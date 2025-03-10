Moisturizers vs. Emollients: Clarifying the Difference (2025)

Online Inquiry

Abstract Maintaining healthy skin is a multifaceted endeavor, with hydration playing a crucial role. The terms "moisturizer" and "emollient" are often used interchangeably, yet they represent different product ranges and mechanisms of action. This article aims to clarify the difference between moisturizers and emollients, providing a deeper understanding of their roles in skincare and highlighting popular ingredients supplied by Alfa Chemistry.

Why Is It Important to Distinguish Between Moisturizers and Emollients?

Generally speaking, moisturizers are a general term for moisturizing and emollient skin care products. When popularizing moisturizing products, even in some professional literature, moisturizers and emollients are used interchangeably as a general term for moisturizing and emollient products.

In fact, according to the different mechanisms of action of moisturizing ingredients, moisturizers are divided into:

Occlusives

Humectants

Emollients

01 Mechanisms and Types of Occlusives

See Also Day face cream and night cream These substances form a hydrophobic barrier on the surface of the skin to prevent transepidermal water loss (TEWL). Occlusives are usually oily substances, and their sources include animals, plants, minerals and synthetics. Animal occlusives : such as lanolin , beeswax , squalane , etc.

: such as , , , etc. Plant occlusives : such as olive oil , coconut oil , jojoba oil , carnauba wax , candelilla wax , etc.

: such as , , , , , etc. Mineral occlusives : such as vaseline , paraffin oil, mineral oil, etc.

: such as , paraffin oil, mineral oil, etc. Silicone occlusives : such as dimethicone , cyclomethicone, etc.

: such as , cyclomethicone, etc. Other occlusives: There are also cetyl alcohol , stearic acid or their fatty alcohol forms, and others include ceramides , phospholipids , sterols, etc.

Occlusive Formula Tips

Occlusive agents are widely used in anti-allergic, repair and sunscreen products in skin care products because they can effectively protect the skin from damage by the external environment. However, for people with sensitive skin or acne problems, occlusive ingredients are also a double-edged sword because they may cause skin hypoxia or bacterial infection, thereby aggravating skin problems.

Popular Occlusives

02 Mechanisms and Types of Humectants

These hygroscopic substances attract water from the dermis (lower skin layer) and the surrounding environment, drawing it into the stratum corneum. Due to the strong promotion in the cosmetics industry in recent years, hygroscopic ingredients may be the ingredients you are most familiar with, such as: Hyaluronic Acid : Known for its exceptional water-holding capacity, it can attract and retain a significant amount of moisture.

: Known for its exceptional water-holding capacity, it can attract and retain a significant amount of moisture. Glycerin : A highly effective humectant that draws water from the air and the deeper layers of the skin.

: A highly effective humectant that draws water from the air and the deeper layers of the skin. Urea : In addition to its moisturizing properties, urea also helps to exfoliate the skin.

: In addition to its moisturizing properties, urea also helps to exfoliate the skin. Panthenol (Vitamin B5) : A humectant that also promotes skin healing and reduces inflammation.

: A humectant that also promotes skin healing and reduces inflammation. Sodium pyrrolidone carboxylate (Sodium PCA) : A natural moisturizing factor (NMF) found in the skin, it helps to maintain optimal hydration levels.

: A natural moisturizing factor (NMF) found in the skin, it helps to maintain optimal hydration levels. Propylene Glycol : A versatile humectant that also acts as a solvent and a penetration enhancer.

A versatile humectant that also acts as a solvent and a penetration enhancer. Sodium Lactate : Another NMF that helps to regulate skin pH and improve hydration.

Another NMF that helps to regulate skin pH and improve hydration. Sorbitol : A sugar alcohol that attracts and retains moisture, providing long-lasting hydration.

: A sugar alcohol that attracts and retains moisture, providing long-lasting hydration. Gelatin: A protein-based humectant that also helps to improve skin texture and firmness.

Humectant Formula Tips

In low humidity environments, hygroscopic agents may draw moisture from deep layers of the skin, causing the skin to become drier, so they are usually used together with occlusive agents to form a protective film to reduce moisture loss.

Popular Humectants

03 Mechanisms and Types of Emollients

Emollients are mainly composed of lipid ingredients, and their main function is to soften and smooth the skin. Emollients can improve skin texture and elasticity by filling the gaps between skin cells with lipids, while also reducing roughness and flaking by lubricating the skin surface. Emollients are divided into: Protective emollients: diisopropyl dilinoleate and isopropyl isostearate .

diisopropyl dilinoleate and . Astringent emollients: dimethicone , cyclomethicone.

, cyclomethicone. Fatting emollients: castor oil , propylene glycol , octyl stearate , glyceryl stearate , jojoba oil .

, , , , . Drying emollients: isopropyl palmitate , decyl oleate , isostearyl alcohol .

Emollient Formula Tips

Popular Emollients

Conclusion Application Scenarios of the Terms "Moisturizer" and "Emollient"

Moisturizer is larger from definition and is better suited as a general term for moisturizing and emollient skin products. Emollients mostly imply smoothing out dry skin keratin to leave the skin soft and moisturized without dryness. Most commonly, moisturizing and emollient skincare products are described as moisturizers as a broad term, and emollients as a class of moisturizers. Notably, when you read the literature about "atopic dermatitis", the word "emollient" is used more as a general term for moisturizing and emollient products. It is because emollients are all about reducing dryness, and dry skin is the primary and most critical clinical sign of "atopic dermatitis".