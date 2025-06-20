Mizkif apologizes for Sakura Stunt in Japan after Kaho Shibuya reacts (2025)

"Hey guys, I wanted to make make a quick statement on the situation regarding the cherry blossom tree.

A few days ago I did pullups on a cherry blossom tree. I posted the video and went to bed. The moment I was informed by a friend on the severity of the situation, I immediately deleted the post and regretted my decision.

I have been in Japan for the past few months and I have loved the Japanese culture. I have loved it so much I came back twice. I've grown a lot here as a person, I've made so many friends that I truly value and I have experienced so much of the Japanese culture that has changed my life for the better. I do not want to promote my actions as proper, they were wrong, and should be seen as such.

To any viewers, or tourists coming to Japan, please understand these trees are sacred to Japan. Do NOT touch Cherry Blossoms. They are sacred to the Japanese culture and are extremely delicate.

And to my viewers, please do not attack anyone for criticism of me in regards to the cherry blossom trees. I am ok with the criticism and understand it was wrong. I hope through this people can learn from my actions, and if you ever go to Japan be mindful of the their cherry blossoms, culture, and property. I apologize for doing those pullups on the cherry blossom tree, and I promise I will continue to be better."