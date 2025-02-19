Megamind - Wikiquote (2025)

Megamind is a 2010 animated comedy film produced by DreamWorks Animation and distributed by Universal Pictures. The film was released in the United States in Digital 3D and 2D on November 5, 2010. It features the voices of Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Jonah Hill, David Cross, and Brad Pitt.
- Directed by Tom McGrath. Produced by Lara Breay and Denise Nolan Cascino. Written by Alan Schoolcraft and Brent Simons.
It's big for a reason.(taglines)
Megamind
- [first lines; voiceover] Here's my day so far. Went to jail, lost the girl of my dreams, and got my butt kicked pretty good. But still, things could be a lot worse. Oh, that's right. I'm falling to my death. I guess they can't. How did it all come to this, you asked? My end starts at the beginning. The very beginning.
- Was this my destiny? Wait, maybe it was. Being bad is the one thing I'm good at. Then it hit me. If I was the bad boy, then I was going to be the baddest boy of them all! I was destined to be a supervillain, and we were destined to be rivals. The die had been cast, and so began an enduring, epic, lifelong career, and I loved it!
- [after "defeating" Metro Man] Metrocity is mine!
- [repeated line] Ollo.
- Okay, Minion. You were right. I was… less right.
- I'm the villain, and you're the good guy! I do something bad and you come and get me. That's why I created you!
- [voiceover] So, this is how it ends. Normally I'd chalk this up to my last glorious failure. But not today! What can I say? Old habits die hard.
- Alright. Put your hands in the air. [The crowd cheers] Now hand over your wallets! [The crowd gasps] I'm just kidding! Hahahahaha! Just kidding!
- You fell for the oldest evil trick in the book!
- [from the trailer] Let the showdown begin!
Metro Man
- Although getting a whole museum is super-cool you want to know what the greatest honor you've given me is? Do you really want to know? Really? I'll tell you. The greatest honor you've given me is letting me serve you, the helpless people of Metro City.
- Who's your man? [Crowd: Metro Man!] Yeah, Metro City!
- [Man: I love you, Metro Man!] And I love you, random citizen! Hahahaha!
- I started to realize, despite all my powers, each and every citizen of Metro City had something I didn't - a choice. Ever since I can remember, I've always had to be what this city wanted me to be. What about what I wanted to do? Then it suddenly hit me - I do have a choice! I can be whatever I wanna be! No one said that this hero thing had to be a lifetime gig. You can't just quit either. That's when I got the brilliant idea... to fake my death. Once your death ray hit, I've never felt so alive. So I borrowed a prop from a nearby nursing school. Metro Man was finally dead! And Music Man was born. [Roxie: Music Man?] That way I can keep my logo.
- [to Megamind] You know, little buddy. There's a yin for every yang. If there's bad, good will rise up against it. It's taken me a long time to find my calling. Now, it's about time you find yours.
- [to Megamind] Way to go, little buddy. I knew you had it in him.
Roxanne "Roxie" Richie
- [Megamind, who is disguised as Bernard, starts to cry] Bernard, I didn't know you had feelings. Are you OK?
- [looking around, while being held captive in Megamind's lair] Is there some kind of nerdy super-villain website where you get Tesla coils and blinky dials?
- [sees Megamind in shock, thinking he kidnapped Bernard] Megamind, what have you done with Bernard?
- [her eulogy for Metro Man] He was always there for us. Dependable. Perhaps we took him for granted. You know, maybe, we never really know how good we have it until it's gone. We miss you, Metro Man. I miss you. And I have just one question for Megamind: Are you happy now? This is Roxanne Ritchi, reporting from the city without a hero. Coming up next: are you ready to be a slave army? What you need to know.
- Well, let's take a look at the contents then, shall we? You destroyed Metro Man, you took over the city, and then... you actually got me to care about you! Why are you so evil? Tricking me? What could you possibly hope to gain? Wait a minute. I don't believe this. Do you really think that I would ever be with you?
- You're alive? [Megamind: You're alive.] [Metro Man: I'm alive.] But I… But I… We… We saw your skeleton. You were dead.
