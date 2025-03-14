Medline Transfer Bench for Bathtubs and Showers, Adjustable Shower Bench and (2025)

"); if (!$(this).is(":visible")) { $(this).fadeTo(1000, 1, function () { $(this).slideDown(500); }); } }); } if (data.Accepted) { //prepare success system message systemMessage = "
Back To Catalog
Shipping Information
Auction Terms & Conditions
- All auctions are no reserve and sold to the highest bidder.
- A 15% buyers fee applies to all items.
- We accept Cash andall major credit cards.
- All payments must be made online prior to pickup. You will be emailed an invoice with a payment link,or your invoice can be found under the My Account section and can be paid for there. If you are paying cash, your order must be paid and picked up within 72 hours.
- All invoices will be automatically charged to the Credit / Debit card on fileby 5pmthe followingday.
- If there is no Credit/Debit card on file and there is no payment within 24 hours, the item will be relisted and you will not be allowed to bid again until you add a payment method to your account.
- All bidders must pick uptheir itemsfrom1889 E. MAULE AVE. SUITE FLas Vegas, NV 89119within7 days.
- Once payment is received, you will receive an email with a link to schedule a pickup time and pickup instructions.
- All items must be picked up within 10 days of the auction endingor your order will be canceled and may be subject to a restocking fee.
702 Auctions offers returns on items that are misdescribed within 10 days of the date you picked up your items.
For our complete terms and conditions,Click Here
Pickup only!!1889 E. MAULE AVE. SUITE FLas Vegas, NV 89119Monday-Friday 9am-5pmwithin 10 days. Once payment is received, you will receive an email with a link to schedule a pickup time and pickup instructions. We offer contactless pickup options and take all possible measures to ensure your safety.
15.00% Buyer's Premium
This Auction Uses Proxy Bidding.
Ended
Medline Transfer Bench for Bathtubs and Showers, Adjustable Shower Bench and
MSRP: $52.99 -
- SoldWinning Bid: $2.00
- 2 Bid(s) View Bid History
702Auctions Las Vegas, NV US
View Seller's Other Listings
Payment Options Seller Accepts Credit Cards
Payment Instructions
Once payment is made, you can set an appointment for pickup. Only one appointment is needed to pick up all of your items.
Details
Lot Number
517775
MSRP
52.99
Item Condition
NEW
Amazon ID
B086TPM48Y
Lot # M517775
System ID # 113133846
End Date
Start Date
Description
Description: Medline Transfer Bench for Bathtubs and Showers, Adjustable Shower Bench and Bath Seat for Seniors and Adults, Slip-Resistant Feet, Heavy-Duty 400 lb. Weight Capacity, Tool-Free Assembly 1 Count (Pack of 1) Transfer Bench
MSRP: 52.99
Condition: NEW
Notes:
Other info: Description (from Manufacturer): The Medline bathtub transfer bench for seniors and mobility impaired individuals provides customized assistance for showering and bathing. This durable, heavy-duty bench has a weight capacity of 400 lbs., and securely positions across the tub for easy transfer in and out of baths and showers. Adjustable seat height from 17.5-22.5” allows for a custom fit at half-inch increments. The backrest can switch from either side of the seat to accommodate any size shower or tub; a side arm comes standard for stability and leverage when sitting or standing up. Wide suction cup feet inside the tub grip securely to provide stability and confidence. Slip-resistant rubber feet outside the tub prevent sliding. The seat and backrest have convenient drain holes. Easy, tool-free assembly; overall dimensions 32”L x 18”W x 32.5- 36.5” (includes backrest). With over 100 years servicing the healthcare industry, you can trust Medline for accessible and independent bathing.Features: Steel,HEAVY DUTY BATH AND SHOWER BENCH—For seniors and mobility-impaired individuals; use as tub transfer bench or bath seat for easy entry and exit; high-strength, rust-resistant aluminum frame; 400 lb. weight capacity; 11 lb.,EASY ADJUSTABLE HEIGHT SETTINGS AND REVERSIBLE BACKREST – Easy push-button design for simple, custom seat height adjustment from 17.5-22”. Reversible backrest fits on either side of seat to accommodate any shower or tub.,BACKREST and ARM REST – Get extra stability and support when sitting down or getting up. Reversible backrest can be positioned on either side to fit most tubs; Stationary arm rest stays on one side.,SLIP RESISTANT FEET—Slip-resistant feet help prevent sliding outside the tub; wide, suction cup feet add security in the tub,TOOL-FREE ASSEMBLY—Simple tool-free, locking, push-button assembly; seat dimensions: 16"(D) x 26.5"(W) x 17.5-22"(H); overall width: 32"; overall depth: 18"; overall height (with backrest) 32.5-36.5”Keywords: Medline,Transfer,Bench,for,Bathtubs,and,Showers,Adjustable,Shower,Bench,and,Bath,Seat,for,Seniors,and,Adults,Slip-Resistant,Feet,Heavy-Duty,400,lb.,Weight,Capacity,Tool-Free,AssemblyCategories: Health, Household & Baby Care, Mobility & Daily Living Aids, Bathroom Safety, Aids & Accessories, Bath & Shower Aids, Bath & Shower Safety Seating & Transfer Benches -- CATEGORIES: Health, Household & Baby Care , Mobility & Daily Living Aids , Bathroom Safety, Aids & Accessories , Bath & Shower Aids , Bath & Shower Safety Seating & Transfer Benches
Lot Number: 517775
Pickup Information: This item is available for LOCAL PICKUP ONLY. No shipping available.