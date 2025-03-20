Microneedling Can Reduce Scars and Wrinkles—We Tested and Found the Best Derm Rollers to DIY the Treatment (2025)

We tested 22 of the most popular derma rollers at home over eight weeks . Testers evaluated each one on ease of use, effectiveness, quality, and overall results. Using their insights combined with recommendations from two dermatologists we eventually landed on these 11 options that truly improved the look of our skin.

Rolling needles all over the skin, no matter how small, is intimidating, but at-home derma rollers don’t penetrate the skin as deeply as those used by professionals in an office setting, meaning less discomfort and safer for the amateur microneedle-er. The recovery time with at-home derma rollers is shorter, too. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Rachel Nazarian advises using an at-home derma roller once or twice a week to see how your skin responds. “You should apply very gentle , even pressure, trying not to break the skin or puncture the surface,” she explains. “About four passes over the entire face is sufficient.” You won't see as dramatic results as you would with professional microneedling, but using an at-home derma roller is typically less expensive.

Few treatments in the skincare world are lauded for delivering as many benefits as microneedling. As a quick reminder, microneedling is a procedure in which teeny-tiny needles are rolled across the skin to create superficial injury. This triggers the body’s natural wound-healing response, stimulating the production of collagen and elastin . The result? Fewer fine lines and wrinkles, firmer skin, and more even tone and texture. Microneedling is even used to treat stretch marks and acne scars and also has the added benefit of increasing the penetration and efficacy of skincare products you use afterward.

Best Overall BeautyBio Facial Microneedling Tool $199 at Amazon$39 at Sephora$39 at Ulta What We Like Combines derma rolling and LED light therapy

Reduces fine lines and improved texture

Comes with a cleaning bottle What to Consider Caused minor irritation Manual or Electric: Manual | Features: LED light therapy, 540 needles This one's a favorite of the Byrdie team. It was created by the inventor and patent holder of microneedling technology (file under, Why didn’t we think of that?). Rolling the 540 needles over your skin improves the absorption of topical products a whopping 200 times, but the benefits don’t stop there. It also delivers red LED light therapy, great for fighting inflammation and helping with collagen production, plus a unique Vibrotactile Stimulation to up these effects even more. You can even purchase separate heads for the body, eyes, and lips so that you can use this top-notch tool from head to toe. Dr. Rachel Nazarian loves that this tool combines derma rolling with LED red light to double up on your collagen stimulation, and we wholeheartedly agree. After using the tool two to three times a week we were impressed with the results, which included a reduction in our forehead lines and brighter, more even skin overall. The tool did cause a little irritation and redness, especially after we applied our favorite vitamin C serum, but it didn’t last long. Tester age 25-34 with normal-to-dry skin: I think it's a nice higher-end skin tool for anyone looking to improve fine lines or texture. I'm looking forward to getting the other heads for the eye area, lips, and body to try out, too.

Best for Acne ORA Gold Deluxe Microneedle Dermal Roller $34 at Target$33 at Walmart$35 at Dermstore What We Like Cool design

Helps reduce acne

Contributes to a more glowy complexion What to Consider Nothing Manual or Electric: Manual | Features: Comes in three colors, 0.25mm microneedles. The ORA Roller’s 0.25mm titanium microneedles penetrate the skin to the perfect depth, boosting collagen and elastin and helping to reduce the appearance of acne scars and fine lines. Aesthetically speaking, this is a tool you’ll want to display on your vanity; it comes in three colors including the pretty gold version that we used. Immediately after using it, we experienced some redness—which is to be expected—but that quickly faded, leaving us with a more glowy complexion. The biggest benefit was seeing a reduction in acne; after a week of use, we had almost no breakouts. If we had to pick an area for improvement, it’s that we wish the roller came with a complementary serum to maximize results. Tester age 25-34 with acne-prone skin: Typically, if I don't keep up with my facial regimen my skin breaks out. I have not really had any breakouts since using the derma roller.



Best for Fine Lines StackedSkincare Microneedling Tool $89$72 at AmazonView on Stackedskincare.com What We Like Handle design is easy to use

Improved skin texture

Gentle yet effective What to Consider Could be more effective on hyperpigmentation Manual or Electric: Manual | Features: Replaceable roller heads This tool from StackedSkincare comes with an ergonomic handle that allows you to easily control the pressure you’re using, avoiding any damage to the epidermis as it glides over the skin. It also comes with two replacement heads which can be swapped out as needed. We loved how surprisingly gentle this derma roller was on our skin. It left a little redness, which is to be expected, but no irritation. Our skincare products were absorbed more easily after using it. The derma roller was adept at improving uneven skin texture, leaving it glowy and radiant, and we noticed the fine lines around our eyes were also less noticeable. Unfortunately, our hyperpigmentation remained about the same. Tester age 35-44 with dry skin: Overall, I love that this product was mild on the skin with little to no irritation. Over time it really helped with the texture of my skin as well as the fine lines around my eyes. Meet the Experts Dr. Sandy Skotnicki, a board-certified dermatologist and allergy expert: This is my favorite derma roller. It has very small 0.2-millimeter needles that are stainless steel, so it's safe and effective. I have feedback from patients that this has helped keep their skin bright and even-toned.

