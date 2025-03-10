Moisturizers vs. Emollients: Clarifying the Difference (2025)

Table of Contents
Abstract Why Is It Important to Distinguish Between Moisturizers and Emollients? 01Mechanisms and Types of Occlusives Occlusive Formula Tips Popular Occlusives of Alfa Chemistry 02Mechanisms and Types of Humectants Humectant Formula Tips Popular Humectants of Alfa Chemistry 03Mechanisms and Types of Emollients Emollient Formula Tips Popular Emollients of Alfa Chemistry ConclusionApplication Scenarios of the Terms "Moisturizer" and "Emollient" References

Online Inquiry

Outline

Abstract

Why Is It Important to Distinguish Between Moisturizers and Emollients?

Mechanisms and Types of Occlusives

Mechanisms and Types of Humectants

Mechanisms and Types of Emollients

Conclusion: Application Scenarios of the Terms "Moisturizer" and "Emollient"

See Also
345 Relief Cream | Daily Face Moisturizer | Blemish Relief Soothing NEW 50g A0L6 • EUR 4,93Do I Need a Serum and Moisturizer? A Dermatologist ExplainsDo Derms Prefer Body Lotion or Body Oil? The Answer Might Surprise YouClear Skin Starts With How To Use Beauty Products The Right Way

Moisturizers vs. Emollients: Clarifying the Difference (1)

Abstract

Maintaining healthy skin is a multifaceted endeavor, with hydration playing a crucial role. The terms "moisturizer" and "emollient" are often used interchangeably, yet they represent different product ranges and mechanisms of action. This article aims to clarify the difference between moisturizers and emollients, providing a deeper understanding of their roles in skincare and highlighting popular ingredients supplied by Alfa Chemistry.

Why Is It Important to Distinguish Between Moisturizers and Emollients?

Moisturizers vs. Emollients: Clarifying the Difference (2)

Generally speaking, moisturizers are a general term for moisturizing and emollient skin care products. When popularizing moisturizing products, even in some professional literature, moisturizers and emollients are used interchangeably as a general term for moisturizing and emollient products.

In fact, according to the different mechanisms of action of moisturizing ingredients, moisturizers are divided into:

  • Occlusives
  • Humectants
  • Emollients

At this point, you may find out why it is so important to clarify the concept. When you see the word emollient, does it refer to the general term for moisturizing and emollient skin care products, or is it one of the three types of moisturizers? As an expert supplier of cosmetic formulations, Alfa Chemistry is committed to helping you clarify the relationship between the two.

01Mechanisms and Types of Occlusives

Moisturizers vs. Emollients: Clarifying the Difference (3)

See Also
Day face cream and night cream

These substances form a hydrophobic barrier on the surface of the skin to prevent transepidermal water loss (TEWL). Occlusives are usually oily substances, and their sources include animals, plants, minerals and synthetics.

  • Animal occlusives: such as lanolin, beeswax, squalane, etc.
  • Plant occlusives: such as olive oil, coconut oil, jojoba oil, carnauba wax, candelilla wax, etc.
  • Mineral occlusives: such as vaseline, paraffin oil, mineral oil, etc.
  • Silicone occlusives: such as dimethicone, cyclomethicone, etc.
  • Other occlusives: There are also cetyl alcohol, stearic acid or their fatty alcohol forms, and others include ceramides, phospholipids, sterols, etc.

Occlusive Formula Tips

Occlusive agents are widely used in anti-allergic, repair and sunscreen products in skin care products because they can effectively protect the skin from damage by the external environment. However, for people with sensitive skin or acne problems, occlusive ingredients are also a double-edged sword because they may cause skin hypoxia or bacterial infection, thereby aggravating skin problems.

Popular Occlusives of Alfa Chemistry

CATALOGPRODUCT NAMEINQUIRY
CI-SC-0513LanolinInquiry
CI-HC-0320Lanolin Anhydrous EP ELP (Lanolin)Inquiry
CI-HC-0321Lanolin Anhydrous EP10 (Lanolin)Inquiry
CI-HC-0322Lanolin Anhydrous EP8 (Lanolin)Inquiry
CI-HC-0200BeeswaxInquiry
CI-SC-0387SqualaneInquiry
CI-SC-0518Olive oilInquiry
CI-SC-0375Coconut OilInquiry
CI-EO-0041Jojoba oilInquiry
CI-SC-0365Carnauba WaxInquiry
CI-EO-0083Organic carnauba waxInquiry
CI-SC-0370Candelilla WaxInquiry
CI-SC-0986Petroleum Jelly (Petrolatum), USPInquiry
CI-HC-0091DimethiconeInquiry
CI-HC-0050Cetyl AlcoholInquiry
CI-SC-0218Stearic AcidInquiry
CI-HC-0327Ceramide NPInquiry

02Mechanisms and Types of Humectants

Moisturizers vs. Emollients: Clarifying the Difference (4)

These hygroscopic substances attract water from the dermis (lower skin layer) and the surrounding environment, drawing it into the stratum corneum. Due to the strong promotion in the cosmetics industry in recent years, hygroscopic ingredients may be the ingredients you are most familiar with, such as:

  • Hyaluronic Acid: Known for its exceptional water-holding capacity, it can attract and retain a significant amount of moisture.
  • Glycerin: A highly effective humectant that draws water from the air and the deeper layers of the skin.
  • Urea: In addition to its moisturizing properties, urea also helps to exfoliate the skin.
  • Panthenol (Vitamin B5): A humectant that also promotes skin healing and reduces inflammation.
  • Sodium pyrrolidone carboxylate (Sodium PCA): A natural moisturizing factor (NMF) found in the skin, it helps to maintain optimal hydration levels.
  • Propylene Glycol: A versatile humectant that also acts as a solvent and a penetration enhancer.
  • Sodium Lactate: Another NMF that helps to regulate skin pH and improve hydration.
  • Sorbitol: A sugar alcohol that attracts and retains moisture, providing long-lasting hydration.
  • Gelatin: A protein-based humectant that also helps to improve skin texture and firmness.

