Metzger Auction | METZGER MARKET MONDAY ONLINE AUCTION!  - Antiques & Primitives • Glassware inc. Uranium, Fenton, & Retro • Cast Iron • Advertising • Glass Butter Churns • Toys & Marbles • Outdoor & More! (2025)

6000Redwing Stoneware Dish 5.5"

6001(1) Royalton China Butter Pad Dish, (3) Noritake China Japan Butter Pad Dishes 3.5"

6002Casuals by China Pearl Sugar and Creamer 4", (3) Casuals by China Pearl Bowls 6.25", 7.25", 8.25"

6003ORBex Inc Metal Handwarmer 3.5"

6004Cut Glass Candy Dish 5.5", 1976 Bicentennial Plate 9.25"

6005Noritake Creamer and Sugar 3"

6006Clear Glass Covered Compote 8.5"

6007Milk Glass Hen on Nest w/ Red Comb 6"

6008Hazel Atlas Butter Dish & 1930s Daisy Depression Glass Creamer & Sugar9", 3"

6009EAPG Etched Cut Glass Cream Pitcher 4", 1960s Heavy Etched Glass Flower Button Creamer 5.25", Blue Daisy Buttons Bows Glass 3 Footed Embossed Cream Pitcher 5.25"

6010Indiana Milk Glass Hen on Nest 7.5"

6011Spaulding China Vase 8.25"

6012Ruby RedWine Glass 11", Green Hand Blown Glass Vase 10.5", Red Glass Vase with Clear Pedestal 14.5", Ashland Faux Flowers 23"

60131910 Cast Iron Red & Blue Mail Box Bank 4"

60141900s Cast Iron Mail Box Bank (chipped) 4"

60151909 Cast Iron Mail Box Bank 4"

6016Cut Glass Top Hat Toothpick Holder 2.5"

6017Green Enamel Cake Carrier 10" H

6018Wood Buzzer Cigar Box 9" x 7.5", Brown/white Granite Enamel Pot 8" H

6019Wood Belt Pulley 13"

6020Starline Wood/Metal Pulley 12"

6021Metal Hook and Pulley 16"

6022Brass Dipper 3" H

6023(2) Black and White Enamel Dippers 3", 3.5"

60241920s J. Chein & Co. Tin Globe Bank 4.5"

6025Metal Hook & Pulley 14.5"

6026C. Gulliver Metal Painted Shovel head - no handle 9" x 19"

60278 - 1990s Lion of Florence Silver Plate Spoons 5" (Italy)

6028Wood Mallet 13" (signs of ware) & Wood Handled Soldering Iron 15" (signs of ware)

6029Anchor Hocking 2 Qt. Round Covered Casserole Dish 9"

6030Metal Oil Can 18" (rust) & Wood Handle Manual Agitator 42" (rust)

6031"God Bless America" Art Print in Paper Frame 9" x 7" & Photograph of Kate Schinbeckler - Columbia City, IN 4" x 6.5"

6032Round Copper Platter 12"

6033Bormioli Clear Glass Covered Butter Dish 7.5" Dia.

6034Iridescent Porcelain Kneeling Unicorn Figurine 5.5" Lgth.

6035Cast Iron Base Oil Lamp 18.5" (dial rusted, rust)

60364 - Amber Glass Waffle Pattern Ruffle Edge Bowls 5"

60373 - Light Amber Waffle Pattern Ruffle Edge Bowls 6" Dia.

6038Clear Glass/Metal Pickle Castor 9" Hgt. & Avon Clear Glass Powder Jar w/ Silver Toned Lid 3"

6039Natioal Dairy Glass/Metal Malted Milk Mixer 9" Hgt. (Rust), 2 - Clear Glass Bottles 9" - 10", Clear Glass Jar w/ Handle 9.5"

6040Wood/Cast Iron Wagon Jack 19.5" Hgt. (rust, signs of ware)

6041Duraglas Mustard Jar w/ Pour Spout 8"

60423 - Glass Milk Bottles inc. UServe, Lamb Glass Co. & Cream Top9" - 10"

604315 LBS. Cast Iron Mushroom Anchor

6044V. & K. Electric Service Pump by the Vaile Kimes Co. 20" x 24"

6045Frankoma Black Porcelain Miniature Wash Basin & Pitcher 6.5" x 4"

6046Wood Coffee Grinder 6.5" x 6.5" x 5" (signs of ware)

60475 - Ohio Art Jack and Jill Tin Tray & Plates

6048Child's 3 PC. Yellow Aluminum Cooking Set Inc. Roasting Pan, French Press, Pot 2.5" - 6" & Small Aluminum Pan 5"

6049West Bend Brownware Bean Pot 6" x 6.5"

6050Coca-Cola Collectors Cards Assortment in 3-Ring Binder

6051Clear Depression Glass Celery Vase 8.5" & Japenese Green Porcelain Vase 11"

6052Green Painted Cast Iron Spittoon 8.5" D x 5.5" H

60533 PC. Porcelain Lustreware Condiment Set on Metal Caddy 4" x 5" (Made in Japan)

6054Green Glass Candy Dish 8.5"

6055Fenton Uranium Custard Glass Ruffle-Edge Basket 8" x 7"(cracked)

6056Blue Covered Bean Pot 7.5" Dia.

60571950s Fire King 2 Qt. Clear/Gold Fleck Glass Round Covered Casserole Dish 9"

60584 - Czechoslovakia Yvonne Porcelain Tea, Coffee, Barley & Oats Canisters 8" Hgt. (Cracked)

60591991 Donruss Baseball Card Assortment Inc. Dan Plesac, Dave Bergman & Randy Johnson

60601991 Donruss Baseball Cards Assortment Inc. Joe Bitker, Randy Veres & Pedro Munoz

60611991 Fleer Baseball Card Assortment Inc. Lance McCullers, Clay Parker & Edwin Nunez

60621993 Leaf Baseball Card Assortment Inc. Jeff Huson, Duane Ward & Bob Walk

60631991 Donruss Baseball Card Assortment Inc. Ted Higuera, Scott Aldred & Jesse Barfield

6064Topps Picture Cards Assortment

6065Topps Baseball Cards Assortment

6066Imperial Green Glass Scalloped Edge Basket 5.5" x 5"

6067Purple Blown Glass Trumpet Vase 6.5" x 7"

6068Copper Chafing Dish 17.5" x 12"

6069Faux Leather Bottlecap Advertising Fashion Belt

6070Wood/Cast Iron Barn Pulley 5.5" x 11"

6071Monarch Finer Foods Vacuum Packed Coffee 2QT Glass Jar 8.5" (lid rusted) & Glass Jug w/ Handle 12"

6072Cast Iron Cooking Press 8" x 9.5"

6073Black Purse, (2) Vera Bradley Purses

60743 - Vera Bradley Purses

60753 - Vera Bradley Purses

6076Wood Masher 11"

6077Matchbook Assortment inc. Don Pedro, Home Saving, Grandma's Pig in Plastic Organizer

6078John Deere Iron Planter Box 8" x 9.5"

6079Boy Scouts Garrison Cap 11" & New Haven, Indiana American Legion Hat 11"

6080View-Master Reel Assortment in Wood Box 9.5" x 7.5"

6081Holmes & Edwards 37 PC. Silverware Set in Wood Case

6082H. W. Hayden Brass Bucket 15" x 10"

6083Metal Sausauge Stuffer on Wood Base 18" x 7"

60842 - Clear Glass Jars 7" - 8" & Taylor Churn Co. Whixit Drink Mixer 9.5"

6085Johnston Milwaukee Cracker Box 9.5" x 7" x 6.5" (torn)

6086Cast Iron Red Painted Water Pump 16" Hgt.

6087Cast Iron Red Painted Water Pump 15"

6088Depression pink glass swan powder dish 5" t (has chips)

60893-Indiana Glass blue iridescent carnival glass starburst ruffled edge bowls 10" w

60901923- 1933 Qt Ball Jar with glass pieces(has crack)

60912-Tone crock pitcher 8.5" t

6092Faux stained miniature oil lamp made in China 10.5" t

6093Harroch Bohemian Black Ameythyst Vase 11.25" t

6094Clear glass powder dish (has chips around rims) 3.25" t

6095Fenton hand painted vase 4.75" t

6096Indiana Glass milk glass teardrop compote 5.25" t

6097Avon Cobalt Blue Royal Sapphire Dishes inc. 8 bowls 6⅜w,8 salad plates 7⅞" w, 8 dinner plates 10.5" w

6098Blue Stoneware bowl (missing handle) 5"

6099Westmoreland Large Milk glass Hen on Nest 6.5" tall

6100Unmarked Fenton Blue Cabbage Rose Slag Glass Compote 6.5" t

6101Amber Leopard Handblown Glass Vase 11.5" t

6102Baveria powder dish 3.25" t

61032- 1/2 pint milk bottles including uservo, gobels modern dairy

6104Clear glass etched brides basket 12" t

6105James B Beam porcelain AC sparkplug decanter 12" t

61062- Blue glass Shirley Temple pitchers 4.5" t(1 has wear)

6107Cobalt Pitcher w/ Clear Handle 8.5" t

6108Hazel Atlas Cobalt Blue Pitcher 8.5" t

6109Cobalt Blue Water Pitcher 9.25" t

61104- Colorex Cobalt Blue Glass Plates - Made in Brazil 10 1/8"W

61111994 Artist Signed wood plate 12" w

6112Brass etched tray 13.5" w

61131800s Brass Hearth Pot (has wear) 9.5" tall x 14.75"W

6114Monophone Automatic Electric Corded Phone 9" w (has wear)

6115Depression satin yellow glass sugar 3.25" and creamer 3.75"

6116Chalkware Native American Wall Pocket 8.25" t

6117Large enamelware tea kettle 12" t

6118Baseball Cards including Sports Files, vintage, Jim Frey, Don Mincher, 1991 world series trivia

6119Trading Card assortment including baseball, vintage, Nascar, sports illustrated, Michael Jordan

6120Baseball Cards including Sports Flics, vintage, Baseball Hereos, DonRuss

6121Baseball Card assortment including Sports Flics, vintage, 70s

6122Trading Cards including baseball, Al Kaline, soccer, Nascar, vintage

6123Trading Cards assortment including Basketball, baseball, Sports Illustrated, baseball, vintage

6124Baseball Card assortment including vintage, Sports Flics, Fleer, Topps, Payton Manning, football

6125Baseball Card assortment including vintage, Topps

6126Baseball Card assortment including vintage, 70s, Cubs, Sport flics

6127Baseball Card assortment including vintage, 70s, sports illustrated, Fleer, DonRuss

6128Amber Turkey Toothpick Holder 3 1/8" t

61292-Mikasa crystal blue swirl bowls 4.25" w

6130Westmoreland Milk glass covered candy dish 7⅛" tall

6131Coverlet by Ameritex fabric Milford Penna 1733 double sided 17⅜" x 21⅝"

6132Wood 2-drawer display 7.5" t x 15.25"d x 19.5"

6133Brass mortar and pestle 7.5" w

6134Sewing box box - felt lined 5.25" t

61351996 THT angled cheese or butter keeper 6.25" tall

61363- Wood crates including 40-50 inclusive 9.75" x 15.5", Drink Coca-Cola in bottles 11.75" x 18", enjoy Coca-Cola 12" x 18.5"

6137Rayo Vineyards fruit crate 7" x 18" x 14", license plate assortment including 50s, 60s, 70s, 30s

61381940s Bowes Top Cylinder Lubricant Tin 10.5" t (empty)

6139Ball Standard 1896- 1910 wax seal blue jar 10" t

61401950s 1/2pint milk bottle, 1941-1947 cream top milk bottle

6141Universal Potteries Inc Red and White Tom and Jerry Bowl 10.5" w and 6-mugs 3" t

6142Leaded Crystal Vase 6" t

61431970s blue rim handblown pedestal bowl 10.25" w

6144Decorative home and heart metal rug beater 15", All metal slaw cutter 23" long

61451886 Campbell Jones Rosesprig Celery Vase 8" t

6146Vitrock milk glass mixing bowl 10.25" w

6147Federal Practical Housewares Syrup Jar 5.75" t, Hazel Atlas Covered Butter Dish

6148Rectangle clear glass covered candy dish 7.25" t

6149Enamelware coffee pot 10.5" t

6150Wood Drawer 6" x 13", wood houses, vintage photo assortment

6151Wolf & Dessauer Ft. Wayne Hat

61521950s Reese Interlocking Adjustable Brass Stencils

6153Sad iron 6" t

6154Tin Lunch Pail 6.5" t

6155Large metal coffee tin 8" t

6156Omniware red 2 qt batter bowl

6157Oak wood drawer 16" x 15", license plates including Indiana, Michigan, vintage

61584- Tin noise makers

61594- Tin noise makers including 1940s

61604- Tin noise makers

61614- Tin noise makers including Kircchof 1940s, vintage

61625- Wood crates including 7up, Enjoy & Drink Coca-Cola, Drink Squirt, Pepsi

61631969 Tax File Reports Book 11.5"

6164Silver plate butter dish 7" l x 3.75"

6165NABISCO Barnums Animal Crackers Tin 6.25" t (lid is stuck on)

61661898- 1907 ColdBrook Creamery 1 qt milk bottle, 1950s GM Trico auto window wash system 11.5" t

6167Vintage marbles in bag 1qt

61682- Godinger & Co Ribbon Plates 10.25", 12"

6169Hand painted metal lunch box Made by Aladdin Industries 7.5" x 10.5"

6170Tin bed warmer 10" w x 5" t

6171Wood Masher 10.75"

6172Genuine John Deere Special Purpose Oil Can 8.5" x 6" x 10" & Metal Texaco Gas Can 12" x 8"

61734 - Fire King Milk Glass Oval Plates 12"

6174Clear Pressed Glass Divided Tray 12" x 8"

6175Clear Glass Condiment Set on Pewter Carrier 14" Hgt.

