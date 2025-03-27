Mods at Knights of the Old Republic II Nexus - Mods and community (2025)

Alternate Revan Romances REDUX

Characters Uploaded: 25 Jan 2017 Last Update: 07 Mar 2025 Author: Leilukin - original mod by felixfelicitas Uploader: leilukin

Gives players options to set Revan's love ineterest(s), or lack thereof during the first conversation with Atton on Peragus. This is an updated version of the Alternate Revan Romances mod, uploaded with permission from the original author felixfelicitas.