- Megamind… I don't even know if you're listening, but if you are, you can't give up! The Megamind I know would never run from a fight, even if he knew he had no chance of winning! It was your best quality. You need to be that guy right now! This city needs you! I need you.
- Pity, you didn't go to my school.
Hal Stewart
- [from the trailer] Consider yourselves under new management.
- [after Megamind and Minion break into his apartment room] Is this a robbery? Because the lady across the hall has way better stuff than me!
- Being a hero is for losers! It's work, work, work, 24/7, and for what? I only took the gig to get the girl, and it turns out Roxanne doesn't want anything to do for me. [Megamind: Roxanne Ritchi?] Yeah, Roxanne Ritchi. I saw her having dinner and making googly eyes at some intellectual dweeb.
- What were you saying? I'm sorry, I was too busy saving your life!
- I'm the superhero, you're supposed to be with ME!
- [about teaming up with Megamind] I even drew up some new costume designs, see? [holds out pieces of paper] You'd be the brain so you'd get a little brain, wearing glasses on your costume or something, and since I'm the cool one, I'd have, like, two tanks swordfighting...
- [after realizing Megamind was his Space Dad] You tricked me?
- When I get my hands on you, I'm gonna--! [Megamind: Yes! Yes, I know! Bring me to justice. Oh, God, how I've missed this!]
- Come out, you little freak! I wanna see what that big brain looks like on the pavement!
- [beating up Megamind] This one's for stealing my girlfriend! This one's for Space Dad making a fool out of me! And Megamind, this one's for Space Stepmom! You LIED TO HER!
- You... should STOP comparing me to Metro Man!
- Hey, Metro-losers. This is Metro Tower. They say it's supposed to be a symbol of our city's strength. But for me, it's a reminder of the day this woman ferociously ripped out my heart. And I hate reminders!
- You're so naive, Roxie. You see the good in everyone, even when it's not there. You're living a fantasy. There is no Easter Bunny, there is no Tooth Fairy, and there is no Queen of England. This is the real world, and you need to wake up!
- [last lines] I'm bad! I'm bad! That's right! Yeah!
Minion
- I'm calling it... the Black Mamba!
- [Megamind: Code: Get The Car.] Code: Right Away, Sir.
Others
- Newscaster: We now have confirmed reports. Titan, first thought to be the city's new hero, has turned evil. The city has never seen this level of destruction. If only Metro Man was still alive.
- Man in Crowd: [repeated line] Hey! My kid can't see.
Dialogue
- Megamind: Any chance you could give me the time? I don't want to be late for the opening of the Metro Man Museum.
- Warden: [looks down at watch] Oh, no. Looks like you're gonna miss it by several thousand years.
- Megamind: Oh, am I? [evil chuckle]
- Roxie: Happy Metro Man Day, Metro City. It's a beautiful day in beautiful downtown, where we're here to honor a beautiful man - Metro Man. His heart is an ocean that's inside a bigger ocean. For years, he's been watching us with his super-vision, saving us with his super-strength and caring for us with his super-heart. Now it's our turn to give something back. This is Roxanne Ritchi, reporting live from the dedication of the Metro Man Museum. [gestures to Hal to stop filming]
- Hal: Wow. Okay, the stuff they make you read on-air, that's un-freaking-believable. It's crazy.
- Roxie: I wrote that piece myself, Hal.
- Hal: What I was trying to say was… I can't believe that in our modern society, they let, like, actual art get onto the news.
- Ritchi: Nice save, Hal.
- Hal: What are we? Like, let's just get a coffee or something.
- Roxie: Come on, it's time to get in the Metro Man Day spirit.
- Hal: Well, if I were Metro Man, Megamind wouldn't be kidnapping you all the time. That's the first thing.
- Roxie: That’s sweet, Hal.
- Hal: And I'd be watching you, like a dingo watches a human baby…
- Roxie: Mmm.
- Hal: Okay, that sounded a little weird.
- Roxie: A little bit. Yeah.
- Man in crowd: I love you, Metro Man!
- Metro Man: And I love you, random citizen! Hahaha!
- Roxie: What secrets? You're so predictable.
