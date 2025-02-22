MoiMüv Protein Bar - GymBeam (2025)

edit Edit the page
MoiMüv Protein Bar - GymBeam - 60g
Barcode:
8588007570037(EAN / EAN-13)
Quantity: 60 g
Brands: GymBeam
Categories: Dietary supplements, Bodybuilding supplements, Protein bars
Labels, certifications, awards: Low or no sugar, Low sugar
Manufacturing or processing places: UK
Link to the product page on the official site of the producer: https://gymbeam.com/moimuv-protein-bar-g...
Stores: GymBeam
Countries where sold: Italy, Slovakia
Nutri-Score not-applicable Not-applicable for the category: Dietary supplements
⚠ ️Nutri-Score not applicable for this product category.
The computation of the Nutri-Score is evolving to provide better recommendations based on the latest scientific evidence.
Main improvements:
- Better score for some fatty fish and oils rich in good fats
- Better score for whole products rich in fiber
- Worse score for products containing a lot of salt or sugar
- Worse score for red meat (compared to poultry)
The Nutri-Score is a logo on the overall nutritional quality of products.
The score from A to E is calculated based on nutrients and foods to favor (proteins, fiber, fruits, vegetables and legumes ...) and nutrients to limit (calories, saturated fat, sugars, salt).The score is calculated from the data of the nutrition facts table and the composition data (fruits, vegetables and legumes).
Nutrient levels
- Fat in moderate quantity (11%)
What you need to know
- A high consumption of fat, especially saturated fats, can raise cholesterol, which increases the risk of heart diseases.
Recommendation:Limit the consumption of fat and saturated fat
- Choose products with lower fat and saturated fat content.
- Saturated fat in high quantity (5.4%)
What you need to know
- A high consumption of fat, especially saturated fats, can raise cholesterol, which increases the risk of heart diseases.
Recommendation:Limit the consumption of fat and saturated fat
- Choose products with lower fat and saturated fat content.
- Sugars in low quantity (2.6%)
What you need to know
- A high consumption of sugar can cause weight gain and tooth decay. It also augments the risk of type 2 diabetes and cardio-vascular diseases.
Recommendation:Limit the consumption of sugar and sugary drinks
- Sugary drinks (such as sodas, fruit beverages, and fruit juices and nectars) should be limited as much as possible (no more than 1 glass a day).
- Choose products with lower sugar content and reduce the consumption of products with added sugars.
- Salt in moderate quantity (1.2%)
What you need to know
- A high consumption of salt (or sodium) can cause raised blood pressure, which can increase the risk of heart disease and stroke.
- Many people who have high blood pressure do not know it, as there are often no symptoms.
- Most people consume too much salt (on average 9 to 12 grams per day), around twice the recommended maximum level of intake.
Recommendation:Limit the consumption of salt and salted food
- Reduce the quantity of salt used when cooking, and don't salt again at the table.
- Limit the consumption of salty snacks and choose products with lower salt content.
- Fat in moderate quantity (11%)
- Nutrition facts
Nutrition facts As sold
for 100 g / 100 ml
As sold
per serving (60 g)
Compared to: Protein bars Energy 1,421 kj
(340 kcal)
853 kj
(204 kcal)
-11% Fat 11 g 6.6 g -27% Saturated fat 5.4 g 3.24 g -18% Carbohydrates 22 g 13.2 g -34% Sugars 2.6 g 1.56 g -78% Fiber 12 g 7.2 g +28% Proteins 39 g 23.4 g +35% Salt 1.2 g 0.72 g +118% Fruits‚ vegetables‚ nuts and rapeseed‚ walnut and olive oils (estimate from ingredients list analysis) 0 % 0 %
Serving size: 60 g
Ingredients
71 ingredients
Proteins (milk protein, whey protein concentrate (milk), soy protein isolate, emulsifier – (soy lecithin)), hydrolysed collagen, milk chocolate coating (13%) (sweeteners – (isomalt, sucralose)), palm and palm kernel oil, whey powder (milk), defatted cocoa powder, fortified wheat flour (wheat flour, calcium carbonate, iron, niacin, thiamine), emulsifier – (soy lecithin, E476), flavouring, caramel (10%) (humectant (glycerol)), maltodextrin, oligofructose, water, bulking agent (maltitol powder), coconut oil, skim milk powder, thickener (modified corn starch), colouring (caramel), gelling agent (pectin), acidity regulator (calcium lactate), emulsifier (soy lecithin), salt, flavouring, thickener (xanthan gum), fructo-oligosaccharides, humectant (glycerol), bulking agent (polydextrose), water, sunflower oil, protein flakes (soy protein isolate, tapioca starch, raising agent (calcium carbonate), salt), cocoa protein chips (soy protein isolate, defatted cocoa powder, tapioca starch), flavouring, salt, antioxidant (natural mixed tocopherols), sweetener (sucralose).
