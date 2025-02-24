Mobile IV Therapy In Lafayette, CA | Same Day Service (2025)

Mobile IV Therapy

Lafayette, CA Fast IV Drip Service Wherever You Are!​ Same Day Service - Book Now!​ All

Hangover Treatments

Wellness IV Drips

Urgent Care IV Therapy

IV Vitamin Therapy

Our Dehydration Relief IV therapy will rehydrate and rejuvenate you with fluid and electrolytes to quickly improve how you feel. $249 Hangover Relief - Basic Feeling run-down from a late night out? Our Hangover Relief - Basic IV therapy is a specially designed IV drip with choice of 1 medication to quickly treat any of the following conditions: pain/headache, nausea, or heartburn (reflux). $299 Hangover Relief - Advanced *most popular service* Can’t get out of bed? Experiencing the worst hangover? Our Hangover Relief - Advanced IV therapy is an IV drip specially designed with 3 medications to quickly relieve the symptoms of a hangover, including pain/headache, nausea, and heartburn (reflux). $349 Hangover Relief - Supreme Did you go completely overboard and medications alone aren't enough? Our Hangover Relief - Supreme IV therapy is the ultimate hangover IV drip and vitamin infusion, packed with 3 medications, Vitamin B12, and Glutathione for extra detox power. $399 Energy Boost Physically and mentally struggling to get through the day? Our Energy Boost IV therapy will give you the kickstart you need to feel reenergized with a specially designed IV infusion of B vitamins, including Vitamins B12 and B Complex. $299 Myers Cocktail Looking for "the classic" IV therapy that has long been used to treat chronic fatigue, dehydration, weakened immunity, and to support overall health and wellness? Our Myers Cocktail IV therapy is just your answer. $299 Stomach Bug Relief Stomach Bug Relief therapy is the ultimate IV drip treatment for combating symptoms of the Stomach Bug or Winter Vomiting Bug. With specialized medication to treat nausea, an anti-inflammatory, and a pro-motility agent to aid in fast recovery. $349 Allergy Relief Are allergies taking over your life? The IV Doc's Allergy Relief IV drip, with immune-boosting Magnesium, Zinc, and Vitamin C, and a choice of anti-histamine or anti-inflammatory medication, may provide rapid relief from bothersome symptoms. $349 Cyclic Vomiting Relief CVS & CHS Symptom Treatment Experiencing nausea and vomiting from cyclic vomiting syndrome and looking for fast relief? Our Cyclic Vomiting Relief IV has medications to treat nausea, an anti-inflammatory, an anti-histamine, and a pro-motility agent to make you feel better fast. $399 Weight Loss Med Nausea Relief Struggling with nausea and vomiting from popular weight loss medications and looking for fast relief? Our Weight Loss Med Nausea Relief IV has specialized medication to treat nausea, an anti-inflammatory, and a pro-motility agent to aid in fast recovery. $399 Our Cold & Flu Relief IV therapy is a specially tailored IV drip of medications, vitamins, and electrolytes meant to treat the symptoms of Cold & Flu and aid in fast recovery! It includes Vitamin C, a multi-vitamin, anti-nausea & anti-inflammatory meds. $349 Immunity Boost Looking to turbocharge your immune system to help fight off infection and raise your energy level? Our Immunity Boost IV therapy is a vitamin and antioxidant infusion containing Vitamin C, B complex, B12, a multi-vitamin, and Glutathione. $499 Neuro Boost Seeking to revitalize your nervous system? Our Neuro Boost IV therapy is a specially designed infusion of Glutathione, Taurine, Magnesium, Vitamin B12, and Vitamin B Complex meant to help empower your mind and body. $449 Metabolism Boost IV Therapy & IM Injection Looking for a way to enhance your metabolism? Our Metabolism Boost combo IV drip & Lipo+ IM shot is packed with essential vitamins, nutrients, and amino acids to help regulate energy production, break down fats, and reduce oxidative stress. $399 Athletic Boost Are you ready to take your athletic performance to the next level? Our Athletic Boost IV therapy is packed with Magnesium, Vitamin B12, Zinc, Lysine, Ornithine, Arginine & Citrulline to help you reach your peak potential. $399 See Also Essential Dog Beach Checklist for a Safe and Fun DayThe Nacre Octagon, by THE GAYE DEVICE Food Poisoning Relief Get rapid food poisoning relief in the comfort and privacy of your home or hotel room. Our Food Poisoning IV therapy is a specially designed IV drip of medications to treat the symptoms of food poisoning, including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and fever. $349 Migraine Relief Tired of debilitating migraines disrupting your life? Our Migraine Relief IV therapy is a specially designed IV drip meant to provide fast migraine relief with