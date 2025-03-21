Microneedling At Home? Derms Recommend These Derma Rollers (2025)

Women's Health may earn commission from the links on this page, but we only feature products we believe in. Why Trust Us?
It sounds counterintuitive, but using the best derma rollers to create micro-tears in your skin can actually help it appear more radiant, younger, and even more hydrated. This is called the magic of microneedling, and it's typically done as an in-office treatment. There are ways to safely do it at home, too, though.
"When done correctly, derma-rolling can improve the thickness of your skin, product absorption, and the overall appearance of acne scars, discoloration, stretch marks, and fine lines and wrinkles, says Melanie Palm, MD, board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon at Art of Skin MD. But because you're quite literally dealing with needles (albeit, tiny ones), it's a good idea to closely follow the best practices for microneedling at home to prevent skin damage or infection (more on that later!).
Plus, you also need a good microneedling device. The best derma rollers will be gentle on the skin without needles that are overly-long or rough. Some may even be infused with active ingredients, like hyaluronic acid for added skincare benefits. But first, Kautilya Shaurya, MD, a dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology, recommends you always consult with a dermatologist or skincare professional before starting any new skincare regimen.
Once you've done this, you're on your way. If you want to experience the amazing skin benefits of microneedling at home, here are the best derma rollers, according to dermatologists and reviews.
Best Derma Roller For Exfoliation
StackedSkincare Microneedling Roller and Hair Removal Tool
Now 20% Off
Pros
- Heads are replaceable
- Designed with a durable aluminum handle
Cons
- Storage cap is open on one side, which may leave derma roller prone to collecting dust
Dr. Shaurya calls this derma roller from Stacked Skincare a premium choice for those seeking quality and precision. "Its ergonomic design and durable needles make it a favorite among skincare enthusiasts," he says. The derma roller is designed with a durable aluminum handle which can be paired with replaceable roller heads. The stainless steel needles are designed to gently exfoliate the skin, resulting in a more youthful and radiant appearance.
Rave Review: "I love that this is battery free/doesn't need a charge. It's easy to grip and easy to use. It helps my serums drive deeper into my skin."
Best Derma Roller For Scars
ORA Facial Microneedle Roller System
Pros
- Great for beginners
- Available in longer or shorter needle options
Cons
- May be difficult to clean
If you're looking for a derma roller that will target acne scars, stretch marks, fines lines, and wrinkles, this is your pick. "Offering a range of needle sizes, ORA provides versatility for both beginners and seasoned derma-rolling veterans," Dr. Shaurya says. "Its build quality is commendable." Dr. Palm is also a fan. "It’s easy to grip and maneuver gently, especially if it’s your first time derma-rolling at home," Dr. Palm says.
The roller uses needles that are 0.5 millimeters to penetrate the skin in order to stimulate it to produce collagen and elastin. The roller leaves the epidermal barrier intact, so that the micro-openings created by the needles close within a few hours.
Rave Review: "Skeptical at first, but YAS it works. Repeat purchaser for life. I use it biweekly to maintain a plump, fine-line free, even skin tone. Helps reduce my pores and regrew some baby hairs in my hairline, too. Just be careful, look up proper techniques, and keep it clean."
Best Derma Roller For Wrinkles
Gin Amber Wrinkles Dermaroller
Pros
- Offers various derma rollers for different skin concerns
- Boosts collagen production
Cons
- May squeak when it rolls
Gin Amber offers a variety of derma rollers, each targeted for a different function from sagging skin to hair growth. This one in particular is designed to go after wrinkles."With its emphasis on natural beauty and holistic care, Gin Amber's derma roller is a testament to the brand's commitment to quality and efficacy," Dr. Shaurya says. The derma roller, designed with 0.5 millimeter needles offers a bunch of anti-aging benefits by boosting the skin's production of collagen and the absorption of ingredients by 80 percent. It's also designed to go after volume loss, discoloration, and uneven texture.
Rave Review: "I am a couple months into derma-rolling and I can tell with consistent use my skin is improving! It feels more plump and healthy with each use, and I am waiting to see how it affects dark spots and scars from blemishes."
