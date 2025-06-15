Meghan Markle's £50k diamond ring screams 'personal meaning beyond tradition' | HELLO! (2025)

The Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a sweet photo with her daughter, Princess Lilibet, to mark her fourth birthday. Aside from Meghan and Lili's sweet bond, it was Prince Harry's wife's sparkling pinky ring that was the most unmissable element.

The former Suits star wore her diamond engagement ring, but the pink ring added a sense of elevated chic to her casual boat day look.

"The design is refined and intentional, using a minimalistic setting to achieve a maximum style impact," Nilesh Rakholia director of jewellery brand, Abelini. "It features what looks to be a three-carat emerald-cut diamond in a sleek bezel setting, likely set in 18k yellow gold."

Meghan's pinky ring: all the details

Eagle-eyed followers of the King's daughter-in-law will notice that while the classic elegance of her pinky ring makes it the perfect piece to pair with her heirloom engagement ring, it has a certain contemporary edge which characterises Meghan's approach to dressing more widely.

"This setting highlights the clean geometry of the stone and adds a modern, practical edge," Nilesh tells us. "Yellow gold has made a strong return recently, offering a timeless warmth that complements both classic and minimalist jewellery styles."

Though minimalist in style, a ring fit for a duchess was never going to be small in value. The jewellery designer explains: "The diamond's estimated size and the quality of a bezel-set solitaire ring like this place it firmly in the high-end range. If it has high clarity and colour grading, the value could rise even further.

"As with many pieces worn in the public eye, any personal or symbolic connection adds another layer of meaning – and value – that goes beyond materials alone."

For this reason, Nilesh estimates that the ring could easily be worth £50,000 or more, but it's not just rich in value.

"This piece has been worn before (it's likely the same Lorraine Schwartz pinky ring she wore at the 2023 Invictus Games), and its reappearance suggests it carries personal or symbolic significance," Nilesh reveals. "It's been reported that the ring may reflect feminist values or self-purchase empowerment, which is a growing trend we’re seeing more of.

"Pinky rings in particular are becoming a subtle yet powerful way to express identity, and this one – with its bold emerald cut and yellow gold setting – fits that sentiment perfectly."

A modern edge

Meghan's engagement ring features a central, cushion-cut diamond, plus two smaller diamonds taken from a bracelet belonging to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. According to Nilesh, Meghan's pinky ring allows her to express her own sartorial identity.

"Her engagement ring features a trilogy design with inherited stones and traditional craftsmanship. In contrast, this ring feels personal and current," he says. "The emerald cut gives it a sleek, architectural presence, and the yellow gold makes it stand out. It’s not trying to compete – it tells its own story entirely."

On trend for 2025

It's no surprise, then, that a ring of this style is bang on trend for 2025.

"We’re seeing more interest in bold single stones, wearable designs, and bezel settings that offer durability while remaining stylish," the jewellery expert tells us.

"Emerald cuts continue to rise in popularity for their understated elegance, and with more women buying jewellery for themselves, pinky rings like this are becoming a go-to statement for personal meaning beyond tradition."