a custom infusion of IV fluids, electrolytes, and medications. $349 Stress Relief Got a lot on your mind? Our Stress Relief IV therapy may help to quickly calm your nerves and de-stress with a potent blend of vitamins, amino acids, and nutrients, including Magnesium, Taurine, Vitamin B12, and Vitamin B Complex. $349 Jet Lag Relief If you travel long distances for business or pleasure and your body is not feeling right, our Jet Lag Relief IV therapy includes medication and vitamins that will help put you back on track feeling re-energized, including Vitamin B12 and a multi-vitamin. $349 Monthly Cycle Relief Suffering from the pain of cramps, headache, and other discomforting symptoms of your monthly cycle? Our Monthly Cycle Relief IV therapy is packed with Vitamin B12, Vitamin B Complex, and an anti-inflammatory medication to help make you feel better fast. $349 Morning Sickness Relief Are you tired of feeling nauseous and exhausted due to morning sickness? With a combination of vitamins and an anti-nausea medication, our Morning Sickness Relief IV can alleviate your symptoms and leave you feeling energized and refreshed. $349 Beautify Look and feel your best with healthy skin and hair prior to your event or night out. Our Beautify IV therapy is loaded with a custom blend of B vitamins, a multi-vitamin, an anti-inflammatory, and electrolytes that will rehydrate, replenish, and restore. $399 Antioxidant Boost your immune system with a vitamin infusion containing a custom blend of powerful anti-oxidizing agents to aid in neutralizing harmful free radicals. Our Antioxidant IV therapy includes Vitamin C, Glutathione, a multi-vitamin, and electrolytes. $399 NAD+ 250 mg Looking to boost your energy, improve immune function, slow down the aging process, increase mental clarity, and restore muscle performance? Our NAD+ IV therapy will provide you with an essential co-factor for cellular energy metabolism. $799 NAD+ Premium 500 mg Already familiar with the potential benefits of NAD+ to brain function, immunity, energy levels, and muscle performance from previous treatment? Our NAD+ Premium IV therapy kicks it up a notch with a higher dose for greater potential effects. $999 Glutathione Shot IM Injection Interested in a quick and highly effective way of improving your overall wellness? Our Glutathione IM shot will provide you with a critical antioxidant that will boost your immune function, improve the appearance of your skin, and increase fat burning. $199 Vitamin B12 Shot IM Injection Are you feeling sluggish, forgetful, or run down? Our Vitamin B12 shot may be just what you need to get back to feeling your best. $199 Vitamin D Shot IM Injection Are you familiar with the "sunshine" nutrient? Our Vitamin D IM shot not only aids calcium absorption in the body, leading to good bone density and health, but also helps reduce inflammation while improving cell growth, neuromuscular and immune function. $199 Lipo+ Shot IM Injection Looking for a natural way to enhance your metabolism and boost your energy? Look no further than Lipo+ IM shots, which contain a potent blend of the nutrients Methionine, Inositol, and Choline, which work to metabolize fat and support liver function. $199 Vitamin C Boost Looking for a powerful way to fortify your immune system, overall health, and experience a vibrant sense of well-being? Our Vitamin C Boost IV therapy harnesses the benefits of a megadose of Vitamin C, a potent antioxidant, to promote overall wellness. $349 Glutathione Boost Seeking a holistic solution to boost your overall well-being & enhance your health? Our Glutathione Boost IV therapy provides a megadose of a powerful antioxidant that supports the immune system, liver detoxification, skin rejuvenation, & energy levels. $349 Vitamin B12 Boost Searching for a natural and powerful way to enhance your energy levels, improve mental clarity, and promote overall well-being? Our Vitamin B12 Boost IV therapy provides a vital nutrient to rejuvenate your body and optimize your health. $299 Vitamin B Complex Boost Are you looking to unlock a new level of energy, focus, and vitality? Our Vitamin B Complex Boost IV therapy is more than just a boost – it's a combination of essential B vitamins, tailor-made to elevate every aspect of your health. $299 Biotin Boost Interested in supporting the health and radiance of your hair, skin, and nails? Our Biotin Boost IV therapy will help you harness the exceptional benefits of Biotin, a vital B-vitamin, to nourish and revitalize your beauty from the inside out. $299 Taurine Boost Seeking an effective way to support your nervous system, cardiovascular health & protect against inflammation? Our Taurine Boost IV therapy provides you with an amino acid that plays multiple roles supporting overall wellness. $299 Amino Acid