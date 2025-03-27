Mods at Knights of the Old Republic II Nexus - Mods and community (2025)

Skip to content

Knights of the Old Republic II close Clear game filter

  • Games

  • All games (3,529)
  • Recently added (69)

My games

Your favourited games will be displayed here

Mods at Knights of the Old Republic II Nexus - Mods and community (2)

  • Mods

  • All mods
  • New
  • Trending
  • Most endorsed
  • Top files
  • Mod categories

  • Mod updates

  • Recent activity
Mods of the month

Explore this month's nominated mods.

Discover

Vortex mod manager

The elegant, powerful and open-source mod manager.

Download

Mods at Knights of the Old Republic II Nexus - Mods and community (3)

  • Collections

  • All collections
  • Recently added
  • Most endorsed
  • Highest rated
Collections tutorials

Learn from the community with tutorials and guides.

Explore

Vortex mod manager

The elegant, powerful and open-source mod manager.

Download

Mods at Knights of the Old Republic II Nexus - Mods and community (4)

  • Images

  • Latest
  • Trending
  • Most endorsed

  • Videos

  • Latest
  • Trending
  • Most endorsed
Supporter images

Upgrade your account to unlock all media content.

Upgrade

  • News

  • All news
  • Site news
  • Competitions
  • Interviews

Mods at Knights of the Old Republic II Nexus - Mods and community (5) Mods at Knights of the Old Republic II Nexus - Mods and community (6) Mods at Knights of the Old Republic II Nexus - Mods and community (7) Mods at Knights of the Old Republic II Nexus - Mods and community (8) Mods at Knights of the Old Republic II Nexus - Mods and community (9) Mods at Knights of the Old Republic II Nexus - Mods and community (10)

Interviews • 10 Mar 2025 Expanding The Valley - FlashShifter Site News • 3 Mar 2025 Monthly Roundup - February 2025

  • Support

  • Help
  • Contact
  • FAQ
Give feedback

Share your ideas, discuss them with the community, and cast your vote on feedback provided.

Give Feedback

Log in Register

  • cloud_upload UPLOAD A MOD
  • add_photo_alternate UPLOAD AN IMAGE
  • video_call ADD A VIDEO

Notifications

notifications_off

See Also
2011 Rebelscum Wishlist Poll - EU Finalists

No unread notifications right now

You're up to date

View All

You're up to date

  • Mods at Knights of the Old Republic II Nexus - Mods and community (14)

    guest

    Free plan | Upgrade

  • account_circle My profile
  • My mods
  • My collections
  • image My media
  • account_balance_wallet My wallet
  • Tracking centre
  • history Download history
  • Give feedback
  • settings Account settings
  • tune Site preferences
  • Knights of the Old Republic II close Clear game filter
    • Games
    • All games (3,529)
    • Recently added (69)
    • My games

      • Your favourited games will be displayed here

    • Mods
    • All mods
    • New
    • Trending
    • Most endorsed
    • Top files
    • Mod categories
    • Mods of the month
    • Mod updates
    • Recent activity
    • Collections
    • All collections
    • Recently added
    • Most endorsed
    • Highest rated
    • Images
    • Latest
    • Trending
    • Most endorsed
    • Videos
    • Latest
    • Trending
    • Most endorsed
    • News
    • All news
    • Site news
    • Competitions
    • Interviews

    Mods at Knights of the Old Republic II Nexus - Mods and community (16) Mods at Knights of the Old Republic II Nexus - Mods and community (17) Mods at Knights of the Old Republic II Nexus - Mods and community (18) Mods at Knights of the Old Republic II Nexus - Mods and community (19) Mods at Knights of the Old Republic II Nexus - Mods and community (20) Mods at Knights of the Old Republic II Nexus - Mods and community (21)

    • Support
    • Help
    • Contact
    • Give feedback
    • FAQ

To enjoy the benefits of Nexus Mods, please log in or register a new account

Log in Register

Notifications

notifications_off

No unread notifications right now

You're up to date

View All

You're up to date

`); $('body').on('click', '.k6c9da93119-link', function () { window.nexusDataLayer = window.nexusDataLayer || []; window.nexusDataLayer.push({ event: 'premium_banner_click', }); }); }

  • All games
  • Knights of the Old Republic II
  • Mods
Download 1 Collection for Knights of the Old Republic II chevron_right

Current section

  • Viewing:

Pages

  • Time

  • Sort by

  • Order

  • Show

  • Display

Refine results Found 5 results. 334 have been filtered out. Currently filtering by: tags. (Clear filters)
    • View mod page
    • View image gallery

    Handmaiden and Female Exile - Disciple and Male Exile Romance

    Companions

    Last Update: 03 Nov 2024

    Author: Leilukin

    Uploader: leilukin

    This mod makes the Handmaiden a romance option for female Exiles and the Disciple a romance option for male Exiles.