Best Derma Roller For Experienced Derma Rollers
BeautyBio GloPRO At-Home Microneedling Tool
Pros
- Pairs with BeautyBio skincare products
- Only needs to be used 60 seconds a day
Cons
- May dry out skin for those with sensitive skin
When it comes to the it-product of the microneedling world, BeautyBio is a standout, and Dr. Palm recommends it for people with experience microneedling."For those who are a little more experienced, I like the BeautyBio GloPRO series because it offers a range of replaceable attachment heads for the face, body, and scalp," she says. In order to see results, like tightened pores or a more even skin tone, this derma roller only needs to be used 60 seconds a day. For even better results, BeautyBio recommends prepping and treating skin with their retinol serum and moisturizer.
Rave Review: "I was super leery of trying an at-home microneedling routine. I am SO GLAD I decided to take the risk!! I got results after just one use! It doesn’t hurt (they weren’t lying) and the products for use with the tool are just amazing!"
Best Derma Roller For Scalp
Act & Acre 0.25mm Scalp Dermaroller
Pros
- Sleek design
- Promotes overall scalp health
Cons
- May get caught in hair if you're not gentle
In addition to better skin, microneedling can also promote hair growth, and this tool was specifically designed for that purpose. It's made with needles that open up micro-channels in the scalp to simulate blood flow, improve topical product absorption, and promote hair fullness and thickness. Using it also also promotes overall scalp health, helping conditions like dry scalp. The tool comes with a velvet-soft exterior and handle that's easy to maneuver.
Rave Review: "Love the way this scalp derma roller feels on my scalp! Since I started using Act and Acre, my scalp has not been so dry like it normally is in the fall and winter months because of the cold climate where we live!!"
Best Product-Infused Derma Roller
FaceGym Youthful Active Roller
Pros
- Infused with active ingredients
- Good for all types of skin
Cons
- Head needs to be replaced with each use
This isn't just any derma roller. This product from FaceGym is actually made with dissolving needles formulated from crystallized, active ingredients. The ingredients include niacinamide, which soothes skin and targets hyperpigmentation, green tea, which minimizes fines lines and wrinkles, and phytoretinol reneseed, an ingredient that increases moisture and boosts the skin's firmness and tightness. Customers rave that it's super gentle compared to traditional derma rollers, so it's great for anyone put off by the gentle sting of microneedling.
Rave Review: "My first time trying anything like this and I love it! I was nervous at first, but it’s painless and easy to put together and use. You see results within a few weeks. My skin looks younger and brighter."
Best Budget-Friendly Derma Roller
Kitsch Micro Derma Roller
Pros
- Comes with a storage pouch
- Can be used on both scalp and face
Cons
- Head isn't replaceable
You've probably noticed that many of the derma rollers on this list carry a heftier price tag, but this one from Kitsch doesn't. It's less than $15. It can be used for microneedling on both the scalp and the face, and comes with a cap and reusable pouch where you can store it when it's not in use. The needles, which measure 0.25 millimeters, are made from stainless steel, so they're also pretty durable.
Rave Review: "I am currently getting laser tattoo removal and it has been a slow process, but I recently purchased this to use before and after tattoo removal and I feel like it has completely sped up the process. I am in love with the results."
Best Derma Roller For Dry Skin
Skin Gym Microfusion Dissolving Hyaluronic Roller
Pros
- Infused with hyaluronic acid
- Only needs to be used 5-10 minutes a day
Cons
- Head needs to be replaced frequently
The needles on this derma roller are infused with hyaluronic acid, which hydrates and plumps the skin to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It can be used on the face, neck, and décolletage for five to 10 minutes during each use. Keep in mind that the needles on the head do dissolve, which is a sign you need pop in a new roller head.
Rave Review: "I love using this hyaluronic roller! I use it every morning and evening as part of my skincare routine. It makes my face feel smooth and protected."
How we chose the best derma rollers
Women’s Health editors, including commerce editor Jasmine Gomez, vetted the bestselling, top-rated derma rollers. Our team consulted several dermatologists and then evaluated hundreds of customer reviews and ratings to narrow down the best derma rollers for a wide range of needs and preferences.
