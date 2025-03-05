Men's Health Clinic | Leaders in ED, PE & Chronic Pain Treatment (2025)

Welcome to MHC: The Original Men’s Health Clinic in Australia!
Since 2012, Men's Health Clinic has been a centre for modern, multidisciplinary men's health. We offer advanced and economical treatment plans that are simple to access from home or office in the privacy of your surroundings. Our clinic provides a broad range of options designed to address various conditions, including erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, and low libido.
We strongly emphasise support as a process and not an event in recovery; therefore, we assign each patient a personal performance manager who strictly follows them up to ensure accountability and proper guidance. Our patients will also benefit from world-class practitioners: innovative sex therapists, creative psychologists, better symptoms for physiotherapists, and informed nutritionists. All are committed to improving your condition to get the confidence you deserve as a man.
We do provide specialised PE treatment and medicine for the best erectile dysfunction treatment or premature ejaculation treatment in Australia. We strive to help you avoid these burdens and increase your quality of life.
Renew Confidence | Regain Control of Your Manhood | Start Enjoying the Quality of Life You Deserve.
Meet Dr. Fred Edwards
MHC has been helping men overcome Erectile Dysfunction (ED) and Premature Ejaculation (PE) for over a decade.
Discover how our cutting-edge, personalised treatments have already restored the confidence of over 150,000 men worldwide.
10 Years of Excellence
Expert Chronic Pain Management for Men in Australia
At Men's Health Clinic Australia, we understand that the root cause of chronic pain often can be linked back to men's health issues like Premature Ejaculation and Erectile Dysfunction. These cause physical and psychological effects that tend to interrupt your daily life.
We have specialisation in treating chronic pain associated with those men's health concerns. Ours is a holistic approach that goes beyond physical pain and its causes. We personalise your treatment with some of today's latest therapies and medicines available. We can help you with relief, better sexual health, as well as an all-around higher standard of living.
Effective Erectile Dysfunction Treatment in Australia
Erectile dysfunction may cause so much pain, but with our solutions at the clinic in Australia, things will be different. In this clinic, you are going to find a whole range of erectile dysfunction treatments that are meant to meet even the most unique needs. We offer comprehensive care for your confidence and the needed support in sexual health through advanced therapies or trusted medications for erectile dysfunction.
As one of our commitments, all treatments are carried out using the latest medical advances supported by personal attention. Our professional team in health is ready to enable you to regain control and get your life back on track, whether you want a permanent solution or are searching for immediate relief.
Find the Best Options in Erectile Dysfunction Medication in Australia and Start a Journey Back to Good Health Today.
Comprehensive Care for Premature Ejaculation in Australia
Premature ejaculation is a common problem, but the right solutions are being found in Australia to regain the lost confidence and control of men. For this reason, Men's Health Clinic has many treatments that specially deal with premature ejaculation, with advanced PE treatment and proven medication.
Our experienced healthcare team will then develop, with you, a tailor-made treatment plan in order to meet the special and unique requirements of whether you require immediate results or improvement over time. Our premature ejaculation treatment in Australia is focused on combining the latest medical techniques with expert care to deliver the very best outcomes. Get the most effective treatment options at Men's Health Clinic and take the first step to a reinvigorated, active sex life—free from the disruption caused by PE.
Expert Chronic Pain Management for Men in Australia
At Men's Health Clinic Australia, we understand that the root cause of chronic pain often can be linked back to men's health issues like Premature Ejaculation and Erectile Dysfunction. These cause physical and psychological effects that tend to interrupt your daily life.
We have specialisation in treating chronic pain associated with those men's health concerns. Ours is a holistic approach that goes beyond physical pain and its causes. We personalise your treatment with some of today's latest therapies and medicines available. We can help you with relief, better sexual health, as well as an all-around higher standard of living.
Effective Erectile Dysfunction Treatment in Australia
Erectile dysfunction may cause so much pain, but with our solutions at the clinic in Australia, things will be different. In this clinic, you are going to find a whole range of erectile dysfunction treatments that are meant to meet even the most unique needs. We offer comprehensive care for your confidence and the needed support in sexual health through advanced therapies or trusted medications for erectile dysfunction.
As one of our commitments, all treatments are carried out using the latest medical advances supported by personal attention. Our professional team in health is ready to enable you to regain control and get your life back on track, whether you want a permanent solution or are searching for immediate relief.
Find the Best Options in Erectile Dysfunction Medication in Australia and Start a Journey Back to Good Health Today.
Comprehensive Care for Premature Ejaculation in Australia
Premature ejaculation is a common problem, but the right solutions are being found in Australia to regain the lost confidence and control of men. For this reason, Men's Health Clinic has many treatments that specially deal with premature ejaculation, with advanced PE treatment and proven medication.