6176Clear Glass Condiment Set on Silver Plate Carrier 16"

6177C+O Railroad Oil Can 25" t

6178Clear Glass Pedestal Covered Butter Dish, Covered Candy Dish, Footed Bowl, Glass Bottles, Oil Cans, Mugs

6179Blue Ball Jar Assortment & Glass Jar Assortment

6180Clear Glass Divided Dish, Clear Glass Celery Vase, Ship in a Bottle, Coca-Cola 8 Pk. (Full)

6181Clear Glassware Assortment Inc. Celery Vase, Pitcher, Creamers, Covered Candy Dishes, & Avon Amber Glass Stage Coach Perfume Bottle

6182Glass Bottle/Glass Jar Assortment, Indiana License Plate, Misc.

6183Glass Bottle/Glass Jar Assortment

6184Stoneware Apple Vase, Student Prince Cigar Box, Pottery Candle Holder, Wood Box & Tablecloth Assortment

6185Tablecloths, Handkerchiefs, Pillowcases, Hood & Conklin Co. Wood Crate

6186Glass Bottle Assortment

6187Glass Bottle Assortment

6188Glass Bottle Assortment, Glass Plates, Plastic Ice Bucket, Ash Trays, Glass Teacups, Metal Box, Frames

6189Song Book Assortment in Crate

6190Glass Bottle Assortment & 2 - Metal Platters

6191Wood Chest 18" x 8" x 10.5" & Advertising Prints Assortment in Wood Crate

6192Tea Towels, Tablecloths, Advertisement Prints Assortment

6193Glass Jar Assortment

6194Fabric, Seashells, Basket, Picture Frames, Tin, Safety Pins

6195Record Assortment Inc. Barry Mantilow, Percy Faith's, Herb Alperts in Record Holder

6196Book Assortment Inc. The Disappearing Floor, Applied Physiology, Hymns of the Heart

61972 - Wood Stands, Wood Gavel, Wood Crate, Doll, Ink Bottle, Glass Jar, Candle Holders

6198Book Assortment Inc. Lessons in Physical Geography, God Made the World, To Kill a Mockingbird

6199Wood Crate, Basket, Marilyn Monroe Newspaper Clipping Assortment, Agricultural Pamphlets, Helen Steiner Rice Book

6199ABook Assortment Inc. Pickle-Chiffon Pie, Moby Dick, Crime and Punishment

6199BRecord Assortment Inc. Frankie Carle, The Headliners, Percy Faith

6199CBall Blue Perfect Mason Jar, Blue Enamel Canister, Milk Bottle, Glass Jars, Wicker Bottle Holder w/ Glass Bottle

6199DElectric Coffee Percolator, Glass Jar, Glass Bottle Assortment

6199EClear Glass Sugar, Celery Dish, Clear Glass Vase, Sugar & Creamer

6199FBook Assortment Inc. Bambi Gets Lost, The Great Man, Strange and Eerie Stories

6199GHand Towel/Tea Towel Assortment & Baseball Card Assortment in Wood Crate

6199HIridescent Porcelain Vase & Glass Jar Assortment

6200Gilbert Steel Erector Toy Set in Metal Case (unknown if complete)

6201Wood 7-Up Crate 18" x 12" x 6" & Wood Drink Coca-Cola In Bottles Crate 18" x 12" x 4"

6202Wood Beads Assortment in Glass Jar 5"

6203Button Assortment in Ball Perfect Jar 5"

6204Button Assortment in Ball Perfect Jar 5"

6205Button Assortment in Metal Tin 9" Dia.

6206Button Assortment in Ball Jar 5"

6207Elgin Glass Butter Churn 12"

6208Dazey Glass Butter Churn 13" Hgt.

6209Button Assortment in Ball Jar 5"

6210Clear Glass Jumping Dolphin Figurine 6"

6211Wilson Corn Meal Bag 28" x 18"

6212Tin Wall Hanging Comb Holder w/ Mirror 8" x 8" & Steel Barber Scissors 7"

6213Large Copper Tea Kettle 12" Lgth.

6214Small Hammered Copper Pot 3.5" x 3"

6215Glass Beer Mug 4.5" & Rossetti Chicago Occupied Japan Porcelain Shaving Mug 4" (chip)

6216Striped Glass Cocktail Shaker 10" & 6 - Striped Glasses 3"

6217Amar Iidescent Porcelain Covered Powder Dish 3.5"

6218Blue Hen on Nest 3"

62193 - Porcelain Shaving Mugs w/ Brushes inc. 1 Crownford 4.5"

62202 - Clear/Amethyst Glass Shaving Mugs 3.5" - 4"

6221Jim Beam Trademark Sign 11.5" x 19"

6222#6 Sad Iron 6"

6223Cast Iron Model T Car Model Cat 6.5"

6224Cast Iron Eight Horse Beer Wagon 30"

6225Cobalt Blue Glass Vase 7"

6226Wood Carved Old Man w/ Walking Stick Statue 10"

6227Amber Hand Blown Crackle Glass Gourd 8" (imperfections)

6228Royal Vienna Beehive Z.S. & Co. Bavaria Harvest Scene Decorative Plate 9.5"

6229Clear/Pink Glass Wine Pitcher 11" & 4 - Clear/Pink Stemmed Glasses 8"

6230Stag Antler Handle Cork Screw, Hazel Atlas Glass Measuring Cup 4.5" & Clear Glass Pitcher 7.5"

6231White Hen on Nest 3"

6232Milk Glass Hen on Nest w/ Red Comb 6"

6233Tin/Wood Training School Toy 5" x 5" x 3"

6234Fenton Pressed Cranberry Glass Creamer 5" & Blue Pressed Glass Pedestal Creamer 5"

6235Pink Depression Glass Divided Dish in Silver Toned Holder 5.5" & Pink Depression Glass Dish 6"

6236Blue Swan Planter 7.5" Lgth.

6237Blue Glass Ruffle Edge Compote 5.5" x 6" & Blue Opalescent Glass Footed Bowl 6" x 4"

6238Pink Glass Bird on Nest 5" Dia.

6239Lappas Hand Blown Blue to Clear Cut Glass Candle Holder 4"

6240Westmoreland Blue Frosted Glass Lace-Edge Bowl 8.5"

6241Pink Depression Glass Lace-Edge Pedestal Bowl 6" x 4" & Pink Depression Glass Lace-Edge Plate 9"

6242Pink Depression Glass Sugar & Creamer 3" & Pink Depression Glass Footed Bowl 6.5" x 3"

6243Blue Glass Compote 5.5" & Blue Slag Glass Ruffle-Edge Compote 6.5"

6244Fenton Blue Opalescent Hobnail Ruffle-Edge Dish 6" & Milk Glass Hobnail Pedestal Vase 8"

6245Fostoria Amber Glass Coin Dot Bowl 7" Dia.

6246Copper Colander w/ Brass Handles 9" D x 6"

6247Gold Toned Glass Footed Covered Dish 5.5"

6248Wyandotte Toys Tin Pull Along Toy 8.5" (signs of ware)

6249Wolverine Tin Litho Child's Toy Wringer Washing Machine 7" x 7"

6250Bakelite Travel Manicure Vanity Set in Orange Velvet Case (appears complete)

6251Campos Filhos Stoneware Vase 10.5"

6252Glass Egg Beater Measuring Cup 12" Hgt.

6252AStoneware Cheese Crock 4.5" x 4"

6253Milk Glass Bowl 6.5" x 5"

6254Sanor Ceramica Oval Soup Toureen on Plate 12" Lgth. (missing spoon)

6255Porcelain Soup Tureen w/Ladle on Plate10" x 9"

6256R. R. P. Co. Stoneware Crock w/ Goose Design 6" x 6"

62572 Gal. Two-Tone Crock Jug 12" Hgt.

6258Large Brown Crock Jug 10.5" Hgt.

6259Stetson Lady Marlowe Decorative Porcelain Plate 10" Dia. & Red Glass Vase 10"

6260Royal Crown Painted Porcelain Biscuit Jar 5.5" x 6.5"

6261Porcelain Lustreware Electric Coffee Percolator14" (appears complete)

6262Black Amethyst Glass Candlestick Holders 4.5" Dia.

6263Price Products Porcelain Woman Sitting Figurine 8"

6264Two-Tone No. 2 Crock Jug 15" Hgt.

6265Hand Painted QT Mason Jar 7.5"

6266Pampered Chef Help Whip Cancer Serving Caddy 10" x 10"

62675 - Porcelain Shaving Mugs w/ one brush 2" - 3.5"

6268Wood Wall Hanging Barbershop Mirror w/ Shaving Mug & Brush 5" x 6" x 10" (needs reinforcement)

6269Bakelite Men's Travel Kit in Leather Case (signs of ware)

6270Mirror in Wood Frame 13.5" x 10.5"

6271Graniteware Coffee Pot 15" Hgt.

6272Wood Handled Folding Curling Iron 9"

6273Chinese Travel Teapot in Brass Caddy 8.5" x 8.5"

6274Ruby Red Glass Vase 6" & Brown Duraglas 965 Glass Milk Bottle 9"

6275Hand Painted Blue Glass Venezia, Italy Ashtray 4"

6276Tin Drum Coin Bank 3" x 3"

6277Dr. Thompson's Eyewash Bottle 4"

6278Fenton Pink/White Glass Melon Dot Silver Crested Vase 6.5" & Fenton Pink/White Glass Ruffle-Edge Silver Crested Vase 6"

6279Wood Building Blocks Set in Wood Case 12.5" x 11.5" x 6"(damage)

6280Black Stoneware Bowl 8.5" Dia.

6281Clear Glass Wildcliffe Farm Pure Blueberry Jam Jar 8" & Blue Mason Jar 9"

6282Mirror Shaving Set w/ Dish & Brush 8" x 15.5"

6283Black Amethyst Glass Ice Bucket 9"

62841 Gal. Two-Tone Crock Jug 9"

62853 Gallon Crock Jug 15" Hgt.

6286Amber Carnival Fenton Bicentennial glass plate (8in Dia.)

62872 Amethyst glass bowls 6in -11in Dia. & with Amethyst glass platter 12in Dia.

6288Clear Etched Footed Sugar & Creamer 3.5in - 4in Height

6289Blue Spongeware Ceramic Matchbox wall holder 6in height & Green Stripe Ceramic Hair Receiver 3.5in Dia.

6290Milk Glass Split Handle Glass Candy Dish 4in Ht. - 6.5in width

6291Imperial Doeskin Milk Glass Porcelain Ruffle Rose Bowl 9in Dia.

6292Indiana Milk Glass Colony Harvest Grape Compote 6.5in Ht & Westmoreland Lilly of The Valley Milk Glass Vase 7in Ht.

6293Milk Glass Fenton Ruffle Silver Crest Serving Dish 8in Dia.

6294Fenton Silver Crest Ruffled Dish 7in Dia. With a Fenton Silver Crest Basket with Handle 7in Dia. - 7.5in Ht.

6295(2) Christopher Radko Easter Faberge Egg Candle Holders 8in Ht.

6296White Ardalt Porcelain Mother Reading to Child figurine 7.5in Ht.

6297Napco Milk Glass Quilted Compote dish 5.5in Ht - 5in Dia.

