUrl=%2fEvent%2fLotDetails%2f112508498%2fMedline-Drop-Arm-Commode-Chair-for-Adults-and-Seniors-Padded-Seat-Removable'; if (result.isPayable) { //invoice is payable if (autoCheckoutForBuyNow) { window.location = checkoutUrl; } if ($("a.btn__detail__checkout").length == 0) { //render checkout button if one does not already exist var checkoutHtml = '
' + '' + '' + '' + '' + '' + '' + 'Checkout' + '' + '' + '
'; $(".detail__context-menu").prepend(checkoutHtml).show(); jslog("checkout button rendered for invoice #" + data.InvoiceID); } } else { //the invoice is not payable, so instead of 'checkout' button, render 'view invoice' button if one does not already exist if ($("a.btn__detail__invoices").length == 0) { var viewInvoiceHtml = '
' + '' + '' + '' + '' + '' + '' + 'View Invoice' + '' + '' + '
'; $(".detail__context-menu").append(viewInvoiceHtml).show(); jslog("view invoice button rendered for invoice #" + data.InvoiceID); } } //only render the contact and/or feedback buttons if either // a) the web.config setting HighlightCheckoutButtonForBuyNow is set to False, or // b) the invoice is not payable if (!highlightCheckoutButtonForBuyNow || !result.isPayable) { //render contact seller button if one does not already exist if (false && $("a.btn__detail__contactuser").length == 0) { var contactSellerUrl = '/Account/SendListingMessage?receiver=702Auctions&template=ask_listing_question&listingID=112508499&returnUrl=%2FEvent%2FLotDetails%2F112508498%2FMedline-Drop-Arm-Commode-Chair-for-Adults-and-Seniors-Padded-Seat-Removable'; var contactSellerHtml = '
' + '' + '' + '' + '' + '' + '' + 'Contact Seller' + '' + '' + '
'; $(".detail__context-menu").append(contactSellerHtml).show(); jslog("contact button rendered for invoice #" + data.InvoiceID); } //render feedback button if (false) { var feedbackUrl = '/Account/SubmitFeedback?LineItemID=REPLACELINEITEMID&ListingID=112508499&Receiver=702Auctions' .replace("REPLACELINEITEMID", data.LineItemID); var feedbackHtml = '
' + '' + '' + '' + '' + '' + '' + 'Feedback' + '' + '' + '
'; $(".detail__context-menu").append(feedbackHtml).show(); jslog("feedback button rendered for invoice #" + data.InvoiceID); } } }, function(error) { jslog("Error retrieving invoice status (1): " + error); } ); promise.fail(function (jqXHR, textStatus) { jslog("Error retrieving invoice status (2): " + textStatus); }); } }); });
Back To Catalog
Shipping Information
Auction Terms & Conditions
- All auctions are no reserve and sold to the highest bidder.
- A 15% buyers fee applies to all items.
- We accept Cash andall major credit cards.
- All payments must be made online prior to pickup. You will be emailed an invoice with a payment link,or your invoice can be found under the My Account section and can be paid for there. If you are paying cash, your order must be paid and picked up within 72 hours.
- All invoices will be automatically charged to the Credit / Debit card on fileby 5pmthe followingday.
- If there is no Credit/Debit card on file and there is no payment within 24 hours, the item will be relisted and you will not be allowed to bid again until you add a payment method to your account.
- All bidders must pick uptheir itemsfrom1889 E. MAULE AVE. SUITE FLas Vegas, NV 89119within7 days.
- Once payment is received, you will receive an email with a link to schedule a pickup time and pickup instructions.
- All items must be picked up within 10 days of the auction endingor your order will be canceled and may be subject to a restocking fee.
702 Auctions offers returns on items that are misdescribed within 10 days of the date you picked up your items.
For our complete terms and conditions,Click Here
Pickup only!!1889 E. MAULE AVE. SUITE FLas Vegas, NV 89119Monday-Friday 9am-5pmwithin 10 days. Once payment is received, you will receive an email with a link to schedule a pickup time and pickup instructions. We offer contactless pickup options and take all possible measures to ensure your safety.
15.00% Buyer's Premium
This Auction Uses Proxy Bidding.
Ended
Medline Drop Arm Commode Chair for Adults and Seniors, Padded Seat, Removable
MSRP: $109.95 -
- SoldWinning Bid: $3.00
- 3 Bid(s) View Bid History
702Auctions Las Vegas, NV US
View Seller's Other Listings
Payment Options Seller Accepts Credit Cards
Payment Instructions
Once payment is made, you can set an appointment for pickup. Only one appointment is needed to pick up all of your items.
Details
Lot Number
216108
MSRP
109.95
Item Condition
USED
Amazon ID
B08KSLM1L3
Lot # M216108
System ID # 112508498
End Date
Start Date
Description
Description: Medline Drop Arm Commode Chair for Adults and Seniors, Padded Seat, Removable Pail, Splash Guard, Drop-Down Arms, 350 lb. Weight Capacity
MSRP: 109.95
Condition: USED
Notes:
Other info: Description (from Manufacturer): The Medline commode chair for seniors and adults with padded arm rests provides comfortable and convenient toileting with easy wheelchair access. The armrests conveniently lower down for lateral transfers on and off the commode, making it ideal for elderly and disabled individuals. Thick, padded foam seat offers extra comfort and support. It comes standard with a 7.5 qt. removable bucket, lid and splash guard. The clip-on toilet seat detaches conveniently for easy cleaning. This heavy-duty commode has a 350 lb. weight capacity and sturdy powder coated steel construction ideal for everyday use. Position it near the bed with one arm lowered for easy nighttime access or remove bucket and use as a raised toilet seat over a regular toilet. Product dimensions: Assembled - 22.5”L x 23.5”W x 29 – 33”H/Folded – 32.5” x 21” x 9”. Seat depth: 17”. Handle width/overall width: 23”. Seat height range: 18-22”. With 100+ years servicing the healthcare industry, you can trust Medline for your bedside commode needs.Features: PADDED DROP-DOWN ARMRESTS— Ideal for individuals in wheelchairs, arms rests lower for easy lateral transfers on and off commode,THICK, FOAM-PADDED SEAT—Extra comfortable resilient, foam-padded seat is perfect for adult and elderly users and those in wheelchairs or recovering from surgery for short-term use,EASY ADJUSTABLE HEIGHT SETTINGS – Easy push-button design for simple, custom seat height adjustment from 18-22”,EASY TO CLEAN AND HEAVY-DUTY—Clip-on seat can be removed for cleaning; sturdy steel construction with generous 350 lb. weight capacity,MULTI-FUNCTIONAL DESIGN – For use at bedside or remove bucket and use as a raised toilet seat over a regular toiletKeywords: Medline,Drop,Arm,Commode,Chair,for,Adults,and,Seniors,Padded,Seat,Removable,Pail,Splash,Guard,Drop-Down,Arms,350,lb.,Weight,CapacityCategories: Industrial & Scientific, Health & Household, Medical Supplies & Equipment, Mobility & Daily Living Aids, Bathroom Safety, Aids & Accessories, Commodes & Liners, Bedside Commodes -- CATEGORIES: Industrial & Scientific , Health & Household , Medical Supplies & Equipment , Mobility & Daily Living Aids , Bathroom Safety, Aids & Accessories , Commodes & Liners , Bedside Commodes
Lot Number: 216108
Pickup Information: This item is available for LOCAL PICKUP ONLY. No shipping available.