Allergens: Gluten, Milk, Soybeans
Ingredient information
-
Protein: 50.0% (estimate)
-
— Milk proteins: 25.0% (estimate)
-
— Whey protein: 12.5% (estimate)
-
— Soy protein isolate: 6.2% (estimate)
-
— Emulsifier: 6.2% (estimate)
-
—— Soya lecithin: 6.2% (estimate)
-
Hydrolyzed collagen: 25.0% (estimate)
-
Milk chocolate coating: 13.0%
-
— Sweetener: 13.0% (estimate)
-
—— E953: 6.5% (estimate)
-
—— E955: 6.5% (estimate)
-
Palm and palm kernel oil: 6.0% (estimate)
-
Whey powder: 3.0% (estimate)
-
Cocoa powder: < 2% (estimate)
-
Fortified wheat flour: < 2% (estimate)
-
— Wheat flour: < 2% (estimate)
-
— E170i: < 2% (estimate)
-
— Iron: < 2% (estimate)
-
— E375: < 2% (estimate)
-
— Thiamin: < 2% (estimate)
-
Emulsifier: < 2% (estimate)
-
— Soya lecithin: < 2% (estimate)
-
— E476: < 2% (estimate)
-
Flavouring: < 2% (estimate)
-
E150: 10.0%
-
— Humectant: < 2% (estimate)
-
—— E422: < 2% (estimate)
-
Maltodextrin: < 2% (estimate)
-
Oligofructose: < 2% (estimate)
-
Water: < 2% (estimate)
-
Bulking agent: < 2% (estimate)
-
— E965: < 2% (estimate)
-
Coconut oil: < 2% (estimate)
-
Skimmed milk powder: < 2% (estimate)
-
Thickener: < 2% (estimate)
-
— Modified corn starch: < 2% (estimate)
-
Colour: < 2% (estimate)
-
— E150: < 2% (estimate)
-
Gelling agent: < 2% (estimate)
-
— E440a: < 2% (estimate)
-
Acidity regulator: < 2% (estimate)
-
— E327: < 2% (estimate)
-
Emulsifier: < 2% (estimate)
-
— Soya lecithin: < 2% (estimate)
-
Salt: < 2% (estimate)
-
Flavouring: < 2% (estimate)
-
Thickener: < 2% (estimate)
-
— E415: < 2% (estimate)
-
Fructooligosaccharide: < 2% (estimate)
-
Humectant: < 2% (estimate)
-
— E422: < 2% (estimate)
-
Bulking agent: < 2% (estimate)
-
— E1200: < 2% (estimate)
-
Water: < 2% (estimate)
-
Sunflower oil: < 2% (estimate)
-
Protein: < 2% (estimate)
-
— Soy protein isolate: < 2% (estimate)
-
— Tapioca: < 2% (estimate)
-
— Raising agent: < 2% (estimate)
-
—— E170i: < 2% (estimate)
-
— Salt: < 2% (estimate)
-
Cocoa-protein-chips: < 2% (estimate)
-
— Soy protein isolate: < 2% (estimate)
-
— Cocoa powder: < 2% (estimate)
-
— Tapioca: < 2% (estimate)
-
Flavouring: < 2% (estimate)
-
Salt: < 2% (estimate)
-
Antioxidant: < 2% (estimate)
-
— E306: < 2% (estimate)
-
Sweetener: < 2% (estimate)
-
— E955: < 2% (estimate)
-
Food processing
- Ultra-processed foods 20 ultra-processing markers
- Limit ultra-processed foods Limiting ultra-processed foods reduces the risk of noncommunicable chronic diseases
Several studies have found that a lower consumption of ultra-processed foods is associated with a reduced risk of noncommunicable chronic diseases, such as obesity, hypertension and diabetes.
