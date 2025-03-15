Money blog: Payday chaos as major banks confirm issues with apps and online banking (2025)

Top news
House prices rise for sixth month in a row - but change could be coming
House prices have risen for the sixth month in a row.
Property values rose by 0.4% month-on-month in February, taking the average house price to £270,493, Nationwide said, adding that house prices increased by 3.9% annually.
That's good news for sellers, but looming stamp duty changes could dampen the market, according to the building society's index.
From 1 April, stamp duty taxes now kick in on any property purchase worth £125,000 or more - halved from the previous threshold of £250,000.
That means more buyers will have to pay more tax on purchases - read about how that may affect the market here...
Asia bearing brunt of Trump's trade war threats
By James Sillars, business and economics reporter
It's Friday but all a bit gloomy out there - and not just for the thousands of us affected by banking outages.
Those pesky global trade war fears are back and dominating sentiment across financial markets this morning.
It's after Donald Trump said his proposed 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods - delayed by a month - would take effect on 4 March as planned, alongside an extra 10% duty on Chinese imports.
We also learned this week that the EU will be hit "very soon" with 25% duties on all goods, but that the UK might be spared as talks on a trade deal resume.
The prospect of hits to global output from a trade war have seen stocks fall sharply in Asia overnight.
It's a little calmer in Europe where the FTSE 100 opened 0.4% down.
There were heavier early losses in both Germany and France where the DAX and CAC were down by around 1%.
Among the FTSE 100 risers were IAG - that's the parent firm of British Airways.
IAG's stock was almost 4% higher after it reported a 27% jump in annual operating profit to €4.4bn (£3.6bn) - better than had been expected.
The company said flight demand remained strong despite shaky consumer confidence across Europe.
Its rewards for shareholders included a €1bn share buyback plan.
'I'm supposed to be completing on a house sale today': How bank problems are affecting you
Readers are telling us they've been affected by the issues affecting some of the UK's biggest banks - as we reported in our last post...
Can't access Lloyds banking app, TSB showing £0 when money is there, can't receive payments! Monzo only one working!
001468
Yes, can't move my money to cover DDs due from First Direct
NHS worker
The Lloyd's banking app was working and was in the middle of making a bank transfer and it generated a HTML error. Since then I've not been able to login to check if the payment went through.
Ken
Others are worried it could affect important transactions...
I am completing on a house sale today, will this affect that transaction?
Tyler.B
Will that affect money sent abroad today to banks abroad?
James Matthew
Others speculated as to what the issue could be...
This banking issue is far too much of a coincidence. Someone has clearly forgotten to reset the leap year calendar. Happened to me years ago at work and I got paid on 1/3!!
John Aylward
Major banks hit by online issues - leaving customers without access to cash on payday
A number of the UK's biggest banks have hit by online issues this morning, leaving many customers unable to access their funds on payday.
It is the second month in a row that major banks have been hit by IT issues around payday.
Service outage site Downdetector showed a spike in the number of issues reported with Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Nationwide, TSB, Bank of Scotland and First Direct.
Nationwide and First Direct both confirmed issues with their online banking systems, leaving many customers unable to access their money.
Nationwide said in a message on its website that "some incoming and outgoing payments are delayed at the moment", but that "everything else is working normally".
It said direct debits and standing orders were operating as they should, but that payments were in a queue and would arrive soon.
Customers have been told they do not need to do anything.
First Direct has confirmed that both its mobile and online banking are "experiencing issues with payments".
Lloyds Banking Group, which owns Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland, told Money: "We know some customers are having issues with internet banking and our apps.
"We're sorry about this and we're working to have it back to normal soon."
And we've seen this statement from TSB...
'Everyone take a lunch break today': Workers did £8,000 of free work each last year
Workers in the UK did £31bn of unpaid overtime in the past year, according to new analysis from the Trade Union Congress.
In all 3.8 million people worked extra hours for nothing in return in 2024, putting in an average of 7.2 unpaid hours a week.
All that work was worth around £8,000 a year for each person, the TUC said on what is its 21st annualWork Your Proper Hours Day.
London had the highest proportion of workers doing unpaid overtime at 17%, compared to 13% nationally.
The TUC found teachers and health care managers worked the most extra hours for free.
Its data is pulled from the Office for National Statistics' Labour Force Survey (LFS) 2024Q2.