Boost Want to support your muscle recovery, immunity, and overall well-being? Our Amino Acid Boost IV contains a blend of essential amino acids, including Lysine, Ornithine, Arginine, and Citrulline, to restore your body & replenish vital nutrients. $299 Magnesium Boost Looking for a natural and effective way to restore balance, promote relaxation, and support overall well-being? Our Magnesium Boost IV therapy provides you with a vital mineral that plays a crucial role in numerous bodily functions. $299 Zinc Boost Seeking to supercharge your immunity, increase energy, and improve cellular functioning? Our Zinc Boost IV therapy includes this critical mineral that contributes to your body's antioxidant defenses and other important cellular processes. $299 Iron Boost (200mg) Requires Advance Booking Feeling drained and fatigued from low iron levels? Looking to unlock a reserve of energy you never knew you had? Our Iron Boost IV therapy is precision-engineered to replenish iron levels, enhance oxygen transport, and revitalize your energy stores. $699 Iron Boost (400mg) Requires Advance Booking Feeling drained and fatigued from low iron levels? Looking to unlock a reserve of energy you never knew you had? Our Iron Boost IV therapy is precision-engineered to replenish iron levels, enhance oxygen transport, and revitalize your energy stores. $1,199 Alpha Lipoic Acid Boost Requires Advance Booking Craving next-level wellness? With our Alpha Lipoic Acid Boost IV therapy, you will receive a nutrient that contributes to your body's antioxidant defenses, energy metabolism, neurological health & fights inflammation. $499 Trace Mineral Boost Requires Advance Booking Looking to boost your body's essential mineral levels for overall wellness? Our Trace Mineral Boost IV therapy is infused with magnesium, zinc, manganese, and copper for enhanced immunity, relaxation, and vitality. $499 High-Dose Vitamin C (25 Grams) Requires Advance Booking Feeling fatigued and run-down? Discover the rejuvenating power of our high-dose Vitamin C (25g) IV therapy, a potent antioxidant, to boost your energy and support your immune system. $799 Providing at home concierge injection assistance by a Registered Nurse (for IVF, hormone replacement, weight loss medications assistance, and much more) $250 Telehealth Consultation, Covid-19, Strep, and Flu Testing COVID-19 rt-PCR Virus Testing (same day results) Urgent COVID19 rt-PCR, results in as soon as 1 hour. COVID-19 rt-PCR (molecular swab) testing and Consult available where you are, without the hassle or potential risk of the waiting room. $599 COVID-19 rt-PCR Virus Testing (24-48hrs) COVID-19 rt-PCR (molecular swab) testing and Consult available where you are, without the hassle or potential risk of the waiting room. $499 COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test (results in as little as 15 minutes) Nurse Administered (gentle swab) with results in as little as 15 minutes (Abbott and BD machines both with EUA FDA for COVID-19) $379 Rapid Flu Test Get Rapid Flu tested with results in as little as 15 minutes $279 Rapid Strep Test Rapid Strep Test, get tested now $379 Rapid RSV Test Rapid RSV Test, get tested now $279 COVID-19 Antibody Testing (S-Protein) COVID19 Antibody Virus testing and Consult available where you are, without the hassle or potential risk of the waiting room. $399 Physician Consult (in-home) In-home consultation from a board certified physician $999 Flu Vaccine No waiting, no lines, no hassle, get your flu vaccination in the comfort of your home. $249 We Bring the Lab to You. Get your labs drawn in the comfort and privacy of your home or office. Mobile Blood Draw Services - Diagnostic Laboratory Testing Diagnostic Blood Testing in the comfort of your own home. $899 At-home Non-surgical Aesthetic Medical Consultation: Skin Pen Micro-needling Skin Pen Micro-needling $1,000 Physician injection of Neurotoxin 1 area One area face neurotoxin $800 Physician injection of Neurotoxin (full face) Full face neurotoxin / neuromodulator injections $1,600 Facial fillers Per 1cc (single vial) of hyaluronic acid filler $1,500 Your on-call board certified surgeon, available at home or in our office 24/7/365: Basic wound care The Stitch Doc - In-office or home urgent repair of cuts and lacerations (includes all followup care) $1,500 Laceration repair - arms, legs, back, abdomen, chest The Stitch Doc - In-office or home urgent repair of cuts and lacerations (includes all followup care) $3,000 Laceration repair - finger(s), toe(s), hand, foot The Stitch Doc - In-office or home urgent repair of cuts and lacerations (includes all followup care) $4,000 Laceration repair - face, scalp, or neck The Stitch Doc - In-office or home urgent repair of cuts and lacerations (includes all followup care) $5,000

