Money blog: 'I've created something the world's biggest drinks companies are fighting over' (2025)

Essential reads
- 'I'm from a Swansea council estate - now I've created something the world's biggest drinks companies want'
- Interest rate decision tomorrow: Five reasons why I know which way it'll go
- Cash ISA uptake soars - and bad news for economy could be good news for savers
- The English town where almost a third of working-age people are economically inactive
- Lip fillers could cost thousands in dental work, experts tell Money
- West End performer on what his job is really like
- Give up your career or earn £30 a day: The impossible choice facing mothers
Ask a question or make a comment
ICYMI: Want to go from renting to home ownership in 2025? There are options
Kevin Sims, director of SO Resi, a not-for-profit housing association, runs through the options out there to help renters get on the property ladder this year.
How to turn a free £1,000 into £2,000
Opening a Lifetime ISA (LISA) could give you a £2,000 savings boost, tax-free.
"This account allows you to save up to £4,000 each tax year, with the government providing a 25% boost of up to £1,000 each year," Kevin says.
"Smart savers can gain extra savings by opening the account before the end of the current tax year (5 April 2025) and depositing up to £4,000 to gain the benefit. The clock will then reset on the 6 April, meaning that buyers can input another £4,000 to receive their second annual bonus in the new tax year."
There are eligibility criteria to be aware of, so it's important to read the fine print.
Money in a LISA has to be used either for a first home or retirement. Withdrawing it for reasons other than this results in penalties, meaning you could end up with less than you started with.
Rent to buy
"The increased cost of living has made it difficult for tenants to set aside savings for a house deposit," says Kevin.
"Rent to buy allows tenants to sign a fixed-term contract on a new home, which will see them pay rent at a subsidised rate. This lower rent provides tenants with the flexibility to save for a deposit if they choose to do so, and at the end of the tenancy will be able to purchase the home they are living in using shared ownership."
This scheme is also available in London as "London living rent" - though again, there are eligibility criteria.
Shared ownership
"For some aspiring homebuyers, a serious challenge is that they simply just aren't eligible to take out a big enough mortgage to buy a home," says Kevin.
One option could be shared ownership.
Kevin explains: "With shared ownership, buyers can typically purchase between 25%-75% of the property, paying a mortgage on the share that they have bought and a below market value rent on the remainder.
"Shared ownership makes getting onto the property ladder much more accessible, especially for those on a low wage. As your financial position improves, it's possible to increase ownership in your home, and achieve 100% ownership over time through a process called 'staircasing'."
Interest rate decision tomorrow: Five reasons why I know which way it'll go
By James Sillars, business and economics reporter
Last month's interest rate cut was a nailed-on certainty.
But I'm afraid to say that I can be just as sure there will be no further relief from the Bank of England at midday tomorrow.
It could be argued that this week's rate decision was actually made, in all but name, at the last meeting.
A big majority on the rate-setting committee are concerned about inflation, which is only expected to tick further upwards in the coming months.
Annual wage growth around 6% is also too high for the Bank's liking.
That said, there does not seem to be too much concern, in advance of the rate decision meeting anyway, about high wage growth stoking the pace of price rises further given that consumer confidence remains in the doldrums.
The tide of bill hikes coming - from the likes of council tax, water and energy - on 1 April are likely to further depress household spending power. (The Money blog's long read on Saturday will take you through all the bills that are going up - and how you can avoid the worst of it.)
For businesses, confidence is shaky on many fronts too.
The economy is coming under further pressure from the effects of Donald Trump's trade war, which is being felt globally.
Also at play are rising costs associated with the Labour government's first budget.
The most pressing issue is the additional bill from employers' national insurance contributions - also coming into effect next month.
The risk for the Bank is that firms choose to pass that extra cost on, raising inflationary pressures further.
All told, financial markets expect to see two further interest rate cuts this year.
It partly assumes a slowing pace for wage growth, on the back of that budget tax measure, helping to offset some of the predicted stickiness in other elements of inflation.
The Bank will also be mindful to avoid being blamed for any unnecessary slowdown in the economy by keeping its foot on the brake too long.
In the UK's flat economy, higher borrowing costs are keeping a lid on spending by consumers and businesses alike, meaning that things like mortgage rates are not coming down at the pace expected just late last year.
Bank rate is expected to remain at 4.5% until May at least on the back of February's guidance on rates. The key words surrounding the prospects for rate cuts were "gradual" and "cautious".
Given the domestic and international challenges facing the economy, it's safe to assume that the tone of the guidance will not change either.
Aldi becomes first UK supermarket to offer free period products in toilets
Aldi has introduced free period products in customer and colleague toilets as part of a charity campaign in a UK supermarket first.
All in-store toilets will be fitted with fixtures providing free period products by the end of May.
Aldi released research showing 41% say they are unable to afford period products, with 30% forced to decide between them or other essential items like food or clothing.
Aldi has also partnered with leading menstrual equity charity Bloody Good Period to donate more than one million products to support the charity's fight against period poverty.
"We never want our customers to have to choose between buying the period products they need and feeding themselves or their families," Julie Ashfield, chief commercial officer at Aldi UK, said.
"For millions of people across the country, having access to period products is a basic and essential need, and we believe the provision of these in public toilets is as vital as toilet paper and soap."