- Megamind: Predictable? Predictable?! Oh, you call this predictable?! [pulls a lever that opens up an alligator pool beneath her]
- Roxie: Your alligators, yes. Mm-hmm. [alligators snap their jaws at her] I was thinking about it on the way over.
- Megamind: What's this? Boom! [pulls another lever thar reveals a hidden gun aiming at the side of Roxie's face] In your face!
- Roxie: Cliché.
- Megamind: No, look. Watch [brings down a gauntlet of blades over Roxie's head]
- Roxie: Juvenile.
- Megamind: Shock and awe! [brings up a chainsaw to the other side of Roxie's face]
- Roxie: Tacky.
- Megamind: OH, IT'S SO SCARY! [unleashes a cycle of spiked boots]
- Roxie: Seen it.
- Megamind: [frantic] WHAT'S THIS ONE DO?! [unleashes more weapons]
- Roxie: Garish! [Megamind looks exhausted] OK, the spider's new.
- Megamind: Spider? [A spider hangs in front of Roxie. Minion shrugs at his boss] Uh, yes! The… The spee-ider. Even the smallest bite from "Arachnus deathicus" will instantly paralyze… [Roxie blows the spider into his eye. As Megamind screams, Minion punches him] GET IT OFF! OWW!! IT BIT ME!
- Roxie: Give it up, Megamind. Your plans never work!
- [Megamind looks frustrated]
- Megamind: Ugh! Let's stop wasting time and call your boyfriend in tights, shall we?
- [The brainbot bites his hand as he screams in pain]
- [After the grand opening of the Metro Man Museum was interrupted by Megamind, who is on a video screen]
- Metro Man: Megamind!
- Megamind: Oh, bravo, Metro Man.
- [The crowds boos at him]
- Megamind: Boo! Yes, I can play along, too. Boo!
- Metro Man: I should've known you'd try to crash the party.
- Megamind: Oh, I intend to do more than crash it. This is a day you and Metrocity shall not soon forget!
- Metro Man: It's pronounced METRO CITY! [The crowd cheers at him]
- Megamind: Oh, potato, tomato, potato, tomato.
- Metro Man: We all know how this ends: with YOU behind bars! [The crowd cheers at him again]
- Megamind: [looking sarcastically and serious] Oh, I'm shaking in my custom, baby seal leather boots! You will leave Metrocity, or this will be the last you ever hear of… ROXANNE RITCHI! [presses a button to show Roxie on a separate screen] Eh?
- Metro Man: [whispers dramatically] Roxanne! Don't panic, Roxie! I'm on my way.
- Roxie: I'm not panicking.
- Megamind: [smirking] In order to stop me, you need to find me first, Metro Man.
- Roxie: We're at the abandoned observatory.
- Metro Man: Aha!
- Megamind: Ah! [lunges for the control and turns off the camera on Roxie] No, we're not! Don't listen to her! She's crazy!
- Megamind: Over here, old friend. In case you haven't noticed, you've fallen right into my trap.
- Metro Man: You can't trap justice. It's an idea, a belief!
- Megamind: Well, even the most heartfelt belief can be corroded over time!
- Metro Man: Justice is a noncorrosive metal!
- Megamind: But metals can be melted by the heat of revange.
- Metro Man: It's "revenge", and it's best served cold.
- Megamind: But it could be easily reheated, in the microwave of evil!
- Metro Man: Well, I think your warranty is about to expire!
- Megamind: Maybe I've got an extended warranty!
- Metro Man: Warranties are invalid if you don't use the product for its intended purpose!
- Roxie: [groans] Girls, girls! You're both pretty! Can I go home now?
- Megamind: Of course. That is if Metro Man can extend the full concentrated power of the sun! FIRE!!
- [After seeing a skeleton, thinking that Metro Man was defeated]
- Minion: You did it, sir.
- Megamind: I did it?
- [The Mayor and the crowd gape at Megamind on a single screen]
- Mayor: He did it.
- Megamind: I did it?
- Warden: He did it.
- Minion: You did it, sir!
- Megamind: I did it!
- Minion: You did it!
- Megamind: I did it! Metrocity is mine!