    • 24.9MB
    • 1.1k
    • --

    Handmaiden and Female Exile - Disciple and Male Exile Romance

    Companions

    Last Update: 03 Nov 2024

    Author: leilukin

    This mod makes the Handmaiden a romance option for female Exiles and the Disciple a romance option for male Exiles.

    • View mod page
    • View image gallery

    Visas Marr and Female Exile Romance

    Companions

    Last Update: 07 Feb 2023

    Author: Leilukin

    Uploader: leilukin

    This mod will make the Visas Marr romance scene available for female Exiles

    • 509KB
    • 679
    • --

    Visas Marr and Female Exile Romance

    Companions

    Last Update: 07 Feb 2023

    Author: leilukin

    This mod will make the Visas Marr romance scene available for female Exiles

    • View mod page
    • View image gallery

    Alternate Revan Romances REDUX

    Characters

    Last Update: 07 Mar 2025

    Author: Leilukin - original mod by felixfelicitas

    Uploader: leilukin

    Gives players options to set Revan's love ineterest(s), or lack thereof during the first conversation with Atton on Peragus. This is an updated version of the Alternate Revan Romances mod, uploaded with permission from the original author felixfelicitas.

    • 20.7MB
    • 282
    • --

    Alternate Revan Romances REDUX

    Characters

    Last Update: 07 Mar 2025

    Author: leilukin

    Gives players options to set Revan's love ineterest(s), or lack thereof during the first conversation with Atton on Peragus. This is an updated version of the Alternate Revan Romances mod, uploaded with permission from the original author felixfelicitas.

    • View mod page
    • View image gallery

    Atton Rand and Male Exile Romance

    Companions

    Last Update: 03 Mar 2025

    Author: Leilukin

    Uploader: leilukin

    This mod will make Atton flirts with and expresses romantic interests for male Exiles.

    • 9.6MB
    • 182
    • --

    Atton Rand and Male Exile Romance

    Companions

    Last Update: 03 Mar 2025

    Author: leilukin

    This mod will make Atton flirts with and expresses romantic interests for male Exiles.

    • View mod page
    • View image gallery

    Darth Sion and Male Exile Mod

    Characters

    Last Update: 27 Dec 2024

    Author: Leilukin

    Uploader: leilukin

    This mod makes Darth Sion develop the same affections to a male Exile like he did to a female Exile in vanilla KotOR 2.

    • 9.7MB
    • 70
    • --

    Darth Sion and Male Exile Mod

    Characters

    Last Update: 27 Dec 2024

    Author: leilukin

    This mod makes Darth Sion develop the same affections to a male Exile like he did to a female Exile in vanilla KotOR 2.

Pages

`); $('body').on('click', '.k6c9da93119-link', function () { window.nexusDataLayer = window.nexusDataLayer || []; window.nexusDataLayer.push({ event: 'premium_banner_click', }); }); }
Mods at Knights of the Old Republic II Nexus - Mods and community (2025)

References

Top Articles
2022 ABDL Inflation Woes & Diapered 24/7 Buying
Gezichtsgel Mannen | Gezichtsreiniger Man | Face Wash Mannen | LOOKFANTASTIC Nederland
Trudy Marshall (1920-2004) - Find a Grave...
Latest Posts
Special Education Assistant - Severely Mentally Handicapped One-on-One # 577 (Stagg High School) at Stockton Unified School District
Guide to the Best Overnight Adult Diapers
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Ray Christiansen

Last Updated:

Views: 5759

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (49 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Ray Christiansen

Birthday: 1998-05-04

Address: Apt. 814 34339 Sauer Islands, Hirtheville, GA 02446-8771

Phone: +337636892828

Job: Lead Hospitality Designer

Hobby: Urban exploration, Tai chi, Lockpicking, Fashion, Gunsmithing, Pottery, Geocaching

Introduction: My name is Ray Christiansen, I am a fair, good, cute, gentle, vast, glamorous, excited person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.