Meet the young artist reviving the art of traditional sign painting all over Singapore (2025)

Something about letters and lettering speaks to Charmaine Chen more than any other art form.

The core of the 36-year-old artist’s work revolves around painting signs by hand, the old-school way, often involving ornate lettering and gold leaf gilding.

If you’ve been out and about visiting bars, cafes, restaurants and even some tailors and barbershops, you might have seen her work: The Dragon Chamber restaurant, Motherdough bakery, Kurasu, Dickson Nasi Lemak and Dolcetto at Conrad Singapore Orchard are just some of the establishments proudly advertising their businesses to passersby through her signs.