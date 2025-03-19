Monster Hunter Wilds: Fishing Guide (Missions, Locations, & Lures) (2025)

Table of Contents
Quick Links How To Unlock Fishing (Where To Find Kanya) Learning The Trade From A Fellow Fishing Fanatic All Fishing Side Missions & How To Complete Them Plenty Of Rewards For Dedicated Fishing Enthusiasts All Fishing Lures & How To Unlock Them Being Prepared For Any Fish You Come Across All Fish & When They Appear (Map Locations) Not Every Fishing Spot Is Made Equal How To Catch Whoppers (Catch Of A Lifetime Walkthrough) Reeling In The Monsters Of The Sea References

While fishing isn't the first thing you'd expect from the bombastic monster-slaying action that Monster Hunter Wilds is so popular for, it's a worthwhile activity with plenty of unique incentives. Easily one of the most overlooked mechanics in the series, fishing has had its roots in the Monster Hunter franchise ever since its first outing with Monster Hunter (2004) for the PlayStation 2. Although it may appear similar to Monster Hunter Rise at first glance, Monster Hunter Wilds has significantly expanded its fishing minigame, requiring prior knowledge and skill if you want to end up catching anything.

If you don't feel like fishing but still want to reap its rewards, the Bug Net can catch more fish at once in a fraction of the time simply by launching it at the water. Despite the easy way out being readily available, not every fish can be caught with your handy Bug Net as some are simply too far away or large to reach. On top of its limited range, fish caught using the Bug Net will not count towards the completion of Kanya's vital fishing quests, requiring a lot more effort to finish.

Quick Links

  • How To Unlock Fishing (Where To Find Kanya)

    • Learning The Trade From A Fellow Fishing Fanatic

    • Plenty Of Rewards For Dedicated Fishing Enthusiasts

    • Being Prepared For Any Fish You Come Across

    • Not Every Fishing Spot Is Made Equal

  • How To Catch Whoppers (Catch Of A Lifetime Walkthrough)

    • Reeling In The Monsters Of The Sea

How To Unlock Fishing (Where To Find Kanya)

Learning The Trade From A Fellow Fishing FanaticMonster Hunter Wilds: Fishing Guide (Missions, Locations, & Lures) (4)

The first of Monster Hunter Wilds' fishing quests is unlocked shortly after progressing into the Scarlet Forest, as the fishing questgiver is found at the far back of the cave in the primary base camp. After talking to the local fishing expert, Kanya, she'll introduce you to the methods of the craft by giving you everything you need to get started. To complete the first quest, all you have to do is catch any fish with the rod, with a couple of smaller ones located in the pond right next to Kanya herself.

The shallow edges of the water pool might cause the lure to bounce back after landing. It's better to place it closer to the middle instead of farther away.

While it seems simple at first, the fishing tutorial in Monster Hunter Wilds isn't explained very well, with the on-screen controls doing little to help. Rather than patiently waiting for fish to bite your lure, as your Palico says, you have to slowly reel in the lure by rotating the left analog stick, or pulling down to quickly jiggle the lure to grab its attention.

Don't be afraid to reposition your lure if the fish moves away from it.

I've found that some fish prefer a fast reeling lure while others get scared off and only chase slow ones, so it's best to experiment with both if you're having trouble catching any specific fish. Rather than simply waiting for the perfect moment, don't be afraid to reposition your lure if the fish moves away from it, but not too close that the fish gets scared off by the lure dropping into the water.

All Fishing Side Missions & How To Complete Them

Plenty Of Rewards For Dedicated Fishing EnthusiastsMonster Hunter Wilds: Fishing Guide (Missions, Locations, & Lures) (5)

After completing the simple introductory quest, Kanya will eventually provide you with several follow-up quests that increase in difficulty as time goes on, each offering a new valuable lure to catch different types of fish with ease. While the first follow-up quest is deceptively simple, as Goldenfish can be found in a wide variety of locations at any time of day, the third one is where things start to get more challenging.

Quest Name

Fish

Rewards

Best Bait

Best Location

Weather

Fishing: Life, In Microcosm

Any

Sunfish Scale x5, Honey x5

Common Wood Minnow

Scarlet Forest Base Camp

Any

Seeking the Goldenfish

Goldenfish

Whetfish Fins x3, Honey x5

Golden Bughead

Scarlet Forest Area 12 behind the Waterfall

Any

Fishing For Flavor

Gravid Bowfin

Jeweled Mullet Roes x3, Honey x5

Emerald Jitterbait

Scarlet Forest Area 12 Behind the Waterfall

Plenty, Dawn/Evening

The Catch of a Lifetime!