- Megamind: Metrocity, Minion. It's all mine. If my parents could see me now.
- Minion: Sir, I'm sure they're smiling down from evil heaven.
- [The next morning, Minion holds a cup of coffee and a box of donuts]
- Minion: "Create a hero"? Wait, what? Why would you do that?
- Megamind: So I have someone to fight! Minion, I'm a villain without a hero. A yin with no yang, a bullfighter with no bull to fight! In other words, I have no purpose. Go on, ask me how I'm going to do it. Go on, ask!
- Minion: [sighs] How are you gonna do it?
- [Megamind laughs as he throws the donuts in the air]
- Megamind: I'm going to give someone, I don't know yet, Metro Man's powers.
- [Megamind extracts Metro Man's DNA, hoping to create a new superhero to fight]
- Minion: Sir, I think this is a bad idea.
- Megamind: Yes, it's a very wickedly bad idea for the greater good of bad!
- Minion: But I'm saying it's the kind of bad that… Okay, you might think it's good from your bad perception, but from a good perception…? It-it's just plain bad.
- Megamind: Oh, you don't know what's good for bad!
- Megamind: What on Earth is that?
- Minion: It seems to be emanating from there, sir. [points]
- [Megamind pulls out the cell phone he found earlier when he dehydrated Bernard from his back pocket and answers it]
- Megamind: [pulls out the cell phone he found earlier when he dehydrated Bernard from his back pocket and answers it] Ollo.
- Minion: It's "hello".
- Megamind: Oh. Hello? Like that? [Minion gives him two thumbs up]
- Roxie: [on the phone] Bernard, it's Roxanne.
- Megamind: It's Roxanne!
- Roxie: I just want to thank you for inspiring me the other day.
- Megamind: Oh! You inspired me too.
- Roxie: Great. It's time we stood up to Megamind and show him he can't push us around.
- Megamind: Oh! Oh, really? She's so cute!
- Roxie: I'm already hot on his trail.
- Megamind: Uh-huh, and what gives you that idea?
- [Minion notices Roxie on the security TV screens]
- Minion: Uh, sir?
- Roxie: I just found his secret hideout.
- Megamind: HOW DID SHE FIND MY HIDEOUT?! [recovering] Uh, how did you find his hideout?
- Roxie: This is the only building in Metro City with a fake observatory on the roof.
- [Pause]
- Megamind: OK. There's no way she'll find the secret entrance.
- Roxie: There's a doormat here that says "Secret Entrance"! [enters through a holographic wall]
- Megamind: [turns angrily to Minion] Minion!
- Minion: I kept forgetting where it was.
- Megamind: She'll discover all our secrets! You dimwitted creation of science! [shoves Minion in a cabinet]
- Roxie: What?
- Megamind: What? Oh, no. Not you, Roxanne. I was just yelling at my mother's urn. Don't do anything. I'll be right there.
- Megamind: [disguised as Hal's Space Dad, a short man with a white wavy pompadour and speaking with a raspy voice] Rise, my glorious creation. Rise, and come to papa.
- Hal: What's going on?
- Megamind: Easy, my child.
- Hal: Who are you?
- Megamind: I sent you to this planet to teach you about justice, honor and nobility. I am your father.
- Hal: So, you're, like, my Space Dad?
- Megamind: Yeah. I'm your Space Dad.
- Hal: [to Minion, who's dressed in an apron and a blonde wig] And you are?
- Minion: I'm your Space Stepmom. I've had some work done recently.
- Hal: Is this some kind of dream?
- Megamind: This is a dream come true. You've been blessed with unfathomable powers.
- Hal: What kind of power?
- Megamind: Unfathomable. It's without fathom.
- Hal: Whoa.
- [Megamind, disguised as Bernard, and Roxie are having a picnic]
- Roxie: OK, OK. Metro Man and I were never a couple.
- Megamind: But I thought you two...
- Roxie: I know, everybody did, it's just he was never really my type.
- Megamind: Really?
- Roxie: Yeah. Okay, now you tell me something. Something you've never told anyone.
- Megamind: Well, in school, none of the other kids really liked me. I was always the last one picked for everything.
