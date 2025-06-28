Michael Strahan's twins share unseen family photos as they rally around mom Jean Muggli | HELLO! (2025)

Michael Strahan's daughters know how important family is, especially after Isabella's cancer battle, whichno parent could ever prepare for.

Michael's twins, Isabella and Sophia, took to Instagram to share unseen photos of their family alongside sweet messages for their mother's birthday.

Jean Muggli was married to the GMAstar from 1999 until 2006, and the former couple welcomed their daughters together in 2004.

Despite their messy divorce, Isabella and Sophia are still extremely close to their mother and were excited to celebrate Jean's special day.

"Happy birthday mom! I love you," Sophia wrote via her Instagram stories with a photo of Jean smiling in front of a pink birthday cake and surrounded by pink balloons.

The blonde beauty wore her hair down in beachy waves and opted for a pink shirt with diamond embellishments for her celebration dinner.

© Instagram See Also Gisele Bündchen showcases incredibly toned body in sports bra and mini shorts just months after giving birth | HELLO!

Her other daughter, Isabella, posted a snap takenin a photo booth with her mom as they posed together. "Happy birthdayMom," wrote the 20-year-old below the picture.

Jean was not always on the best of terms with her ex-husband, thanks to their bitter divorce that led to a custody battle.

Ultimately, she was awardedover $15 million in addition to the $18,000 a month in child support that Michael was paying.

© Instagram

In an interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, he opened up about his divorce battle and what he took from the experience.

"My second marriage was definitely not the greatest experience," he said. "But Idid learna lot from thatandIended up with two incredible teenagers."

"I think marriage is great, and I know I have had a few failures. But you learn from your failures," headded.

© Getty Images

"Getting divorced is probably one of the toughest things I've ever gone through, but I learned a lot about myself." Michael was also married to Wanda Hutchinsuntil 1996, and the pairsharekids Tanita and Michael Jr.

Amid Isabella's harrowing cancer battle, Jean and Michael grew closer as they supported their daughter through her medulloblastoma diagnosis.

"Isabella's strength and resilience was the same as it waswhen she was a little girl.The way she handled every day with grace was amazing," the mother of two shared withPeople.

© Instagram

"My mom would sleep in the hospital with me," the USC student recalled.

Thankfully, Isabella is in remission and returned to university to continue studying.

"Her doctors feel very confident, she's going to be fine," Michael told People. "That's whatwe're going tohold on to, but you're nervous every time.That will never go away but as long as the results come back positive,thenwe'll live to fight another day."

"Obviouslyyou can't predict what will happenandthat's a little scary," Isabella admitted. "But I don't think you can solely live in fear.I thinkI should live every day.Take every opportunity. I see the impact that can come from sharing my experience. I want to be a voice."