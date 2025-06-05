Met Gala: All the A-List Stars From Hollywood, Sports, Fashion and Music in Thom Browne’s 2025 Class Photo (Exclusive) (2025)

Thom Browne tailored a starry group for Monday night’s Met Gala.

Many of those A-list guests gathered for a group portrait in their custom looks by the American luxury designer as the Thom Browne class portrait has become something of an annual tradition at New York’s Pierre Hotel. Posing in their Monday best were stars of Hollywood, sports, music and fashion including Demi Moore, newly minted Oscar winner Zoe Saldaña, Janelle Monáe, Whoopi Goldberg, Paul Tazewell, Severance star Tramell Tillman, Anok Yai, Walton Goggins, WNBA breakout Angel Reese, Lorde and Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl champ Saquon Barkley.

This year’s Met Gala went down with a theme of “Tailored for You,” a nice fit for Browne whose modern take on classic suiting has made him a celebrity magnet over the years. “For me, everything begins and ends with tailoring,” Browne told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement on Tuesday. “I like to play with and re-interpret classic codes of black tie dressing. I like to re-introduce these traditional codes to people in ways they’ve never seen before, to create something surreal … something sublime.”

See below for details on how he accomplished that at this year’s Met Gala. The event serves as the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual marquee fundraiser. This year’s installment celebrates the Costume Institute’s spring fashion exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” which draws inspiration from Monica L. Miller’s 2009 bookSlaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams served as co-chairs alongsideVogue’sAnna Wintour and honorary chair LeBron James (who pulled out last minute, citing a knee injury). Check outTHR‘sfull Met Gala 2025 coverage, including thered carpet arrivals.

Demi Moore

The best actress Oscar nominee from last year’s breakout hit The Substance stepped out in a Thom Browne gown fashioned to look like a men’s black tie. Per the fashion house, the look featured “a fundamental part of the suit brought to life in exaggerated proportions, at new heights.” The gown took 7,600 hours of handwork and was embroidered with more than 1.4 million beads including 222,000 pieces of black rectangle sequins, more than a million pieces of black bugle beads and 103,500 pieces of black cut beads.

Whoopi Goldberg

The co-host of The View donned an ensemble that took more than 7,700 hours to make. It featured a coat covered in 350,000 matte white sequins worn over a duchess satin raglan-sleeve tailored dress complemented by a top hat in wool bouclé from the fall 2015 archive. She accessorized with pieces from L’Enchanteur — the Brooklyn-based design house run by twins Dynasty and Soull Ogun —featuring brass finger caps, gold sunglasses, a gold link chain and keyhole brooch with black opal and blue and white diamonds, and rings of green tourmaline, diamonds, tanzanite, garnet and purple sapphire.

Janelle Monáe

The multi-hyphenate stepped out in a look created by Browne in collaboration with Oscar winning costume designer Paul Tazewell. It featured a custom Thom Browne oversized trompe l’oeil suit cape that deceived the eye as well as a briefcase of duchesse silk and embroidered grosgrain ribbons. She accessorized with a monocle covering her left eye and a top hat. As Monáe made her way down the carpet, she removed the overcoat to reveal a deconstructed bi-color sport coat and skirt in pinstripe suiting and red wool crepe with exposed facing and shoulder pads in white silk faille. The look was topped by a black-, white- and red-striped seamed intarsia tie that was complemented by a one-of-a-kind diamond crafted from 1800 Cristalino Tequila designed by jewelry designer Jonathan Raksha of Maison Raksha.

Paul Tazewell

The costume designer — whose credits include the Wicked franchise, West Side Story, Hamilton and Harriet —slipped into a custom Thom Browne classic tailcoat and ankle-length pleated skirt in black three-ply mohair with tonal grosgrain tipping with a double-breasted off-white silk faille vest worn over a white cotton piqué shirt with black patent leather long wing boots. The look was accessorized by Fred Leighton bling including an art deco diamond and platinum double clip brooch, art deco onyx, coral and diamond jabot, an art deco onyx, black enamel and diamond brooch and art deco onyx, diamond and platinum cufflinks.

Lorde

Fresh from releasing her new single, “What Was That,” the New Zealand singer-songwriter turned up in a custom dark grey duchess satin cummerbund-style skirt and matching backless top with an oversized sack-style jacket and longwing brogues in funmix grey patent leather.

Zoe Saldaña

The Emilia Pérez star wore a custom tuxedo dress with a black plissé piqué bodice; a shiny, white embroidered bugle pinstripe sleeve; skirt with an extended bow; and long wing brogue platforms in black and white patent leather. The ensemble took 10,000 hours to complete and was tied together with an oversized bow.

Walton Goggins

One of the stars of HBO’s The White Lotus, the veteran actor wore a custom “inside-out” overcoat with a pleated skirt back detail in a combination of tonal wool suiting, black double duchess silk and exposed canvas. Underneath, Goggins sported a classic oxford shirt with a back silk faille tie. He picked long wing brogues in black patent leather for shoes, and accessorized the look with jewelry by David Yurman and a Vacheron Constantin watch.

Tramell Tillman

The Severance star’s ensemble featured an elongated tailcoat in black velvet tipped in black silk satin and adorned with a bouquet of handcrafted calla lilies, the actor’s favorite flower. He paired it with classic trousers in black-and-white pinstripe, a cummerbund in black silk faille, a grey-and-white university stripe Oxford shirt with a round collar and a black silk faille bow tie and opera ballerina spectators in black and white patent leather.

Angel Reese

The Chicago Sky star wore a custom black duchess satin trompe l’oeil cropped jacket with silk satin lacing and contrasting three-ply mohair cups, an exaggerated hip corset and a matching drop-waist skirt with an extended train. She accessorized the look with jewelry by Graff.

Saquon Barkley

The superstar running back was decked out in a custom three-piece classic tuxedo in black three-ply mohair — tipped with tonal black grosgrain with a hand-embroidered four-bar in black tonal matte and shiny bugle beads — and long wing brogues in black patent leather.

Anok Yai

The A-list model wore a custom black corset shirt dress with 1.1 million bugle beads embroidered throughout the entire look in a crisscross pattern with exaggerated hip detailing. The look was topped by a black draped jacket and a white moiré overcoat skirt with a matching black beaded overcoat tied over the hips. It took more than 9,900 hours of hand work to complete.