- Roxie: Mmm, it's too bad that we didn't go to the same school.
- Megamind: [gives present as Hal's "space dad"] Hal, I think you're ready for this.
- Hal: [pulls out small costume] Do I have a son?
- Megamind: No. You make me laugh. It stretches. It's for you.
- Hal: Hey, what's the "T" stand for?
- Megamind: Titan.
- Hal: "Tighten"? What's that supposed to mean?
- Megamind: It was the only name I could trademark.
- Hal: Oh.
- Megamind: Do you have someone special in your life, Hal?
- Hal: No, not yet. But there's this really, really good-looking one I've got my eye on currently.
- [He uses his super vision to spy on Roxanne]
- Megamind: That's very good. Romance is very inspiring.
- Hal: That's what I hear.
- Megamind: All you have to do is save her and she'll be yours.
- Minion: Who wants churros?
- Megamind: I do!
- Hal: I do, yeah.
- Megamind: Churros all the way around.
- Hal: Thanks, Space Stepmom.
- Megamind: On the count of 3, unsheathe your churro. 1, 2, 3!
- All: To Titan!
- Megamind: Tomorrow, you'll fight Megamind and the city will know your name!
- Minion: Well you seem in a very good mood tonight, sir.
- Megamind: Ha? How long is this going to take, Minion?
- Minion: Just a few alterations, sir, and I will be done with your most terrifying cape yet! I’m calling it the Black Mamba!
- Megamind: Black Mamba. Perfect! [looks at his watch] Ooh, gosh, I am running late. I have to go.
- Minion: What? Where are you going, sir? We have our debut battle with Titan tomorrow morning. We haven't even tested your big battle suit yet!
- Megamind: You attend to the details, Minion. I have to... run a quick errand.
- Minion: [suspicious] You don't run errands. What's going on here?
- Megamind: What?
- Minion: Oh, wait a minute! [sniffs him suspiciously] Are you wearing "Jean Paul Gaultier's Pour Homme"?
- Megamind: It's just my natural musk. Now, where the car keys? Ah! [goes to reach for the keys]
- Minion: [grabs them] Ah ah-ah-ah! This is about Ms. Ritchi, isn't it? You're going on a date with her!
- Megamind: What? [laughs] No, my main man! Get out of town!
- Minion: Oh, this is bad… this is bad! You've fallen in love with her!
- Megamind: You are forgetting your place, Minion. Now give me the keys! [groans]
- Minion: [stretches the arm in which his hand is holding the car key, scoffs] What happens when Roxanne finds out who you really are?
- Megamind: She'll never find out! That's the point of "lying". [pushes a button on Minion’s robotic body which makes his stretched arm fall, grabs the keys] Honestly, if I didn't know any better, I'd think this was your first day of being evil.
- Minion: No! [turns the car invisible] This has gone far enough! [drops the keys in his fishbowl head]
- Megamind: Oh, that was really grown up!
- Minion: Sir, sir, please. It's for your own good.
- Megamind: Oh, what do you know?!
- Minion: I may not know much, but I do know this - the bad guy doesn't get the girl!
- Megamind: Well, maybe I don't want to be the bad guy anymore!
- [Minion screams in absolute shock at what Megamind has just said]
- Megamind: [looks around sheepishly] You heard me?!
- Minion: [whispers in disgust] Who are you?
- Megamind: Now, give me the keys!
- Minion: No! [turns the car visible] My sole purpose in life is to look after you!
- Megamind: Well, I don't need you to look after me!
- Minion: [visibly hurt] What are you...? What are you saying, you don't... need me?
- Megamind: Let me make it clear. Code: I Don't Need You!
- Minion: You know what, you know what?! [ejects the keys out of his fishbowl head; they land on the car and Megamind picks them up] Code: I'll Just Pack My Thing And Go! [puts fish food in a lunchbox]
- Megamind: Code: Fine!
- Minion: Code: Fine Back! [gets on his scooter and begins to leave] Well, good luck on your date!
- Megamind: I will!
- Minion: That doesn't even make any sense!
- Megamind: I know!