Source: Ultra-processed foods increase noncommunicable chronic disease risk
Elements that indicate the product is in the 4 - Ultra processed food and drink products group:
- Additive: E322 - Lecithins
- Additive: E327 - Calcium lactate
- Additive: E415 - Xanthan gum
- Additive: E422 - Glycerol
- Additive: E440 - Pectins
- Additive: E476 - Polyglycerol polyricinoleate
- Additive: E953 - Isomalt
- Additive: E955 - Sucralose
- Ingredient: Bulking agent
- Ingredient: Colour
- Ingredient: Emulsifier
- Ingredient: Flavouring
- Ingredient: Gelling agent
- Ingredient: Humectant
- Ingredient: Maltodextrin
- Ingredient: Milk proteins
- Ingredient: Sweetener
- Ingredient: Thickener
- Ingredient: Whey
- Ingredient: Modified starch
Food products are classified into 4 groups according to their degree of processing:
- Unprocessed or minimally processed foods
- Processed culinary ingredients
- Processed foods
- Ultra-processed foods
The determination of the group is based on the category of the product and on the ingredients it contains.
→ Learn more about the NOVA classification
- Limit ultra-processed foods Limiting ultra-processed foods reduces the risk of noncommunicable chronic diseases
Additives
- E1200 - Polydextrose
Polydextrose: Polydextrose is a synthetic polymer of glucose. It is a food ingredient classified as soluble fiber by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration -FDA- as well as Health Canada, as of April 2013. It is frequently used to increase the dietary fiber content of food, to replace sugar, and to reduce calories and fat content. It is a multi-purpose food ingredient synthesized from dextrose -glucose-, plus about 10 percent sorbitol and 1 percent citric acid. Its E number is E1200. The FDA approved it in 1981. It is 0.1 times as sweet as sugar.
Source: Wikipedia
-
E306 - Tocopherol-rich extract
- E322 - Lecithins
Lecithins are natural compounds commonly used in the food industry asemulsifiers and stabilizers.
Extracted from sources like soybeans and eggs, lecithins consist ofphospholipids that enhance the mixing of oil and water, ensuring smoothtextures in various products like chocolates, dressings, and baked goods.
They do not present any known health risks.
- E322i - Lecithin
Lecithins are natural compounds commonly used in the food industry asemulsifiers and stabilizers.
Extracted from sources like soybeans and eggs, lecithins consist ofphospholipids that enhance the mixing of oil and water, ensuring smoothtextures in various products like chocolates, dressings, and baked goods.
They do not present any known health risks.
- E327 - Calcium lactate
Calcium lactate: Calcium lactate is a white crystalline salt with formula C6H10CaO6, consisting of two lactate anions H3C-CHOH-CO−2 for each calcium cation Ca2+. It forms several hydrates, the most common being the pentahydrate C6H10CaO6·5H2O. Calcium lactate is used in medicine, mainly to treat calcium deficiencies; and as a food additive with E number of E327. Some cheese crystals consist of calcium lactate.
Source: Wikipedia
- E415 - Xanthan gum
Xanthan gum (E415) is a natural polysaccharide derived from fermentedsugars, often used in the food industry as a thickening and stabilizingagent.
This versatile food additive enhances texture and prevents ingredientseparation in a wide range of products, including salad dressings,sauces, and gluten-free baked goods.
It is considered safe for consumption even at high intake amounts.
- E422 - Glycerol
Glycerol: Glycerol -; also called glycerine or glycerin; see spelling differences- is a simple polyol compound. It is a colorless, odorless, viscous liquid that is sweet-tasting and non-toxic. The glycerol backbone is found in all lipids known as triglycerides. It is widely used in the food industry as a sweetener and humectant and in pharmaceutical formulations. Glycerol has three hydroxyl groups that are responsible for its solubility in water and its hygroscopic nature.
Source: Wikipedia
- E440 - Pectins
Pectins (E440) are natural carbohydrates, predominantly found in fruits,that act as gelling agents in the food industry, creating the desirablejelly-like texture in jams, jellies, and marmalades.
