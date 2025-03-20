Men’s skincare: How to build an impactful routine (2025)

Breadcrumb Trail Links Lifestyle Wellness Shopping Essentials Plus a few of our favourite products to support your journey Author of the article: Madeleine Clerides Published Oct 16, 2024 • Last updated Mar 01, 2025 • 7 minute read Join the conversation

Article content Long gone are the days when men wash their face with 2-in-1 shampoo or the Ivory soap bar sitting by the sink. Whether you were forced into skincare by a significant other or became curious about the copious benefits yourself, a proper routine for men is finally being widely accepted — and it’s about time!

Article content Investing in a simple yet impactful regime is a crucial investment in your body’s largest organ, and can also help combat dryness, oiliness, aging or acne. Here’s a step-by-step guide to building a routine that works for you, along with product recommendations that suit a range of budgets and concerns.

Men’s skincare routine in five steps Step one: Cleanse Our picks: CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser , ZO Exfoliating Cleanser

Step two: Tone Our picks: The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Toner , ZO Skin Health Complexion Renewal Pads

Step three: Moisturize Our picks: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel , Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Energizing Moisture Treatment

Step four: SPF Our picks: Neutrogena Mineral Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen SPF 50 , Shiseido Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50+

Bonus: Facial mist Our picks: E11ement Face and Skin Spray , Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray



Article content Cleansers: The foundation of every routine No matter what your goals are, the first step in any skincare routine is cleansing. A good cleanser will remove dirt, oil, and daily pollutants without stripping your skin’s natural moisture barrier. That “squeaky clean” feeling is actually something you want to avoid after using a cleanser. How to use: Apply to wet skin in the morning and evening, gently massaging in circular motions before rinsing with lukewarm water —- not hot. Follow up with a clean towel, and pat dry to avoid irritation and redness. Use fresh face towels, as damp towels that aren’t changed regularly can easily lead to breakouts. (That means do not use the towel that you threw in the bottom of your gym bag on your face.)

Article content

Article content Best on a budget: CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser A true drugstore staple, this CeraVe cleanser has earned its popularity for good reason. It includes ceramides and hyaluronic acid to protect the skin’s barrier while providing a thorough wash. This one is great for normal to oily skin, but if you have dry skin, try their Hydrating Cream to Foam Cleanser. Price: $21

Where to buy: Amazon | Walmart Best splurge: ZO Exfoliating Cleanser For a more upscale option that also gently exfoliates, this is another tried and true product. It has exfoliating beads and salicylic acid to help unclog pores. It smells divine, and leaves your skin feeling fresh and clean — but not stripped. Despite the higher price tag, you only need a pea-sized amount of this product to lather your entire face. For the guy who’s looking for the simplest routine possible, the nice thing about this cleanser is that it decreases your need to exfoliate separately throughout the week.

Article content Price: $61

Where to buy: ZO Skin Health | Amazon Exfoliate: Keep dead skin at bay Exfoliation is key for maintaining clear skin. It helps loosen clogged pores and removes dead skin, allowing other products to fully absorb. With that being said, it’s crucial not to over-exfoliate, as it can strip the skin and cause irritation or reactions. Best on a budget: The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Toner This value-size exfoliating toner is great for any guy who wants a multi-use product at an affordable price point. While it doesn’t come in handy pre-soaked pads, this solution can be applied to the skin, underarms, scalp and back and even can help keep cracked heels smooth. This product is a little more gentle than the ZO pads, so it can be used every night if you have oily skin. If you have dryer skin, it’s best to use every few nights.

Article content How to use: Put a quarter-sized amount on a cotton pad and gently massage into the face, back, heels or underarms. For a detoxifying scalp treatment, squeeze the bottle right onto your head and comb through.

Price: $15

Where to buy: Sephora | The Ordinary Best splurge: ZO Skin Health Complexion Renewal Pads These pre-soaked pads are a simple and impactful product. They are a great choice for the reluctant skincare convert, as they address multiple concerns at once. Additionally, these can be used for treating breakouts on the back or chest. The salicylic and glycolic acids that are already in the pads mean you can forego other forms of exfoliation in your routine. How to use: Use two to three times a week after cleansing. Gently swipe a pad across your face, focusing on the areas that are oiliest or break out the most. Aim to use up all the liquid in the pad.

