Meta Earth unveils major airdrop policies and future strategies at Token2049 Dubai | Cryptopolitan (2025)

Meta Earth will unveil its Meta Earth Official Launch Event on Thursday at Token2049 Dubai.

The company will also reveal its cutting-edge technology, ecosystem expansion plans, major airdrop policies, and future strategies at the event.

The event will have an on-site exclusive giveaway with 1,000 mystery prizes, each worth over $1,000.

The Token2049 Dubai event from April 30 to May 1, 2025, hosting the most influential players in the blockchain space, will include the Meta Earth Official Launch Event. Meta Earth said it’s bringing more than $1 million in prizes to its Official Launch Event, which over 300+ KOLs and top-tier media will attend.

As a Platinum Sponsor of Token2049 Dubai, Meta Earth made its first grand appearance yesterday with a high-profile exhibition, providing opportunities for deep discussions with global blockchain leaders. Today, at its grand launch event, Meta Earth will officially unveil its cutting-edge technology, ecosystem expansion plans, major airdrop policies, and future strategies.

Meta Earth reveals its upcoming developments at the event

Meta Earth revealed it will unveil its Meta Earth Official Launch event at Token2049 Dubai at the Address Sky View in Dubai from April 30 to May 1. Following its Explorer’s Tour global public testing event last April, Meta Earth said it aims to transition from ME Network v1.0 to the fully modular ME Network v2.0.

Meta Earth will also be having its annual celebration of its community, where it will be launching an exclusive airdrop campaign with thrilling rewards. To ensure every attendee walks away with value, the company will have an on-site exclusive giveaway with 1,000 mystery prizes,each worth over $1,000.

The Meta Earth Official Launch Event will bring together over 100 top-tier media outlets and 300+ leading KOLs, industry veterans, and blockchain pioneers. Attendees will get a rare chance to engage with influential voices in the space, where capital, technology, and ecosystem builders will exchange ideas and propel the future of Web3 forward.

Attendees get to meet Meta Earth’s founding team

Attendees will also get to meet Meta Earth’s founding team, providing an unfiltered and exclusive experience to engage with the visionaries behind the project. Meta Earth’s Founder will reveal the untold stories behind the project’s inception and share insights into the team’s mission and long-term strategy.

The firm’s CSO, Sevi Shehu, will outline the project’s evolution, community growth, and ecosystem expansion, potentially revealing major future airdrop campaigns. Meta Earth CTO will provide a deep dive into the technical framework and the roadmap for the company’s continued innovation.

Attendees will gain first-hand insights into Meta Earth’s background, technology, ecosystem, and market strategy. They will also secure early access to upcoming airdrop programs and exclusive incentives.

Meta Earth’s ME ID on-chain verified users have already reached around 600,000 in just a few months, with nodes deployed across 40+ countries and a growing network of 100+ global ambassadors. The company’s growth stems from its technological superiority in the blockchain sector and innovative economic model. Meta Earth has taken the lead by integrating highly scalable modular blockchain solutions, improving its network performance, reducing user costs, and establishing a solid foundation for mass adoption and commercial applications.

Meta Earth has developed ME ID – the world’s only fully KYC-based decentralized identity system, ensuring that every user is verified and directly connected to a real-world identity.