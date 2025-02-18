Micron-Level Defect Detection with AI powered AOI system (2025)

Why Micron-Level Defect Detection Matters

Micron-level defects are often invisible to the naked eye but can have significant impacts on the performance and reliability of precision components. Industries like medical devices, automotive, aerospace, and electronics demand flawless parts, where even the smallest imperfection can lead to:

Product failures

Increased warranty claims

Reduced customer trust

Intelgic’s solutions address these challenges head-on, ensuring that every part meets the highest quality standards.