"Most workers don’t mind putting in extra hours from time to time, but they should be paid for it," Paul Nowak, TUC's general secretary, said.
"We are encouraging every worker to take their lunch break and finish on time today. And we know that good employers will support them doing that."
Aldi considering head office shake-up | Aston Martin woes | Thatchers fights back
Aldi is reportedly considering proposals to restructure some of its head office divisions - a move that could see up to 350 jobs at risk of redundancy.
Changes could affect some buying department positions, including non-food, finance and back-office functions, according to theGrocery Gazette.
A spokesperson for the supermarket told the outlet: "To support our continued growth and to offer the best experience to our customers, we are consulting over proposals to restructure some head office teams."
Aston Martin is cutting 5% of its workforce after widening losses.
The carmaker says it is removing 170 roles as part of a cost-cutting plan after its debt pile surged by 43% to £1.16bn.
It said this week it would ensure the company is "appropriately resourced for its future plans", describing the job cuts as a "difficult but necessary action".
Thatchers has fought back against falling cider sales - with turnover growing 16.3% to £203.9m in the year to 31 August last year.
It has boosted the brand's market share to 17.2% - its largest ever.
"An ongoing trend towards premiumisation has seen budget brands decline, while quality, trusted brands like Thatchers are… outperforming the category every quarter," Thatchers said in a statement.
Big rise in pocket money over past five years - here's what's going on
By Jess Sharp, Money live reporter
Children are given 52% more pocket money than they were five years ago, data from GoHenry has found.
Parents are now paying an average of £9.62 a week to each child - but kids in some parts of the country get more than others.
The bank of mum and dad pays out most in London, with children getting an average of £12.80 a week, followed by Scotland, where they are handed £10.54 a week, the prepaid debit card company found.
Parents in the West Midlands were found to pay the least at £8.24 a week.
Unsurprisingly, it also varies based on the child's age...
"It's been really interesting to see how the amount of pocket money kids are earning has grown over the years," Louise Hill, chief executive and co-founder of GoHenry, told Money.
"Our data shows a steady increase in weekly pocket money over the past five years, with a notable rise of £2.15 last year alone - that's a 28% jump from 2023 to 2024.
"Looking at the bigger picture, the total increase over the last five years is even more striking, with kids now getting an extra £3.38 a week - that's a 52% rise."
In total, all children with a GoHenry account earned more than £280m in the last year.
They earned the most by babysitting, followed by looking after their pet dogs and mowing the lawn.
And, while they are earning more, they are also saving more, with £51m deposited in savings pots through the past year.
Looking at the data, kids' weekly savings have steadily increased from £3.39 in 2020 to £4.08 in 2024.
"More and more parents are emphasising the importance of saving early, and kids seem to be becoming more aware of the value of putting money aside for future goals," Hill said.
"This growing trend highlights how parents are starting to give their children more financial independence, and it's great to see that many are focusing on teaching kids about money from a younger age."
But, with pocket money growing, Hill said it's important that parents teach their children how to manage it wisely.
Here are some of her top tips for making sure you are giving your children pocket money responsibly:
-
Start early: Research from Cambridge University shows that children begin forming financial habits as young as age 7. Tailoring money lessons to their age - like explaining the four pillars of earning, saving, spending, and giving - can lay a strong foundation for their financial future.
Make it routine: Whether it's 5p or £5, establish a consistent pocket money habit by tying it to simple chores such as making their bed or emptying the dishwasher. The amount doesn't need to be large; what's important is giving kids the opportunity to manage and make decisions with their money, fostering confidence and independence.
Teach budgeting basics: Start by explaining the difference between needs and wants. Help your kids learn to split their money into categories for spending and saving, setting up good habits for the future.
Simplify saving: Make saving enjoyable by setting creative goals.
Learn through spending: Turn everyday activities into valuable financial lessons. The next time you're doing your weekly shop, involve your kids in making decisions and discussing purchases.
Last year, our live news reporter Bhvishya Patel explored where children were spending their money, and how families were factoring it in to their household budgets...
Another lender goes sub-4% and brokers hopeful more cuts coming
Every Friday we take an overview of the mortgage market with industry experts and round up the best rates withMoneyfactscompare.co.uk.
Swap rates continued to fall this week, potentially signalling that cheaper mortgage rates are in the pipeline.