Pectins stabilize and thicken various food products, such as desserts,confectioneries, and beverages, ensuring a uniform consistency andquality.
Recognized as safe by various health authorities, pectins have beenwidely used without notable adverse effects when consumed in typicaldietary amounts.
- E476 - Polyglycerol polyricinoleate
Polyglycerol polyricinoleate: Polyglycerol polyricinoleate -PGPR-, E476, is an emulsifier made from glycerol and fatty acids -usually from castor bean, but also from soybean oil-. In chocolate, compound chocolate and similar coatings, PGPR is mainly used with another substance like lecithin to reduce viscosity. It is used at low levels -below 0.5%-, and works by decreasing the friction between the solid particles -e.g. cacao, sugar, milk- in molten chocolate, reducing the yield stress so that it flows more easily, approaching the behaviour of a Newtonian fluid. It can also be used as an emulsifier in spreads and in salad dressings, or to improve the texture of baked goods. It is made up of a short chain of glycerol molecules connected by ether bonds, with ricinoleic acid side chains connected by ester bonds. PGPR is a yellowish, viscous liquid, and is strongly lipophilic: it is soluble in fats and oils and insoluble in water and ethanol.
Source: Wikipedia
- E953 - Isomalt
Isomalt: Isomalt is a sugar substitute, a type of sugar alcohol used primarily for its sugar-like physical properties. It has little to no impact on blood sugar levels, and does not stimulate the release of insulin. It also does not promote tooth decay, i.e. is tooth-friendly. Its energy value is 2 kcal/g, half that of sugars. However, like most sugar alcohols, it carries a risk of gastric distress, including flatulence and diarrhea, when consumed in large quantities -above about 20-30 g per day-. Isomalt may prove upsetting to the intestinal tract because it is incompletely absorbed in the small intestine, and when polyols pass into the large intestine, they can cause osmotically induced diarrhea and stimulate the gut flora, causing flatulence. As with other dietary fibers, regular consumption of isomalt can lead to desensitisation, decreasing the risk of intestinal upset. Isomalt can be blended with high-intensity sweeteners such as sucralose, giving a mixture that has the same sweetness as sugar. Isomalt is an equimolar mixture of two mutually diastereomeric disaccharides, each composed of two sugars: glucose and mannitol -α-D-glucopyranosido-1‚6-mannitol- and also glucose and sorbitol -α-D-glucopyranosido-1‚6-sorbitol-. Complete hydrolysis of isomalt yields glucose -50%-, sorbitol -25%-, and mannitol -25%-. It is an odorless, white, crystalline substance containing about 5% water of crystallisation. Isomalt has a minimal cooling effect -positive heat of solution-, lower than many other sugar alcohols, in particular, xylitol and erythritol. Isomalt is manufactured in a two-stage process in which sucrose is first transformed into isomaltulose, a reducing disaccharide -6-O-α-D-glucopyranosido-D-fructose-. The isomaltulose is then hydrogenated, using a Raney nickel catalyst. The final product — isomalt — is an equimolar composition of 6-O-α-D-glucopyranosido-D-sorbitol -1‚6-GPS- and 1-O-α-D-glucopyranosido-D-mannitol-dihydrate -1‚1-GPM-dihydrate-. Isomalt has been approved for use in the United States since 1990. It is also permitted for use in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Mexico, Iran, the European Union, and other countries. Isomalt is widely used for the production of sugar-free candy, especially hard-boiled candy, because it resists crystallisation much better than the standard combinations of sucrose and corn syrup. It is used in sugar sculpture for the same reason.
Source: Wikipedia
- E955 - Sucralose
Sucralose: Sucralose is an artificial sweetener and sugar substitute. The majority of ingested sucralose is not broken down by the body, so it is noncaloric. In the European Union, it is also known under the E number E955. It is produced by chlorination of sucrose. Sucralose is about 320 to 1‚000 times sweeter than sucrose, three times as sweet as both aspartame and acesulfame potassium, and twice as sweet as sodium saccharin. Evidence of benefit is lacking for long-term weight loss with some data supporting weight gain and heart disease risks.It is stable under heat and over a broad range of pH conditions. Therefore, it can be used in baking or in products that require a long shelf life. The commercial success of sucralose-based products stems from its favorable comparison to other low-calorie sweeteners in terms of taste, stability, and safety. Common brand names of sucralose-based sweeteners are Splenda, Zerocal, Sukrana, SucraPlus, Candys, Cukren, and Nevella. Canderel Yellow also contains sucralose, but the original Canderel and Green Canderel do not.