6298Canada Dry Paper Christmas Sign, Train Place Mat, 1950s Cadillac Poster, Rock & Roll Poster, 2 - Dream Angel Posters & Beistle Co. Jukebox Poster

6299Karo Aluminum Sign, Warning Metal Sign, Notice Metal Sign, Ken Wel Brand Metal Sign & Marilyn Monroe Tin Sign 11" x 14.5" - 12.5" x 17 5"

6300Drink Coca-Cola 1936 Anniversary Metal Sign 9" x 15" & Smirnoff Ice Triple Black Metal Sign 25"

6301Coca-Cola Metal Sign Thermometer 16.5"

6302Metal Signs Including Ice House 24", Fry Gas 16" & King Kong 17.25"

6303"Fresh Baked Pies" Metal Sign 10" x 13", "Michigan Bell Metal Sign 18" x 18", "Phone" Metal Sign 20" x 21"

6304Thunderbird Ford Metal Sign, T.M. Sinclair & Co Sugar Fidelity Cured Hams Metal Sign 16 3/4” 16”

6305Teddy Bear Toy Co. Otto Schmidt & Sons New York, N.Y. Metal Sign, “There is More Power in That Good Gulf Gasoline” Metal Sign, Metal Bathroom Sign (see photos for details), “Notice You Are No Longer a Trespasser you Are A Target” Metal Sign 12-18”

63062003 Jeff Gordon NASCAR Poster 20”

6307“J.V. Vrooman & Son Red Cross The Champion of All Parlor Stoves Co Operative Foundry Co. Rochester N.Y. ” Tin Sign, “The White Parrot Beach Lounge” Metal Sign, “Notice We Ain’t Got Nothing Here Worth You Dying For!” Metal Sign” 16-17”

6308School Slate Hand Painted and Signed by J. Ciminillo 9.5”

63091988 “Coors Extra Gold Grab A Cold Gold” Metal Sign, “Camel Filters” Metal Sign 22.5” 21 3/4”

6310Unmarked Fenton Pink Glass Shoe 6.5”

6311Unmarked Fenton White/Pink Silver Crested Vase, Tall Pink Boyd Glass Lady 6.5” 7”

6312Duncan Miller Glass Mini Basket, 1960s Westmoreland Satin Blue Basket 6” 6.5”

6313Joe Rice Paper Weight Vase, Crackle Glass Blue Vase 7” 7 1/4”

6314Unmarked Fenton Opalescent Hobnail Bowl 4 1/4”

6315Silver Caddy with Blue Depression Divided Glass Dish, Silver Caddy with Pink Depression Divided Dish 6.5” 7”

6316(3) Fenton Ruby Red Ruffled Edge Compote Dishes 6”

6317Westmoreland Blue Split Handle Candy Dish 4.5”

6318Old English Staffordshire England Porcelain Plate “Windmill Park Holland Mich.”, Historical Parts of England Platter 10” 12”

6319Old Photo Mounted on Metal Plate 9”

6320Sunkist Glass Citrus Juicer 7.5”

6321Indiana Milk Glass Hen on Nest 7”

6322Indiana Milk Glass Hen on Nest 7”

6323Large Cheese Crock 7”

6324Small Two-Tone Crock Jug 8”

6325Victoria German Coffee Grinder 19”

6326USA Casserole Bowl and Server Dish 9”

63271891 Wilmot Castle Coffee Mill Ground Union Tin 17.5”

6328Salmon Falls Stoneware Salt Glazed Crock w/ Bird Design 7.5”

63291910 Sponge & Co Coffee Grinder Original Cup 16.5”

6330Carnival Glass Liberty Bell Bank 4”

6331Japan Angel Music Box 6”

6332Hazel Atlas Milk Glass Mini Hen on Nest 4.5”

6333Summit Art Slag Glass Toothpick Holder, (2) 1975 Pair Point Church Clinton Plates 2.5”, 3.5”

6334Anchor Hocking Etched Lidded Baking Dish 13.5”

6335Hall's Superior Quality Black & Gold Mixing Bowl 8.5”

6336Fenton Blue Satin Butterfly Candy Dish 8.5”

6337Blue Satin Double Handled Candy Dish 7.5”

6338Unmarked Fenton Amber 3-Footed Vase, Carnival Glass Compote 5”

6339(3) Hall's Superior 1950s Gold Trim Nest Bowls 6.5-8 3/4”

6340Carnival Glass Candle Holder 4.5”

6341Unmarked Fenton Carnival Glass Grape Design Footed Bowl 5.5”

6342Imperial Carnival Glass Creamer & Sugar 6”

6343Pink Depression Glass Serving Dish with Handle, Pink Depression Glass 3-Footed Bowl 7” 8.5”

6344Light Amber Glass Waffle Pattern Ruffle Edge Bowl 7.5” (Damaged)

6345Shaving Kit Box (Damaged) 7”

6346Anchor Hocking May Fair Open Rose Pink Depression Glass Candy Dish, 1930-1939 Jeannette Pink Depression Glass Cherry Blossom Pitcher 6” 7.5”

6347Glass Gallon Jug w/ Handle and Zink Lid 11.5”

63481940s L.E. Smith Herring Bone Glass Basket 14”

6349Dietz New York Central Little Wizard Lantern 11”

6350(2) Pressed Glass Bowls with Gold Rim 8.5” 9.5”

6351Dietz No. 2 D-Elite Born Lantern 13”

6352Copper Tea Pot with Handle 8”

6353Unmarked Fenton Peach Crest Picnic White Vase, Unmarked Fenton Blue Crest Picnic White Vase, 4.5” 5”

6354L.E. Smith Amber Glass Rooster 10.5”

6355Unmarked Fenton swung Vase, Pink Depression Glass Swung Vase 9.5” 8.5”

6356Marigold Carnival Glass Leaf Shaped Candy Dish, 1930s Dugan Marigold Candy Dish 7”

6357Murano Glass Basket 7.5”

6358Unmarked Fenton Red & Amber Glass Covered Dish 8”

6359Westmoreland Hand Painted Frosted Yellow Basket 6”

6360Folger’s Coffee Glass Jar, 1955 Thatcher 1/2 Gal Jar w/ Metal Handle

6361Unmarked Fenton Ruffled Edge Carnival Glass Bowl 8”

63621950 Marx Litho Tin Train Tunnel 11”

6363Child’s Kitchen Set

6364(7) Marvel Trading Cards Inc. 1995 Glactus, 1995 Amiericop, 1995 Hulk, etc.

63651920s Animal Book, 1927 ABC Book of Animals Stecher Litho Co.

63661995 Wilton Mickey Mouse Cookie Pan 13.5”

6367Marilyn Monroe Clippings Scrapbook

6368Aluminum Duck Letter Opener 7”

6369Framed Wild Life Watercolor Signed Busby John Philip 13”

6370Electrovita Mineral Water Bottle Embossed One Gal, Blue & White Italian Pottery Urn 13.5”

6371Ho Scale Train Track (Incomplete)

63721950s Children’s Spatula, 1950s Children’s Wood Rolling Pin, 1950s Childs Aluminum Muffin Tin 6-9.5”

6373Halsam 1940s Double Six Wood Dominos

6374Royal Crystal 24% Lead Vase, Glass Sandwich Pattern Cup 3-12.5”

6375Pink Depression Glass Ribbed Vase 9.5”, Unmarked Fenton Glass Vase 12”

6376Fenton Ruby Red Hand Painted Signed Vase, Duncan & Miller Brides Basket 6” 12”

6377Glass Refrigerator Water Bottle, Glass Refrigerator Water Jug 10.5”

6378Glass Cobalt Blue Cracker Jar 7”

6379Wong Lee Hand Painted Ginger Porcelain Jar & Lid 13”

63801950s Japanese Hand Painted Vase 12.5”

6381Picture of Flowers in Wood Frame 10 3/4”

63821905 Isaac J. Collins No. 24 Glass Jar 13”, Seyferts Original Butter Pretzels Glass Jar 13”

6383Throw Pillows, Indoor Multi-Color String Lights, Cosco Folding Step Stool, Rotomatic Tool, Towel Assortment

6384Ceramic Decorative Santa Boot, Canvas Sheet, Hardware Assortment, Slotted Tray, Motor Oil SAE 0W-40

63852 - Plastic Rabbit Coin Banks, Brush & Shoehorn Set, Canvas Apron, Miniature Crockpot, Scarf, Wax Warmer, Microwave Corn Popper, Christmas Tree Star, Oil Lamp Base, Saw, Cardinal Collectors Plate

6386Moulinex La Machine II Food Processor, Fire Extinguisher, Crochet Blanket, Honeywell Electric Fan, Electric Work Light, 2 - Decorative Porcelain Plates, Cordomatic Cord Reel Model 500 G

6387Book Assortment Inc. Great American Quilts, Quick Country Quilting, Needlepoint, Simplicity Sewing Book

6388Fabric Assortment, Small Wood Chair, Christmas Tin, Yard, Green Storage Boxes, Small Wood Table, Antiques Sign

6389Embroidery Hoops, Quilting/Sewing Patterns Assortment, Fabric Assortment, Yarn, Wood Box

6390Cross Stitch Art in Frames, Hankerchiefs, 2 - Boye Needlemaster Kits, Book Assortment Inc. Holidays in Cross Stitch, American Patchwork & Quilting, Stitch by Stitch

6391Lace Pockets, Green Thread, Twisted Cord, Zippers, Fabric Assortment, Book Pages, Embroidery Set

6392Hankerchiefs, Hot Iron Transfers, Ribbon, Sewing Patterns Assortment, Doileys

6393Paint Sprayer Handles, Work Gloves, Extension Cord, Horseshoes, Embroidery Floss, Construction Paper, Pipe Cleaners, Ribbon, Wood Burning Kit

6394Wiring Assortment, Faux Fall Foliage, Small Scarecrow, Christmas Wreath, Christmas Ornament Assortment, Beaded Garland

6395Malibu Pilates DVD Assortment, Christmas Lights, Candle Holders, Christmas Wreaths, Christmas Light Velcro, 2 - Totes

6396Spray Paint Assortment, Shimaster, Rain Drain, Hardware Assortment, Scrub Brushes, Georgia Liscense Plate, Cleaning Products

6397Shoe Polish Assortment, Spray Paint Assortment, Nite-Glo Alarm Clock, Etc.

6398Artificial Flower/Plant Assortment, Lightbulb Assortment, Bunt Cake Pan, Etc.

6401New home sewing machine attachments

64021950s Sunbeam Steam or Dry Iron inOriginal Box

6403Leather gun bag 25⅛", wood cleaning rod

6404Sewing machine wood drawer 16.25" x 4" x 6"

6405Small etched brass tray 10"

64062- Brass ribbons 10.75", 10.25"

6407Hazel Atlas large glass canister with lid 9" t

6408Unmarked Fenton marigold carnival bowl7 ⅜" w

6409Metal Rotabin with 4 shelves 26" t

6410Yellow depression glass swirl salad bowl 11", 1970sHandblown blue green swirl bowl 10⅝" w

6411Metal rotabin with 4 shelves 17" tall

6412Cast iron shoe form 13" tall

6413Large bag of marbles and shooters

6414Marbles 50 pack

6415Marbles 50 pack

6416Bag of Marbles

6417Large bag of marbles and shooters

6418Bag of marbles

6419Large bag of marbles

6420Bag of marbles

6421Bag of marbles

6421AMarbles 50 pack

6422Bag of marbles

6423Marbles 50 pack

6424Marbles 50 pack

6425Marbles 50 pack

6426Marbles 50 pack

6427Large bag of marbles

6428Large bag of marbles and shooters

6429Bag of marbles

64301967 Ohio ArtWorld Tin Bank 7" t

6431Bag of marbles

6432Bag of marbles 50 pack

6433Marbles 50 pack

6434Pink and clear marbles

6435Marbles 50 pack

6436Bag of marbles

6437Bag of marbles

64381906 Fostoria oil lamp base 11.25" t

64391960s Hires Rootbeer carrier for a 6 pack

64401984 Sesame Street House(has contents) 10" t

6441Margies Garden Handblown Orange Vase 10.25" t

6442Blenko Turquoise Pitcher 14 ⅝" t (has some surfaces scratches)

6443Blenko? Amethyst Vase 17" tall (has some surface scratches)

6444Blue opalescent draped basket 8.25" tall

6445Green pitcher with hand painted flowers 9.5" t & 3 green drinking glasses 4.25" t

6446Swan Souvenir bell - Branson, Mo

64472- Imperial Glass ponies including orange, amethyst

64483- Glass horses including Fenton, Imperial, green, black, blue

6449Unmarked Northwood green opalescent 3 footed bowl 4" tall & unmarked Northwood green opalescent 3 footed bowl with pearl and flowers print 4.5" tall

6450Uwanta Wood cigar box 2.5" t x 6" x 9⅜"

6451Venetian hand painted drinking glass 4" t, 1910 Unmarked Northwood Intaglio blue creamer 5⅛" , Westmoreland blue opalescent mini sugar 3" (has chip)

6452Norcrest amberina jack in the pulpit vase 8.5" t, 2- Murano Cromafly art glass vases including blue, green 9.25" t

6453Unmarked Fenton green carnival dish with ruffled edge 8" w

64546- Anchor Hocking Avocado sherbet glasses 2⅞" tall

6455Joe St. Clair Brown Slag toothpick holder 2.25" t, amber pressed glass toothpick holder 2" tall

6456Brown w/ chicken design made in Japan tea pot 7.5", mini pitcher 3" tall & covered sugar 3.75" t

6457Indiana Glass Diamond Point ruffled edge compote 6" t, Blenko? red vase 7" tall

6458Pottery vase/ink well 5" w, Limoges porcelain hat pin holder 5.5"

6459Murano green trumpet vase 8" tall, green hand painted pitcher 10 10⅛" tall

64601925 Northwood light amethyst carnival bowl 7.25"

6461Pink depression serving bowl 11"

6462Princess green depression uranium glass bowl 9" w

6463Metal ERTL cattle truck 10"