Price: $40

Where to buy: ZO Skin Health | Amazon

Article content Moisturize: Lock in hydration A good moisturizer is essential to any skincare routine at any age. Not only does it hydrate the skin, but it locks in all the steps prior. Many times, applying a good moisturizer can instantly plump the skin and fill in fine lines. How to use: Apply a nickel-sized amount to your face and neck every morning and night. This will be your last step at night, and penultimate step in the morning. See Also Best Skin Care Regimen for Men: Reverse Aging and Acne Repair Solutions in 2025 Best on a budget: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel For those with more dry skin or battling harsh conditions during the winter months, this gel-based moisturizer with hyaluronic acid provides intense hydration without feeling greasy. The formula absorbs quickly into the skin but is less watery than usual gel formulas.

Article content Price: $25

Where to buy: Amazon | Shoppers Drug Mart Best splurge: Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Energizing Moisture Treatment This lightweight moisturizer was created specifically for men and provides an energizing burst of caffeine and Vitamin C which leaves your skin feeling super refreshed. The cooling menthol in the formula feels amazing during application. The formula absorbs into the skin quickly while providing much-needed hydration. Price: $55

Where to buy: Amazon | Kiehl’s Canada | Shoppers Drug Mart SPF: The non-negotiable step Sometimes, putting on sunscreen at the end of your routine is really the last thing you want to do (especially if the sun isn’t shining). However, all your other efforts are pointless if the critical step of protecting yourself against UV rays is missed.

Article content How to use: Apply generously to all exposed areas before sun exposure and throughout the day. Best on a budget: Neutrogena Mineral Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen SPF 50 This dry-touch sunscreen stick is a budget-friendly option that doesn’t skimp on quality. The lightweight formula absorbs quickly leaving no greasy residue, plus has a matte finish. This sunscreen stick is perfect for those who may not love the feeling of conventional sunscreen and want a clean, shine-free look. It’s water-resistant, ensuring long-lasting coverage for any activity while feeling weightless on the skin. Price: $11

Where to buy: Amazon Best splurge: Shiseido Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50+ This invisible, foolproof sunscreen stick is ideal for men who want to speed up their routine or are on-the-go. Whether you’re at the beach, travelling, or on the golf course, this sunscreen fits in your pocket and doesn’t make any mess or require fussy application. Simply swipe it on and go — no need to rub it in due to its truly invisible formula.

Article content Price: $42

Where to buy: Sephora Additional tip: Use a facial spray If you travel frequently, work long hours or spend a lot of time in the gym, you should consider supplementing your new routine with an antibacterial facial spray. For minimal effort and a low cost, these sprays can soothe skin while killing bacteria that can lead to breakouts or skin irritation. If you’re out all day, this product is a great “band-aid” until you can get home and cleanse properly. Note that this is not a substitute for cleansing, but rather an extra tool in your skincare toolbox. How to use: Spritz this on your face after sweating or in a polluted environment. This is also great to use while doing your full skincare routine. Spray it on after exfoliating and before moisturizing.

Article content Best on a budget: E11ement Face and Skin Spray This product has the same heavy-hitting principal ingredient as the Tower 28 spray below, which is Hypochlorous Acid (HOCI). It might sound intense, but it’s naturally occurring in the body. HOCI is created by white blood cells as a defence system against infection and bacteria. The E11ement spray is the more affordable dupe while offering nearly identical results to its trendy counterpart. Price: $18.95

Where to buy: Amazon Best splurge: Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray This antibacterial mist is extremely easy to use and has multiple benefits for a variety of skincare concerns. This spray is a must for anyone who frequents the gym, plays sports, travels, or spends a lot of time outdoors. Not only does the mist kill the bacteria that cause breakouts, but it can also calm acne and rosacea. Pop this in your work, travel, or gym bags and simply mist when needed.

Article content Price: $38

Where to buy: Sephora Between navigating endless products on the market or advertising catered towards women, creating a skincare routine for men’s concerns is becoming simpler with innovative products and impactful formulas. From combating active lifestyles or a genuine lack of intrigue into skincare, any man can build a routine that will garner results. Whether you prefer high-end products or drugstore gems, the key is consistency. With just a few minutes each day, you are guaranteed to make a significant impact on your skin’s health and appearance. Recommended from Editorial Top moisturizers for men, from lightweight to anti-aging Top facial sunscreens for every skin concern Shopping Essentialsis a category written by research-obsessed shopping experts. Explore product reviews, recommendations and launches — plus behind-the-scenes info on your favourite brands and hidden gems —learn more hereorsign up for our newsletter.

