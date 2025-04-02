Molly-Mae loved brand drops new 'must have' LED face mask but stock is 'limited' (2025)

UKLASH has fast become a staple brand for many beauty buffs thanks to its viral lash-growth serum.

In fact, it's so popular that it counts regular users in some celebs such as Molly-Mae Hague, Sophie Habboo and Helen Flanagan. Said to sell one "every 10 seconds", it's undoubtedly the brand's most iconic product.

However, the firm isn't just known for lash growth products, as it also offers a range of skincare must-haves with its UKSKIN line. This includes the brand new LED Dual Light Pro-Therapy Face Mask that has already been branded a "must have."

Priced at £199, the beauty firm claims that its new skincare gadget has been "clinically proven" to improve firmness, brightness and fine lines within "as little as four weeks". However, there is only "limited stock available", meaning it might sell out fast.

With LED face masks becoming an essential for many beauty buffs who are looking to target multiple skin concerns, alongside the bestselling reputation the brand has earned, we can imagine that this new offering from UKLASH will be another popular buy.

Developed by LED skincare experts with over 25 years of experience, this face mask combines red light and near infrared light to "kickstart the cellular renewal process". Its soft-touch silicone material has been designed as a "one size fits all", offering a comfortable alternative to the hard shell masks on the market.

Offering salon-quality treatments from the comfort of your own home, it has been reported that 96 percent of users saw a visible reduction in fine lines. Meanwhile, 98 percent are said to have noticed firmer looking skin, while a further 95 percent witnessed an increase in skin brightness.

To see results, it is advised to use the LED face mask for 10 minutes every three to five days for a minimum of six weeks. It also comes with a protective drawstring bag that makes it ideal for taking with you wherever you go.

Although the LED Dual Light Pro-Therapy Face Mask is a new addition, it has already managed to gain a perfect five star rating from beauty buffs who say that it provides "professional level results" straight from the comforts of home.

One of the five-star reviews read: "After 6 weeks of consistent use, I'm loving the results! My fine lines have definitely softened, and my skin looks brighter and more even. It’s easy to use and feels comfortable on my face, giving me professional-level results at home. Highly recommend for anyone looking to boost skin texture and radiance!"

Someone else praised: "A must have product. I’ve been using this product every day and my skin has been looking and feeling amazing! I can’t go a night without it now."

One review that compared the results to a professional "facial" said: "It’s such a great, luxurious feeling start to my morning everyday. The flexible silicone makes it so convenient for traveling, and it also packs away into my skincare drawer without taking up much space which is a bonus. 10/10!"

While it's still available, you can buy the UKSKIN LED Dual Light Pro-Therapy Face Mask for £199 here. Remember, stock is limited, so once it's gone, it's gone.

Light therapy masks are becoming more and more popular among skincare enthusiasts. A few other options you can buy include this popular Hangsun Face Mask on Amazon for £44.99 and this Stylpro Wavelength LED Face Mask for under £100 at Boots.