6464Arlenness Iron Legends Motorcycle die cast replica - 1/18 scale

64651950s Powell and masonmarke ye trolley car dark amber bank

6466Glass rabbit lidded jar 6.5" t

6467Glass Spoon holder 6.75" t, 1891 eapg glass celery vase 6.75"t

64681920s-1930s crepe paper napkin assortment & 1960s paper napkins in binder

6469Macon Qingdyn China Dynasty ginger jar hand painted 8.25" tall

6470Kent Helms paperweight vase 8" t,amethyst vase 9" tall, Ruby pitcher 4.25" tall

6471Stereo scope view finder 13.5" t, wicker dipper shaped basket 17" l

6472Westmoreland hand painted blue satin thimble 1.75" t

64731919 glass shoe Souvenir of Chicago 5" long

6474Unmarked Fenton hand painted blue satin ruffled compote 8" w x 5 ⅝" t

6475Pink frosted swan toothpick holder 3" tall

6476Amber toothpick holder mug 2.5" t, apothecary measuring glass tbsp

6477Westmoreland blue satin footed shell covered dish 6.5" t

64782- Brass teddy bear wall hangings 10.25" t

6479Unmarked Fenton raised Graceland leaf carnival dish 8⅝" w

64801950s beer wagon planter with metal base 7.5" t x 12"

6481Sugar or Spoon holder 4.25", jh Millstein clear glasschicken 4.25" t

6482Cast iron Ship bookend 4" t

6483Cast iron flowers 8.25" tall x 20" long

6484Westmoreland blue satin hand painted egg dish 2.75" t, Westmoreland hand painted blue satin vase 7.25"

6485Fenton Colonial Blue hobnail toothpick holder 2.75" t, yellow satin toothpick holder 2.5" t

6486Murano artglass olive colored apple 3.5" t

64872-Unmarked Fenton blue opalescent hobnail punch cups 2.25"

6488Fenton milk glass vase with hand painted red cardinals 7.25" t

6489Unmarked Fenton Milk glass Daisy and button hat 3.25"

6490Kanawha blue/white glass vase 8.5" tall

6491Unmarked Northwood pearl flowerswhite opalescent 3 footed bowl 4.5" t

6493Yellow glass art vase/pitcher 6.25" t, unmarked Fenton Red ambernina compote 6" t (glows)

64943- Pink depression glass dishes including Anchor Hocking pink lace edge divided 10.25" t, oval relish tray 12" x 7.75", old laced bowl 6 ⅞" t

6495Lefton handblown blue satin vase 8" t, Westmoreland blue satin laced bowl 7⅝"

6496Westmoreland blue satin laced bowl 7⅝"

64971969 Spearoscope toy in box 7.75"

6498Red to clear Czech ruby red vase 10 ⅛" t

6499Large steel dipper 21", funnel tin dripper 15 ¾"

6500USAF Air Force f15 Eagle Strike model wood plane 13.5" t

6501Crystal D Arques Cat figurine 5" t, Heisey Glass Swan 9"

6502Fenton blue opalescent daisy and button top hat toothpick holder2.75", Fenton ruby ruffled hobnail candy dish 3" t

65031978 Tonka Fire Truck 23.5" l

65041970s Brumberger metal mailbox bank - no key 9"

6505Fenton amberina thumprint ruffled edge compote 6⅛" t (glows)

6506(2) Vera Bradley Purses 12”

6507Crescent Odd Job 11 Tools in One

6508McCain Memorabilia (Buttons, Stickers)

6509Variety of Post Cards, Maps of Copenhagen, Travel Brochures

6510Christmas Kids on Sled Decor Figurine 6.5”

6511Ceramic Christmas Tree 16”

6512Glass Bubbles Paper Weight 3”

6513Variety of Glass Marbles

6514Chicken Wall Hanging Decoration 19”

6515Black and Decker 7308 7 1/4 Circular Saw

6516Baboo Drill Press Stand No. 945

6517Pro Brand 11 Pcs Combination Wrench Set

6518Bostitch Pneumatic Stapler w/ Staples

6519Woven Picnic Basket With Lid 13”x17”

6520Texas Ware Turquoise Dishes inc. 6 Plates 10”, 8 Tea Cups 4”, 8 Saucer Plates 6”, Serving Platter 12”, Serving Bowl 8”, Lidded Sugar 4.5”

6521Farberware Electric Skillet 12”

6522Sewing Storage Box with Sewing Supplies 14”x8.5”

6523Gems Gospel Song Salvation Echoes

6524Alpine Ceramic Ashtray 10.5”

6525Glass Pickle Jar W/Sewing Thread Rolls 15”

6526Small Round Wood Tiered Jewelry Box 5.5”

6527UHL Crock 8”

6528Framed Appliqué Basket Quilt Block Background on Natural Muslim Wall Art 16.5”x13.5”

6529Slate Stove Pipe Cover Painting 9”

6530Table Cloth & Napkins (Made in Italy)

6531Framed 1938 Drink Coca-Cola Pure As Sunlight Advertisement 14”x11”

65322004 Laundry Room Metal Sign 12”

65332 Drop Spindles9.75”

6534Hand Painted Flower Glass Paper Weight 2.5”

6535Longaberger Basket with Handle 6.5”x3.5”

6536French Buttler Pig With Chalkboard 20”

6537Ceramic Green Duck Planter 10.5”

65381911 Womans World Premium and Song Book

6539(2) Akron Industrial Wood Spools

6540(2) Wood Loom Weaving Shuttle 17”

65411930 Kerr Jar & Buttons with Zink Lid 5.5”

65421935 Cambridge Glass Eagle & Squirrel Book Ends 4”,4.5”,6”

6543Sewing Material Carrying Case With Rope Handles 15”

6544General Electric Steam Iron 7.5”

6545(2) Akron Wood Industrial Spool 9”

6546Victor Talking Machine By Packard Music House Vv-IV, 85210 - Fort Wayne, IN 12”x12”x7” (damaged)

6547Metal Monkey Candle Holder 10.5”

6548Happy Kids Bits O'Nut Peanut Butter Jar with Thread Spools 6”, Glass Jar with Sewing Supplies 10”

6548 ATonka Bull Dozer 12”

6549Porcelain Powder Dish (Made in Italy 3”, chipped) & Porcelain Flower Bell (Made in Japan 5.25”)

6550Oval Blue Planter 5.5”, Waneta Glass Jar 7.5”

6551Green Glass Flower Candy Dish 6”

6552Indiana Milk Glass Hen On Nest 7”

6553Porcelain Lefton Flower Vase 7.5”, Porcelain Lenox Vase 9”

6554(2) Glass Double Candlestick Holders

6555Tiara Glass Covered Egg 5”

6556(2) American Brilliant Lead Crystal 6”, Glass Spoon or Cereal Dish 5.75”, Glass Sugar Dish 3”, Billart and Jones Glass Jar With Lid

6557Thermucraft Rose Pitcher 6”x10”

6558(2) Indiana Milk Glass Grape Tumblers 6”

6559Indiana Glass Cobalt Vase 5.5”, Napco Green Planter 8”

6560Carnival Grape and Leaf Bowl 9.5”, Fenton Grape and Leaf Bowl 9”

6561Indiana Carnival Glass Amber Pedestal Dish 7.5”x8.5”, Amber Footed Bowl 10”

6562Northwood Carnival Footed Bowl 5.75”

6563(7) Collector Plates inc. 6 Century by Sale 11”, (1) Hand Painted 8”

6564106 Thimbles in Wood Slot Case

6565Japan Doll Figurine on Wood Stand 6.5”

6566Planter Pots, Christmas Candle Holder, Cookie Tin, Hardware Assortment, Plastic Funnel, Toilet Flapper

6567Muffin Tin, Baking Sheet, Bundt Pan, Strainer, Lightbulbs Assortment, Floor Brush

6568Ribbon Assortment

6569Hardware Assortment, Tape Measure, Metal Clamp, Plastic Organizers, Paint Rollers, Wood Handled Garden Sheers, Sponge, Caulk Gun

6570Christmas Ornaments, Christmas Drinking Glasses, Tapestry, Wreath

6571Halloween Rug, Metal Pumpkin Decoration, Witch Hat, Duffle Bag, Halloween Decoration Assortment

6572Crock Pot, Cat Toy, Christmas Ornaments Assortment, Wood Reindeer

6573Board/Card Game Assortment, Garfield Toy, Figurines, Ceiling Fan Blades, Milk Bottle

6574Spray Paint Assortment, Citristrip Paint Stripper, Wallpaper Stripper Spray Gel, Grouting Sponge

6575Picture Frame Assortment & Gift Bag Assortment

6576Picture Frames, Tree Skirt, Electric Lantern, Towels, Metal Wall Pocket

6577Black & Decker Firestorm Drill in Case & Septic Helper 2000 Assortment

6578Plastic Watering Can, Quick Erasers, Painting Sheet, Accordion Bag, Duct Tape, Hardware Assortment, Plastic Organizer Bins

6579Shopping Basket, Extension Cords, Plastic Water Jug, Casserole Dishes

65802 - Electric Light Fixtures (unknown if works)

6581Garland, Candle Holders, Christmas Stockings, Christmas Tree Toppers

6582Hat Assortment

6583Children's Book Assortment Inc. The Mouse Who Liked To Read in Bed, Looking Out the Window, Puss in Boots

6584Wood Mantle Clock (missing face), Whole Punch, Pens, White Out, Plastic Tote, Organizer Basket, Stapler

6585Cleaning Products Assortment, Picture Frames, Umbrella Holder Basket

6600(2) Wood Rooster Figurine, Porcelain Rooster Figurine 8-13”

6601(2) Plaster Fish Figurines (1 is damaged) 9”, 10”

6602Ceramic Vase 9.5”

6603Simplicity 12 Needle Deluxe Felting Machine

6604Ornate Bronze Toned Urn 10.5”

6605Ceramic Vase 15”

6606Stoneware Vase 23”

6607(4) Stone Eggs, Plastic Bowl 2.5-7”

6608Glass Swung Vase Tulip Fluted, Glass Nut Grinder 6” 14”

6609Ceramic Canister, Ceramic Vase with Artificial Flowers 12-27”

6610Tin Cake Carrier, Le Farfait “Super” Glass Canister 10.5” 10”

6611Fortunato Seed Company Since 1927 Cardinal Plastic Wall Hanging Clock 11”

6612(5) Members Mark Plastic Nesting Bowls w/ lids 6-12”

6613Cow Cookie Jar 10” (cracked)

6614Westland Poultry In Motion Salad Rooster, Ceramic Cow Planter 9”

6615DoesBin Felt Bullman Hat Co. Feathered Hat, Wesco Feather Hat

6616Porcelain Dog Figurine, Porcelain Cat Bank 4.5” 5.5”

6617Barnacle Cluster6.5”

6618Picnic Basket with Wood Lid 12.5”

6619Tin Container with Button Assortment, Five Brothers Fresh Tomato & Basil Glass Jar with Button Assortment 7”

6620Tin Container with Button & Embroidery Floss Assortment 10”

6621Simplicity Rotary Cutting Machine

6622(2) Unfinished Quilts 76" x 94", 90" x 82"

6623(2) Florascense Candles 7”

6624Costume Jewelry Assortment Inc. Shirt Pins, Earrings, and (2) Carousel Animal Stamps

6625Costume Jewelry Pendant Assortment

6626Marquis Lead Crystal Clock 7”

6627Button Assortment in Glass Candy Dish 10”

6628Costume Jewelry Assortment Inc. Neckalces, (2) Glass Ring Holders

6628ACostume Jewelry Earring Assortment

6629Amber Glass Egg Plate 11”

6630Costume Jewelry Assortment Inc. Bracelets & Necklaces

6630ACostume Jewelry Earring Assortment

6630BCostume Jewelry Earring Assortment

6631Costume Jewelry Assortment Inc. Earrings and Bracelets

6631ACostume Jewelry Assortment Inc. Necklaces, Bracelets, & Earrings

6632Marble Assortment in Plastic Jar 4.5”

6633Pink Tiara Glass Deviled Egg Plate 12”

6634Quality Red-Man Picnic Basket with Lid & Utensil Assortment 13 3/4”

6635Vera Bradley Purse, Garnet Hill Made in India Purse

6636Griffin Shine Master w/ Kiwi Shoe Polish Assortment, Shoe Cleaning Tools 10 3/4”

6637Boston 2612 Paper Cutter

6638(3) Metal Vases 9.5-15”

6639(3) Nesting Tin Containers 2.5-3.5”

6640Stained Glass Fish (Damaged) 15x17”

6641Wood Rolling Pin, Marble Rolling Pin, (2) Pottery Bowls 5.5-18”

6642Wicker Sewing Basket (Contents Included) 13 3/4”

6643Wicked Oil Candle in Metal Stand 8”

66442 Ceramic Planters 9”

6645Arrow Electro-Matic Nail Master 2 Electric Brad Nail Gun ET200

6646(2) Mexico Earthenware Planters 7” 9”

6647UL Finishing Sander 120V 60 Hz S1B-TL-187x90, Skil 4235 Corded Electric 3.2A Variable Speed Jigsaw

6648Skilsaw 5150 10 Amps 2.3 HP Circular Saw, Black & Decker Heat ‘N Strip Electric Paint Remover Electric Heat Gun

6649Worx 2 In 1 Cordless Saw WX550L

6650Skil 3/8” Inch Reversing Drive-R-Drill, Craftsman Sabre Saw

6651Craftsman 1/2 Sheet Pad Sander Daul Motion, Dust Collection, 1/2 HP, Black & Decker 1 1/4 HP Router

6652Craftsman Portsble Wet/Dry Vac 2.5 Gal1.75 Peak HP

6653Rotozip Spiral Saw SCS 01, (6) Drop Forged Steel Wrench 5/16-5/8, (3) Screw Drivers, Socket Assortment,

6654(2) Sad Irons XL 8 6.5”

6655B & L Sad Iron 6.5”

6656Carousel Ornaments Circus Animals

6657Drill Bit 1/4” Holder, Drill Bit 1/18 to 1/2 by 1/64

6658Grumbacher Gainsborough Artists Oil Color Set No. 310 Made in USA by M. Grumbacher

6659Black & Decker Drill Bits 11/64-1/2, 20pcs Half Time Drill Driver Multi Screwdriver

6660Drill & Drive Accessory Bits Tool Set

6661Black & Decker Detail Sander

6662Ceramic Vegetables Hanging Decor 13”

6663Stoneware Cheese Crock filled with popcorn 7.5”

6664Ceramic Insulator 7” (Damaged)

6665Korean Three Color Hand Fan 13”

6666Agua Mineral El Copey Madruga Glass Jug 19.5”

6667Ribbon Assortment

6668Book Assortment Inc. “Medical Desk Dictionary” “Triarco Arts & Crafts Book” “Bible”

6669Acrylic Paint Assortment, Faultless Heavy Starch, Paint Brush Assortment

6670Fleece Throw 50x60”, Yarn Assortment

6671Yarn Assortment, Plastic Bird Feeder, Yankee Candle, Plug In Air Freshener, etc.