Our experienced healthcare team will then develop, with you, a tailor-made treatment plan in order to meet the special and unique requirements of whether you require immediate results or improvement over time. Our premature ejaculation treatment in Australia is focused on combining the latest medical techniques with expert care to deliver the very best outcomes. Get the most effective treatment options at Men's Health Clinic and take the first step to a reinvigorated, active sex life—free from the disruption caused by PE.
Expert Chronic Pain Management for Men in Australia
At Men's Health Clinic Australia, we understand that the root cause of chronic pain often can be linked back to men's health issues like Premature Ejaculation and Erectile Dysfunction. These cause physical and psychological effects that tend to interrupt your daily life.
We have specialisation in treating chronic pain associated with those men's health concerns. Ours is a holistic approach that goes beyond physical pain and its causes. We personalise your treatment with some of today's latest therapies and medicines available. We can help you with relief, better sexual health, as well as an all-around higher standard of living.
Our Treatments
View our range of custom ED, PE and Chronic Pain treatment plans.
Symptoms Checker
Symptoms Checker
Our Process
Our PE, ED and Chronic Pain Treatments are Easy, Convenient and All About You!
1
Assessment
We carefully look over your health profile with scrutiny to verify your eligibility for treatment, so that you get the best, appropriate options.
2
Doctors Consultation
Our licensed Australian doctors work on a customised treatment plan just for you, according to your needs and lifestyle.
3
Discreet Delivery
Your treatment will be delivered at your doorstep with a delicate care system, ensuring full privacy and discretion.
4
Ongoing Support
We offer monthly follow-up meetings in order to monitor progress, whereby maximum results are achieved with the highest level of care.
Reviews
Read MHC reviews and see what our patients have to say.
I have found Men’s Health Clinic to be very helpful and supportive in restoring my confidence in myself and my relationship with my partner. Men’s Health Clinic has been very approachable and has contacted me regularly to assess my progress.
Brian J.
I recently just started a program with them and it has been going really great. I feel a lot more confidence in my performance and outside of life, the team here is really welcoming and they will assist with any help you need.
Joe S.
I have found Men’s Health Clinic to be very helpful and supportive in restoring my confidence in myself and my relationship with my partner. Men’s Health Clinic has been very approachable and has contacted me regularly to assess my progress.
Brian J.
I recently just started a program with them and it has been going really great. I feel a lot more confidence in my performance and outside of life, the team here is really welcoming and they will assist with any help you need.
Joe S.
I recently just started a program with them and it has been going really great. I feel a lot more confidence in my performance and outside of life, the team here is really welcoming and they will assist with any help you need.
Joe S.
Was a superb experience with MHC. From the day 1, they take care of their patients. You will be assigned with your performance managers , once you are on course with them and they do keep constant checks on that along with the amendments required that help you to reach your best results. My performance manager was Ashley and did superb job in addressing my issues and I am happy to be the part of the 6 month program with MHC.
Harpreet S.
I've been in the program for several years and I have to say it's made a wonderful difference in my life. I am able to perform like a young man again. This has given me a new confidence, happiness and energy in our relationship. Many thanks to all at the Men's Health Clinic!
Anthony F.
Reliable, responsive and friendly. The medication works 100% for me and I can always count on MHC to keep me up to date with my medication and to listen and respond to any of my queries. Professional approach means zero embarrassment factor.
Nick
Extremely happy with the programme. You start to see results within a few weeks and the team has been fantastic with support through the journey. Highly recommend.
Nolid
I signed up for their program recently and have had better results than I could have imagined. They're supportive, talk you through the whole thing, and very discreet. Highly recommended.
Andy L.
I have had a very good experience so far, I have had amazing results and the staff have been efficient, friendly and very professional. I can't recommend any more strongly. 12 months in now and I couldn't be happier with the results, my cass manager Jess has been amazing along with the rest of the team. Thank you all.
Wesley G.
Very thorough, communicative and reassuring. They have helped me to cover both physical and mental aspects of the treatment and the process of having a coordinator that you can reach out to track your progress is amazing and helpful. It’s worth trying something like this sooner rather than later, as I can attest.
Casey
Since going on the Men’s Health Clinic program to help PE, it has been a great experience. They are very helpful and know what they are talking about, would highly recommend this program to any male seeking help!
Christian M.
I have found Men’s Health Clinic to be very helpful and supportive in restoring my confidence in myself and my relationship with my partner. Men’s Health Clinic has been very approachable and has contacted me regularly to assess my progress.
Brian J.
I recently just started a program with them and it has been going really great. I feel a lot more confidence in my performance and outside of life, the team here is really welcoming and they will assist with any help you need.
Joe S.
Was a superb experience with MHC. From the day 1, they take care of their patients. You will be assigned with your performance managers , once you are on course with them and they do keep constant checks on that along with the amendments required that help you to reach your best results. My performance manager was Ashley and did superb job in addressing my issues and I am happy to be the part of the 6 month program with MHC.
Harpreet S.
I've been in the program for several years and I have to say it's made a wonderful difference in my life. I am able to perform like a young man again. This has given me a new confidence, happiness and energy in our relationship. Many thanks to all at the Men's Health Clinic!
