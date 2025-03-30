Meghan Trainor Details Her Breast Lift and Implants That Finally Gave Her the 'Boobs of My Dreams' (Exclusive) (2025)

Meghan Trainor's breast augmentation has been a long time coming.

The Grammy winner, 31, has been ruminating over getting plastic surgery since she was a teenager, she admits, but it wasn't until she hit her 30s and truly settled into herself that she felt like she was ready to actually get the chest she's always wanted.

But she didn't come to the decision easily.

"I have never been more comfortable in my body," she tells PEOPLE of this current phase of life. "Maybe it's because I'm in my 30s now and I'm better. I've been working with a therapist for a long time, trying to rewire my brain to love myself more. It's always something like a work in progress, and that's why I write all these anthemic songs of, 'I love myself,' because it's constantly a thing I'm working on and I notice my fans are also working on that. So that's how we connect."

Feeling like she'd turned that corner — and feeling like she was really unhappy with how her breasts looked and made her feel — she knew she was ready to turn them into something that she was happy about. Trainor wanted the breasts that she'd be excited to see in the mirror every day.

The "Whoops" singer started looking into plastic surgeons for breast lifts, because, she says, her breasts were "always saggy" and became even more so after weight fluctuations and having two babies (sons Riley, 4, and Barry, 19 months). She was also hoping to get small implants as well so her breasts would be fuller.

Trainor ended up with Beverly Hills, Calif.-based plastic surgeon Dr. Payman Danielpour for a breast augmentation at the beginning of 2025, and she got the Motiva SmoothSilk Ergonomix 290 mini implants, which she calls "cutie booties."

Trainor explains she got a "full anchor, the areola down the center and underneath because I needed a lift, as well as an implant, so that I could have any shape. Before they were just empty and different sizes and just felt like skin on me. There wasn't much breast tissue."

She's already fully healed, just weeks later, however, the night before she had her surgery, she had an emotional moment with her old chest for the last time.

"I cried and was like, 'You guys got me bullied. You didn't make much milk for me for my babies. You always had to be duct taped to my chin. I love you and thank you for all you've done for me, but also goodbye." It was dramatic and I started crying," she shares.

Days prior to this, Trainor admits that she was feeling "so ready" because every time she looked at herself in the mirror, her breasts just didn't even feel like her own.

"I would look at them like, those aren't mine. This is so weird. Get these off," she says.

And with the help of Dr. Danielpour and Motiva, she made it happen.

What really sold her on both Motiva and Dr. Danielpour was the safety of the implant and the care of the doctor. She says that the surgeon reassured her that a Motiva implant, which is truly designed to mimic the feel of a real breast, has a great safety profile with less than 1% device-related complication rates, according to studies done. She liked those odds.

Plus, she says Dr. Danielpour was "so kind and so gentle" with her from the first moment they met.

"It's so important to find a surgeon who has the best attitude and who is the kindest — and who you feel comfortable being fully naked with," she says. "It was a big decision, but it felt like I was just doing something for me. This was my present to myself."

In the days and weeks after her surgery, Trainor says her recovery was mostly easy, though, she had to figure out a way to explain to her kids why she was in a fragile state. She was wearing a surgical bra to protect her chest and couldn't lift them for a period of time. She also didn't want them to see any "boo-boos."

"I would tell them, 'Soft, gentle hugs for mama,'" she says. "They got it."

Beyond that, she says she didn't have much pain, and now she's just wearing some scar tape around her new areolas. As for how her new "perky" breasts feel, she — and her husband, Daryl Sabara — are big fans.

"This morning we were testing them. [Daryl] was touching them, and not a sexual way, but he was grabbing them and he was like, 'These are fantastic.' And I was like, 'Do they feel real? For real, real?' And he was like, 'Yes, dude. They feel incredible.' They're squishy, but they're firm, and they're up when I'm laying down. And that's all thanks to the Ergonomix that Motiva made. They're the first of its kind, they're so natural. They stay perky when I'm laying down. It's unbelievable," she says.

Next on her to-do list is buying some new clothes, because her old ones don't fit quite right. Trainor very quickly realized that for a long time, she was hiding her chest because she was so unhappy with how it looked — and her closet is full of oversize sweatshirts. Now that she's in a happier place mentally, she wants to show her body off, too.

Having the breasts she's always wanted are also making the singer tap into a more feminine side of herself, she says, and she's loving that, too.

"I noticed with my new boobies, it's helping so much," she says. "I always tell myself, I'm like, 'Girl, I am a female. Look at these boobies.' I feel so girly and I love it, and it makes me so much more confident and it's like the best decision I ever made. And I smile every time I shower."

Sabara also thinks it's one of the best decisions she's ever made — because he's happy seeing her happy, she says. She gushes over the support her husband of seven years offered her through this whole process, even though she knows her plastic surgery is also a good thing for him.

"He knows this was all about me. From the first meeting, I was like, 'This has nothing to do with you. These are my boobies for me,'" she says. "He was like, "Whatever makes you happy. What a treat this is for me as well. I'm so supportive.' I'm like, 'I bet you are, buddy.'"

Trainor's looking forward to rocking new stage outfits like she never could before and proudly living in her new body, and she also wants to be solidarity sisters with anyone who is considering getting a breast augmentation. Plastic surgery or not, she's on your side. She just wants you to be happy in your body.

"It can help your confidence so much if you want — or you're beautiful and perfect as you are, whatever makes you happiest," she says. "These are the boobs of my dreams."

