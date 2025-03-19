Monster Hunter Wilds: Fishing Guide (Missions, Locations, & Lures) (2025)

While fishing isn't the first thing you'd expect from the bombastic monster-slaying action that Monster Hunter Wilds is so popular for, it's a worthwhile activity with plenty of unique incentives. Easily one of the most overlooked mechanics in the series, fishing has had its roots in the Monster Hunter franchise ever since its first outing with Monster Hunter (2004) for the PlayStation 2. Although it may appear similar to Monster Hunter Rise at first glance, Monster Hunter Wilds has significantly expanded its fishing minigame, requiring prior knowledge and skill if you want to end up catching anything.

If you don't feel like fishing but still want to reap its rewards, the Bug Net can catch more fish at once in a fraction of the time simply by launching it at the water. Despite the easy way out being readily available, not every fish can be caught with your handy Bug Net as some are simply too far away or large to reach. On top of its limited range, fish caught using the Bug Net will not count towards the completion of Kanya's vital fishing quests, requiring a lot more effort to finish.

Quick Links How To Unlock Fishing (Where To Find Kanya) Learning The Trade From A Fellow Fishing Fanatic

Plenty Of Rewards For Dedicated Fishing Enthusiasts

Being Prepared For Any Fish You Come Across

Not Every Fishing Spot Is Made Equal

How To Catch Whoppers (Catch Of A Lifetime Walkthrough) Reeling In The Monsters Of The Sea



How To Unlock Fishing (Where To Find Kanya)

Learning The Trade From A Fellow Fishing Fanatic

The first of Monster Hunter Wilds' fishing quests is unlocked shortly after progressing into the Scarlet Forest, as the fishing questgiver is found at the far back of the cave in the primary base camp. After talking to the local fishing expert, Kanya, she'll introduce you to the methods of the craft by giving you everything you need to get started. To complete the first quest, all you have to do is catch any fish with the rod, with a couple of smaller ones located in the pond right next to Kanya herself.

The shallow edges of the water pool might cause the lure to bounce back after landing. It's better to place it closer to the middle instead of farther away.

While it seems simple at first, the fishing tutorial in Monster Hunter Wilds isn't explained very well, with the on-screen controls doing little to help. Rather than patiently waiting for fish to bite your lure, as your Palico says, you have to slowly reel in the lure by rotating the left analog stick, or pulling down to quickly jiggle the lure to grab its attention.

Don't be afraid to reposition your lure if the fish moves away from it.

I've found that some fish prefer a fast reeling lure while others get scared off and only chase slow ones, so it's best to experiment with both if you're having trouble catching any specific fish. Rather than simply waiting for the perfect moment, don't be afraid to reposition your lure if the fish moves away from it, but not too close that the fish gets scared off by the lure dropping into the water.

All Fishing Side Missions & How To Complete Them

Plenty Of Rewards For Dedicated Fishing Enthusiasts

After completing the simple introductory quest, Kanya will eventually provide you with several follow-up quests that increase in difficulty as time goes on, each offering a new valuable lure to catch different types of fish with ease. While the first follow-up quest is deceptively simple, as Goldenfish can be found in a wide variety of locations at any time of day, the third one is where things start to get more challenging.

Quest Name Fish Rewards Best Bait Best Location Weather Fishing: Life, In Microcosm Any Sunfish Scale x5, Honey x5 Common Wood Minnow Scarlet Forest Base Camp Any Seeking the Goldenfish Goldenfish Whetfish Fins x3, Honey x5 Golden Bughead Scarlet Forest Area 12 behind the Waterfall Any Fishing For Flavor Gravid Bowfin Jeweled Mullet Roes x3, Honey x5 Emerald Jitterbait Scarlet Forest Area 12 Behind the Waterfall Plenty, Dawn/Evening The Catch of a Lifetime! Any Whopper Gunpowderfish Scales x5, Honey x5 Tuff Joint Bait Scalert Forest Area 17 Lake Any, Plenty Preferred Razzle Dazzle Grand Escunite Jeweled Mullet Roes x5, Gunpowderfish Scales x3, Whetfish Fins x2, Sunfish Scales x5 Tentacle Jig Scarlet Forest Area 8 Underwater Cave Plenty, Evening/Night

As I mentioned previously, the Bug Net won't count towards catching any quest-related fish, but it's the perfect tool to drain a pool of any unwanted fish beforehand. After carefully removing any fish that might try to steal the lure from your current target, you'll have a much easier time blazing through Kanya's fishing quests.

All Fishing Lures & How To Unlock Them

Being Prepared For Any Fish You Come Across

Unlike the powerful unlockable mantles from Genma, you won't have to spend too much time before unlocking all the lures that Monster Hunter Wilds has to offer. Accepting each of Kanya's fishing quests will unlock the next level of lure that you'll need to progress the quest line, opening up a new array of fish to master. While most fish can be caught with any bait, some fish — like the Gravid Bowfin — have their own specific tastes and can only be caught with the right bait.