Meet the experts
- Kautilya Shaurya, MD, a dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology
- Melanie Palm, MD, board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon at Art of Skin MD
- Nicole Ruth, MD, board-certified dermatologist at Isla Beauty
What is a derma roller?
A dermaroller is a drum-shaped roller that has hundreds of micro-needles that create micro-channels (microscopic holes) within your skin without actually damaging the epidermis, says Nicole Ruth, MD, board-certified dermatologist at Isla Beauty. It's also a milder, more gentle at-home version of microneedling, Dr. Palm adds. Microneedling is a non-invasive cosmetic procedure that uses an in-office device with needles to create microscopic wounds on the skin.
The micro-injuries that result from microneeding can stimulate the skin's natural healing process and collagen production, Dr. Shaurya says. "These do not go to the depths of in-office microneedling procedures, but they offer some of
the same advantages to a lesser degree," he explains.
What are the benefits of derma-rolling?
During derma-rolling, micro-channels are created on the skin in order to stimulate the production of new collagen and elastin, Dr. Ruth says. In turn, this can help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, Dr. Shaurya adds. Derma-rolling also aids product absorption. "The tiny channels created by the needles can enhance the absorption of skincare products, allowing them to penetrate deeper into the skin," Dr. Shaurya explains.
Another benefit of microneedling is that it can help reduce the appearance of scars and hyperpigmentation, leading to smoother, more-even toned skin, Dr. Shaurya says.
How do you use a derma roller at home?
Many dermatologists would recommend you get microneedling done as an in-office treatment, but if you do plan to try it at home, you need to keep the process as cleanly as possible. "It’s important to take necessary safety and sanitary measures to prevent infection or damage to the skin," Dr. Palm says. Dr. Ruth recommends first disinfecting your roller in 70 percent isopropyl alcohol for about 10 minutes (Dr. Palm recommends 91 percent for four to five minutes). You should also make sure your face is properly cleansed (Dr. Ruth recommends using Isla Beauty’s Day Melt Cleanser).
It's optional, but Dr. Shaurya suggests you also apply a serum before rolling. In terms of technique, Dr. Palm advises working in sections. "In each section, you’ll want to gently roll the device across your skin horizontally and vertically, then diagonally, with about five to ten passes per direction," she says. You also want to make sure you're gentle. "Do NOT apply pressure or push the device down on your skin to avoid potential scarring or damage to your skin," Dr. Palm adds.
After you're done derma-rolling, Dr. Shaurya says you can apply another layer of serum or moisturizer. "But avoid using products with active ingredients, like retinol or acids, immediately after rolling, as they can cause irritation." Instead, Dr. Palm recommends following up the derma-rolling treatment with a calming and/or hydrating serum to counteract some of the redness caused by the needles.
Once you're done, clean the derma roller with warm, soapy water, and again disinfect it using isopropyl alcohol, Dr. Shaurya suggests. Once it's dry, you can store it in a protective case.
Keep in mind that some redness is normal and to be expected after derma-rolling," Dr. Palm adds. "However, if your skin still looks irritated and inflamed 24 hours after derm-arolling, it's possible you've overdone it."
How often should I use my derma roller?
How often you use your derma roller will depend on the length of the needles on your derma roller. "If you are using shorter needle lengths, for example 0.25mm-0.5mm, you can safely use that derma roller one to three times a week," Dr. Ruth says. Anything bigger than that should be used once every three to four weeks, though Dr. Ruth doesn't recommend using longer needle lengths at home.
If you are going to try longer needle lengths at home, Dr. Shaurya advises to consult with a physician first. You should always allow your skin to fully heal in between derma-rolling sessions. Overdoing it can result in a compromised skin barrier and irritated, inflamed skin, Dr. Palm says.
How often should I switch out my derma roller head?
Dr. Shaurya says it's recommended to replace the derma roller or its head every 10-15 uses, or sooner if the needles become dull or bent. "It’s important to use a derma roller head with sharp needles as dull ones can damage and scar your skin," Dr. Palm says. She personally recommends switching out your derma roller head after eight to 10 uses. But before starting a microneedling routine at home, Dr. Ruth suggests visiting your board-certified dermatologist for evaluation first.