6672CD Assortment, Weight Watchers Books, Japan Floral Bowl, Ceramic Platter, etc.

6673Throw Blanket Assortment

6674Sewing Needle Assortment, Fabric Assortment,

6675Artificial Flower in Ceramic Pot, Glass Plate, Round Hot Pad, Screw/Nail Assortment, Double Sided Tape, etc.

6676Moulinex La Machine II Food Processor, Oster Blender, (3) Glass Lamp Shades, Breaking Bad Series, Etc.

6677Cook Book Assortment

6678Printing Paper Assortment, Netgear Wireless Router, Smart Ink 902XL Ink Cartridges, etc.

6679Purse & Wallet Assortment Brand Inc. “Jaclyn Smith” “Thirty One” “Viola Castellani” etc.

6680(2) Thirty One Wallets, (2) Thirty One Purses

6681Frosted White Satin Glass Floral Vase 12.5”

6682USA Haeger Pitcher and Wash Basin 10” 15”

6683Plaster Framed Mirror 10”

6684Pier1 Imports Porcelain Bowl, (2) Yellow Pyrex Mixing Bowls, Pyrex 2qt Glass Bowl 5-10”

6685Pottery Rooster, Pottery Rooster Mug 7” 12”

6686McCoy Pottery Mini Pitcher and Wash Basin 5” 7”

6687Plaster Elephant with Baby Elephant 10.5”

6688Wood Trinket Box 13”

6689Clay Bust 6.5”

6690Decorative Lamp w/ Metal Base 13”

6691Earthenware Vase on Metal Stand 17”

6692Hand Made Metal Bowl with Handles 12”

6693Glass Leather Covered Decanter 12”

6694Insulated Casserole Carrier

6695Braided Macrame Cord, Book Assortment Inc. Complete DIY Manual, Desks, Porches & Patios, Sewing Happiness

6696Metal Framed Wall Hanging Mirror 20" x 32"

6697Fabric Assortment

6698Galvanized Metal Tub, Metal Pot, Lightbulb Assortment, Sheep Stuffed Animal, Stuffed Squirrel Door Stop

6699Scraper Foil, No-Sew Adhesive, Craft Supplies

6700Tin/Gift Box Assortment

6701Fabric Assortment

6702Book Assortment Inc. Night All, Savannah, The Purpose Driven Life

67032 - Sleeping Bags

6704Denim Scraps Assortment

6705Wall Hanging Drying Rack, Faux Plant, Tapestry, CD Case, Planter, Fabric Assortment

6706Book Assortment Inc. Journey, Selected Edgar Allen Poe Tales, Mystic River

6707Mesh Beach Tote, Towels, Canvas Tool Bag, Jewlery Box, Flags

6708(3) Royal Norfolk Plates, Metal Candle Holder, Fabric Assortment, etc.

6709Yarn Assortment, Unfinished Quilt, Pepsi Cola 12 oz Glass Bottle, Etc.

6710Sherpa Fleece Fabric 1.5 Yards, Plastic Hanger Assortment, Fabric Assortment

6711Fabric Assortment, Yarn, (3) Embroidery Circles, Faded Glory Jeans 46x30

6712Fabric, table cloth, batting, quilting books & other misc items

6713Plastic clothing hangers, cross stitch projects, doily & plastic basket

6714Jean fabric scraps, fabric pieces, lace fabric

6715Quilting books, three ring binders, tin, home decor, milk crate, greeting card organizer

6800Mini oil lamp assortment, 1989 ftda heart vase

6801Wood swan, French fry slicer, shakers, glass jars, shaving mirror,bakelite expandable racks, and more

6802Indiana Glass punch cups includingblue carnival & amber

68031950s wood blocks

68041960s Lionel Train Set

68051950s-60s Marilyn Monroe memorabilia including Clippings, articles

6806Frosted Clear bird figurine , Cobalt Blue Shirley Temple pitcher ,amber glass toothpick holder, sterling colored toothpick holder, Anchor Hocking drinking glasses

6807Wood crate 11⅞ " x 9.75", vintage picture assortment

6808Marilyn Monroe clippings, articles

68091850s table croquet made in Germany box lid only

6810Velvet tobacco pipe & cigarette tobacco tin assortment

68111950s Star building blocks in wood box

68121980 Alsco porcelain Hong Kong plate, Porcelain plate, party bag, shaving stick tin, 1941 Indiana revenue tin and more

6813Shaving supplies including clippers, vintage, tins, andis clippers, straight edgeRazors, 1950s glasses

6813ACookie cutters including plastic, tin, holiday

6814Anchor Hocking green vase, 1880 clear glass pitcher, Black Le Smith planter, liberty bell bank, glass shakers, glass Paperweight, metal flower and more

6815Silver tone fork belt buckle, Treet single edge blades, Howard Razor Strop, Shaving Razor Strop, Razor Sharpener

6816Gerrisheimer brown glass bottle,ink bottles, paperweights, oil lamps,clear etchedtoothpick holder, Duane Manning art tile , Majolica parrot wall pocket and more

68173- Decorative plates including Chockin 24K plate with peacocks, 1930s handpainted bird plate, Hand Painted Victorian German bowl

68181989 Russell Stover Barbie tin, Maxine Lavender candle tin, dominoes, 1970s pepsi print stamp, 1998 Coke 2 decks of playing cards, vintage cards and more

6819Pair of bakelite dice, magnifying glass paperweight, Coca-Cola magnet, 2010 Alic and Wonderland McDonald's doll, Tammy Wynette 33 rpm 7- in record, Hoyle poker chips, vintage cards and more

6820Cookie cutters including plastic, metal, glass shakers assortment

6821Pint embossed cow milk, Le Smith crystal paperweight, jewelry including clip on, silver tone, gold tone, vintage

6822Wood drawer with 1950s handle, post card assortment

6823Glass bottles including Log Cabin,coffee jar, Old English oil polish,Watkins and more

6824Drawer and handle 17", picture assortment including vintage, prints

6825Wood drawer 16", vintage map assortment

6826Wood drawer 15", post card assortment

6827Wood drawer 16 ⅜", postcard assortment,prints, cards

6828Set of Moroccos, Pair of glass horse bookends

6829Metal/Wicker basket with handles, zinc lid assortment including ball

6830Lucky Joe glass bank, liberty bell bank, Avon perfume bottle assortment

6831Wood crate 17", Wood spool assortment, silver tone spoons

6832Wood drawer 17.25", postage stamp assortment including 40s, 50s, 90s, 80s and more

6833Ceramic flower frog, Avon cologne bottles, salt shakers, figurines, tin noise maker, Polk Oil Co. Key shaped thermometer, porcelain sad iron & other misc items

6834Antique car coin collection series 2 (partial set)

6835Key assortment in wood box

6836Cigarette tins including Camel & Chesterfield, English Ovals box, pipe filters, cigarette papers, cigar box

68371952 Komets hockey puck, Rab & His Friends vintage book, cigarette papers, pipe filters, hand painted slate 12”x10”, medals

6838Prince Albert Crimp Cut Tobacco Tin Assortment

6839Glass spice jars, salt shaker, apothecary bottles & kitchen utensils including knives, saws, potato masher

6840Kitchen utensil assortment including can opener, sifters, salad fork, soup spoon, vegetable peeler & more

6841(6) Anchor Hocking royal ruby glass vases 7”H

6842Flatware, can opener, Avon dueling pistol cologne bottle, cheese graters

6843Unopened vintage Coca-Cola bottles, Bordens clear glass milk bottles, Lucky Lager beer can, Life strawberry soda bottles

6844Salt & pepper shaker assortment including glass, metal, ceramic & porcelain shakers

6845Baseball trading card assortment, 1991 Topps Desert Storm trading card assortment in binder

6846Faux floral grape vine wreath

6847Bashful Trick Lock cigar cutter, tobacco pipe filters, cigarette shaped camel match strikers, playing cards

6848Divided green glass snack tray, pink/clear glass oil lamps, clear glass spice jars & salt shakers

68491985 Pepsi can tin flats, glass sugar shaker, stained glass suncatcher, photo frame, post card assortment, clear glass bottle & pedestal dishes

6850Food/meat grinders, food choppers, cookie cutter, canning funnel & tongs

6851Glassware assortment including apothecary bottles, milk glass salt shakers, glass jars, medicine bottles

6852Belt buckles, Cotton Beaters bell, framed card and assortment

6853Amber glass hand painted wine glasses, green glass hand blown bottle with cork 10”H

6854Delta sealer, hammers, ball pin hammer (needs repair)

6855Kitchen utensils assortment including hand mixers & potato mashers

6856Clear glass pedestal dessert dishes, porcelain caster wheels, lock & key

6857Kitchen utensil assortment including scoopers, slotted spoons, knives, serving utensils

6858Grosset & Dunlap book assortment

6859Button assortment including wood, metal & plastic buttons

6860Button assortment, quilted wall hanging

6861Button assortment & spools of thread in wood box

6862Pink glass sugar & creamer, amber glass toothpick holder, blue glass salt shakers, cobalt blue beer glass, clothing patches & badges

6863Clear glass cruets, salt shakers, candlestick holders, paperweights and buttons

6864Quilt patterns, sewing pattern, hat pin, brass safety pins, mini sewing kits and buttons in wood box

6865Greeting card assortment in wood box

6866(2) Steel button hooks, spools of thread, wood box

6867Bells, wood darner, tax token, yarn, ribbon and wood drawer

6868Vintage post card assortment in wood box

6869Metal primitive star cut outs, ceramic heart ornaments, pig tie clip pin

6870Button assortment including metal & plastic buttons

6871(4) Matted vintage photos, 1940's Girl Scout camp post card

6872Meccano Erector metal construction set

6873Yarn, thread spools, lace, wood drawers

6874Crocheted square assortment, button & postcard assortment, enamel pan 11”x8”

6875Pin cushion, toothpick holders, seamstress measuring tape, beads, cologne bottle, candle holders

6876Wicker Basket, Travel Sewing Kit, Lace Trim Assortment, Etc.

6877Wicker Basket, Ornament Assortment, Artificial Flowers, Etc.

6878The Singer Manufacturing Co. Tin Tray, 2007 “I haven’t had my coffee yet” Metal Sign, Chesapeake and Ohio Railway Metal Sign, etc. 8-13”

6879Longaberger Basket with Button Assortment

6880Mary Engelbreit Paper Doll, (2) Beaded Purse, Metal Ornament Assortment

6881Woven Basket w/ Craft Book Assortment

6882Button Assortment, Wood Box, Yarn, Postcard Assortment

6883Button Assortment & Stereoscope Card Assortment

6884Cross Stitch Magazine Assortment & Button Assortment

6885Button Assortment

6886Wood Box w/ 7 - Wood Drop Spindles & wood Egg

6887Woven Basket w/ Button Covers Assortment & Button Assortment

6888Rag Doll, Wood Drawer, Fraunfelter Porcelain Lustreware Sugar Bowl, Glass Medicine Bottles, Glass Trinket Box, Glass Plate, Porcelain Teacup (missing handle), Silver Ladle

6889Button Assortment in Wood Boxes

6890Square, Hammer, Screwdrivers, Storm Door Seal, Plastic Tube, Grease Gun, Kerg Pocket Hole Screw Project Kit, Kerg Pocket Hole Jig 320

6891Porcelain Wall Pocket, Wood Dumbells, Forever Sharp Knife, Novelty Bowling Game, Spatula, Cast Iron Trivets (damaged)

6892Metal Level, Saw Blade, Hand Saw, Box Cutters, Allen Wrenches, Hammers, Pipe Wrench

6893Wiring Assortment in Plastic Organizers

6894Wood Utensil Assortment & 5 - Rolling Pins

6895Holiday Time 5 PC. Clear Votive Holder Set & Porcelain Doll

68969 PC. Porcelain Nativity Set (damaged)

6897Wood Pumpkin Crate, Tissue Paper, Ribbon, Christmas Ornament Assortment, Plastic Organizer

68982 - Electric Porcelain Christmas Tree Decorations, 2 - Reindeer Figurines & Allen + Roth 3 Ct. Solar Mushroom Lights

6899Cassette Tape Assortment, (4) Curved Frames

6900Costume Jewelry Assortment Inc. Bracelets, Earrings, Hair Clips.

