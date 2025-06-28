Mirion Technologies Unveils IC3™ Handheld Ion Chamber Survey Meter (2025)

This week, Mirion Technologies announced a new solution, the IC3™ Portable Ion Chamber Survey Meter, a handheld device delivering exceptional gamma, beta and X-ray radiation measurement for ensuring radiological compliance in nuclear power plants, government agencies, radiopharmacies, and other radiation-sensitive environments.

Fast Facts

No Desiccant Required
Sealed electrometer provides protection in high humidity areas

Wide Measuring Range
1 µSv/hr to 1 Sv/hr (0.1 mR/hr to 100 R/hr)

Measures Dose Rate and Accumulated Dose
Ensure worker safety and minimize dose to the public.

High Stability and Accuracy
Measurement readings from 50 nanosecond X-Ray pulses

Known Problems with Traditional Ion Chambers

It’s well known that ion chambers provide the best energy response for measuring highly variable radiation environments in real time. Traditionally, ion chambers have required desiccant to remain stable, leading to problems such as erratic behavior when the desiccant is no longer functioning resulting in maintenance and downtime.

That has been the case, until now.

Introducing the IC3 Portable Ion Chamber Survey Meter

The IC3 survey meter is a battery-operated, auto-ranging vented ion chamber that operates without the need for desiccant.

Accurate Gamma & X-Ray Radiation Measurement

Promoting Safety & Compliance

With an enhanced dose rate performance for both gamma and beta radiation and a wide range extending up to 100 R/hour, the IC3 survey meter helps radiation protection professionals make informed decisions about worker safety and operational procedures. It is particularly valuable in open systems where beta radiation levels may exceed the 50 Rad/hour of most ion chambers.

Examples of common applications:

  • Nuclear Power Plants
  • Radiation-Sensitive Environments
  • Radiopharmaceuticals
  • State-level Government Agencies
  • X-ray and Non-destructive Safety Applications
Optimized User Experience

  • Portability: Compact, lightweight and easy to use in one-hand operation.
  • Built-in Memory: Data storage includes routine measurement points, reducing workload and manual record-keeping.
  • Color Backlight Display: An illuminated display offers ease-of-use in poorly lit environments, and the color provides better contrast and visual warnings of high dose rates.
  • Connectivity: An onboard connection to the Mirion ecosystem and WRM radio integrates seamlessly with existing telemetry systems, and a USB connection supports long-term monitoring systems.

Join Us for an Exclusive Webinar

Interested in learning more about the IC3 Handheld Ion Chamber?

Join us Wednesday, March 26th 2025, at 11:00 AM ET, to get an inside look at this highly anticipated device designed to meet the rigorous demands of radiopharmaceuticals, nuclear power plants and state-level government agencies.