Any Whopper

Gunpowderfish Scales x5, Honey x5

Tuff Joint Bait

Scalert Forest Area 17 Lake

Any, Plenty Preferred

Razzle Dazzle

Grand Escunite

Jeweled Mullet Roes x5, Gunpowderfish Scales x3, Whetfish Fins x2, Sunfish Scales x5

Tentacle Jig

Scarlet Forest Area 8 Underwater Cave

Plenty, Evening/Night

As I mentioned previously, the Bug Net won't count towards catching any quest-related fish, but it's the perfect tool to drain a pool of any unwanted fish beforehand. After carefully removing any fish that might try to steal the lure from your current target, you'll have a much easier time blazing through Kanya's fishing quests.

All Fishing Lures & How To Unlock Them

Being Prepared For Any Fish You Come AcrossMonster Hunter Wilds: Fishing Guide (Missions, Locations, & Lures) (6)

Unlike the powerful unlockable mantles from Genma, you won't have to spend too much time before unlocking all the lures that Monster Hunter Wilds has to offer. Accepting each of Kanya's fishing quests will unlock the next level of lure that you'll need to progress the quest line, opening up a new array of fish to master. While most fish can be caught with any bait, some fish — like the Gravid Bowfin — have their own specific tastes and can only be caught with the right bait.

Fishing Lure

Catches

How To Unlock

Common Wood Minnow

Any small fish

Starting the "Fishing: Life, in Microcosm" sidequest

Golden Bughead

Valuable fish like the Goldenfish

Starting the "Seeking the Goldenfish" sidequest

Emerald Jitterbait

Useful fish like the Gravid Bowfin

Starting the "Seeking the Goldenfish" sidequest

Tuff Joint Bait

Whoppers and larger fish

Starting "The Catch of a Lifetime!" sidequest

Duster Rig

Fish in dark and muddy places

Starting "The Catch of a Lifetime!" sidequest

Tentacle Jig

Aquatic creatures with tentacles

Starting the "Razzle Dazzle" sidequest

You don't technically need to complete Kanya's fishing quests to unlock every lure in Wilds, but the final quest reward of valuable resources is more than worth the time to complete. After unlocking different lures, all you have to do is hold down the item scrolling button while you have your fishing rod equipped. Doing so will let you pick which one you want to apply — similar to ammo coatings.

All Fish & When They Appear (Map Locations)

Not Every Fishing Spot Is Made Equal

While you may only come across a handful of fish at first, there's a wide range of aquatic creatures throughout the expansive maps Monster Hunter Wilds is offering, nearly rivaling the endemic life diversity. While each location in Monster Hunter Wilds has some form of fishing spot, the two most bountiful locations are easily the Windward Plains and Scarlet Forest. The latter is where you'll be completing most of Kanya's fishing quests. The Scarlet Forest also has what seems to be the only spot to catch Whopper-sized fish in Monster Hunter Wilds, with Area 17 next to the lake serving as a fisherman's paradise.

Fish

Best Lure

Rewards

Locations

Best Time

Virid Bowfin

Any

None

Windward Plains, Scarlet Forest

Any

Sunfish

Any

Fushifish Scale, Great Sushifish Scale

Windward Plains, Scarlet Forest, Oilwell Basin

Any

Whetfish

Any

Whetfish Fin, Whetfish Fin +

Windward Plains, Scarlet Forest, Oilwell Basin

Any

Goldenfsh

Golden Bughead

Golden Scale

Windward Plains, Scarlet Forest, Oilwell Basin, Iceshard Cliffs

Any

Platinumfish

Golden Bughead

Platinum Scale

Windward Plains, Scarlet Forest, Oilwell Basin, Iceshard Cliffs

Any

Burst Arowana

Emerald Jitterbait

Burst Arowana Scale

Scarlet Forest, Oilwell Basin

Any

Bomb Arowana

Emerald Jitterbait

Bomb Arowana Scale

Scarlet Forest, Oilwell Basin

Any

Goldenfry

Emerald Jitterbait

Gilded Scale

Scarlet Forest, Oilwell Basin, Iceshard Cliffs, Ruins of Wyveria

Any

Gunpowderfish

Emerald Jitterbait

Gunpowderfish Scale

Scarlet Forest, Oilwell Basin, Iceshard Cliffs, Ruins of Wyveria

Any

Gravid Bowfin

Emerald Jitterbait

Jeweled Mullet Roe (Ingredient)

Scarlet Forest, Oilwell Basin, Iceshard Cliffs, Ruins of Wyveria

Dusk/Dawn Plenty

Escunite

Tentacle Jig

None

Scarlet Forest: Area 8, 12

Any

Grand Escunite

Tentacle Jig

None

Scarlet Forest: Area 8, 12

Any

Glass Parexus

Any

None

Iceshard Cliffs, Ruins of Wyveria

Any

Blind Perch

Bug Net

None

Iceshard Cliffs, Ruins of Wyveria (Using Net)

Any

Gastronome Tuna

Tuff Joint Bait

Random Trade-In Materials

Scarlet Forest: Area 17

Plenty

Goliath Squid

Tentacle Jig

Achievement

Scarlet Forest: Area 17

Night, Plenty

Great Trevally

Tuff Joint Bait

None

Scarlet Forest: Area 12, 17

Plenty

Gajau

Duster Rig Bait

Gajau Hide

Scarlet Forest: Area 12, 17

Plenty

Speartuna

Tuff Joint Bait

Speartuna Fin

Scarlet Forest: Area 17

Any

Some fishing spots, like the Oasis in Area 13 of the Windward Plains, also have massive stockpiles of honey and other resources, making them a great detour for more than just some fishy friends. Even if you don't find yourself too interested in sitting down and fishing, throwing out a net in a nearby pond is a great way to maximize your material farming routes or simply stocking up while out on hunts.

