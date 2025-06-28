Men's Fragrances, Cologne & Perfume | Shop Online (2025)

Aftershave, used (unsurprisingly) after shaving to soothe and heal the skin, is typically lightly fragranced and can be used in place of cologne for a more delicate hint of scent. Find what smells good to you Everyone experiences scents differently. Some may transport you to a fond memory from childhood, or perhaps a certain cologne reminds you of someone you admire. From earthy, wood notes through to citrus scents, there are many variations to explore. While you’re sniffing out your favourite perfumes, notice the scent notes in each so you can start to get an idea of what appeals to you (and what doesn’t). The best way to test a perfume is by applying a very small quantity to the inside of the wrist and inhaling the scent directly from your skin. And if you notice someone who smells particularly great, don’t be afraid to ask what fragrance they’re wearing! All that is left to do is hit the fragrance department and start smelling. Found some colognes that pique your interest? Ask a Myer in-store representative to help you find other scents with similar notes to help you narrow the field. Our extensive range means you’re sure to find a fragrance that suits, but it can be a heady experience investigating them all!