6901Zipper Assortment, Plastic Sewing Kit (Contents Included) (Lid Broken) 12”

6902Shell Assortment 1-6”

6903Ribbon Assortment, Wood Sewing Box, Set of 3-Way Braid-Aid, etc.

6904Sewing Kit, Yarn, Snaps, Bells, Sewing Machine Needle Assortment, Crochet Needles, etc.

6905Plastic Utensil Organizer, Pencil Assortment, Lowe’s Paint Samples, (3) Wood Numbers

6906Sewing Pattern Cut Out Assortment, Lace Assortment, Clear Glass Juicer, etc.

6907(2) Enesco Porcelain Duck Figurines, Ceramic Mushroom Spoon Holder, Wood Rooster Figure

6908Holiday Stationary, Manual Assortment

6909Glass Mug Assortment, Clear Glass Juicer, (2) Porcelain Iridescent Cat Figure, Etc.

6910(3) Metal Candle Holders, (3) Candles, Cord Assortment

6911Wicker Basket, (3) Planters, Wood 3-Drawer Cassette Tape Holder

6912Teva Flip flops Size 6, No Boundaries Sandel Size 7

6913Nail Polish Assortment, Conair Nail Dryer, Chanel Bath Powder, Christian Dior Diorella Perfume, Etc.

6914Glass Frog Candle Holder, Canvas Garden Tote, Ceramic Shoe Planter, etc.

6915Black Cherry Merlot Bath & Body Works Set, Hand Soap Assortment, Seashells Assortment

6916Notebook Assortment & Electric Lava Lamp (unknown if works)

6917Body Lotion, Hand Soap, Candle Holders

7000Wood Drawer, Large Wood Crate Shelf 16” 28”

7001Metal Post Card Rotating Stand w/ Post Card Assortment 26.5”

7002Wood Pie Safe Copper Screens 37.5x15 3/8x47 1/4”

7003Wood Pie Safe w/ Tin Doors 40.5x14x53.5”

7004Wood Drawer with Handle, (2) Wood Sewing Machine Drawers, Metal Trash Can 11.5-13”

7005Wood Book Case Cherry Stain 40x12x51”

7006Goshen Novelty Line Wood Sewing Cart 27x16x27”

7007Large Wood Butter Churn 41”

7008Wood Walnut Side Table 20x29”

7009Wood Candle Holders 39”

70101960s El Railroad Oil Can, 1880 English Steel & Brass Dairy Pole, Plant Stander Stool 10-12.5”

70111940s Famous Favorites Food Rack w/ Cook Book Assortment30”

7012Oak Desk 27x20x35”

70131960s Spice Drawer Repo Wall Cabinet 14x5x21”

7014Barrister 3 Stock Cabinet 34x12”

70151910 Dandy Oil-Gas 5 Gal. Can with Top, PRR Oil-Water Can 11”

7016Walnut & Oak Spoon Serving Cabinet 38.5x19x33”

7017Wood Corner Shelf 21x61.5”

7018Wood Coat Rack w/ 4 Hooks 64”

7019Blue Water Pump 19”

7020Wood Bucket 12x9”

7021Antique Butcher Paper Cutter 16”

7022Wood Dynamite Single Drawer End Table13x13 3/8x30”

7023Metal Magazine Rack 18.5x54”

7024Metal Post Card Rack with Post Card Assortment 59”

7025Wood Atlas Explosions Box, Wood USS MISS. Norfolk VA. 15-R Shipping Box 11” 18”

7026Wood Two Glass Door Cabinet 35 5/8x12.5x48 1/4”

7027Ortho Books Book Shelf 28 3/8x23x55”

7028Wood Framed Church Style Window Mirror, Wood Bar Stool 36” 37”

7029Wicker Sewing Basket with Embroidery Floss Assortment 10”

7030Wood Bar Stool 39.5”

7031Magazine Rack Nailed to Table 40 1/4x9.5”x6’

7032Cosmetic Travel Suitcase, Oak Stool with Cedar Top 14”

7033Wood Magazine Rack 12.5”

7040Oak plant stand/side table 24”x12”x12”

7041Woven basket with fabric & plastic liners 16”L, Round woven basket (missing lid) 8.5”H

7042Wood side table 28”x17”x28”

7043Wood wall hanging shelf 16.5”x12”, metal desk organizer 15”x8.5”x4.5”

7044Kenwood sewing table 34.5”x13.5”x29”

7045Wood REA Magnet Wire Co INC side table/crate organizer 24”x18”x32”, Wood tool box with handle 16”x9.5”, central federal credit union metal ruler

7046Sinclair Opaline motor oil can 18”H, Walnut hat box 14.5”x7”H, navy blue thread spool

7047Enamel blue/white top table with wood legs 40”x25”x32”

7048Oak china cabinet (drawer handle damaged) 40”x16”x72.5”

7049Buffalo Bolt Co. wood crate hall tree 26”x12”x71”

7050Metal ice tongs

7051Wood side table 12”x13.5”x21”, Wood trash bin 14”H, faux leather chair cushion 17”x15”, yarn assortment

70531920s metal Butler MFG co. 5gal gas can 19”H

7054Homemade wood drawer/crate side table 23”x19.5”x31”

7055Decorative Metal organizer 18”x8”x29”

7056Oak filing drawers 15.5”x19.5”x7.5”

70571800s wood jelly cupboard 39”x15”x48”

7058Small Rag Rug, Wood Shelf 54.5”

7059Wood Coat Rack with 4 Hooks 69”

7060Oak Display Case 19.5x5.5x18”

7061Barn Wood Mirror 21.5x28”

7062Wood Gate Leg Table 35”

7063Wood Oxydol Crate w/ Sign Assortment

7064Sewing Table 22x12x29”

7065Metal Rack 10x37”

7066Magazine Rack 15.5x37.5”

7067Post Card Assortment In Wood Organizer 16”

7068Wood Mission Style Shelf 25.5x9x35”

70691987 Fighting Irish Side Table 12x16x21 3/4

7070Wood “Shaving Needs” Sign 30 1/4x11”

7071Oak Shelf 38x10x54”

70721800 Copper & Forged Steel Handle Fireplace Pan, Large Aluminum Colander 9 1/4” 12”

7073Copper Fry Pan with Lid 1930’s Bazor Francis 11”

7074(2) De Buyer French Copper Pan 7”

7075Cast Iron Big Daddy Greenfield Fry Pan 9”

7076Long Handle Copper Skillet, Wood Handle Copper Egg Pan 8”

7077Oak Mission Shelf 25x10x53”

7078Wood Oak Display Shelf with Post Card Assortment, Wood Shelf 23” 28”

7079Ice Tong Wood Handle, Copper Ladle Scoop, Canning Har Wire Carrier 8” 9”

7080Pine Shelf 25.5x9.5”x6’

70901800s Wood Asian Rice Bucket 15x11”

7091Oak Kitchen Dinette Table 35”

7092Sterilite Plastic Drawer, Wood Chair, Rug

70934 Wood Sewing Machine Drawers, Lamp Shade17.5” 8”

7094Oak 2 glass Door Cabinet 38.5x14x47”

7095Wood Shelf 68x10x58”

7096Gladiator Leather Suit Case 24x8x19”

7097Metal & Wood Vanity Shelf 21.5”

7098Marble Top Wood Base Plant Stand 33”

7099French Lady Pig Chef Cook Housemaid Plaster Statue with Vessel to Hold Flowers 22”

7100Wood Magazine/Newspaper Rack 16”, Ream Magnet Wire Crate 23”

7101Wood Mission Shelf, Wood Shelf 33” 40”

7102Wood Window Shelf For Counter 39.5x9x31”

7110Brown upholstered couch with chaise & throw pillows82”Lx65”Wx36”H

7111Wood hardware organizer with contents 30”x9”x15”, plastic hardware organizer with contents 9.5”x6”x5”

7112Storage chest 36”x21”x24”

7113Adjustable desk lamp, white lamp shade

7114Black & Decker hedge trimmer HH2455, cold weather faucet cover

7115Black & decker 16” hedge trimmer, ground sweeper leaf blower 2510

7116Metal chrome finish shelf organizer 75”Hx48”x18” ( tools sold separately)

7117Origami black metal shelving unit (needs assembly) 61”x20.5”

71183) Primitive lighted grape vine pumpkin 14”H

7119Quilted comforter

7120Quilted comforter

7121Grey plastic shelving unit 49”x32”x12”

7122Metal watering can (damaged), enamel mixing bowl (damaged) 15”

7123(2) Wood bird houses

7124Primitive felt deer decor 17”H

7125Photo frame 17”x9”, framed wall art 25”x9”

7126Black metal shelf 72”x48”x24” ( items not included)

7127Adjustable wood easel 36”x25.5”

7128Wood Lamp 27”

7129Wood Side Table 30”

7130White Iridescent Pre-Lit Tree 6’

7131Envirotemp Kerosene Heater 23”

7132American Tourist Luggage Dolly

7133Metal Floor Lamp 6’

7134(2) Pieces to Christmas Tree 32”

7135Wicker Hanging Planter, Ceramic Planter, Wood Bird House 14”

7136Apex Digital DVD Player

7137(3) Throw Pillows

7138(2) Pillows, Flat Sheet

7139White Plastic Shelf 4’ (contents not included)

7140Rubbermaid Gift Wrapping Paper Container with Wrapping Paper Assortment

7141Wood Shelf 8’

7142Yellow Suitcase 23” with Decorative Pillow Inside

7143Quilt

7144Quilt

7145Wood Foot Stool 17”

7146Wood Chest 42” (locked no key)

7147Quilters Best Blends Runner 120x36”, (4) Blankets

71502- Plastic Storage Drawers 12.5”x 11”x 9.5” & 15” x 12” x 7.5” (larger with 1 drawer)

7151Glass Front Cabinet 41”x13”x45”

71522- Colorful Lamps Inc. 1 Blue Metal 15” & 1 White Ceramic 20”

7153Wood Dresser w/ Glass Top& Mirror 63” x 16” x 34”

7154Wire Magazine Rack

7155Wood Night Stand w/ Glass Top

7156Modern Blue Lamp with Large Lampshade 24”

7157Wood Chest of Drawers w/ Leaf Engravings

7158(2) Chairs Inc. Black Walking Chair & Wood Dining Chair

71592- Dining Chairs with Patterned Fabric Seat Cushions 35” x 16” x 16”

7160Safety First Step Stool

7161(2) Faux Plants with Pots Inc. Orchid 29”H

7162HP OfficeJet Pro 6968 Print Fax Scan Copy Web

7163Set of 2 Sony Speakers, VHS Holder w/ VHS

7164Panasonic PV-7400 DVR System & Pioneer Stereo Double Cassette Deck System

7165Wire Rack (no contents) 47.5” x 18” x 74.5”

7166Wood Armoire 36” x 24” x 85”

7167Wood Book Shelf 25” x 11.5” x 71”

7168White Wood Book Shelf 29.5” x 12” x 72”

7169Assorted Decorative Throw Pillows

7170Brown Fabric Assortment (unknown length)

7171Clothes Hamper Rack full of Hangers

7172(2) Clear Plastic Shelves

7173Windmere Heater Fan 9.5” x 4” x 11” and Pioneer Audio/Stereo Receiver VSX-403 16.5” x 12” x 5.5”

7174White Wood Cabinet Inc. Shelves and Drawers

7175Toshiba Microwave

7176White Wood Chest of Drawers

7177Cassette Holder 16” x 11.5” x 4” and VHS Holder 16.5” x 12”x 5” with Contents of Both Holders

7178Sterilite Plastic Storage Drawers 22” x 16”x 26.5”

7179Aloha Breeze Oscillating Tower Fan 33”

7180Floor Lamp 72”

7181Black Filing Cabinet 15” x 18” x 25.5”

7182(3) Black Embark Soft Cover Luggage Set 25” x 17.5” x 10” & 22” x 15” x 9”

7190Throw Pillow Assortment (imperfections)

7191Wood Arm Chair with Cushioned Seat 21 3/8x17.5x35”

7192Wood Round End Table 12x23”

7193Wood Round Box with Scarves Assortment 13”

7194Wood Rocking Chair with Cushions 24x17x34”