Swap rates, which determine how much banks and building societies have to pay to borrow money in order to lend, dictate the pricing of fixed-rate mortgages.
They are based on what markets think will happen to interest rates in the future, so when they go up, borrowers ultimately pay more and when they fall, they tend to pay less.
After the two-year swap rate fell back under 4%, we saw some lenders make cuts.
TSB cut some of its rates by up to 0.25%, while Nationwide launched a sub-4% deal, offering borrowers a 3.99% rate on a five year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £999 fee.
"Rate cuts are always welcome news for borrowers and the broader property market. It's no surprise to see lenders taking swift action with swap rates heading south," Steve Humphrey, founder of broker firm The Mortgage Pod, said.
"TSB is one of many lenders to reduce rates this week, and this is positive news for borrowers looking to remortgage or purchase a property. Are we facing a mortgage lender rate war? Let's hope so."
More cuts could be coming
Other mortgage brokers think the cuts are a sign that more were coming, even if they are small.
"With lenders jostling for market share and the cost of funds falling, further reductions look likely, especially as the month-end approaches and banks push to meet lending targets," Jamie Elvin, director at Strive Mortgages, told Newspage.
"Competition is clearly ramping up, and borrowers could be in for even better deals in the weeks ahead. This isn't just a one-off adjustment, it’s a sign that rates may have further to fall."
Pete Mugleston, managing director at Online Mortgage Advisor, added: "With swap rates stabilising, we could see further reductions. However, while rates may edge down in the short term, significant cuts are unlikely.
"Instead, we'll likely see more lenders making incremental cuts to rates as the weeks go on. Borrowers should remain proactive. Waiting too long could mean missing the best deals, as lenders adjust pricing based on demand."
Away from fixed-term mortgage deals, the buy-to-let market saw new deals enter the market, from the likes of Saffron Building Society and Nottingham Building Society, available to limited companies.
The latest data from Moneyfacts reveals a rise in the choice of buy-to-let mortgages, which now stands at a record high of 3,560 deals.
But, views are mixed on how the buy-to-let market will fare this year.
Rachel Springall, finance expert at Moneyfacts, said those who locked in a cheap deal back in 2020 will be in for a shock when they refinance.
"Landlords will hope rates come down this year, but sticky inflation can delay further base rate cuts, and the swap rate market remains unpredictable," she said.
"Affordable housing remains in short supply, so demand for rental properties continues. However, rising costs are taking their toll on prospective landlords."
She explained that data from estate agents Hamptons suggested that the proportion of home purchases by landlords has fallen to a record low of 9.6%, and the margin of profit from rental income is getting tighter.
"Property is still regarded as a safe long-term investment, but both new and existing landlords would be wise to seek advice to assess the latest deals available to them and if it's still viable to retain their portfolio," she said.
Here are the lowest buy-to-let mortgage rates available...
Moneyfacts also rounds up what it calls "best buys", which look beyond the lowest rates and takes in incentives and fees...
Co-op launches delivery app for independent stores
Supermarket chain the Co-op has launched a rapid delivery grocery app accessible to independent local shops.
The chain has put an initial £1m into the Peckish app, in the hope of signing up more than 1,000 stores in the next year.
Co-op e-commerce director and MD for quick commerce Chris Conway told The Grocer that Peckish "overcomes barriers" faced byindependentswanting to sellonline, meaning they "can get on the ladder straight away".
"The idea was predominantly about how we enable independent convenience retailers to get online and do it quickly, easily, with minimum force and minimum effort- because the reason they’re not doing what we’re doing is because they haven’t got the size, the breadth, the investment that we have," Conway added.
Third of children will live in poverty by 2028, thinktank finds
A third of all children will be living in poverty by the end of this parliament, new research shows.
The Resolution Foundation, a thinktank that focuses on low-to middle-income families, found some 4.6 million children would be affected by 2028-29 - an increase of 130,000.
The thinktank put it down to planned welfare cuts by the government.
"A government that is serious about reducing child poverty will need to undo some of the policies announced by previous governments, such as scrapping the two-child limit," Adam Corlett, principal economist at the Resolution Foundation, said.
He also said the upcoming spending review should also look to extend free school meals to more families.
"An ambitious strategy could support around 900,000 children out of poverty by the end of the decade. And while the cost of this action may seem daunting, the cost of inaction is far greater and could leave the government with an embarrassing record of rising child poverty."