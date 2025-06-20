Meta Quest 3 Adjustable Strap by Muskoka ResearchMakerWorld: Download Free 3D Models (2025)

Adjustable Meta Quest 3 head strap with ratcheting mechanism.

Hardware Required:

  • (4x) M1.7x4 screws
  • (4x) M1.7x10 screws
  • (3x) M1.7x8 screws
  • (2x) 22x2 O-Rings
  • (1x) 14x2.5 O-Ring
  • Universal Helmet Pad Kit (available here)

Assembly Instructions:

Step 1: Grab your CA glue and carefully mount the Ring Gear into the back recess of the Tensioner Enclosure. Make sure to avoid gluing directly into the pre-existing screw holes.

Meta Quest 3 Adjustable Strap by Muskoka ResearchMakerWorld: Download Free 3D Models (1)

Step 2: Attach the Gear Plate to the inside compartment of the Tensioner Enclosure using the four M1.7x4 self-tapping screws.

Meta Quest 3 Adjustable Strap by Muskoka ResearchMakerWorld: Download Free 3D Models (2)

Step 3: Now, it's time to insert the right and left side Strap Rack parts. Keep in mind that when looking at the device, the right strap will be on the left and vice versa. Insert one side and then the other, ensuring the teeth on the L and R Strap Rack align at either end of the straight gear.

Meta Quest 3 Adjustable Strap by Muskoka ResearchMakerWorld: Download Free 3D Models (3)

Step 4: Install the 14x2.5 O-Ring around the gear shaft of the Dial and then insert the dial into the Knob. Ensure the Dial teeth align with the corresponding posts in the Knob. There are two versions of the dial “Standard” and “Heavy”, which has a stronger engagement and disengagement. Recommended to start with the Standard version and change if you prefer a stiffer operation. They are identifiable by the number of recesses on the bottom of the dial, 2=Standard and 4=Heavy.

Meta Quest 3 Adjustable Strap by Muskoka ResearchMakerWorld: Download Free 3D Models (4)

Step 5: Gently insert the Knob and Dial into the Tensioner Enclosure from the back, ensuring the Strap Rack teeth properly engage with the Dial teeth. Avoid bending the dial before installation.

Meta Quest 3 Adjustable Strap by Muskoka ResearchMakerWorld: Download Free 3D Models (5)

Step 6: From the front of the Tensioner Enclosure, install the Retainer using an M1.7x8 screw. Apply downward pressure to the retainer to compress the O-Ring fully and ensure the Retainer seats properly. Congratulations, you've got yourself a functioning ratchet mechanism!

Meta Quest 3 Adjustable Strap by Muskoka ResearchMakerWorld: Download Free 3D Models (6)

Step 7: Attach the Head Plate to the Tensioner Enclosure using the four M1.7x10 self-tapping screws. Don't forget to add the helmet pad velcro patches, but avoid placing them over the screw holes on the Head Plate.

Meta Quest 3 Adjustable Strap by Muskoka ResearchMakerWorld: Download Free 3D Models (7)

Step 8: Grab the Quest 3 Mount R and Quest 3 Mount L, and glue a Quest 3 Mount Insert into each part. Ensure that one of the notches on the insert faces straight up and down relative to how the mount would be installed on the Quest 3 headset. This alignment ensures a straight install for the Joint Lock part later on.

Meta Quest 3 Adjustable Strap by Muskoka ResearchMakerWorld: Download Free 3D Models (8)

Step 9: Slide a 22x2 O-Ring over each Quest 3 Mount (L and R) with the installed inserts.

Meta Quest 3 Adjustable Strap by Muskoka ResearchMakerWorld: Download Free 3D Models (9)

Step 10: Install the Quest 3 Mount parts (L and R) onto the Strap Rack parts (L and R). If you're having trouble getting the parts to click together, try rotating the joint back and forth to help seat the O-Ring.

Meta Quest 3 Adjustable Strap by Muskoka ResearchMakerWorld: Download Free 3D Models (10)

Step 11: Align the Joint Lock with the logo upright as shown in the pictures and secure it to the Quest 3 Mount parts (L and R) using the remaining two M1.7x8 self-tapping screws.

Meta Quest 3 Adjustable Strap by Muskoka ResearchMakerWorld: Download Free 3D Models (11)

Step 12: Take the Strap Joint, Strap Joint Cover, and 2x Strap printed in TPU. Begin by gluing the Strap Joint Cover to the Strap Joint, ensuring to avoid excessive glue in the recesses for the Strap parts. Once the Strap Joint and Strap Joint Cover are securely bonded, proceed to glue and insert a Strap into each end of the assembled Strap Joint. Next, add a tri-glide to each Strap, and then attach one end of each Strap to the Meta Quest 3 and the other end to the Head Strap. With this step completed, your Adjustable Meta Quest 3 Head Strap is fully assembled and ready for installation onto your Meta Quest 3 VR Headset.

Step 13: Attaching the Adjustable Head Strap to your Meta Quest 3 VR Headset is the final step in the process. While the assembly is complete at this point, securing the strap to your headset requires a bit of finesse.

Begin by latching the front of the strap close to the USB-C or headphone jack, depending on whether you're installing the Left or Right side respectively. Once the front is securely in place, shift your focus to the rear section. With a firm hand, clip on the back portion of the Quest 3 Mount. Now, with both the front and rear sections securely fastened, work your way around the perimeter of the Quest 3 Mount. Apply pressure and latch the remaining sections onto the Quest 3 headset.

Test the mounting connection by gently prying at the Quest 3 Mount from the joint in the head strap. A properly mounted strap should hold firm, allowing you to shake the headset without any movement. Once confirmed, you're all set to dive into immersive VR experiences with confidence and comfort.

Meta Quest 3 Adjustable Strap by Muskoka ResearchMakerWorld: Download Free 3D Models (12)