7195(2) Wood End Tables with Glass Top 24x30x22”

7196Leviton Porcelain Table Lamp, UL Metal/Wood Table Lamp, Metal Table Lamp 23-34” (One is Missing Shade)

7197Wood Round Folding Leaf Table 38”

7198(2) Wood Chairs 17.5x15.5x36”

7199(2) Wood Book Shelves 20.5x19.5x51”

7200Wood Step Stool, Wood “Home Sweet Home” Sign, 3-Drawer Sewing Cabinet 12-15”

7201Sewing Machine Table - No Machine 34x16x29”

7202Wood Canterlever Sewing Box 25”

7203Wood End Table with Magazine Storage Underneath 20x11.5x22.5”

7204(3) Wall Hangings 11.5-21”

7205Wood Folding Leaf Table 36”

7206Metal Cart, (3) Wood Picture Frame, Pillow 12-39”

7207Wood Jewelry Chest 37”

7208Metal Standing Clock 60”

7209Adjustable Mannequin 54”

7210Holmes Heater 23”

7211Round Planter Stand 13x18”

7212Throw Blanket, (3) Sheets King Size

7213Yellow Fabric 97" x 72"

7214Wicker Picnic Basket 18”

7215Wood/Metal Entry Way Table 36.5x15x32.5”

7216Rolling Laundry Hamper with Towel Assortment 26”

7217Wood Blanket Rack 31x9.5x32”

7218Tin Lizard, Wood Wine Rack 15x31.5”

7220Metal 3-Tier Utility Cart 20" x 15" x 29.5" (rust, signs of ware)

7221Metal Utility Cabinet 24" x 11" x 63"

7222Small Wood Shelf 22.5" x 9.5" x 25.5"

7223Small Wood Shelf 22.5" x 9.5" x 25.5"

7224American Wildlife Wood Box 16" x 8" x 9.5" w/ Greeting Card Assortment

7225Metal 3-Tier Shelf 19.5" x 14.5" x 28.5"

7226Wood/Metal Sewing Machine Table 31.5" x 15" x 30.5"

7227Wood Desk w/ Glass Top 42" x 20" x 30"

7228Wood Secretary's Hutch 40" x 13" x 62"

7229J.S. and Sons No. 6 Wood Level 6'

7230Wood Buffet 46" x 17" x 33"

7231Cast Iron Piano Bench w/ Upholstered 22" x 12" x 18"

7232Composite Wood Utility Cart 23" x 16" x 33.5" (damaged)

72336 - Thomas Kinkade Clear Plastic Crosses & Cast Iron Trolley Car 7"

7234Wood Barrister 3 Stock Book Case 34.5" x 11.5" x 50.5" (missing top)

7235Wood Barrister 2 Stock Book Case 34" x 11.5" x 32"(missing top)

72362 - Cast Iron Pedestal Ash Trays 28"

7237Wood Entry Way Table 27.5" x 14" x 23"

7238Round Wood Side Table 17.5" x 23.5"

7239Wood Side Table w/ Glass Inlay 15.5" x 15.5" x 23.5"

7240Wood Wall Hanging Shelf 23" x 5" x 21"

7241Wood Dresser w/ Mirror 45.5" x 15" x 31.5" (mirror not attached)

72422 - Wood Nightstands w/ 3 Drawers 16" x 11.5" x 24"

7243Wood Desk w/ Glass Top 43" x 21.5" x 30"

7250Round Wood Table w/ (3) Leaves & (6) Chairs 54” 20x17.5x41.5”

7251Wood Heirloom Solid Mahogany Entertainment Center 31.5x20.5x59”

7252Wood Chest of Drawers (6 Drawers) 25x17.5x53.5”

7253Wood Arm Chair 24x18.5x33”

7254Wood Twin Head Board

7255Wood Secretary Hutch 40x11x69”

7256Wood Corner Shelf 51.5”

7257Avantco Refrigerator (Contents Included) 49x27x34” (Works)

7260Art Print Assortment & Yearbook

72612 - Wood Wall Hanging Plaques w/ Farm Prints 9.5" x 8.5"

7262Bell & Howell Electric Eye Film Camera

7263Metal Tray 16", 2 - Letter Openers & 3 - Rulers

7264Magazine Assortment

7265Weck's Sextoblade Cushions Strop, Damascene Straight Razor & The Master Secret Book

7266Clairborne Bora Bora Perfume, (office, not sure what either of these are)

7267Plastic Letter Organizer 12" x 7"

7268Saybrooke Electric Razor in Case

7269Buick Metal Hubcap Center 5"

72703 - Metal Cow Bells 1.5" - 5.5"

7271Pamphlet Assortment Inc. The Ladies Birthday Almanac, The Housewife Year Book, The Amazing Story of Measurement

7272Metal Footed Jewlery Box 5.5" x 4"

7273Blickensderfer Typewriter in Wood Case

72744 - Glass Paper Weights 4" - 7.5"

7275Cast Iron Horseshoe 6" & Brass Horse Hames Knob 7"

7276The Bradford Exchange Trust in the Lord Praying Hands Bookends 6.5"

72772 - Cast Iron Bookends 5.5"

7278Metal Horse Figurine 8"

7279Small Wood Handled Iron 4" & Round Oak Iron on Trivet 4"

7280Wood Handled Clothing Iron 4" & Cast Iron Sad Iron 4.5"

7281Wood Handled Sad Iron 5" (handle not attached), Genva Cast Iron Hand Fluter 6", Cast Iron Trivet 7"

7282Brass 1878 Saignelegier Bell 4.5"

7283Cast Iron Pulley 13.5"

7284Tavern Pottery Pipe S-180

7285Cast Iron Sad Iron 8"

7286The Master Piece Collection "Forgiven" Porcelain Statue 11"

7287Morris H. Sleeth Funeral Home Thermometer 7"

7288Blown Glass Paper Weight 4"

72892 - Metal Flour Sifters 5.5" - 6"

7290Tin Miner's Lunch Pail 10" x 5"x 10" (Contents included)

7291Gilpin Ornamental Iron 6" & Demi Kilog Cast Iron Weight

7292Stone Zebra Figurine 4.5" (leg missing) & Glass Pipe Ashtray 7"

7293Hampden Jeweled Windup Clock 3" x 3"

7294The Embossing Co. Magna Dominoes Set

7295Duk-It Walnut Dog Pipe Stand 5"

7296Wood/Cast Iron Pulley 12"

7297Green Marbled Stone Electric Clock 7" x 5.5" (signs of ware)

7298Homco Porcelain Man Figurine 10" & Porcelain Girl Figurine 7.5" (damaged)

72992 - Metal Horse Hames 28"

7300Wood Tobacco Pipe 6" & Glass Resinol Jar 2"

7301Cast Iron Monon Route Alligator Match Holder

7302Presto Coin Counter 4.5" x 3"

7303Brass Bell 2.5"

73042 - Letter Openers 11"

7305Brass Blow Torch 10"

7306Cast Iron Balance Scale 50" Lgth.

7307Metal Scale Balance 38"

7308Metal Owl Figurine 3"

7309Brass Circular Spring Scale 16"

7310A.S. Williams Cast Iron Sad Iron 8"

7311Stained Glass Electric Table Lamp 24"

7312Cast Iron Ice Tongs 18" & (office)

7313Stanley Handyman H-23 Builders Kit in Metal Case

7314Adjustable Pipe Wrench 15"

7315Lenk Gasoline Blotorch 6"

7316Glass Candle Stick Holder, Thomas Pottery Plate with Plate Glued to it 3.5-8”

7317(2) Glass Vases, Glass Candy Assortment 2-6.5”

7318Plastic Zebra Figure 7.5”

7319Boyd’s Bear & Friends Porcelain Rabbit Figurine, Ceramic Rabbit Figurine 6”

7320(2) Wood Rabbit Figures 3” 4.5”

7321(2) Wood Cow Figures, (2) Wood Figures 3”

7322Milk Glass open lace edge rectangular Compote 5”

7323Porcelain Girl Figure 8”

7324SF Pottery Planter 8”

7325Carnival Glass Ski Star Opalescent Bowl 10.5”

7326Metal Bight Multicolor Tropical Oceanic John Fish in Metal display stand, Metal Apple Tree 10.5 12”

7327Pink Depression Glass Footed Dish, Art Glass Bowl 4” 6”

7328Adam’s Real English Ironstone Tea Cup and Saucer, Denby Stoneware Bowl 3-6.5”

7329Tin Container 10.5”

7330Wal-Mart Brass Carousel House Figure, (2) Brass Carousel House Figure 5” 8.5”

7331Melodies County Fair Collection “Yesterday” Porcelain Carousel Horse Figure, Family Dollar Porcelain Carousel Horse Figure 5” 6”

7332(2) Porcelain Carousel Horse Figure, Wood Carousel Horse Figure 7.5-9”

7333(2) Porcelain Dolls on Metal Stand 14”

7334Ozmo Cup (In Package)

7335(2) Porcelain Dolls, Plastic Horse (Damaged) 9” 10” 11”

7337Miniature Decorative Dress Form 18.5”

7338(2) Corning Ware Floral Pattern Skillet 6 1/2”

7339(2) Glass Handpainted Floral Bud Vanity Vases 4”

7340Made in USA Cast Iron 9 1/2” Griddle No. 8 HG

7341(6) Corning Ware Casserole Dishes 5-8”

7342Hurricane Spin Scrubber

7343Hurricane Spin Scrubber

7344Wicker Basket 25.5”

7345Profiles Spa 14.5”

7346Hamilton Beach Stay or Go Crock Pot 13”

7347Candle Assortment, Solar Metal Lantern, Artificial Flowers, Etc.

7348Metal Spice Rack with Spice Assortment, Keurig, Wicker Basket, Tupperware Assortment, etc.

7349iPhone 7 Plus Otterbox, Towel Assortment, (2) Rubbermaid Containers, ResMed Bag, etc.

7350Aluminum Foil Assortment, Plastic Wrap Assortment, George Foreman Grilling Machine, Metal Candle Holder, etc.

7351Plastic Apple Assortment, Pan Assortment, Plastic Strainer, etc.

7352Book Assortment Inc. Weight Watchers, Secretary Handbook, Interior Home Improvement

7353Big lots Ceramic Canister, Hand Soap Assortment, Plastic Apple Assortment, Candle Assortment, etc.

7354Picture Frame Assortment 8-14”

7355Candle Assortment, Glass Vase, (2) Pans, Etc.

7356Cat Bed, Kitchen Utensil Assortment, Metal Pan Organizer, etc.

7357Book Assortment Inc. “William Shakespeare The Complete Works” “The Wizard of Oz” “The Da Vince Code”

7358VHS Tape Assortment Inc. “Cocoon The Return” “Fried Green Tomatoes” “Titanic” etc.

7359Card Assortment, Picture Frame Assortment, “The Pause That Refreshes” Coca Cola Tray, etc.

7360Tin Container Assortment, Masons Old Fashioned Rootbeer Glass Bottle 10 oz, Home Utility 1/4” Electric Drill, etc.

7361(4) Wood Canes 31.5-37”

7362Nickel Plated Steel Measuring Tape, Jim Dandy Blow Torch, Rook Cards for Playing, Etc.

7363(2) Cut Glass Mini Decanter (One Damaged), Bulova Watch, Foil Wrapped Cigarette Case, White Diamonds Empty Glass Perfume Bottle, etc.

7364(3) Metal Canes 34.4”

7365(2) Metal Baskets, Hanging Canvas Big Pocket, Metal Towel Rack, Black Tea Kettle, Picture Frame Assortment, etc.

7366Pan Assortment, Plastic Apples, (2) Sprinklers, etc.

7367(2) Power Strips, (2) Extension Cord, Plastic Fruit Assortment, Metal Two Tier Fruit Tray, Wood Kitchen Utensil Assortment, Body Comfort Reusable Therapeutic Heat Packs, etc.

7368Plastic Grocery Bag Organizer, Tupperware Assortment

7369Suave Hair Spray, Nail Polish Remover, Forever Red Vanilla Rum Perfume B&BW, Plastic Pitcher, etc.

7370DVD & VHS Tape Movie Assortment

7371ResMed Humidifier Chamber, Remote Assortment, Pan, etc.

7372Kitchen Utensil Assortment, Throw Blanket, (2) Plastic Container, Etc.

