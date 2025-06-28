Mirion Technologies Unveils IC3™ Handheld Ion Chamber Survey Meter (2025)

Mirion Launches Educational Program for Genie™ Software September 18th, 2024 Mirion is excited to announce a new Educational Program for Genie Software. This program is designed to support the future of radiation measurements benefitting both Mirion and the customers we serve. Mirion is excited to announce a new Educational Program for Genie Software. This program is designed to support the future of radiation measurements benefitting both Mirion and the customers we serve.

Mirion Technologies Introduces Genie™ 4.0 Spectroscopy Software, Now with Flexible Licensing Options June 27th, 2023 ATLANTA - (BUSINESS WIRE) - Mirion Technologies (NYSE: MIR), a leading provider of advanced radiation safety solutions, today announced a major update of the company's flagship Genie spectroscopy software.

Flyability launches a radiation survey meter payload for indoor inspection drone Elios 3 in partnership with Mirion Technologies May 17th, 2023 Indoor drone solution provider Flyability, in collaboration with Mirion Technologies (Mirion, NYSE: MIR), a leading provider of radiation detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions announce the launch of a radiation surveying payload for the Elios 3 indoor inspection drone.