Men’s grooming goes all in on multipurpose products for simpler routines (2025)

As the market for men’s groomingproductscontinuesto grow and expand, there’s a major shift happening in the way companies are designing and marketing them.

If you’ve shopped for these products, you likely already know what’s going on: They’re being sold as broad-based grooming and skincare solutions, with individual products often combined into different packages. There are many examples of this kind of men’s grooming product solutions among the raft of new releases, so let’s take a closer look at several product lines to see what’s happening and help you better negotiate what can easily become a tricky maze.

Whole body deodorants: Oars + Alps Deodorant Cream

If you haven’t seen ads for whole-body deodorants on a device or a screen lately, there’s a good chance you’ve been living in a cave. (The good news here is that at least no one else has to put up with your body odor if that’s the case.)

They’re definitely having a moment, and Oars + Alps is taking its own version of a solution-based approach with its new Aluminum-Free Whole Body Deodorant Cream. It’s being marketed as an all-purpose, sweat-controlling solution for those who are especially active.

The ingredients are a big part of the approach here. The evil baddies that you won’t see on the ingredients list include aluminum, obviously, as well as paragons, phthalates, talc, and baking soda.

The list of what helps control sweat and chafing is extensive. It includes tapioca starch, which subs in for baking soda and absorbs sweat. The healthy ingredients also include MCT oil to hydrate and smooth skin — hence the chafing protection part — along with AHAs that actually exfoliate.

While the idea of hydrating and exfoliating at the same time might sound like a contradiction, the claim here is that gentle exfoliation helps clear the dead cells and grime that can accumulate and cause body odor. The company states that you’ll also be purging aluminum from your system as you sub in healthier ingredients, so there’s a detox effect going on as well.

Acne control and skin repair: Geologie’s Clear System

Geologie is making no bones about the strength of its Clear System product line, which now includes a reformulated Acne Control Body Wash. This body wash features a Fresh Eucalyptus scent, with salicylic acid and glycolic acid, combining to control and eliminate body acne.

The three other products in this line — the Skin Repair Moisturizer, Clear Skin Face Cream, and Acne Control Face — were previously sold as a set, but they’re now available individually in larger sizes to pack a bigger punch.

The other new development here? Recognizing the value of these products as a combined acne solution, they’re now available at Target for the first time.

A revamped haircare product line: California Naturals expands availability and adds body wash

As California Naturals rebrands some of its product lines, one of the hallmark trends is new availability at Ulta, both in stores and online.

This includes a Gentle Shampoo, and a new product called Length & Strength Men’s Re:GRO Anti-Thinning Shampoo and Conditioner, as well as a 2-in-1 Shampoo + Body Wash. Finally, there’s a Men’s Daily Hair Styler that’s lightweight and formulated with beeswax and avocado.

The emphasis across these products is to offer luxury-level quality while maintaining a pricing structure that keeps them affordable. That means some are available for under $15, which makes them easier to combine to provide a system-level solution for men’s skincare and haircare.

Finally, there’s a noteworthy celebrity endorsement as well. The company has chosen none other than former wedding crasher Owen Wilson as its “Chief Shampoo Officer,” by citing the 2-in-1 shampoo as his favorite product as he continues to function as both an investor and advisor.

Winter-specific skincare: Wonder Valley Winter skin serum and oil cleanser

Many skincare companies are starting to address the specifics of winter skincare with singular product releases, but Wonder Valley is tackling winter issues with a pair of products — Oil Cleanser and Wonder Serum.

The Oil Cleanser is unique in the sense that it’s the heaviness of the product itself that’s part of the solution. The Oil Cleanser has what the company calls a “honey-like consistency” that makes it a magnet for excessive oils.

When massaged into dry skin, the company says the cleanser encourages lymphatic drainage and boosts circulation while decongesting pores. The Oil Cleanser also transforms into a milky emulsion when mixed with water, which makes it possible to wash away impurities as part of the process.

Other advantages include the fact that it’s a microbiome-friendly product, and when used over time, it can help control and even prevent subsequent breakouts. Key ingredients include sea buckthorn and avocado oil, both of which are high in vitamin C and lecithin, along with grape seed oil, which helps regulate natural oil production.

The Wonder Serum, meanwhile, uses a slightly different array of active ingredients to repair and revitalize skin. These include sea lavender, hyaluronic acid, and bioactive peptides. Specific problems that can be addressed using the serum include tone and elasticity improvement via increased collagen production, along with the reduction of fine lines.

Finally, Wonder Valley is also extending its product line to attract foodies who may be drawn in by its other products. The offering is Olio Nuevo, a high-end olive oil that was harvested in November 2024. It’s an innovative idea with a flavor profile that includes notes of walnut, tomato leaf, and green tea during the initial tasting, and it ties into the benefits offered by other natural oils in Wonder Valley’s men’s grooming products.