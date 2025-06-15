Meet the Face Massagers Blowing Up the Group Chat (2025)

Material: aluminum, silicone | Set includes: roller tool | Who it’s for: people who want depuffing

Best for Necks: Glo24K Neck and Face LED Beauty Massager plus 24k Moisturizing Day Cream

Why it’s worth it: Glo24k’s Neck and Face LED Beauty Massager gives some love to the oft-forgotten neck. This contour-friendly tool is perfectly curved to tackle rounded areas which, yes, include your face, but also your nape. It uses heat and three kinds of LED light therapy that you can toggle between at the press of a button—each offering its own benefits. Blue light smoothes and tones textured skin, green light calms irritation, and red light softens signs of aging, like sagging and fine lines. When you shop this set, you’ll also get a jar of the brand’s 24k Moisturizing Day Cream, which primes and preps your skin to receive all that juicy light. The luxe formula features 24k gold (gasp), hyaluronic acid, and collagen to nourish, hydrate, and tighten. Massage a dollop across your face and neck before switching on the device to help it glide effortlessly and maximize absorption.

Material: plastic | Set includes: massager, charger, cream | Who it’s for: people with neck troubles

Frequently Asked Questions

How should I choose a face massager?

When choosing a facial massager, Mona Gohara, MD, a board-certified dermatologist based in Connecticut, advises looking for an option that offers multiple technologies in one device. "Popular combos are microcurrent and light therapies. Massage alone feels good and may impart the short-term benefit of toning some facial muscles, yet the combination is more effective," she tells Allure. Of course, consider your skin-care goals and budget. Some of the best face massagers cost a pretty penny, so do your research before hitting the checkout line.

What's the best way to use a face massager?

While each face massager has specialized instructions, there are some standard rules. Dr. Gohara suggests using a face massager before bed. "At night, when the proverbial 'skin factory' is open, our skin cells are naturally regenerating themselves, so to get maximum benefit, a night massage is best," Dr. Gohara explains. "[Use a massager] before application of retinoids, peptides, and barrier repair creams," she adds.

David Kim, MD, a board-certified dermatologist based in New York City, adds that while there is no one-size-fits-all method for using a face massager, you'll get the best results from something that fits your needs. "The best [face massagers] are the ones that you can easily hold in your hand and one that matches the facial shape and size," he advises.

Meet the experts

Marisa Garshick, MD, a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology based in New York City

Mona Gohara, MD, a board-certified dermatologist based in Connecticut

Zain Husain, MD a board-certified dermatologist and founder of New Jersey Dermatology & Aesthetics Center

David Kim, MD, board-certified dermatologist based in New York City

Sandra Chiu, a certified acupuncturist, herbalist, and traditional Chinese medicine practitioner based in Brooklyn

How we test and review products

When Allure tests a product, our editors look at it from every angle in an effort to best serve you. We are particularly discerning when writing about skin-care devices. This is because of the increased risks and, in many cases, the high price points, that accompany at-home dermatological tools and devices.