- [Hal, after taking Roxanne on a flight around town against her will and almost dropping her into heavy traffic, places her on the top of a skyscraper]
- Roxanne: Are you crazy?!
- Hal: I suppose I'm a little crazy... about you!
- Roxanne: Who are you, really?
- Hal: Oh, right! Well, prepared to have your mind blown, little lady... [takes off his mask] Ta-da!
- Roxanne: Hal?!
- Hal: Yeah! Isn't this great? Now there's nothing keeping us apart!
- Roxanne: No, it's not great.
- Hal: Wow! Our first fight. This so us! We're Like an Old Married Couple.
- Roxanne: Look, there is no "us", okay? There will never be an "us".
- Hal: But... I have powers. I have a cape, I'm the good guy!
- Roxanne: You are a good guy Hal, but you don't understand. We need to find out why...
- Hal: No... This isn't right!
- Roxanne: Hal, just take a deep breath and listen to me for a moment!
- Hal: You're supposed to be with ME!
- Roxanne: I'm trying to warn you, Hal!
- Hal: IT'S TIGHTEN! IT'S TIGHTEN, NOT HAL!!! [flies off, shattering dozens of windows in the process]
- [Megamind, disguised as Bernard, is waiting at the restaurant for Roxie when she arrives late with windswept hair]
- Roxie: Bernard!
- Megamind: Roxanne!
- Roxie: Sorry I'm late.
- Megamind: Wow, your hair looks exciting.
- Roxanne: Mmmm, not the only exciting development of the night. Megamind has created a new hero, and I know why.
- [Roxie is walking in the rain after discovering Megamind was Bernard]
- Megamind: I can explain! What about everything you just said? About judging a book by its cover?
- Roxie: Well, let's take a look at the contents then, shall we? You destroyed Metro Man, you took over the city, and then... you actually got me to care about you! Why are you so evil? Tricking me? What could you possibly hope to gain? [Megamind looks up at her sadly] Wait a minute. I don't believe this. Do you really think that I would ever be with you?
- Megamind: [quietly] No.
- [Megamind, wearing the Black Mamba costume and piloting a robot suit, calls out Titan for a battle, but he doesn't show up]
- Megamind: This is embarrassing. [storms to Hal's apartment] Of all the inconsiderate, bone-headed, irresposible, RUDE! Unprofessional, that's what this IS! [tears through the wall to Hal's room] Would Metro Man have kept me waiting?! Of course not! He was a PRO!
- Hal: [playing video games] Hey, Megamind! You're actually the guy I want to see! Also, there's a door here.
- Megamind: Do you have any idea how LONG I've waited for you?!
- Hal: No, no, no. I totally understand what you're saying. Could you just... shut out one second. I'm trying to beat this level.
- Megamind: Were you even planning to show up?
- [He turns and notices all the items Hal has stolen]
- Megamind: What's this? Where did you get all this stuff?
- Hal: [whispers] It doesn't belong to me.
- Megamind: You stole it?!
- Hal: Pretty cool, right?
- Megamind: No, no, no, no! You're a hero!
- Hal: Being a hero is for losers. It's work, work, work, 24/7, and for what? I only took the gig to get the girl and it turns out Roxanne doesn't want anything to with me.
- Megamind: Roxanne Ritchi?
- Hal: Yeah, Roxanne Ritchi. I saw her having dinner and making googly eyes at some intellectual dweeb.
- Megamind: Oh…
- Hal: Who needs all that noise? That's why I think we... should team up.
- Megamind: You... Wait, what?
- Hal: With my power and your big-headedness, we could rule the city!
- Megamind: You want to team up?!
- Hal: Yeah, I even drew up new costume designs. See?
- Megamind: Costume designs?
- Hal: You'd be the brains, so you get a little brain wearing glasses on your costume or something, and since I'm the cool one, I'd have, like, 2 tanks sword fighting–
- [Megamind backs off in absolute disbelief]
- Megamind: I can't believe you. All your gifts, all your powers, and you... you squander them for your own personal gain!
- Hal: Yes!
- Megamind: No! I'm the villain, you're the good guy! I do something bad and you come and get me. That's why I created you!