Humectant Formula Tips

In low humidity environments, hygroscopic agents may draw moisture from deep layers of the skin, causing the skin to become drier, so they are usually used together with occlusive agents to form a protective film to reduce moisture loss.

Popular Humectants of Alfa Chemistry

CATALOGPRODUCT NAMEINQUIRY
CI-HA-001Sodium Hyaluronate (Regular Molecular Weight)Inquiry
CI-HA-002Sodium Hyaluronate (Low Molecular Weight)Inquiry
CI-HA-003Sodium Hyaluronate (High Molecular Weight)Inquiry
CI-HA-0041% Sodium Hyaluronate SolutionInquiry
CI-HA-005HA-Oligo Degraded by HyaluronidaseInquiry
CI-HA-006Super Active Hyaluronic AcidInquiry
CI-SC-0017GlycerinInquiry
CI-SC-0018Glycerin 99% USP KInquiry
CI-SC-0027Urea, USPInquiry
CI-SC-1276PanthenolInquiry
CI-HC-0323VB5 (D-Panthenol 50%)Inquiry
CI-HC-0324VB5 (D-Panthenol 75%)Inquiry
CI-HC-0325VB5 (D-Panthenol EP)Inquiry
CI-HC-0326VB5 (D-Panthenol USP)Inquiry
CI-SC-0011Sodium PCAInquiry
CI-SC-0001Propylene GlycolInquiry
CI-SC-0028Propylene Glycol USP KInquiry
CI-SC-0002Sodium LactateInquiry
CI-SC-0049SorbitolInquiry
CI-SC-0015Sorbitol 70% USP KInquiry

03Mechanisms and Types of Emollients

Moisturizers vs. Emollients: Clarifying the Difference (5)

Emollients are mainly composed of lipid ingredients, and their main function is to soften and smooth the skin. Emollients can improve skin texture and elasticity by filling the gaps between skin cells with lipids, while also reducing roughness and flaking by lubricating the skin surface. Emollients are divided into:

  • Protective emollients: diisopropyl dilinoleate and isopropyl isostearate.
  • Astringent emollients: dimethicone, cyclomethicone.
  • Fatting emollients: castor oil, propylene glycol, octyl stearate, glyceryl stearate, jojoba oil.
  • Drying emollients: isopropyl palmitate, decyl oleate, isostearyl alcohol.

Emollient Formula Tips

  • Consumer preference: As consumers are increasingly aware of the negative effects of chemicals contained in skin care products, cosmetics and hair care products, this has led to a shift in consumer preference towards natural product ingredients, including chemical-free emollients produced from plants and animals. Alfa Chemistry also supplies you with high-quality natural emollients.
  • You may be interested in:
  • Are natural ingredients in cosmetics better than synthetic ingredients?
  • Recognize Natural and Chemically Synthesized Ingredients in Cosmetics

Popular Emollients of Alfa Chemistry

CATALOGPRODUCT NAMEINQUIRY
CI-SC-0194Isopropyl IsostearateInquiry
CI-HC-0105Dimethicone 500Inquiry
CI-HC-0121Propylene Glycol (CAS 57-55-6)Inquiry
CI-SC-0405Octyl StearateInquiry
CI-HC-0216Glyceryl StearateInquiry
CI-SC-0432Jojoba Oil, USDA Certified OrganicInquiry
CI-HC-0042Isopropyl PalmitateInquiry
CI-SC-0373Decyl OleateInquiry
CI-SC-0208Isostearyl AlcoholInquiry

ConclusionApplication Scenarios of the Terms "Moisturizer" and "Emollient"

Moisturizers vs. Emollients: Clarifying the Difference (6)

Moisturizer is larger from definition and is better suited as a general term for moisturizing and emollient skin products. Emollients mostly imply smoothing out dry skin keratin to leave the skin soft and moisturized without dryness. Most commonly, moisturizing and emollient skincare products are described as moisturizers as a broad term, and emollients as a class of moisturizers.

Notably, when you read the literature about "atopic dermatitis", the word "emollient" is used more as a general term for moisturizing and emollient products. It is because emollients are all about reducing dryness, and dry skin is the primary and most critical clinical sign of "atopic dermatitis".

Online Inquiry

Moisturizers vs. Emollients: Clarifying the Difference (2025)

References

Top Articles
The Best Moisturizing Gloves of 2024
Latest Posts
The 10 Best Moisturizing Gloves of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest
10 Best Moisturizing Gloves to buy in 2025
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Terrell Hackett

Last Updated:

Views: 6143

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (52 voted)

Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Terrell Hackett

Birthday: 1992-03-17

Address: Suite 453 459 Gibson Squares, East Adriane, AK 71925-5692

Phone: +21811810803470

Job: Chief Representative

Hobby: Board games, Rock climbing, Ghost hunting, Origami, Kabaddi, Mushroom hunting, Gaming

Introduction: My name is Terrell Hackett, I am a gleaming, brainy, courageous, helpful, healthy, cooperative, graceful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.