Source: Wikipedia
Ingredients analysis
- Palm oil
Ingredients that contain palm oil: Palm and palm kernel oil
- Non-vegan
Non-vegan ingredients: Milk proteins, Whey protein, Hydrolyzed collagen, Milk chocolate coating, Whey powder, Skimmed milk powder
- Non-vegetarian
Non-vegetarian ingredients: Hydrolyzed collagen
The analysis is based solely on the ingredients listed and does not take into account processing methods.
en: Proteins (milk protein, whey protein, soy protein isolate, emulsifier (_soy_ lecithin)), hydrolysed collagen, milk chocolate coating 13% (sweeteners (isomalt, sucralose)), palm and palm kernel oil, whey powder, cocoa powder, fortified wheat flour (wheat flour, calcium carbonate, iron, niacin, thiamine), emulsifier (soy lecithin, e476), flavouring, caramel 10% (humectant (glycerol)), maltodextrin, oligofructose, water, bulking agent (maltitol), coconut oil, skim milk powder, thickener (modified corn starch), colouring (caramel), gelling agent (pectin), acidity regulator (calcium lactate), emulsifier (soy lecithin), salt, flavouring, thickener (xanthan gum), fructo-oligosaccharides, humectant (glycerol), bulking agent (polydextrose), water, sunflower oil, protein (soy protein isolate, tapioca starch, raising agent (calcium carbonate), salt), cocoa protein chips (soy protein isolate, cocoa powder, tapioca starch), flavouring, salt, antioxidant (natural mixed tocopherols), sweetener (sucralose)
- Proteins -> en:protein - vegan:maybe - vegetarian:maybe
- milk protein -> en:milk-proteins - vegan:no - vegetarian:yes
- whey protein -> en:whey-protein - vegan:no - vegetarian:yes
- soy protein isolate -> en:soy-protein-isolate - vegan:yes - vegetarian:yes - ciqual_food_code:20591
- emulsifier -> en:emulsifier
- _soy_ lecithin -> en:soya-lecithin - vegan:yes - vegetarian:yes - ciqual_food_code:42200
- hydrolysed collagen -> en:hydrolyzed-collagen - vegan:no - vegetarian:no
- milk chocolate coating -> en:milk-chocolate-coating - vegan:no - vegetarian:yes - ciqual_food_code:31004 - percent:13
- sweeteners -> en:sweetener
- isomalt -> en:e953 - vegan:yes - vegetarian:yes
- sucralose -> en:e955 - vegan:yes - vegetarian:yes
- sweeteners -> en:sweetener
- palm and palm kernel oil -> en:palm-and-palm-kernel-oil - vegan:yes - vegetarian:yes - from_palm_oil:yes - ciqual_food_code:16129
- whey powder -> en:whey-powder - vegan:no - vegetarian:maybe
- cocoa powder -> en:cocoa-powder - vegan:yes - vegetarian:yes - ciqual_food_code:18100
- fortified wheat flour -> en:fortified-wheat-flour - vegan:yes - vegetarian:yes - ciqual_proxy_food_code:9410
- wheat flour -> en:wheat-flour - vegan:yes - vegetarian:yes - ciqual_proxy_food_code:9410
- calcium carbonate -> en:e170i - vegan:maybe - vegetarian:maybe
- iron -> en:iron
- niacin -> en:e375 - vegan:maybe - vegetarian:maybe
- thiamine -> en:thiamin
- emulsifier -> en:emulsifier
- soy lecithin -> en:soya-lecithin - vegan:yes - vegetarian:yes - ciqual_food_code:42200
- e476 -> en:e476 - vegan:yes - vegetarian:yes
- flavouring -> en:flavouring - vegan:maybe - vegetarian:maybe
- caramel -> en:e150 - vegan:yes - vegetarian:yes - percent:10
- humectant -> en:humectant
- glycerol -> en:e422 - vegan:maybe - vegetarian:maybe
- humectant -> en:humectant
- maltodextrin -> en:maltodextrin - vegan:yes - vegetarian:yes
- oligofructose -> en:oligofructose - vegan:yes - vegetarian:yes
