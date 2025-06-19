Meet the Ayrshire firms behind success of World Wheelchair Curling Championships (2025)

The smooth running of a world championship event is down to the many businesses and organisations which come together to make it happen

Ayrshire Live Stephen Bark Ayrshire Live senior reporter 16:23, 24 Mar 2025Updated 11:36, 26 Mar 2025

From specialist equipment and flooring to furniture and catering, several Ayrshire businesses have helped make a success of a recent world championships.

World Curling held their wheelchair curling championships at the Auchenharvie Leisure Centre in Stevenston earlier this month with Japan and China claiming gold medals.

Team Scotland faired well and secured spots at the Milano-Cortina 2026 Paralympics in both the mixed team and mixed doubles events as well as taking home a silver medal.

Behind all that was a team of businesses and organisations, led by Scottish Curling's local organising committee as the host nation.

One of their goals was to have as many local companies on board as possible and Ayrshire Live caught up with the businesses which made the world championships happen.

In Irvine, Cunninghame Furniture Recycling Company provided a green way for the curlers to relax while on down time between matches with recycled furniture for the athlete's lounges.

Jordan Easton, operations supervisor, said: "Cunninghame Furniture Recycling Company’s (CFRC) involvement in the championships demonstrates how environmental responsibility and cost-effectiveness can go hand-in-hand when running events.

‌



"CFRC provided seating that not only prevented waste but also allowed the event to make real savings, thanks to our free provision and subsequent reprocessing of the furniture donated during the championships."

Local to Stevenston and recently visited by the Duke of Edinburgh is Doon the Beach Community Cafe.

Established in 2023, the cafe is popular among Stevenston residents but it has a growing reputation with visitors coming from further afield.

‌



They have recently launched a new mobile cafe so they can take their coffee and cakes on the road and made their debut at the world championships.

Although the sport is played on ice, the rink at Auchenharvie underwent a transformation to become a world championship venue and that required the provision of carpets.

‌



Ayr-based Roxx Flooring was the only option as an Ayrshire firm with extensive knowledge in world-class sporting events.

Paul Bryan, managing director, said: "It was very good and very smooth. It was a day and a half's build for the install for the flooring.

‌



"We are just a company based in Ayrshire but we have worked UK wide. We do The Open, Wimbledon, Cheltenham Gold Cup, Aintree so we do a lot of high-profile sporting events. We are here, there and everywhere and obviously we are based in Ayr."

It may only be a town of around 4,000 people but everyone in the curling world knows about Mauchline.

The East Ayrshire town is home to the world's only curling stone factory where Kays of Scotland take the unique Ailsa Craig granite and turn them into World Curling approved stones for every major championships.

‌



One thing many major events require is portaloo provision and another Ayrshire-based company stepped up to the plate - Up 4 Loo Hire of Symington.

Naomi Hazlewood of Up 4 Loo Hire said: "I would just like to say we were thrilled to be asked to supply accessible loos for the World Wheelchair Curling Championships at Auchenharvie Leisure Centre.

"We are based in Ayrshire and having the competition in our region gave us all a sense of pride, especially seeing Ailsa Craig, just across the water.

‌



"I learned that the Scotland team did exceptionally well, which was amazing. The organising committee were fabulous to work with, they worked so hard, emails flying at all times of the night and very early morning, which we were on board with, making sure that the loos and catering waste which we saw to, met their competitor and guest expectations."

Even the islands got involved in supporting the world championships as Arran Sense of Scotland provided athlete toiletries for the event.

‌



Catering for the event was done by Rock Salt Catering and Events - a Glasgow-based company which use local suppliers for the events they cater.

Run by Sandy Kennedy and Shona Halley, the location catering firm fed athletes from around the world with Ayrshire produce on the menu.

Sandy said: "Our main focus is the TV and film industry. We do location catering so we work from trucks in carparks for whatever production company.

‌



"We travel the length and breadth of Scotland and all our stuff is made fresh on the day.

"It has been nice to be in the one location for us and be here and have a base. It's also really nice to see all the different nationalities from across the world, to get to know them and to get to feed them.

‌



"We've covered all types of menus and recipes.

"It's a great set up, a great facility and it has been great to be part of it. It's not a world that we know about but it's been great to meet people from all around the world.

‌



Shona added: "We serve between 60 and 300 people a day, breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea. The World Championships have been great fun. They are a nice bunch and they have really enjoyed the food.

"We are always treading a fine line between the trendy things, healthy options and dietary requirements and then the people who just want steak pie and chips so it is quite difficult.

"Two different people have said to us that, from all the international competitions they've been to around the world, the food here has been the best. I was pretty chuffed with that."

