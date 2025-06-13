Mild earthquake shakes Pai as Myanmar tremors surge nearby (2025)

Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, April 5, 2025
56 1 minute read
Tourists in Thailand’s popular northern getaway Pai woke up to an unexpected jolt after a mild earthquake struck the area early this morning, April 5—part of a cluster of tremors shaking nearby Myanmar.
At around 6am, a 2.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Pai district, Mae Hong Son province, at a shallow depth of just 1 kilometre. While the quake was minor, it added to a series of seismic events recorded in the region over a nine-hour span.
According to the Earthquake Observation Division of the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), “a total of eight earthquakes were recorded in Myanmar from midnight Friday to 9am Saturday.” The quakes ranged from magnitudes 1.7 to 3.8, with epicentres located between 353 to 40 kilometres northeast of Mae Hong Son.
“The several earthquakes recorded on Saturday had no effect on Thailand,” the division reassured. However, they confirmed that officials are continuing to monitor the situation closely due to the close proximity of the epicentres.
Related Articles
-
Chon Buri hospital simulates mass crash ahead of Songkran chaos
2 hours ago
-
Steel firm faces axe over Bangkok quake collapseSee AlsoScottish tourist arrested after allegedly attacking teen, vandalising motorcycle in Phuket (video)Retiree surrenders after fatal shooting over dog dispute in LamphunFatal crash on Bangkok expressway leaves woman dead, man injuredBriefs encounter: Thief knicks knickers driven by ‘brief’ madness
2 hours ago
The department urged residents and tourists in affected or neighbouring areas to remain cautious and stay updated via official government channels.
“People should follow updates from government agencies and be aware of standard earthquake safety procedures.”
The agency also released safety tips for the public in the event of stronger seismic activity. These include:
-
If indoors, avoid windows, doors, and exterior walls.
-
Take cover under a sturdy table or chair to shield yourself from falling objects.
-
If outdoors, stay clear of power lines, large trees, and buildings.
Although no damage or injuries were reported, the event has raised awareness among locals and tourists in the area, especially during the busy Songkran travel period, reported The Nation.
Mae Hong Son, known for its scenic landscapes and relaxed atmosphere, rarely experiences seismic activity, making today’s tremor a surprising wake-up call—literally.
For real-time updates and further information, the public is encouraged to visit the Thai Meteorological Department’s earthquake website.
Latest Thailand News
Northern Thailand NewsThailand NewsThailand Weather Updates
Tags
earthquake Mae Hong Son Thai Meteorological Department
Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, April 5, 2025
56 1 minute read
Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
Related Articles
Earthquake fears rattle Songkran hotel bookings by 25%
3 hours ago
Teen racers busted in Phuket midnight police crackdown
3 hours ago
Retiree surrenders after fatal shooting over dog dispute in Lamphun
3 hours ago
Mass grave unearthed at Bangkok train station site
3 hours ago