- water -> en:water - vegan:yes - vegetarian:yes - ciqual_food_code:18066
- bulking agent -> en:bulking-agent
- maltitol -> en:e965 - vegan:yes - vegetarian:yes
- coconut oil -> en:coconut-oil - vegan:yes - vegetarian:yes - from_palm_oil:no - ciqual_food_code:16040
- skim milk powder -> en:skimmed-milk-powder - vegan:no - vegetarian:yes - ciqual_food_code:19054
- thickener -> en:thickener
- modified corn starch -> en:modified-corn-starch - vegan:yes - vegetarian:yes - ciqual_food_code:9510
- colouring -> en:colour
- caramel -> en:e150 - vegan:yes - vegetarian:yes
- gelling agent -> en:gelling-agent
- pectin -> en:e440a - vegan:yes - vegetarian:yes
- acidity regulator -> en:acidity-regulator
- calcium lactate -> en:e327 - vegan:yes - vegetarian:yes
- emulsifier -> en:emulsifier
- soy lecithin -> en:soya-lecithin - vegan:yes - vegetarian:yes - ciqual_food_code:42200
- salt -> en:salt - vegan:yes - vegetarian:yes - ciqual_food_code:11058
- flavouring -> en:flavouring - vegan:maybe - vegetarian:maybe
- thickener -> en:thickener
- xanthan gum -> en:e415 - vegan:yes - vegetarian:yes
- fructo-oligosaccharides -> en:fructooligosaccharide
- humectant -> en:humectant
- glycerol -> en:e422 - vegan:maybe - vegetarian:maybe
- bulking agent -> en:bulking-agent
- polydextrose -> en:e1200 - vegan:yes - vegetarian:yes
- water -> en:water - vegan:yes - vegetarian:yes - ciqual_food_code:18066
- sunflower oil -> en:sunflower-oil - vegan:yes - vegetarian:yes - from_palm_oil:no - ciqual_food_code:17440
- protein -> en:protein - vegan:maybe - vegetarian:maybe
- soy protein isolate -> en:soy-protein-isolate - vegan:yes - vegetarian:yes - ciqual_food_code:20591
- tapioca starch -> en:tapioca - vegan:yes - vegetarian:yes - ciqual_proxy_food_code:9510
- raising agent -> en:raising-agent
- calcium carbonate -> en:e170i - vegan:maybe - vegetarian:maybe
- salt -> en:salt - vegan:yes - vegetarian:yes - ciqual_food_code:11058
- cocoa protein chips -> en:cocoa-protein-chips
- soy protein isolate -> en:soy-protein-isolate - vegan:yes - vegetarian:yes - ciqual_food_code:20591
- cocoa powder -> en:cocoa-powder - vegan:yes - vegetarian:yes - ciqual_food_code:18100
- tapioca starch -> en:tapioca - vegan:yes - vegetarian:yes - ciqual_proxy_food_code:9510
- flavouring -> en:flavouring - vegan:maybe - vegetarian:maybe
- salt -> en:salt - vegan:yes - vegetarian:yes - ciqual_food_code:11058
- antioxidant -> en:antioxidant
- natural mixed tocopherols -> en:e306 - vegan:yes - vegetarian:yes
- sweetener -> en:sweetener
- sucralose -> en:e955 - vegan:yes - vegetarian:yes
Environment
Packaging
- Packaging with a medium impact
- Packaging parts
1 x Confezione (PP 5 - Polypropylene) - In contact with food
- Packaging materials
Material % Packaging weight Packaging weight per 100 g of product Plastic
- Packaging parts
Transportation
- Origins of ingredients Missing origins of ingredients information
Threatened species
- Contains palm oil Drives deforestation and threatens species such as the orangutan
Tropical forests in Asia, Africa and Latin America are destroyed to create and expand oil palm tree plantations. The deforestation contributes to climate change, and it endangers species such as the orangutan, the pigmy elephant and the Sumatran rhino.
If the data is incomplete or incorrect, you can complete or correct it by editing this page.