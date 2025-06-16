Money blog: £70 Mastercard payout for millions; Reeves ends ISA talk; what Canary Islands tourism protests mean for holidays (2025)

Canary Islands protest against tourism: What does it mean for your summer holiday?

Thousands of people took to the streets of Gran Canaria over the weekend to protest against mass tourism on the islands - will it make a difference if you have a holiday booked to the Canary Islands this summer?

There are seven main islands in the Spanish archipelago (Tenerife, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, La Palma, La Gomera and El Hierro) and its sunny spot close to Africa makes them a popular destinations for tourists from across Europe.

The islands welcomed more than 15.5 million international visitors last year - including 6.3 million Brits.

"Tourism is very important for the Canary Islands, but we have to realise that the collapse is total," Juan Francisco Galindo, a hotel manager in Tenerife, said over the weekend.

It came as officials for the islands travelled to Brussels this week to seek EU funding for affordable housing.

What happened over the weekend?

The islands are home to 2.2 million people. Thousands of them took to the streets of Gran Canaria to protest against a tourism model they say has plundered the environment, priced them out of housing and forced them into precarious work.

A similar demonstration took place in Tenerife last April, with calls to temporarily limit the arrival of tourists.

Protesters are calling for a shift to a more sustainable tourism model that protects the local identity and culture.

What is the problem?

The tourism model in the Canary Islands hasn't been updated since before the tourist boom of the 1980s, when the islands were "trying desperately" to attract investment, local business owner Sharon Backhouse told Sky News last year.

The answer back then was a model that was "incredibly generous" to investors, who only pay 4% tax and can send the profits earned in the Canaries back to the firm's home country, Ms Backhouse explained.

But the model hasn't changed.

That's created a situation where "more and more of these giant, all-inclusive resort hotels" are being built, and the proceeds of this "incredible cash cow" aren't shared equitably with the local population.

A report by the environmental group Ecologists in Action showed more than a third of the population of the Canary Islands - nearly 800,000 people - are at risk of poverty or social exclusion.

What could it mean for tourists?

If you are travelling to the Canary Islands this summer, you may want to keep an eye on the news to avoid any anti-tourist "hot spots" near where you choose to visit, as you may be unlikely to receive a very warm welcome.

There are also a few rules you should be aware of when visiting Spain or Spanish islands...

Tenerife's visitor caps: There is now a daily cap on visitor numbers toAnaga Rural Park in Tenerife, in a bid to protect the natural environment. And for tourists hoping to visit Teide National Park, you will now have to pay an "eco tax".

Tourist Tax:Some regions have tried to implement a "tourist tax", the proceeds of which would be used to offset any effects of over-tourism. But this is rarely that expensive and is usually just paid at the hotel.

Data collection:All hotel owners, private rental providers, campsites and car hire companies are required to collect some personal data within 24 hours of check-in, so don't be surprised if they ask for this. This will include your full name, email address and passport number.

The £98 a day rule:Non-EU citizens, including British tourists, entering any country in the Schengen area can be asked to provide evidence that they have enough money for the duration of their stay. This varies by country but in Spain it equates to just over £98. These rules have been around for a while, but they started applying to UK citizens after Brexit.

Alcohol: The Canary Islands, like other parts of Spain, have banned drinking alcohol and smoking in public places, with on-the-spot fines. This can apply to some beaches.

Rental law:There is also a draft law which aims to implement stricter controls on the expansion of holiday homes, but this is unlikely to really make much impact for several years. Under the law, dubbed the Vacation Rental Law, newly built properties will be banned from being used by tourists for 10 years after construction. It will also prohibit entire residential buildings from being converted into holiday lets.

Check your passport:It doesn't matter if your passport hasn't expired; it needs to have been issued less than 10 years before your arrival date and must be valid for at least three months after you leave Spain. You may have extra time on your passport if you renewed it early, as the Passport Office can add on the extra months, making it valid for more than 10 years.