7373Duvet Insert Queen Size

7374Full Size Air Matress w/ Manual Pump

7375Insta Pot Electric Pressure Cooker, Black & Decker Electric Hand Mixer, Sonax Pro Lady Shaver, Door Hanging Hooks, Wood Jewlery Box

7400Full Size Wood Sleigh Bedframe, Mattress, & Box Spring

7401Lifetime Folding Table, Folding Table 49”

7402Area Rug 95" x 73"

7403Ironing Board, Clothing Measuring Fold up Cardboard

7404Yoga Mat

7405Antique Panoramic Picture in Wood Frame (Damaged) 45”

7406Supreme Toning Towner & Stencil 51”

7407Craftsman Weed Eater, Worx Weed Eater

7408Gift Wrapping Paper Assortment

7409(4) Metal Canes

7410(4) Wood Canes

7411Tin Wall Hanging, Wood Wall Hanging 24” 48”

7412Wood Drying Rack 28”

7413Wood Full Size Headboard, Wood Twin Size Head and Foot Board

7414Wood Rack, Wood Wall Hanging Thread Spool Holder, Carousel Horse Wall Hanging (Damaged) 22-36”

74152 Folding Chairs

7416Jenny Lind Full Size Head & Foot Board

7417Black Metal Fireplace Screen (unassembled) & Black Metal Wall Hanging Decoration 36"

74182 - Green Pool Noodles & 3 - Extedable Curtain Rods 33" (One broken)

7419Sheep Rug 36" x 24" & Runner Rug 25.5" x 94"

74202 - Wood Shutters 15" x 42.5"

7421Wood "Tara" Sign 24", 3 - Floating Shelves 18" - 35.5" & Silver Toned Electric Light Fixture (unassembled, unknown if works)

7422Metal Walking Cane & Purple Fabric Window Blind 39"

74235 - Art Prints in Frames/Picture 26.5" x 10" - 26.5" x 39"

7424Metal Utility Shelf (unknown if complete)

7425Wood Sign 24", 3 - Picture Frames 15" x 17" - 17.5" - 22" & 3 - Wall Hanging Art 27" x 27" - 28" x 17"

7426Wood Wall Hanging Shelf 16" x 12"

7427Rug Beater 28", Textile Snowman Art in Frame 14" x 24", Self Stick Mounting, Needlepoint Tapestry, Excersize Bands

7428Framed Needlepoint Embroidery & Picture Frames 18" x 23" - 14" - 17"

7429Primitive Ironing Board with Wood Baskets 57" x 14"

7430Needlework blocker 24”x18”, Fiskar cutting mat 25”x19”, wood box 24”x12”x7”

7431Children’s wood easel 39”H, white wood window shutter shelf 29”x16”x10”

7432The Apple Orchard print by Florian Wisinger 32”x23”, (4) framed wall hangings 18”x21.5”-25”x18”

7433Carved Antique Wall Shelf 57”x21”x7”, umbrella

7434(3) framed wall hangings 15”x12”-27”x23”

74351976 U.S. army calendar 35”x16”

7436(3) comic prints by Gary Patterson 14”x11”

7437Framed wall hanging 18”x8.5”, cross stitch piece 18”x10.5”

7438Bottle cap assortment in frame 43.5”x25.5”

7439Primitive wood planter pot holder display 51”x16.5”

7440Wood medicine cabinet with mirror 22”x15”x6”, Wood framed mirror 22.5”x10”

7441Wood advertising yard stick assortment

7442(2) framed wall hangings 12.5”x10”-19”x12”

7443(2) framed wall hangings 22”x9”-12”x9”, wood one sided milk bottle wall hanging sign 21”x9”

74441981 print reproduction John Lennon poster 18”x24”, 1966 The News Sentinel comic strip 22”x14.5”

7445Metal one sided first aid sign 12”x6”, One sided Hawkeye fans parking sign 18”x12”, Metal one sided Buffalo sign 18”x13”

7446Golf club assortment

7447(2) walking sticks, walking cane

7448(4) walking sticks/canes

7449one sided metal Saturday evening post sign 16”x13”, metal one sided cowboy sign 16”x12.5”, metal one sided Ambrosia cocoa sign 13”x10.5”, homemade poster board Route 66 cutout sign

7450Metal one sided sign assortment including TootsieToys sign, (2) Elvis signs (damaged), 1997 Elvis “don’t be cruel” sign (damaged), wood framed mirror wall hanging 20”x8”

7451Wood Quaker wall hanging 17.5”x11.5”, framed Tulips print by Nancy Noel 16”x12.5”, Wood patriotic wall decor 19”x10.5”, Round sifting screen 17”

74521916 religious framed print 21”x15”, framed “baby’s birthday” print 21.5”x18”, wood hand made raccoon wall hanging 18”x13”

7453(3) newspaper comics, Prince Valient, Jungle Jim, & Her name was Maud, July 192922”x14”

7454(2) Wood wall hangings 27”x15” & 24”x14”

74551981 Beatles reproduction print 18”x24”, puzzle 18”x23”

7456High water road sign 30”, metal one sided drink Coca Cola sign 17.5”x12”, metal one sided “moms diner” sign 14”x14”, metal one sided “moms rule” sign (damaged) metal one sided Camaro sign (damaged)

7457(3) Wood wall hanging decor 36”x14”-12”x7”

7458(3) Wood wall hangings 11”x9”-26”x5”, vintage photo 10”x6”

7459National washboard co washboard 24.5”x12.5”, Wood trinket shelf 32.5”x16.5”

7460Wood Sears official softball bat, Wood bamboo baseball bat

7461Metal Louisville slugger baseball bat, metal Bombat baseball bat

7462(2) Wood walking canes (needs repair)

7463Pick axe

7464Wood fall decor 28”x7.5”, Wood sock stretcher

7465Brown metal vent cover 17.5”x18”, ceramic tile 15.5”x16”

7466Cleaning tool assortment including mops, brooms, dusters

7467Lee Dubin print 24”x20”

9000Wood Ruler, (3)Orange Yard Markers 48",Metal Yard Stake 90" H

9001(2) 2 gal Empty Red Plastic Gas Cans (damage)

9002(8) Wood Easter Sign Decor 24" - 40"

9003Bell Airglide 500 Air Pump23"

9004(3) Scarecrows lawn decor

9005Large Ceramic vase 20”H

9006Little giant ladder system 55”H

9007Ozark trail red basic comfort lawn chair in bag

9008White plastic outdoor tree decor 30”H

9009(2) Ceramic duck statues 16”&10”H, Primitive bird house 14”H

9010Draw Tite trailer hitch 42.5”L 300lb capacity

9011Drive medical adjustable railing/handles, Peg board 45.5”x46”, collapsing laundry bin

9012(4) YardWorks standard weed control landscape fabric 3’x50’ (3 unopened rolls, 1 partial roll), pvc pipe 2”x59.5”

9013Beach anchor umbrella stand with umbrella, stone bird bath (2pcs) 18”x24”H

9014Malibu Pilates Pro workout machine CT35002859

9015De-icing salt, jiffy organic seed starting mix, merchants bank yard stick, tarp in storage bag (unknown size)

9016Folding lawn chair with carry bag

9017Wood step stool 2’H

9018Patio umbrella 87”H

9019(5) Shepherd's hooks

9020Stanley Classic Metal Shovel Wood Handle, True Temper Post Hole Digger, Wood Handle Edger, Etc.

9021Trap (Unknown Size)

9022Folding Lawn Chair

9023(3) Metal Wall Hanging Shelves Approx. 12’ 30”

9024(2) Metal Garden Signs 24”

9025Plastic Foldable Basket for Vegetable and Fruit (Missing Sides) 24”

9026(2) Wood Handle Shovels

9027Metal Ramp 25”

9028Black & Decker Workman 300 Portable Work Bench 29”

9029Metal “Welcome Christmas” Snowman Sled (Decoration Only) 33”

9030Plastic Foldable Table 24”

9031Mop Assortment, Duster, Double Curtain Rod

9032Wood Foldable TV Tray 16”

9033Wood Snowman Head, Floral Wrought Iron Wall Hanging 19” 4’

9034(2) Dusters, Wood Broom Stick, Plastic Snow Shovel

9035Brass Blow Torch, Cast Iron Hay Spear

9036Ironing Board 4’

9037Sullivans USA Craft Cutting Mat 55”

9038Metal Ladder 6’

9050Christmas Wreath 18" Dia., Glass Tray 19.5" & Outdoor Seat Cushion 46"

9051Round Painted Metal Table 42" x 30"

9052Stone Bird Bath Dish 17" & Metal Wheel Barrow 24" x 31"

9053Metal Fruit Tin 14" & Faux House Plant in Metal Planter 30" Hgt.

9054Dupont Freon 502 Refrigerant Gas & Metal Gas Can 11"

9055Wood Baskets, Wreath, Planter Stand, Electric Desk Lamp, Jobes Organic Blood Meal, Wood Crate, 5 Gal. Bucket

9056Concord Air Conditioning Unit Model: 2AC13L2AP-2B 23" x 23" x 30"

9057Metal/Plastic Shower Seat 26" x 16" x 35"

9058Wood Porch Swing 54.5" x 24" x 23"

9059Plastic Table, Butterfly Wall Hanging, Hose Nozzle, Propane Fuel, Support Brackets

9060Metal Utility Cart 22.5" x 16" x 31"

9061Power Washer 1400 w/ Attachments in Plastic Tote

9062Wood Chest 27.5" x 17.5" x 19" w/ Round Up Weed Killer

90634 - Plastic Lawn Chairs 30" x 16" x 35"

9064Scotts AccuGreen 1000 Seed Spreader & Olympus Suit Case 22" x 16"

9065Metal Backed Bar Chair 16" x 14" x 40" & Wood Chair 16" x 14" x 30"

9066Metal Cart 28" x 17" x 37" & 2 - Metal Wheel Ramps

9067Metal Candle Holder, Small Plastic Trash Can, 2 - Outdoor Plastic Trash Cans, 2 - 5 Gal. Buckets

9068Metal Step Stool 16" x 11" x 34" & Metal Paper Tray Organizer 12" x 9" x 11"

9069Igloo Lunch Bag 14" x 9" x 8"

9070Wood/Cast Iron Bench 49" x 23" x 31"

9071Metal Wire Utility Cart 14" x 10" x 29", Plastic Organizer Rack 21.5" x 29.5" & Plastic TV Tray 20" x 22"

9072Plaster Elephant Planter Stand 18" & 5 - Foam Connecting Mats

9073Wood Table 71.5" x 34.5" x 38.5"

9074Metal Wire Cart, Plastic Dust Pan, Plastic Watering Can, Charcoal, Plastic Tote

9075Toro Snow Master 20, model 38020, serial No. 8080084

9076(3) Metal Hanging Planters with Artificial Flowers 10”

9077SpinMop Bucket, (2) Metal Bars

9078(2) Extension Cords (Unknown Length)

9079Ceramic Duck Garden Decor, “Hold A True Friend With Both Hands” Stone Garden Decor 9”

9080Ladder shelf attachmentand waste bag holder attachment

9081Enclosed cat litter box, Rope, metal scoop

9082Live animal trap 25”x7.5”x6.5”

9083Coleman cooler on wheels 23”x13”x17”, Coleman lunch box cooler, 2gal gasoline can

9084Pre-lit Christmas tree with faux poinsettias (3pcs, unknown height)

9085Gorilla carts wagon 35”x20”x20”, planter basket hangers, bird feeders

9086Wood Crate, (2) Plastic Litter Boxes, Wood Drying Rack 12-20”

9087Metal Dolly

15000Blue Duffle Bag w/ Absonic Conductive Gel, iReliev Dual Channel Tens & Ems, Trivial Pursuit, Sony Compact Disc Player, Wood Box

15001Wood Coffee Table 48" x 25.5" x 22"

15002Small Wood Bench 30.5" x 8" x 15", Wood Drawer 12" &2 - Wood Shelves 42" - 66"

150034 - Black Rock Hardware Swivel Iron/Rubber Caster 5" 45118

150047 - Colony Ruby Red Glass Trumpet Champagne Flutes 4 PC. Ea. 8.5"

15005Perfume Assortment (all new in package)

15006Toy Car Assortment & Goboxes "Mustang" Steel Wall Clock 24"

15007Stoneware Jewlery Dish 4", Ceramic Covered Powdered Dish 4", Pelouze Scale & 2 - Pink Ceramic Bowls 6" - 9"

15008Norge Tool Company 18 Gal. Cleat Flooring Nailer Item #10024938 (unknown if works)

150092 - Stainless Steel Hunting Knives in Sheaths 15.5"

150102 - Stainless Steel Hunting Knives in Sheaths 15.5"

150112 - Stainless Steel Hunting Knives in Sheaths 15.5"

150122 - Stainless Steel Hunting Knives in Sheaths 15.5"

150132 - Stainless Steel Hunting Knives in Sheaths 15.5"

15013AStainless Steel Hunting Knife in Sheath 15.5"

15014Clark Gable Poster 20" x 26"

15015XL Pick Up Sticks Game & 6 - Dig Defense Animal Barrier Grates 34"

15016Composite Wood Four Cube Storage Shelf 30" x 15" x 31"

15017Metal Folding Chair 12" x 15" x 31"

15018Storex Plastic Filing Drawer 15" x 8" x 12" & Sterilite Plastic 3-Drawer Organizer 13" x 15.5" x 26"

15020Mystery Pallet

15021Mystery Pallet

15022Mystery Pallet

15023Mystery Pallet

15024Mystery Pallet

15025Air Care Humidifier, (2) Step Stools 23” 19”

15026Wood Framed Mirror, Window Bird Feeder 38”

15027Wood Side Table, Wood Scarecrow “Happy Harvest” 20x25” 35”

15028Halston III Suitcase, Galleria Suitcase 21” 27”

15029Round Wood Plant Stand 30” - has wear, scrapes