Topshop drops biggest hint yet on high street return
Has Topshop given the biggest hint yet that it could be returning to the high street after five years?
Speculation has been growing after its owner ASOS said in November that Topshop.com would be relaunched in the next six months, "giving the brand an opportunity to further expand its customer base".
But Jose Antonio Ramos Calamonte, head of ASOS, also said the option to grow the "physical presence" of Topshop would not be ignored.
Now, a video posted on the Topshop and Topman Instagram accounts contains the message "we missed you too", with captions spaced out across three posts adding "we've been listening".
Take a look at the video below...
Its parent company Arcadia Group went into administration in 2020, largely due to the COVID pandemic's impact on sales.
The brand's clothing is sold exclusively through ASOS after it acquired Topshop in February 2021.
There were more than 500 Topshop and Topman stores around the world at its peak, while 300 of them were located in the UK.
Gordon Ramsay Michelin restaurant launches lunchtime 'meal deal'
A Gordon Ramsay Michelin-starred restaurant in London has launched a new four-course weekday set menu for lunch at £45 per person.
The set menu at Petrus in Belgravia is available between 12pm and 2.15pm from Tuesday to Friday and has been crafted by executive head chef Orson Vergnaud.
It adds Petrus to this list we compiled last month of every Michelin-starred restaurant offering lunchtime or early evening deals...
Guests can expect to find cured salmon on the menu - served with nori, horseradish and tapioca - as well as chicken breast with cabbage, miso and jus gras.
For those after something a little different, there's also a truffle linguine served with parmesan foam.
Diners can choose between two dessert courses to make up the four courses - sorbet with rhubarb and champagne, or black forest with white chocolate and clementine.
Co-op and Uber Eats extend partnership
Co-op has extended its partnership with Uber Eats for three years, meaning customers can continue to shop online and have their items delivered to their door.
The number of stores where delivery is available courtesy of Uber Eats has increased to more than 1,300 under the partnership, which began in 2022.
Co-op will extend its work with Uber Direct as part of the deal on deliveries via its Peckish app, which is dedicated to supporting independent local grocery retailers across the UK.
Uber Eats users will also continue to be offered member price deals from Co-op, with savings on almost 200 products through the delivery app.
"Innovation is fundamental to our approach, whether extending reach and choice, creating value through member price savings, or, delivering the Peckish app to give independent grocery retailers a voice online," Co-op quick commerce director Chris Conway said.
"We see consumer appetite for quick, easy and convenient grocery delivery continue to grow and the agreement with Uber Eats marks the start of a new chapter where we will work together to meet the evolving needs of shoppers and, to grow Co-op’s leading q-comm channel."
Cost of oil at noteworthy low after Putin agrees to pause Ukraine energy attacks
BySarah Taaffe-Maguire, business and economics reporter
A full ceasefire was not agreed to by Russia but the news of a halt to hits on energy infrastructure has brought down the cost of oil to a noteworthy low.
The benchmark oil price - a barrel of Brent crude - fell below $70 to $69.99. It's a drop on the average $80 price for a barrel last year.
Meanwhile, the rally on the UK stock market has come to an end after four days of rises.
The FTSE 100 dropped 0.31% while the larger FTSE 250 - comprised of more domestic businesses - shed 0.19%. The rises had come thanks to a sell-off of US stocks in favour of UK assets.
The pound was hitting the comparatively high $1.30 mark in the early hours of this morning and has hovered around the level as the day wore on. Against the euro, sterling is just below €1.19.
Asda criticised for dropping 100% British chicken pledge
Farmers have criticised Asda after it rowed back on its commitment to sourcing 100% British chicken across all fresh poultry lines.
Citing "current supply challenges", the supermarket giant said its Just Essentials line would be sourced from both EU and UK farmers "temporarily".
The decision has been branded "disappointing" by the National Farmers' Union. "At a time when farmers are faced with a number of challenges, it is vital that sourcing commitments are upheld to give confidence to the British poultry sector," poultry board chair James Mottershead said.
The supermarket said: "Asda's priority is to ensure our customers can buy their favourite products every time they visit our stores.
"We continue to source all our other fresh primal chicken from UK red tractor assured farms."
Liverpool hotels vote on visitor charge that could 'turbo-charge' economy
Hotels and serviced accommodation in Liverpool will vote in a ballot this month over whether to introduce a night tourist levy.
The ballot on the £2 charge will open on 27 March, with results expected to be announced four weeks later.
If the charge is to be introduced, it will come into force on 1 June and last until at least 2027.
It's been estimated the levy could see £6m invested into the city's visitor economy and events calendar.
The chief executive of Liverpool BID Company said the proposed investment could "turbo-charge" the city's economy.
Edinburgh and Bristol are also considering various levy and tax schemes on hotels and serviced accommodation.
Nearly 100 Santander UK branches to close - with 750 jobs at risk
By Sarah Taaffe-Maguire, business and economics reporter
Up to 750 jobs are at risk at Santander bank under plans to close nearly a quarter of its high street branches.
The high street lender has announced plans to close 95 of the bank's existing 444 UK branches.
Of the remaining branches, 36 will operate on reduced hours branches and 18 will be "counter-free".