- Titan: Yeah, right. You're nuts! Space Dad told me–
- Megamind: Look, I'm your Space Dad! [transforms into Hal's Space Dad in front of him] You should be more like Metro Man.
- [Hal gapes as Megamind, offscreen, returns to normal]
- Hal: You tricked me?
- Megamind: Oh, don't like that, huh? Well there's more! [transforms into Bernard as he slowly backs up into his giant robot battle suit, much to Hal's shock] I'm also the "intellectual dweeb" dating Roxanne.
- Hal: No.
- Megamind: And we were smooching up a storm! [makes kissing noises as he closes in on his giant robot battle suit]
- Hal: [enraged] When I get my hands on you, I'm gonna–
- Megamind: Yes, yes! I know! "Bring me to justice!" Oh, God, how I miss this! [Hal attacks him] And the hero strikes the first blow, but evil returns with a backhand!
- [after a big ball of copper has been dropped on Hal]
- Megamind: Guess what, Buster Brown! It's made from copper. You're powerless against it. It's the very same metal used to defeat– [Hal's hand, in a fist, punches out through the copper metal] ...Metro Man?
- Hal: You should stop comparing me to Metro Man!
- Mayor: We're saved! We're saved! What's your name, new hero?
- Hal: It's Tighten.
- Mayor: Thank you, thank you. Titan has freed us!
- Hal: Oh, I wouldn't say "freed". More like "under new management". [flicks the Mayor in the head, sending him flying back as the crowd gasps]
- [Elsewhere, Megamind shows up outside Roxie’s apartment door]
- Roxie: Ugh! What do you want?
- Megamind: Titan’s turned evil.
- Roxie: [sarcastically] Well, congratulations, another one of your genius plans has backfired on you. And why did my doorman let you up? [Megamind gives her a dehydrated cube, and she gasps] Carlos! [tries to shut the door on Megamind]
- Megamind: Please! Roxanne, no! No! I need your help.
- Roxie: Why do you need my help?
- Megamind: [sighs] Because you're the smartest person I know.
- Roxie: But you can't stay here.
- Megamind: The copper should've worked! Why didn't the copper worked? The copper worked perfectly well last time.
- Roxie: "Copper"? You're not making any sense.
- Megamind: Look, if we don't find Tighten’s weakness, he'll destroy the whole city.
- Roxie: [throws a trophy at Metro Man who becomes "Music Man"] How could you do this?! [throws a microphone] The people of this city relied on you... [throws an amplifier at him] ...and you deserted them! [smashes guitar over his head] You left us in the hands of him! [to Megamind] No offense.
- Megamind: [hastily] No, I'm with you. [to Metro Man] Look, we need your help.
- Metro Man: I'm sorry, I really am. Um, I'm... I'm done. You know, little buddy, there's a yin for every yang. If there's bad, good will rise up against it. It's taken me a long time to find my calling. Now, it's about time... you find yours.
- Roxie: Hey, who needs him? We can beat Tighten ourselves. I say we go back to the evil lair, grab some ray guns, hold 'em sideways and just go all gangsta on him!
- Megamind: We can't.
- Roxie: So that's it, you're just giving up?!
- Megamind: I'm the bad guy. I don't save the day, I don't fly off into the sunset, and I don't get the girl. I'm going home.
- [Megamind flips TV channels in prison]
- Hal: [on TV] Megamind. [Megamind continues channel surfing until he changes back to Hal on TV] You and I have unfinished business. I’ll be waiting at Metro Tower. Oh, and just so you don’t get cold feet… [reveals Roxie captured]
- Megamind: Roxanne...
- Hal: Come on, Roxie. Call for your "hero" to come rescue you.
- Roxie: Megamind… I don't even know if you're listening, but if you are… you can't give up! The Megamind I know would never run from a fight, even if he knew he had no chance of winning! It was your best quality. You need to be that guy right now! The city needs you! I need you.
- Megamind: Roxanne…
- Hal: You have 1 hour. Don't keep me waiting.
- Megamind: Warden! Warden! Listen to me, you have to Iet me go! Tighten has to be stopped!
