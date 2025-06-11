Megan Fox Shows Off Her Cowboy Hat In Plunging Braless Top (2025)

Megan Fox's fans are offering up 2024 throwback action on Instagram. Just this week, a fan feed dedicated to the actress reminded everyone of her Coachella look from last year, where it was cowgirl game strong as she sizzled in a tight look.

Making instant headlines for her icy blue hair at the 2024 music festival, Megan showed off her curves in a plunging white top, going braless as she wore jeans and a cowboy hat.

The Transformers star has since made 2025 headlines for welcoming her fourth child — her March-born child is shared with ex-boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan Fox Stuns In Braless Coachella Look

Scroll for the photo, one taken after she and rapper MGK had split. The former on-off couple then reconciled and conceived their child, but they ended their romance before their baby was born.

Looking sensational in a skintight white top, Megan highlighted her ample cleavage while braless, rocking a sleeveless bodysuit and medium-blue jeans.

Posing by greenery, the Hollywood star added a black leather jacket worn open, going for a deconstructed effect as she wore it off the shoulder.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by megan fox fanpage ♡ (@megaenfox)

Keeping her outfit fun with a woven straw cowboy hat, Megan caught the eye with her blue hair, sporting her locks down while wearing a matte makeup layer. The mom of four sported foundation and blush, making sure to flaunt her plump pout via a rosy pink lip. Meanwhile, blue gemstone detailing on her hat matched her hair and her long blue manicure.

"You look gorgeous," one fan wrote, possibly thinking that the backup feed is Megan's official Instagram.

Undies And PJs Selfie After Coachella

View this post on Instagram A post shared by megan fox fanpage ♡ (@megaenfox)

Megan Fox gets paid! Following last year's Coachella event, she posted this Instagram selfie, flaunting her curves in a plunging black bralette and comfy flannel PJs. Showing off her abs ahead of her pregnancy, she wore her blue hair down, shouting out haircare brand Wella in a promotional social media post.

"I actually have a blue bob right now," she told People. "We added the extensions in to give it more Coachella energy. I think I bleached it, and I destroyed it. So I might as well run through all the colors before I go brown." In her IG post, Megan had written: "Repairing my hair (and 26 inches of extensions) post Coachella."

Plunging Corset Top And Pink Hair

View this post on Instagram A post shared by megan fox fanpage ♡ (@megaenfox)

Megan Fox is known for experimenting with her hair color. Fans got a pink tint vibe in the above photo, one showing the star's gorgeous layered locks as she wore a plunging black corset top and chic jacket.

Megan eventually wiped her IG clean during her pregnancy and has so far kept very quiet about the baby she and MGK have just welcomed.