How To Catch Whoppers (Catch Of A Lifetime Walkthrough)

Reeling In The Monsters Of The Sea

Whoppers are one of the most challenging fish you can catch in Monster Hunter Wilds, but thankfully the in-game tutorial is much more detailed with videos to help you get started. Attracting a whopper onto your lure is pretty much identical to how you would with a normal fish, except you'll need to use the Tuff Joint Bait offered when accepting Kanya's "The Catch of a Lifetime!" quest. The Scarlet Forest is the stomping ground of several deadly monsters, so knowing how to beat Uth Duna in Monster Hunter Wilds and other local monsters is a handy skill to have in case you ever get caught while fishing at the wrong time.

Related

Monster Hunter Wilds feels like a brand new era for the series, tampering with old traditions, although it misses one that I wish Capcom would add.

2

After hooking a Whopper into your Lure, you can't just reel it in right away while pulling, but instead have to drag the line in the direction the fish is moving, which is something I learned the hard way after a few tries. After doing this for long enough, the Whopper will eventually tire itself out and stop thrashing, at which point you can start to reel it in before repeating the process a handful of times.

Eventually you'll be catching gigantic fish from the deep in no time.

The trickiest part about reeling in Whoppers is that sometimes more challenging ones will jump in the air randomly, requiring you to pull the lure in the direction it jumps, which can be difficult to see from far away. While it may take a few tries at first, eventually you'll be catching gigantic fish from the deep in no time, being more than ready if the eventual expansion to Monster Hunter Wilds adds in even more daring fish to catch.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Fishing Guide (Missions, Locations, & Lures) (8)

10Images

10Images

Monster Hunter Wilds: Fishing Guide (Missions, Locations, & Lures) (9)
Monster Hunter Wilds: Fishing Guide (Missions, Locations, & Lures) (10)
Monster Hunter Wilds: Fishing Guide (Missions, Locations, & Lures) (11)
Monster Hunter Wilds: Fishing Guide (Missions, Locations, & Lures) (12)
Monster Hunter Wilds: Fishing Guide (Missions, Locations, & Lures) (13)
Monster Hunter Wilds: Fishing Guide (Missions, Locations, & Lures) (14)
Monster Hunter Wilds: Fishing Guide (Missions, Locations, & Lures) (15)
Monster Hunter Wilds: Fishing Guide (Missions, Locations, & Lures) (16)
Monster Hunter Wilds: Fishing Guide (Missions, Locations, & Lures) (17)
Monster Hunter Wilds: Fishing Guide (Missions, Locations, & Lures) (18)
Monster Hunter Wilds: Fishing Guide (Missions, Locations, & Lures) (19)

8/10

Monster Hunter Wilds

Action

Adventure

Systems

Monster Hunter Wilds: Fishing Guide (Missions, Locations, & Lures) (21) OpenCritic Reviews
Top Critic Rating: 90/100 Critics Recommend: 94%

Released
February 28, 2025

ESRB
T For Teen // Violence, Blood, Crude Humor
Developer(s)
Capcom
Publisher(s)
Capcom
Monster Hunter Wilds: Fishing Guide (Missions, Locations, & Lures) (2025)

References

Top Articles
Tattoo Ink: Is it Safe & Regulated?
Ontario, Canada recalls: Dessert sold at Costco, toddler step stool sold at Home Depot and Amazon, battery packs that pose a fire risk and more recent recalls
Drowning In Ink Tattoos Hinton card company: contacts, address, phone Drowning In Ink Tattoos, responds, vacancies, feedback, finance • Canadian business list of companies 2024
Latest Posts
10 Best Tattoo Ink Brands On The Market In 2024
Think Before You Ink: Tattoo Safety
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Terrell Hackett

Last Updated:

Views: 5845

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (52 voted)

Reviews: 83% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Terrell Hackett

Birthday: 1992-03-17

Address: Suite 453 459 Gibson Squares, East Adriane, AK 71925-5692

Phone: +21811810803470

Job: Chief Representative

Hobby: Board games, Rock climbing, Ghost hunting, Origami, Kabaddi, Mushroom hunting, Gaming

Introduction: My name is Terrell Hackett, I am a gleaming, brainy, courageous, helpful, healthy, cooperative, graceful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.