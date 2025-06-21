Ministers raise concern over NASUWT move for ‘combative’ ex-FBU chief (2025)

Ministers have expressed concern at a teaching union’s nomination of Matt Wrack for its next general secretary, criticising the appointment for his lack of education experience and for being out of step with the “mainstream views” of members.

Wrack, who was the general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) until his re-election bid was defeated in January, would be the first leader in the NASUWT’s history to have never been a qualified teacher or lecturer.

A Whitehall source said ministers had “expressed surprise that the teaching union was looking for someone with no teaching experience and an overly combative approach to industrial relations, taking the union away from the mainstream views of the school workforce”.

As a member of leftwing groups allied to the Labour party, including in his role as chair of the Labour Representation Committee, Wrack is seen by some members as a bad fit for the more moderate and politically neutral NASUWT, whose members have historically been less likely to strike than those in the National Education Union (NEU).

The NEU is holding an indicative strike ballot of its members, which if passed will lead to a formal ballot on strike action later this year over pay.

Wrack, an ally of Jeremy Corbyn, has also been the subject of unease among Jewish teachers for allegedly being insensitive to the allegations of antisemitism that roiled the Labour party during the Islington North MP’s leadership.

A spokesperson for the Partnership for Jewish Schools said the group had “deep concern” over Wrack’s proposed appointment.

They said: “Education is at the forefront of building our society, and it is essential that those who take the helm are beyond reproach and demonstrate a balanced and sensible approach to all constituents. At a time when we are witnessing a troubling increase in antisemitism, including within educational establishments, to appoint somebody who appears to be insensitive to these concerns would be deeply troubling.

“The many Jewish members of the NASUWT are likely to find this appointment particularly challenging. Educational unions must represent the interests of all members without prejudice or bias. We urge reconsideration of this appointment to ensure that NASUWT leadership is seen to stand firmly against all forms of discrimination, including antisemitism.”

Wrack did not respond to a Guardian request for a response. A spokesperson for the NASUWT declined to comment.

Wrack was the general secretary of the FBU for 20 years until he was defeated in a bruising election contest. He then applied for the vacancy of NASUWT leader and was endorsed by the union’s executive committee as its preferred candidate after interviews with applicants.

Under the union’s rules, Wrack will become general secretary at the union’s annual meeting over Easter unless an alternative candidate emerges with enough nominations to force an election.

Luke Akhurst, a teacher in Leicester, is seeking the 25 branch nominations required to take on Wrack in an election, telling Schools Week magazine that the NASUWT “should be led by a teacher”.

But union sources say he faces an uphill struggle because of its rules against canvassing. While Akhurst was allowed to send a statement to branch secretaries, he is unable to contact members directly or lobby branches to gain their backing. One activist said they would have no idea of any outcome until nominations close on 19 April.

Some members also fear that Wrack would be more open to a merger with the NEU, a longstanding aim for supporters of “professional unity” in both unions. Akhurst said he would “definitely oppose a merger”.

Under Wrack, the FBU voted to re-affiliate to the Labour party after Corbyn’s election as leader in 2015. Jewish leaders say Wrack downplayed reports of antisemitism within Labour as “the so-called furore about so-called antisemitism”, framing it as an attempt to undermine Corbyn as leader.

A report by the Equality and Human Rights Commission later identified failings within the party that “at best did not do enough to prevent antisemitism, and at worst could be seen to accept it”.

Marc Levy, the chief executive of the Jewish representative council of Greater Manchester and region, said: “There have been numerous instances of Jewish teachers being targeted by egregious cases of antisemitism in schools across the country. During this time, they are entitled to expect support from their trade union.”