Mods at Knights of the Old Republic II Nexus - Mods and community (2025)

-
- View mod page
- View image gallery
Handmaiden and Female Exile - Disciple and Male Exile Romance
Companions
Last Update: 03 Nov 2024
Author: Leilukin
Uploader: leilukin
This mod makes the Handmaiden a romance option for female Exiles and the Disciple a romance option for male Exiles.
- 24.9MB
- 1.1k
- --
-
- View mod page
- View image gallery
Visas Marr and Female Exile Romance
Companions
Last Update: 07 Feb 2023
Author: Leilukin
Uploader: leilukin
This mod will make the Visas Marr romance scene available for female Exiles
- 509KB
- 679
- --
-
- View mod page
- View image gallery
Alternate Revan Romances REDUX
Characters
Last Update: 07 Mar 2025
Author: Leilukin - original mod by felixfelicitas
Uploader: leilukin
Gives players options to set Revan's love ineterest(s), or lack thereof during the first conversation with Atton on Peragus. This is an updated version of the Alternate Revan Romances mod, uploaded with permission from the original author felixfelicitas.
- 20.7MB
- 282
- --
-
- View mod page
- View image gallery
Atton Rand and Male Exile Romance
Companions
Last Update: 03 Mar 2025
Author: Leilukin
Uploader: leilukin
This mod will make Atton flirts with and expresses romantic interests for male Exiles.
- 9.6MB
- 182
- --
-
- View mod page
- View image gallery
Darth Sion and Male Exile Mod
Characters
Last Update: 27 Dec 2024
Author: Leilukin
Uploader: leilukin
This mod makes Darth Sion develop the same affections to a male Exile like he did to a female Exile in vanilla KotOR 2.
- 9.7MB
- 70
- --
