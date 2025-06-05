Mo'Nique Disappoints Fans After Talking About Shannon Sharpe's Legal Case (2025)

Shannon Sharpe may not be pleased to see his friend, Mo'Nique, poking fun at him being sued for $50 million.

At a stop during one of her comedy shows, the comedian was recorded on stage joking with the audience about how she warned Shannon Sharpe to leave "white b-tches" alone. However, according to social media reactions, she's one of the only people laughing.

Mo'Nique Is Being Dragged By Social Media Users For Making A 'Weird' Comment About Shannon Sharpe

Mo’Nique was spotted at Katt Williams’ “Heaven on Earth” tour stop in Columbia, South Carolina, reminding the crowd she told Shannon Sharpe to stay away from white women as she reacts to his current legal situation. pic.twitter.com/r6SeTvz7Qx — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) May 5, 2025

On X, a user shared a clip of Mo'Nique telling the audience during one of her comedy shows that she knew Sharpe messing with white women was a bad idea.

"Yes, I told that n-gga Shannon Sharpe [to] leave them white b-tches alone," she said sternly into the microphone.

Her comment comes weeks after the former NFL player was sued by a woman who filed under the name "Jane Doe" for allegedly assaulting her throughout their relationship from 2023 to 2025.

Social media users reacted to Mo'Nique's statement, but they weren't as giddy about her remark as she was.

Netizens Wonder Why Mo'Nique Is Seemingly Relishing In Shannon Sharpe's Pain

taking a victory lap while your friend is going through something serious is absolutely insane. — Panera Breadwinner (@RioIsTrio) May 5, 2025

"She's weird, bruh," a user replied to the video.

"Monique is not at her best when she waxes on others' troubles when she has enough of her own," another user commented. "Shannon supported her by allowing her a platform, and Monique disparages him in the court of public opinion. She's a gutter snipe."

A third user agreed, writing, "Taking a victory lap while your friend is going through something serious is absolutely insane."

Mo'Nique Has Warned Shannon Sharpe Before About Dating Younger Women

In the lawsuit against Sharpe, which was filed in a Nevada court, Doe alleged she met the former Denver Broncos player when she was 19 at a Los Angeles gym before they developed a deeper relationship.

Doe's attorney, Tony Buzbee, claimed in the legal documents that things turned sour between them later, adding that Sharpe demanded "complete control" over his client's "time and body."

In the video, she spoke with Sharpe about how dating had changed and urged him to leave younger women alone.

Mo'Nique said, "It's different, baby. I'm grateful I'm not 56 and trying."

After Sharpe asked the comedian if she was speaking to him indirectly, she stood firmly in her position, adding, “I’m looking right at you! I ain’t backing down."

She continued, "You'd better take your old a-s and get somebody to love you."

"You don't need no 26-year-old girl; you don't need no 36-year-old girl," she added. "You’re trying to hang out with these young b-tches. You can’t do it, Shannon!”

Sharpe Steps Down From ESPN's 'First Take'

After the lawsuit filed against Sharpe became public, his accuser shared alleged audio recordings of him threatening to "choke" her in public.

Shortly after, Sharpe announced that he was "temporarily" stepping down from his position on ESPN's sports talk show "First Take." He also addressed his relationship with Doe, calling it "100 % consensual."

"My statement is found here, and this is the truth," he wrote. "The relationship in question was 100% consensual." He continued, "At this juncture, I am electing to step aside temporarily from my ESPN duties."

"I sincerely appreciate the overwhelming and ongoing support I have received from my family, fans, friends, and colleagues," he finished.

Sharpe Says He's Going To Sue His Accuser For Trying To Ruin His Name

In another statement, Sharpe addressed the claims directly and shared that he felt he was being set up and used for financial gain.

“To my family, friends, supporters, and colleagues, I want to speak to you directly and from the heart,” Sharpe said. “This is a shakedown. I’m gonna be open, transparent, and defend myself, because this isn’t right."

He went on to say his accuser and her lawyer were orchestrating a scheme against him to "make me look guilty;" however, he vowed to meet them in court with a lawsuit of his own.

"[Doe] and Tony Buzbee want fifty million dollars, [but] what they’re getting is sued for defamation and trying to take me down. My career is all about real talk and honesty. I know my family and fans know exactly what this is about, and I’m going to be out there telling you whatever I need to say, just like I always do. I love all you guys," he said.