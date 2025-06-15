Men’s Skincare Routine Guide | BIOTHERM (2025)

It’s not just women who need to look after their skin. Men's skin is also subject to daily stresses such as sun exposure, pollution and shaving, which can cause dryness, irritation, and premature aging. However, a well-structured men’s skincare routine can help keep skin looking healthy, hydrated and toned.

For men who shave regularly, shaving can cause irritation, razor burn, and discomfort, such as redness and ingrown hairs. To counteract these discomforts, it is important to follow a complete shaving routine for men that includes cleansing, moisturizing, and post-shave care. In this article, we’ll show you just how to do that.

Updated the 23rd of April 2025

From BIOTHERM

Skincare steps for men

Male skin has different characteristics than female skin and has specific needs. That’s why men need a suitable skincare routine.

Here are the steps in a men's skincare routine:

Cleansing tips for men

It is essential to cleanse your skin morning and evening. A men’s facial cleanser, available in different formulas (such as gel, cream or foaming), can be used to cleanse the skin. This helps eliminate excess sebum, dust and smog particles, which settle on your skin during the day. Aquapower Cleanser by Biotherm is a foaming cleanser for men that helps remove impurities and excess sebum without drying out the skin. This product is formulated with ingredients such as thermal water, iron trace element and glycerin to deeply cleanse the skin and leave it soft and moisturized. To use, simply massage the cleanser gently onto your damp face, then rinse with lukewarm water.

Skincare treatments for men

Applying a men’s skincare treatment for your skin type after cleansing is helpful for getting healthy, hydrated skin. For example, if you have aging skin, use a men’s anti-aging serum to reduce the signs of wrinkles and fine lines. To reduce eye bags, crow’s feet and dark circles, apply a men’s eye cream that’s suitable for your skin type — whether you choose the anti-aging Force Supreme Eye Cream or the ultra-refreshing Aquapower Eye Gel.

How to moisturize men’s skin

Shaving could lead to dehydrated skin. It’s therefore important to apply a facial moisturizing cream daily, morning and evening. Choose the right men’s moisturizer for your skin type: for oilier skin, choose a light cream; for drier skin, a more moisturizing cream.

Aquapower Cream by Biotherm is a lightweight, non-greasy cream that helps hydrate the skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. It is formulated to help restore moisture to the skin and protect it from pollution. To use, apply to clean, dry skin, massaging gently until fully absorbed.

If more hydration is needed, Aquapower Advanced Gel from Biotherm is an excellent choice. This lightweight moisturizing gel is enriched with Life Plankton and bioceramides to help plump the skin and provide intense hydration for 72 hours. It also helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. To use, apply a small amount to clean, dry skin, massaging gently until fully absorbed.

Shaving tips for men

Before shaving (preferably with a double-bladed razor as it is more effective), you should prepare the skin by washing it with warm water.

Next, apply shaving foam or gel (such as the Shaving Gel by Biotherm) to damp skin, to make the razor glide better and avoid any redness or irritation.

After shaving, dry the skin with a soft cloth and apply aftershave: a great product to use is Razor Burn Eliminator by Biotherm. Thanks to its formulation enriched with soothing agents, this aftershave lotion helps prevent the appearance of skin irritation and redness on the skin of the face due to shaving. Its light, non-greasy texture absorbs quickly without leaving a residue on the skin, imparting a feeling of freshness and hydration. Furthermore, its delicate masculine fragrance gives the skin a pleasant, long-lasting scent. Razor Burn Eliminator is suitable for all skin types and can be used daily after shaving to keep the skin hydrated, soft and protected.