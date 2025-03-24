Molly-Mae's £18 bronzer she 'can't go without' gives 'summer glow' (2025)

Molly-Mae Hague has built a reputation for her impeccable fashion sense and sun-kissed complexion, in addition to her stint on ITV's Love Island and previous role as Pretty Little Thing's ambassador. The influencer has launched two successful brands: Filter By Molly Mae, a self-tanning line, and Maebe, a clothing label.

As a mum-of-one, sharing her daughter Bambi with ex-fiancé Tommy Fury, Molly-Mae has amassed a devoted fan base eager to stay up-to-date on her style choices - including her makeup preferences. In her latest YouTube video, Molly-Mae revealed her go-to makeup essential: REFY Beauty's Cream Bronzer in Tan, which she swears by as a daily must-have.

While applying the popular bronzer, she confessed: "I'm just using the REFY Bronzer in the shade Tan. I actually feel like I can't do my makeup without this." Molly-Mae raved about the product's instant transformative effect, saying: "This product, for me, is just so, so good. I love the instant transformation it brings to my face."

She added: "Right now, my face looks quite flat, but the minute I use this product, I just... love what it does." The REFY Cream Bronzer, is on sale for £18 on REFY's official website. It is described as an 'ultra-versatile' cream-based product perfect for defining the face, reports the Liverpool Echo.

It can also be used as an all-over base with a 'natural, velvety finish' that's buildable, allowing wearers to add a touch of warmth or a deeper tan look. Enriched with vitamin E, echium plantagineum seed oil, and sunflower seed oil, it promises to 'moisturise' and 'hydrate' while delivering an 'instant, radiant glow'.

Molly Mae's go-to shade is Tan, a rich bronzer with warm undertones. The cruelty-free and vegan-friendly formula comes in four additional shades: Dune, Sand, Cedar, and Onyx.

Garnering a high rating of 4.9 stars out of five from numerous reviews, customers are raving about its quality. Mariah commented: "This bronzer is so smooth and perfect with or without foundation!" Tilly expressed her obsession, saying: "I'm obsessed with this product! It's so easy to apply and blends so nicely. The colour is perfect and it looks so flawless on my skin."

Dema shared: "Best bronzer ever I've got endless compliments from it." Megan said: "Wow this cream bronzer is 10/10 honestly my new favourite." Alexandra praised its ease of use, writing: "So easy to use and blendable, really sinks into skin so it's not cakey at all."

Syeda added: "I'm south Asian and I'd say I have a medium brown skin tone. I was worried it wouldn't show on my skin but it's actually really nice, you can build it to look more prominent or go light for a natural look. The finish is honestly beautiful, very creamy and sits nicely on the skin all day. Would recommend!" But Jess wasn’t as impressed, noting: "Very yellow and not long wearing."

But some shared disappointment, including Mekayla who said: "Barely showed up on my skin, very disappointed as I was looking forward to trying." Dunja also had critiques, saying: "I have a good brush but this doesnt blend well and leaves orange streaks on my face. It is a greasy product so not great for everyone depending on skin-type."

During her new YouTube video, Molly-Mae Hague reveals how, after applying the REFY Cream Bronzer, she'll also use another REFY product—the REFY Cream Blush in Malaya. She said: "Another product that I absolutely love." The REFY Cream Blush is described as a 'smooth,' buildable cream that fuses seamlessly with the skin, bestowing a 'naturally dewy finish."

Given its cream consistency and high pigment quotient, the formula promises an effortless blend, enabling a subtle sheen or a more pronounced radiance. There are five principal shades, but Molly uses Malaya, which is typified by its cool dusty pink hue with neutral tones.

This is not the first time Molly-Mae has shown her love of REFY products. Just recently, she was spotted using the viral REFY Lash Sculpt as she got ready for her Maebe launch in the Amazon Prime Documentary Molly-Mae: Behind It All. This lifting and defining mascara has a curved, comb-like applicator that targets each lash to 'separate and lengthen'.

There are plenty of options beyond the REFY Cream Bronzer, with retailers like Boots offering alternatives such as the No7 Pro Artist Soft Glow Cream Bronzer for £19.95, bearing a customer accolade of 4.6 out of five stars.

LookFantastic is offering the Too Faced Chocolate Soleil Melting Bronzing and Sculpting Stick for £28. Elsewhere, Debenhams has slashed the price of Nudestix's Nudies All Over Face Matte Bronzer from £31.50 to £26.78. Alternatively, the Palladio Cream Bronzer is available on Amazon for £15.