More than 5,000 people purchased these Yahoo-approved eye masks last month — and they're on sale right now (2025)

Like many people, I struggle with tired, puffy eyes when I wake up in the morning, regardless of how long I've slept. Also, my habit of late-night scrolling through social media for recipes and DIY projects doesn't help the situation. But I'm also a busy mom of two young kids, and keeping up with their activities can be exhausting. And with my 48th birthday looming, chances are I won't be escaping the dark circles anytime soon.

I have a drawer full of eye masks I can turn to whenever I need a quick pick-me-up, but the results are inconsistent and most do little to relieve my under-eye bags. I felt a twinge of hope when I discovered the bestselling , branded as an "energy drink for your eyes." And guess what? They're a Canadian skincare and beauty line — perfect if you want to shop Canadian.

These "super hydrating" masks have more than 18,000 five-star reviews and are a favourite of Jessica Alba — but did they deliver results for this late-night-loving mom? Read below and find out if these vegan eye masks are "magic" or just meh.

The details

These under-eye masks contain moisturizing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, sea moss, amino acids and glycerin, all working together to help keep your eyes hydrated and smooth. Just moments after applying, the ingredients get to work, and within 20 minutes, you will have refreshed and rejuvenated under-eyes.

The cooling and anti-inflammatory hydrogel masks work quickly to reduce puffiness and brighten the delicate under-eye area.

In addition to the gold, the masks are also offered in pink and blue. Looking for a mask that helps with wrinkles and is energizing? Go for the gold. More concerned about hydrating and soothing? Blue is for you. All about boosting collagen? Think pink.

The vegan, dermatologist-tested patches are also paraben- and sulphate-free.

What I like about them

Sleep deprived? No one will ever know: After staying up late to work on a project (i.e. binge-watching "The Bear") and only getting three hours of sleep, I had to rush to an audition across town. I put these on while I was enjoying my morning coffee, and 30 minutes later, all evidence of my sleepless night was erased. Mind you, I was still exhausted, but luckily, on camera, no one could tell.

They're virtually fragrance-free: There's nothing more unsettling than a face or eye mask with a very strong scent. These are practically fragrance-free, and that's fine with me!

They soften fine lines: I don't have a ton of lines on my face (thank you, retinol), but the ones I do have are mostly around my eyes. If I get less than six hours of sleep, which is usually the case, those fine lines really pop. I put these on, and my crow's feet visibly soften. Mind you, they don't disappear, but they don't stick out, which works for me.

Great packaging: The individual packages are super convenient to throw in your bag for on-the-go use. Also, I never waste the remaining solution the masks are submerged in. The way it's packaged, I can easily remove the formula from the pouch and apply it directly to my face for all-over hydration.

Room for improvement

Sensitive skin? You might want to avoid: The first time I used these under-eye masks, I did feel a little bit of discomfort and experienced some redness; however, it was less and less after each application. My friend, on the other hand, has really sensitive skin and she could only keep them on for 10 minutes.

These babies like to move: The masks have a tendency to slide out of position, which can be annoying if you like to wear them while doing other things, like me.

They tear easily: Be careful removing the patches from the packaging as they are delicate and tear easily.

What others are saying

⭐️ 4.2/5 stars

💬 29,800+ ratings

🏆 "Super hydrating"

These "super hydrating" masks were a huge hit with a 44-year-old who puts them on during their morning commute to work.

Another reviewer called them "magic," reducing "99 per cent of the puffiness" and leaving their skin looking "fresh and healthy."

They're a "good break" for "tired eyes," wrote a third shopper, who did mention the masks "slide down" sometimes.

Another reviewer raved that these "must-have" masks are the "real deal." After using them, their under eyes were "more hydrated" and immediately "less puffy."

However, one user with sensitive skin found the masks "irritating" and was disappointed they made their skin "burn," removing them after only a minute.

The verdict

As a sleep-deprived mom who relishes her late nights, these and I are in it for the long haul. I have never used a mask that so visibly improves the appearance of my eyes, reducing the puffiness and fine lines after just one use. It's not a panacea, and the dark circles start to creep back in as the day goes on, but for a few hours, my 47-year-old eyes look more youthful and awake. And being 35 per cent off right now, they're down to just $26. Keep in mind it may take a bit of time for more sensitive skin to adjust to the hydrogel formula, but if you can stick it out, I promise it will be so worth it.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