Fishing Lure Catches How To Unlock Common Wood Minnow Any small fish Starting the "Fishing: Life, in Microcosm" sidequest Golden Bughead Valuable fish like the Goldenfish Starting the "Seeking the Goldenfish" sidequest Emerald Jitterbait Useful fish like the Gravid Bowfin Starting the "Seeking the Goldenfish" sidequest Tuff Joint Bait Whoppers and larger fish Starting "The Catch of a Lifetime!" sidequest Duster Rig Fish in dark and muddy places Starting "The Catch of a Lifetime!" sidequest Tentacle Jig Aquatic creatures with tentacles Starting the "Razzle Dazzle" sidequest

You don't technically need to complete Kanya's fishing quests to unlock every lure in Wilds, but the final quest reward of valuable resources is more than worth the time to complete. After unlocking different lures, all you have to do is hold down the item scrolling button while you have your fishing rod equipped. Doing so will let you pick which one you want to apply — similar to ammo coatings.

All Fish & When They Appear (Map Locations)

Not Every Fishing Spot Is Made Equal

While you may only come across a handful of fish at first, there's a wide range of aquatic creatures throughout the expansive maps Monster Hunter Wilds is offering, nearly rivaling the endemic life diversity. While each location in Monster Hunter Wilds has some form of fishing spot, the two most bountiful locations are easily the Windward Plains and Scarlet Forest. The latter is where you'll be completing most of Kanya's fishing quests. The Scarlet Forest also has what seems to be the only spot to catch Whopper-sized fish in Monster Hunter Wilds, with Area 17 next to the lake serving as a fisherman's paradise.

Fish Best Lure Rewards Locations Best Time Virid Bowfin Any None Windward Plains, Scarlet Forest Any Sunfish Any Fushifish Scale, Great Sushifish Scale Windward Plains, Scarlet Forest, Oilwell Basin Any Whetfish Any Whetfish Fin, Whetfish Fin + Windward Plains, Scarlet Forest, Oilwell Basin Any Goldenfsh Golden Bughead Golden Scale Windward Plains, Scarlet Forest, Oilwell Basin, Iceshard Cliffs Any Platinumfish Golden Bughead Platinum Scale Windward Plains, Scarlet Forest, Oilwell Basin, Iceshard Cliffs Any Burst Arowana Emerald Jitterbait Burst Arowana Scale Scarlet Forest, Oilwell Basin Any Bomb Arowana Emerald Jitterbait Bomb Arowana Scale Scarlet Forest, Oilwell Basin Any Goldenfry Emerald Jitterbait Gilded Scale Scarlet Forest, Oilwell Basin, Iceshard Cliffs, Ruins of Wyveria Any Gunpowderfish Emerald Jitterbait Gunpowderfish Scale Scarlet Forest, Oilwell Basin, Iceshard Cliffs, Ruins of Wyveria Any Gravid Bowfin Emerald Jitterbait Jeweled Mullet Roe (Ingredient) Scarlet Forest, Oilwell Basin, Iceshard Cliffs, Ruins of Wyveria Dusk/Dawn Plenty Escunite Tentacle Jig None Scarlet Forest: Area 8, 12 Any Grand Escunite Tentacle Jig None Scarlet Forest: Area 8, 12 Any Glass Parexus Any None Iceshard Cliffs, Ruins of Wyveria Any Blind Perch Bug Net None Iceshard Cliffs, Ruins of Wyveria (Using Net) Any Gastronome Tuna Tuff Joint Bait Random Trade-In Materials Scarlet Forest: Area 17 Plenty Goliath Squid Tentacle Jig Achievement Scarlet Forest: Area 17 Night, Plenty Great Trevally Tuff Joint Bait None Scarlet Forest: Area 12, 17 Plenty Gajau Duster Rig Bait Gajau Hide Scarlet Forest: Area 12, 17 Plenty Speartuna Tuff Joint Bait Speartuna Fin Scarlet Forest: Area 17 Any

Some fishing spots, like the Oasis in Area 13 of the Windward Plains, also have massive stockpiles of honey and other resources, making them a great detour for more than just some fishy friends. Even if you don't find yourself too interested in sitting down and fishing, throwing out a net in a nearby pond is a great way to maximize your material farming routes or simply stocking up while out on hunts.

How To Catch Whoppers (Catch Of A Lifetime Walkthrough)

Reeling In The Monsters Of The Sea

Whoppers are one of the most challenging fish you can catch in Monster Hunter Wilds, but thankfully the in-game tutorial is much more detailed with videos to help you get started. Attracting a whopper onto your lure is pretty much identical to how you would with a normal fish, except you'll need to use the Tuff Joint Bait offered when accepting Kanya's "The Catch of a Lifetime!" quest. The Scarlet Forest is the stomping ground of several deadly monsters, so knowing how to beat Uth Duna in Monster Hunter Wilds and other local monsters is a handy skill to have in case you ever get caught while fishing at the wrong time.

After hooking a Whopper into your Lure, you can't just reel it in right away while pulling, but instead have to drag the line in the direction the fish is moving, which is something I learned the hard way after a few tries. After doing this for long enough, the Whopper will eventually tire itself out and stop thrashing, at which point you can start to reel it in before repeating the process a handful of times.

Eventually you'll be catching gigantic fish from the deep in no time.

The trickiest part about reeling in Whoppers is that sometimes more challenging ones will jump in the air randomly, requiring you to pull the lure in the direction it jumps, which can be difficult to see from far away. While it may take a few tries at first, eventually you'll be catching gigantic fish from the deep in no time, being more than ready if the eventual expansion to Monster Hunter Wilds adds in even more daring fish to catch.