Anthony F.
Reliable, responsive and friendly. The medication works 100% for me and I can always count on MHC to keep me up to date with my medication and to listen and respond to any of my queries. Professional approach means zero embarrassment factor.
Nick
Extremely happy with the programme. You start to see results within a few weeks and the team has been fantastic with support through the journey. Highly recommend.
Nolid
I signed up for their program recently and have had better results than I could have imagined. They're supportive, talk you through the whole thing, and very discreet. Highly recommended.
Andy L.
I have had a very good experience so far, I have had amazing results and the staff have been efficient, friendly and very professional. I can't recommend any more strongly. 12 months in now and I couldn't be happier with the results, my cass manager Jess has been amazing along with the rest of the team. Thank you all.
Wesley G.
Very thorough, communicative and reassuring. They have helped me to cover both physical and mental aspects of the treatment and the process of having a coordinator that you can reach out to track your progress is amazing and helpful. It’s worth trying something like this sooner rather than later, as I can attest.
Casey
Since going on the Men’s Health Clinic program to help PE, it has been a great experience. They are very helpful and know what they are talking about, would highly recommend this program to any male seeking help!
Christian M.
I have found Men’s Health Clinic to be very helpful and supportive in restoring my confidence in myself and my relationship with my partner. Men’s Health Clinic has been very approachable and has contacted me regularly to assess my progress.
Brian J.
I recently just started a program with them and it has been going really great. I feel a lot more confidence in my performance and outside of life, the team here is really welcoming and they will assist with any help you need.
Joe S.
Get Started
OUR GLOBAL MEDICAL TEAM
MHC is partnered with reliable health professionals who offer a high degree of quality, excellence and care.
At the Men’s Health Clinic, each patient receives a customised treatment plan from our highly experienced and renowned medical professionals.
Watch our informative video
Pauline Hall
Nutritionist Dietitian
As a licensed Nutritionist Dietitian for 6 years, Pauline specializes in weight management and lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and hypertension. My expertise lies in providing tailored nutritional guidance to help individuals achieve their health goals and manage chronic conditions effectively.
Dr. Parisa Kakroodi
Dr. Parisa Ghassemi is a dedicated and compassionate family physician who began her medical journey in Iran before moving to Canada in 2010. She furthered her education by earning a master's degree in biomedical sciences from the University of Montreal and completing her residency in family medicine at the University of Sherbrooke. Since 2016, Dr. Ghassemi has been practicing in Quebec and New Brunswick, where she has gained extensive experience in family medicine, with a particular focus on women's and men's health.
Pauline Hall
Nutritionist Dietitian
As a licensed Nutritionist Dietitian for 6 years, Pauline specializes in weight management and lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and hypertension. My expertise lies in providing tailored nutritional guidance to help individuals achieve their health goals and manage chronic conditions effectively.
Dr. Parisa Kakroodi
Dr. Parisa Ghassemi is a dedicated and compassionate family physician who began her medical journey in Iran before moving to Canada in 2010. She furthered her education by earning a master's degree in biomedical sciences from the University of Montreal and completing her residency in family medicine at the University of Sherbrooke. Since 2016, Dr. Ghassemi has been practicing in Quebec and New Brunswick, where she has gained extensive experience in family medicine, with a particular focus on women's and men's health.
Why MHC is Your Trusted Choice for ED, PE, and Chronic Pain Care
The Men's Health Clinic (MHC) is a top facility where expert care for erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, and chronic pain is given. Our treatment solutions are the best for erectile dysfunction and PE, promising long-term improvements in your sexual health.
Our treatment of premature ejaculation puts you more in control, and our approach to the management of chronic pain ensures that your general well-being is of paramount consideration. The expert team at MHC combines innovative treatments with a focus on compassionate, patient-centred care.
Make MHC your clinic where health and confidence matter. Rest assured: You can do more with your life under the guidance of an effective treatment programme from our professionals.
Learn more about our various treatment plans with our eBook
Download Free eBook
Self-Assessment Quiz
Not sure which condition you may have? Take one of our assessments!
FAQS
Frequently Asked Questions
Do you have any enquiries about our services? Below, we have provided answers to some of the most common queries to help you better understand our treatment options and what to anticipate during your care.
Get Started
How will Men's Health Clinic help me?
What are the symptoms of Erectile Dysfunction?
What should I do if I am having PE or ED issues?
What are the symptoms of Premature Ejaculation?
How does Men's Health Clinic differ?
What are the symptoms of Chronic Pain?
How can I treat my medical concern?
Got a different question?
Awesome! We’d be happy to answer any of your questions, click here to lodge your question. We’ll respond as soon as we can.
Articles
Latest Resources & Blogs
Explore our latest resources and blogs to stay informed about the newest developments in men's health. From expert advice to in-depth articles, you'll find valuable insights to help you navigate your health journey.
Browse All Blogs