- Warden: Sorry, Megamind, you still have 88 life sentences to go. Plenty of time to reflect on what you've done.
- Megamind: You want me to say it? I'll say it! Here it is, from the blackest part of my heart: I AM SORRY!
- Warden: Not buying it.
- Megamind: [sighs] I don't blame you. I've terrorized the city countless times. Created a hero who's turned out to be a villain. I lied to Roxanne, and my best friend Minion, I treated like dirt. Please don't make this city... Don't make Roxanne pay for my wrongdoings.
- Minion: [removing the Warder disguise] Apology accepted.
- Tighten: [on TV] Hey, Metro losers. This is Metro Tower! They say it's supposed to be a symbol of our city's strength… [shows Roxanne tied to the tower] …But for me, it's a reminder of the day this woman ferociously ripped out my heart, and I hate reminders! [rips out a part of the tower's foundation, swaying it]
- Roxanne: Hal! Please don't do this. I know there's still good in you, Hal.
- Tighten: You're so naive, Roxie. You see the good in everybody, even when it's not there. You're Iiving a fantasy. There is no Easter Bunny, there is no Tooth Fairy, and there is no Queen of England. This is the real world, and you need to wake up!
- [Suddenly, a giant hologram of Megamind's head appears in the sky]
- Giant Megamind head: You dare challenge Megamind?!
- Tighten: This town isn't big enough for two super-villains!
- Giant Megamind head: Oh, you're a villain, all right! Just not a super one!
- Tighten: Yeah, what's the difference?
- [Megamind's giant hologram head opens its mouth and from the inside appears Megamind]
- Megamind: PRESENTATION!
- Hal: This is the last time you make a fool out of me!
- Megamind: I made you a hero, and you did the fool thing all by yourself!
- Hal: You're so pathetic. No matter what side you're on, you're always the loser.
- Megamind: There's a benefit to losing. You get to learn from your mistakes. [enters his invisible car to hide with his diffusion gun, only to find the label saying "WARMING UP"] Oh, you've got to be KIDDING me! Minion, if I live, I will kill you.
- [After defeating Hal]
- Minion: We've had a lot of adventures together, you and I…
- Megamind: We have, Minion.
- Minion: I mean, most of them ended in horrible failure, but we won today… didn't we, sir?
- Megamind: Yes, Minion. We did it, thanks to you.
- Minion: Code: We're The Good Guys Now.
- Megamind: Code: I Guess We Are.
- Minion: Oh! Oh! Oh! I'm going! I think this is it! I'm going far away...! [gasps and passes out]
- [Megamind picks up his friend's body... and drops it in the fountain]
- Megamind: [unnamused] What a drama queen!
- Minion: You know, I'm feeling much better now! Guess I just needed a swim...
- Megamind: [to Roxanne] He had you going, didn't he? Classic Minion. [to Minion] Don't give me that face. He reels you in with that little face! Look at that face!
About Megamind
- This set-up is bright and amusing, even if it does feel recycled from bits and pieces of such recent animated landmarks as The Incredibles with its superpowers and Despicable Me with its villain.
- Ebert, Roger (November 3, 2010). "Megamind:: rogerebert.com". Chicago Sun-Times.
- "What this raucous 3D animated fun house lacks in originality (think bastard child of The Incredibles and Despicable Me) it makes up for in visual and vocal wit.
- Travers, Peter. "MegaMind Film Review". Rolling Stone. Wenner Media LLC. Retrieved November 6, 2010.
Taglines
- It's big for a reason.
- This November, the battle between good and evil will blow your mind.
- Ferrell vs Pitt
- The Superhero Movie Will Never Be The Same
- What if the bad guy won?
- Giving bad a good name.
- Heroes aren't born... they're made.
- What if these guys had to save the world?
- Bad. Blue. Brilliant.
- A superhero movie with a mind of its own
- His brain is off the chain
Cast
- Will Ferrell — Megamind
- Tina Fey — Roxanne Ritchi
- Jonah Hill — Hal Stewart / Tighten
- David Cross — Minion
- Brad Pitt — Metro Man
- J.K. Simmons — Warden
- Ben Stiller — Bernard
