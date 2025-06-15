'Mia' Continues Testimony in Diddy Trial, Discusses Anxiety, End of Employment (2025)

"Mia," a former assistant to Sean "Diddy" Combs who's testifying under a pseudonym in the music mogul's federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial in NYC, took the stand again Friday morning.

She said she left the company in 2017, when Diddy wanted to shut down Revolt Films. She said they were working out severance pay for her.

During nine months of mediation, her attorneys asked for about $10 million ... she said they settled on $400,000 -- her lawyers got half. She said around that time, she had mentioned some of the violent incidents against her ... but she said she never brought up the alleged sexual assaults, saying on the stand, "Oh, no. I was going to die with that."

Mia was asked about earlier traveling to South Africa in 2015 -- she says Diddy ordered her to accompany Cassie on a movie shoot. She said Cassie had stopped taking Diddy's calls after Cassie found out Diddy was cheating on her with a woman named Gina.

According to her testimony, Diddy was furious with Mia, and threatened to fire her. She also says Diddy threatened to derail a professional project she was pursuing with ABC ... and told the jury all this intimidation gave her anxiety attacks and night fears, she said.

She testified about a 2010-2011 New Year's trip to St. Bart's in the Caribbean, when she and Diddy and Kim Porter, their kids, and other people stayed on Diddy's yacht. Diddy asked Mia to count money from a safe, then became angry she was counting too slowly. She said she asked the crew to take her to land ahead of a hurricane ... and she said Kim had tried to console her. She says she returned to the boat, because Diddy had her passport and she couldn't leave the country.

In a car on the way to the airport to go to Las Vegas with Diddy, she heard him talking on the phone, telling his chief of staff she needed to be suspended ... Mia said he was "making up a story" about her ... and he told her to "shut the f*** up."