Why Choose Mobile IV Drip Services In Lafayette, CA?

Mobile IV therapy offers unparalleled convenience by delivering hydration and essential nutrients directly to your doorstep in Lafayette, CA. Whether you're recovering after a hike at Lafayette Reservoir, rehydrating after exploring Downtown Lafayette, or boosting your energy before an event at the Lafayette Community Center, our licensed nurses bring professional care right to your home, office, or hotel. Skip the hassle of clinic visits and enjoy the ultimate comfort of personalized IV therapy wherever you are in Lafayette.

Who Can Benefit From IV Drip Therapy In Lafayette, CA?

From outdoor enthusiasts enjoying the Lafayette-Moraga Regional Trail to families spending time at Leigh Creekside Park, our mobile IV drip services cater to a wide range of individuals. Whether you’re battling dehydration after a day at the Lafayette Art & Wine Festival, recovering from illness, or looking to boost your immune system during flu season, our IV treatments are tailored to your needs. With our customized wellness options, Lafayette residents and visitors can restore balance and feel their best.

How Does Mobile IV Drip Therapy Work In Lafayette, CA?

Scheduling a mobile IV drip in Lafayette is fast and easy. Simply choose your desired treatment, and one of our licensed medical professionals will come directly to your location—whether it’s your home near Lafayette Reservoir, your workplace in Downtown Lafayette, or your hotel near the Lafayette-Moraga Regional Trail. Treatments typically take 30-60 minutes, during which you can relax while hydration, vitamins, and electrolytes are infused directly into your bloodstream for quick and effective results.

Find Trusted IV Drip Services Near You In Lafayette, CA With The IV Doc

If you're searching for trusted IV drip therapy in Lafayette, look no further than The IV Doc. Whether you need to recover from a hike at Lafayette Reservoir, boost energy for exploring Downtown Lafayette, or rehydrate after a day on the Lafayette-Moraga Regional Trail, we’ve got you covered. Our licensed medical professionals provide expert care tailored to your lifestyle. Experience premium mobile IV therapy in Lafayette that helps you recover and rejuvenate without ever leaving your location.