Best for Texture Kitsch Micro Derma Roller $14 at Amazon$14 at UltaView on Mykitsch.com What We Like Durable and easy to use



Reduces wrinkles



Helps skincare products absorb

See Also This Derma Roller Makes Microneedling at Home Less Scary What to Consider Doesn’t come with a replacement head

Manual or Electric: Manual | Features: 0.25mm stainless steel micro-needles, can be used on the scalp This budget-friendly derma roller from Kitsch proves you don’t have to spend a fortune to get great results. The non-slip handle and head studded with 540 0.25 medical-grade micro-needles allow you to quickly treat your entire face, exfoliating the skin and reducing the appearance of imperfections. As a bonus, it can even be used on the scalp to stimulate hair growth. We found the Kitsch derma roller really easy to use—so much so that we officially added it to our everyday evening skincare routine. Although we didn’t notice any dramatic improvements there was a slight reduction in wrinkles. We wish it came with a replacement head or instructions indicating when it should be replaced. Tester age 55-64 with dry, mature skin: I often applied an exfoliating serum after using the tool. I occasionally felt a slight tingling from that product as it was able to penetrate a little deeper because of the roller.



Best For Dark Spots Prosper Beauty Microneedle Derma Roller Kit View on AmazonView on Prosperbeauty.com What We Like Reduces hyperpigmentation

Improves acne and skin texture

Comes with replacement heads What to Consider Replacement heads were hard to pop on and off Manual or Electric: Manual | Features: Four replacement heads, with 600 titanium micro needles per head To get the most out of your derma roller its needles should be sharp and sterilized. Besides cleaning with alcohol after each use, Dr. Rachel Nazarian also recommends changing out the needle heads about every two or three months—or more often if you notice them dulling. When that time comes, you’ll appreciate that the Dermaroll by Prosper Beauty boasts four replacement heads—each studded with 600 ultra-string titanium needles. At first, we found this roller to be sharp and irritating on our skin, but after a few uses, we adjusted to the sensation. After three weeks of using the tool approximately two-to-three times a week, there were noticeable results: hyperpigmentation faded, pores looked smaller, and acne cleared up. Tester age 18-24 with combination skin: I think that the tool was effective; my face seemed brighter by the end of the testing period.



Best for Contours Environ Micro-Needling Cosmetic Roll CIT View on Environskincare.com What We Like Helps products absorb better

Reduces “11 lines”

Targets the areas around eyes, nose, and mouth What to Consider Doesn’t come with a cleaning solution

Feels uncomfortable on the skin Manual or Electric: Manual | Features: Small barrel and 260 ultra-fine 0.2mm microneedles Derma rolling the contours of your face can come with a learning curve—especially the delicate areas around the eyes, nose, and mouth (which, annoyingly, also happen to be areas that are particularly susceptible to fine lines). This delicate-looking roller from Environ was carefully designed to target those specific areas using its smaller barrel and 260 ultra-fine 0.2mm microneedles, enabling you to get the benefits where you need them most. The shiny gold-plated tool also looks fancy, which is always a plus in our book. Using this roller was not what we’d call a relaxing, self-care experience. But we persevered, using it twice a week until we saw some subtle improvements about one month in. The main benefit was that skincare products applied afterward absorbed much better—albeit with a little stinging—which made our complexion more glowy. We also noticed a slight improvement in the appearance of our “11 lines.” Unfortunately, the Environ cleaning solution came at an additional cost, and not a small one at that, so we used good old alcohol to get the job done.

Best Dual-Ended Jenny Patinkin Rose on Rose Derma Roller $75$64 at AmazonView on Jennypatinkin.com What We Like Clever double-ended design

Comes with replacement roller head

Leaves skin softer and brighter What to Consider Nothing Manual or Electric: Manual | Features: Double-ended: microneedles and Rose Quartz acupressure bulb Pricking your skin with hundreds of little needles isn’t the most soothing experience, but this tool from Jenny Patinkin aspires to change that. It comes with a derma roller on one end and an acupressure bulb on the other. Made from rose quartz, the bulb is designed to massage pressure points, reducing tension and puffiness. We really loved the design of this tool. The roller end didn’t cause any reaction on our sensitive skin, and the massage end was a relaxing way to complete our evening skincare routine. By the end of the testing period, our skin felt and looked even, soft, and bright. It also came with a replacement roller head to switch out once the first one started to dull. Tester age 24-34 with sensitive skin: I think adding derma rolling to my routine has helped my skin for the better. My face feels slightly tighter as well.

Best for Scars Sdara Skincare Derma Roller View on Amazon What We Like Doesn’t cause discomfort

Helps skincare products absorb better

Beginner-friendly What to Consider Doesn’t come with replaceable heads Manual or Electric: Manual | Features: 540 0.25 mm microneedles, comes in a two-pack This beginner-friendly roller from Sdara is covered in 540 0.35 mm microneedles designed to help renew and brighten the skin. It’s also adept at steadily reducing scars that might otherwise require an in-office laser treatment to fade. We loved how gentle this tool was compared to some others we tested. Although our skin was slightly red right after use, the experience was pain-free. We started using the roller two or three times a week but dropped to once per week after a cold weather front made our skin drier and more sensitive than usual. Admittedly, we didn’t have many noticeable wrinkles before starting the treatment, but regardless, it left our skin looking smoother and more radiant. Tester age 25-34 with combination skin: It’s a great tool for a beginner, as it is gentle yet effective. I felt like my face did look more glowy and healthier after using the tool.