Micron-Level Defect Detection with AI powered AOI system (2025)

Detect defects ranging from 8 to 100 micrometers in size.

Defect detection in sensitive products, parts and components

When it comes to manufacturing small, sensitive components, precision is not just a requirement—it is a necessity. Defects at the micron level can compromise product integrity, leading to costly rework, customer dissatisfaction, and even safety risks. Intelgic’s state-of-the-art micron-level defect detection solutions combine advanced imaging technologies, AI-driven analysis, and automation to deliver unparalleled accuracy and efficiency.

Why Micron-Level Defect Detection Matters

Micron-level defects are often invisible to the naked eye but can have significant impacts on the performance and reliability of precision components. Industries like medical devices, automotive, aerospace, and electronics demand flawless parts, where even the smallest imperfection can lead to:

  • Product failures
  • Increased warranty claims
  • Reduced customer trust

Intelgic’s solutions address these challenges head-on, ensuring that every part meets the highest quality standards.

Intelgic’s micron-level defect detection system leverages cutting-edge hardware and AI to detect even the smallest anomalies with speed and accuracy.

  • High-Resolution Imaging

    • Cameras: use industrial machine vision cameras and custom camera modules for complex solutions. Depending on the application, we choose line scan or area scan cameras. To detect micron-level defects, we use 8k or 16k cameras with proper lenses. The interface of the camera could be GigE, 10 GigE, or USB, depending on the application and project requirements.
    • Lenses: We carefully select the appropriate lens based on the camera and application. Options include fixed focal lenses, telecentric lenses, and autofocus lenses. Selection depends on factors like the field of view (FOV), working distance, and defect size. Lenses are chosen to match image format, resolution, and other critical criteria.
    • Lighting: Proper illumination is essential for detailed imaging to detect micron-level defects. High-intensity lights are used to illuminate the target object. Lighting options include bar lights (with lengths depending on the width of the surface), coaxial lights, and ring lights for smaller part inspection. A controller is provided to adjust lighting conditions in real time.

  • AI-Driven Defect Detection

    • Intelgic’s proprietary Live Vision AI software processes images in real-time, using advanced algorithms to identify defects at a micron scale.
    • Detects scratches, cracks, surface deformations, and other anomalies with unmatched precision.
    • Categorizes defects based on type, size, and severity for actionable insights.

  • Robotic Integration (When Needed)

    • For parts with complex geometries, our systems integrate robotic arms to capture images from multiple angles.
    • Ensures complete surface inspection, leaving no area unchecked.

  • Comprehensive Analysis

    • Single-shot or multi-shot image stitching for detailed analysis.
    • Results are displayed in an intuitive interface, allowing operators to take immediate action.

Key Features and Benefits

Unmatched Precision: defects as small as a few microns, ensuring zero-compromise on quality.

Real-Time Insights: AI processes images instantaneously, providing immediate feedback and reducing downtime.

Customizable Solutions:Tailored to meet specific industry requirements, from component size to inspection speed.

Seamless Integration: Easily integrates into existing production lines, enhancing your workflow without disruption.

Scalable and Efficient: Handles high-volume production with ease, improving throughput while maintaining accuracy.

Cost Savings: Minimizes rework and rejects, reducing operational costs and increasing profitability.

Industries We Serve

Intelgic’s micron-level defect detection systems are trusted by leading manufacturers in:

Medical Devices

Ensuring the safety and reliability of implants and surgical instruments.

Automotive

Detecting imperfections in precision components like connectors and fasteners.

Aerospace

Maintaining the integrity of mission-critical parts.

Electronics

Inspecting PCBs and microchips for flawless performance.

Metal and Steel

Detecting surface defects in sheets, pipes, and structural components.

Leather Surface

Ensuring consistent texture and quality in leather goods.

Aluminium Surface

Identifying scratches and inconsistencies in aluminum components.

Phone Components

Inspecting housings, screens, and internal parts for perfection.

Glass Surface

Detecting cracks, chips, and surface imperfections.

Plastic and Films

Ensuring uniformity and defect-free surfaces.

Coating and Color Surfaces

Verifying the consistency and quality of painted or coated finishes.

Why Choose Intelgic?

  • Expertise in Machine Vision: Our team has years of experience designing and implementing vision systems for complex applications.
  • Proprietary AI Software: Intelgic’s Live Vision AI software is purpose-built for high-precision defect detection.
  • Customized Solutions: We work closely with clients to deliver tailored systems that meet their unique challenges.
  • End-to-End Support: From hardware selection to installation and ongoing support, Intelgic provides a complete solution.

Let’s Elevate Your Quality Standards

Achieve flawless manufacturing with Intelgic’s micron-level defect detection solutions. Whether you need to inspect thousands of parts per hour or detect the tiniest imperfections, we have the technology and expertise to make it happen.

Contact us today to learn more about how we can transform your quality inspection process.

