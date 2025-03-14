Microneedle Derma Roller Skin Care for Face Wrinkles Hair Loss Stretch Marks Hair Growth Micro Needles Professional Micro Needling 192 Microneedle Roller (2.5 mm) (2025)

Please Read Our Return & Refund Policy Carefully:

Return:

You may return mostitems within 30 days of delivery for a full refund.

To be eligible for a return, your item must beunusedand in thesame conditionthat you received it. It must also be in the original packaging.

Several types of goods are exempt from being returned. Perishable goods such as food, flowers, newspapers or magazines cannot be returned. We also do not accept products that are intimate or sanitary goods, hazardous materials, or flammable liquids or gases.

Additional non-returnable items:

Gift cards

Downloadable software products

Some health and personal care items

To complete your return, we require a tracking number, which shows the items which you already returned to us.

There are certain situations where only partial refunds are granted (if applicable)

Book with obvious signs of use

CD, DVD, VHS tape, software, video game, cassette tape, or vinyl record that has been opened

Any item not in its original condition, is damaged or missing parts for reasons not due to our error

Any item that is returned more than 30 days after delivery

Items returned to us as a result of our error will receive a full refund,some returns may be subject to a restocking fee of 7% of the total item price, please contact a customer care team member to see if your return is subject. Returns that arrived on time and were as described are subject to a restocking fee. Items returned to us that were not the result of our error, including items returned to us due to an invalid or incomplete address, will be refunded the original item price less our standard restocking fees. See Also Dermaroller 1,5 mm, 192 titanium naalden - Nu kopen!YouGlo™ Micro Needle Derma Roller

You should expect to receive your refund within four weeks of giving your package to the return shipper, however, in many cases you will receive a refund more quickly. This time period includes the transit time for us to receive your return from the shipper (5 to 10 business days), the time it takes us to process your return once we receive it (3 to 5 business days), and the time it takes your bank to process our refund request (5 to 10 business days). If you need to return an item, please Contact Us with your order number and details about the product you would like to return. We will respond quickly with instructions for how to return items from your order.



Shipping Cost

We'll pay the return shipping costs if the return is a result of our error (you received an incorrect or defective item, etc.). In other cases, you will be responsible for paying for your own shipping costs for returning your item. Shipping costs are non-refundable. If you receive a refund, the cost of return shipping will be deducted from your refund. Depending on where you live, the time it may take for your exchanged product to reach you, may vary. If you are shipping an item over $75, you should consider using a trackable shipping service or purchasing shipping insurance. We don’t guarantee that we will receive your returned item.

Refund:

Purchases may be returned within 30 days of the shipping date for a refund.

Refund will be issued to your original form of payment.

Refunds for orders purchased with IBSPOT Gift Cards and/or IBSPOT Notes will be issued as a IBSPOT Gift Card and mailed to the original billing address. Gift cards cannot be redeemed for cash unless required by law.

Refund Processing

• Returns to a IBSPOT store will be refunded to the original form of payment or gift card. • Mail-in returns with our prepaid return label will be refunded back to the original form of payment within 3-5 business days after we receive your return. Please allow 5-7 business days for your return to arrive at our ReturnsCenter.

• Note: It may take a few days until your bank posts the refund to your account.

Claims:

Claims related to the product. Be sure to check the details of your purchase carefully before you make the payment, and check the contents of the package(s) promptly upon receipt. If you have a problem with the product, visit our Support Center to find out about return shipping arrangements.

WHICH CIRCUMSTANCES WE OFFER RETURND & REFUND:

WRONG PRODUCT:

If you discover your order is flawed please contact us Mail: support@ibspot.com. With photos of the wrong product we will providing a return shipping label. Once it is tracking we will ship a replacement a product immediately.

Damages and issues

Please inspect your order upon reception and contact us immediately if the item is defective, damaged or if you receive the wrong item, so that we can evaluate the issue and make it right.

Exceptions / non-returnable items

Certain types of items cannot be returned, like perishable goods (such as food, flowers, or plants), custom products (such as special orders or personalized items), and personal care goods (such as beauty products). We also do not accept returns for hazardous materials, flammable liquids, or gases. Please get in touch if you have questions or concerns about your specific item. Unfortunately, we cannot accept returns on sale items or gift cards.

Exchanges

The fastest way to ensure you get what you want is to return the item you have, and once the return is accepted, make a separate purchase for the new item.