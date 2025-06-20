Michael Fabricant leaves Celeb Big Brother fans baffled after odd revelation (2025)

Former Tory MP Sir Michael Fabricant is currently sharing a different side to himself on Celebrity Big Brother but one admission left ITV viewers completely blown away

Sir Michael Fabricant shared a rather startling admission which has left Celebrity Big Brother viewers completely blown away following a show livestream. The former Conservative MP is one of several famous faces appearing on the ITV show which sees every aspect of their daily life in the house filmed.

Although Sir Michael, 74, sparked mixed reactions following the news he was entering the house due to his political beliefs, his co-stars appear to have warmed to him, with Drag Race star Danny Beard explaining he was hesitant to get to know the former Lichfield MP, who lost his seat last year.

While fans are seeing a different side to the controversial former politician – there was one revelation which ha left viewers completely blown away. During a livestream of the programme after the main ITV1 show had aired, Sir Michael opened up about his day to day life.

He admitted to drinking four pints of milk every day, which some struggled to get their head around, while others were left gagging as they took to micro-blogging site X, formerly known as Twitter to share their views.. "Everything about this man's existence just begs the question 'WHY????'" said one.

A second went on to add: "The more I learn about this man, the more I want him to stay in the house cause he's ENDLESS entertainment." "I think he's hilarious. Like a sketch show," said a third.

Meanwhile a fourth typed: "I couldn't be in that house with him. The sight of watching some drink milk actually makes me gag." Another tweeted: "Idk [I don't know] why but he looks like he would." However, it's not just Sir Michael's milk admission that he has opened up about in the house.

Prior to entering, the former MP who admits he's "free" now he now longer sits in the House of Commons, shared an insight into his love life. Addressing the speculation surrounding his private life and sexuality, he confirmed to viewers that he was happily bisexual and while he has a partner – he also has special friends.

During Tuesday's episode, he opened up about his partner, alluding to former West Midlands mayor, Andy Street, who he met at an Oxford University reunion. "I've never been in the closet," the former MP said. And when his fellow housemate JoJo Siwa asked whether he was currently in a relationship, Michael replied: "It's complicated. I have someone who I have known for 35 years who's 13 years younger than me. But I also have, and this is even more complicated, two friends and we all go on holiday separately with me or not."

When asked by Danny if he identified as being in an open relationship, Sir Michael nodded before saying: "I would maybe say I've got very deep friendships, that would maybe be more tactful." Speaking previously, he described his bond with Street as being "very close" while adding that they lead "separate lives."

Speaking on GB News in 2021, he stated that the pair were "life partners." Sir Michael's comments about his personal life instantly whipped viewers into a frenzy following the candid revelation. "Michael Fabricant has THREE boyfriends. And I can't even get one," said one social media user.

Another penned: "Not Michael Fabricant being in a polyamorous relationship... and with THAT hair....what is going on." "Just had to explain to my very traditional, vanilla Dad in layman's terms what Michael was talking about regarding his 'friendships' and honestly I think I've taken about five years off his life," said another.

Celebrity Big Brother airs weekdays at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

